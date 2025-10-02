2025-10-03 Friday

Mutuum Finance raises $16.7m, sells 740m tokens pre-launch

Mutuum Finance raises $16.7m, sells 740m tokens pre-launch

Mutuum Finance’s presale surpasses $16.7m with strong token distribution, highlighting its structured approach and growing traction in DeFi. #partnercontent
Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Disrupt Global Finance

Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Disrupt Global Finance

TLDR Robinhood launches tokenized U.S. stocks in Europe, eyeing global adoption. Tokenized assets disrupt finance; Europe races ahead as U.S. lags behind. 24/7 tokenized stock trading reshapes markets, with real estate up next. Robinhood bets big on tokenization, making global equity access seamless. Tokenization expands from stocks to real estate, building a new finance era. [...] The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Disrupt Global Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.
$500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

$500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post $500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed firm and one of the largest public Solana ($SOL) treasuries, recently announced that it has tapped $SOL investor SOL Big Brain to its advisory committee. This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional demand for the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With Solana solidifying its status as a must-have in every crypto investor’s portfolio, altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) promise a further boost in the ecosystem’s utility, potentially making it one of the best crypto to buy now. SOL Big Brain to Open Doors to ‘Transformative Opportunities’ In a press release published on Tuesday, Upexi announced that SOL Big Brain has joined its advisory committee. According to Upexi CEO Allan Marshall, having one of the market’s top $SOL investors ‘opens the door to transformative opportunities across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.’ 🎯 Upexi’s move could have massive implications not only for the $SOL treasury company itself but for the Solana ecosystem in general. Doubling down on $SOL means growing institutional demand for the coin, which is currently the sixth-largest by market capitalization. At the moment, Upexi holds 2,018,419 $SOL, making it third among public Solana treasury companies. The company has also acquired a whopping 17,901 $SOL just in the last month, showing an ongoing arms race among institutions to snap up this increasingly valuable coin. Currently priced at around $224, $SOL has the potential to hit $300—with $500 on the table—based on forecasts from analysts. But institutions aren’t the only ones increasing their bets on Solana. Numerous projects are also trying to gain a foothold in the increasingly competitive market. Snorter Token: The Meme Crypto Trading Bot That’s Betting Big on Solana Solana has made a name for itself as the home…
MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending

MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending

What if the top crypto in October isn’t hiding in charts, but already roaring like a bull while everyone else is still carving pumpkins? Seasonal shifts aren’t just for leaves, they’re for markets too. Every October, traders look for that one breakout coin that turns whispers into headlines and converts early believers into the loudest […] The post MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster?

Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster?

The post Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency landscape often witnesses varying trends in October, traditionally called ‘Uptober’ due to its historical pattern of price increases. This year, however, poses a potential divergence, as renowned crypto figure Ash Crypto signals a possible temporary downturn before a strong rebound. Continue Reading:Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-october-prepping-for-a-crypto-rollercoaster
Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization

Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization

The post Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com have announced a collaboration aimed at bringing advanced lending and borrowing markets to the Cronos blockchain, with plans to expand into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  The announcement marks the next phase of their relationship, following earlier integrations of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s product offerings, and represents a significant step in broadening Morpho’s lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum (ETH). Lending markets coming to Cronos As part of the collaboration, Cronos and Morpho will introduce stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH. The first vaults on Cronos are expected to launch in Q4 2025, enabling users to supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, with rates adjusting dynamically to supply and demand. “Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs. “By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.” DeFi access at scale Morpho is planned to be integrated directly into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, potentially extending access to millions of global users and driving significant on-chain activity on Cronos.  The teams are also exploring the use of wrapped RWAs as collateral within Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets. Recent upgrades on Cronos have reduced gas fees tenfold and cut block times to under one second, contributing to a 400% increase in daily transactions. “We’re excited to keep growing the DeFi Mullet: with Crypto.com in the front, Morpho on Cronos in the back to bring the benefit of on-chain lending to millions of users through familiar user experience,” said Paul Frambot, Co-founder…
Nearly $420M Raised and Counting: Why BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Hottest Crypto to Buy Now

Nearly $420M Raised and Counting: Why BlockDAG's BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Hottest Crypto to Buy Now

Track how BlockDAG’s deal with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team pushes its presale to nearly $420M. See why traders are rushing to accumulate BDAG with entry at just $0.0015.
Blockchain Reporter Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits

Blockchain Reporter Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits

Blockchain Reporter joins Cardano Summit 2025 as official media partner, offering readers insights, updates, and exclusive benefits.
Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances

Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances

The post Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 30, 2025 18:29 Discover how accelerated computing is addressing quantum computing challenges, enhancing error correction, circuit compilation, and system simulation to bring quantum applications closer to reality. Quantum computing, a promising frontier in technology, faces significant hurdles in error correction, qubit design simulations, and circuit optimization. These challenges are being addressed through accelerated computing, as highlighted by NVIDIA’s recent advancements. Quantum Error Correction with Accelerated Computing Quantum error correction (QEC) is crucial for mitigating noise in quantum processors. By employing quantum low-density parity-check (qLDPC) codes, researchers can reduce errors with minimal qubit overhead. The University of Edinburgh leveraged NVIDIA’s CUDA-Q QEC library to develop AutoDEC, a new qLDPC decoding method, achieving a 2x boost in speed and accuracy, according to NVIDIA. In collaboration with QuEra, NVIDIA utilized its PhysicsNeMo framework and cuDNN library to develop an AI decoder with a transformer architecture. This model achieved a 50x increase in decoding speed and improved accuracy, showcasing the potential of AI in scaling quantum error correction. Optimizing Quantum Circuit Compilation Quantum circuit compilation involves mapping qubits to a processor’s physical layout, a task linked to graph isomorphism. NVIDIA, in collaboration with Q-CTRL and Oxford Quantum Circuits, developed the GPU-accelerated ∆-Motif method, which offers up to a 600x speedup. Using the cuDF library, NVIDIA facilitated efficient graph operations and layout construction, marking a breakthrough in quantum compilation. Enhancing Quantum System Simulations Accurate simulations of quantum systems are vital for advancing qubit designs. The QuTiP toolkit, widely used for noise analysis in quantum hardware, was integrated with NVIDIA’s cuQuantum SDK through a collaboration with the University of Sherbrooke and AWS. This integration, utilizing AWS’s GPU-accelerated EC2 infrastructure, resulted in a 4,000x performance boost for large systems, demonstrating the power of accelerated computing in…
Crypto Exploits Plunge 22% — $127M Lost in September, Top Hacks Revealed

Crypto Exploits Plunge 22% — $127M Lost in September, Top Hacks Revealed

September crypto exploits resulted in $127M in losses, a 22% decline from August. Major incidents included a $44.14M hack on UXLINK and a $41.5M breach affecting SwissBorg, while a Venus user lost $13.5M to a phishing attack.
