A Gonzo Plan To Beat China With Giant Robot Boats

Autonomous speedboat designer Saronic aims to use its fat warchest to build America's largest shipyard and help the US to once again dominate commercial and military shipbuilding. Ona muggy August morning in the sugar cane fields of Franklin, Louisiana, a group of executives from Saronic's Austin headquarters stood sweating in blazers. Alongside them: local politicians and shipyard workers in teal shirts and steel-toed boots—employees whose jobs had been saved from closure by the well-funded builder of robotic speedboats. As they watched, CEO Dino Mavrookas donned a fireproof coat and gloves, pulled on a welder's mask, and, in a shower of sparks, carefully spot-welded the company emblem onto the aluminum keel of the largest vessel the three-year-old startup has attempted to build: the 150-foot-long Marauder. Saronic designed the unmanned vessel to carry two 40-foot cargo containers up to 3,500 miles at 30% less cost than a crewed ship. Conceptually, it's ideal for shuttling commercial cargo to smaller U.S. ports. But for now, it's too expensive to ferry supplies during wartime to U.S. troops spread out across the Pacific — or deliver a boatload of hurt from missile launchers. The way the genial Mavrookas sees it, Marauder is a major step toward reclaiming maritime dominance for the United States. By removing crews—and all the systems needed to support human life onboard—he argues that Saronic can make ships simpler, faster, and cheaper to build, potentially jumpstarting America's withered shipbuilding industry. "We don't just want to compete with the Chinese," he told Forbes. "We want to outbuild the Chinese." The 44-year-old former Navy SEAL is facing long odds. Over the past two decades, China, through low labor costs and heavy state investments, has risen from an afterthought to become the world's dominant shipbuilder. It now produces 53% of the world's commercial ships, according to…