SEC Opens Doors for State Trust Companies to Handle Crypto Custody
The SEC has approved state trust companies to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. This decision allows more players to enter the crypto custody market in the US. The SEC will not take enforcement action against investment advisers using state trust companies for crypto custody. The approval aims to provide greater clarity and [...] The post SEC Opens Doors for State Trust Companies to Handle Crypto Custody appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 19:39
Armenia to ban cash for crypto exchange in 2026
The post Armenia to ban cash for crypto exchange in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Armenian authorities have confirmed their plan to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency in the country, starting from next year. A representative of the executive power in Yerevan indicated the intention is not to curb crypto turnover, but rather prevent anonymous transactions. Yerevan confirms upcoming ban on cash-crypto trade The Armenian government remains determined to impose a ban on the exchange of fiat cash for cryptocurrency, scheduled to take effect in 2026. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan confirmed the cabinet's official stance during parliamentary control in the National Assembly, Armenia's unicameral legislature. Grigoryan was responding to a question by Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Civil Contract party's faction in the parliament. The lawmaker said he had been asked by several companies from the crypto sector to initiate a discussion on the adopted restrictions. The businesses complained that these would complicate entrepreneurial activities in the industry, Sputnik Armenia reported on Wednesday. The online news outlet quoted Yeghoyan as stating: "I am not speaking in my own interest. I, for example, don't have any bitcoins." "No one can know whether you have them or not. Or, say, whether I have them," Grigoryan countered. He emphasized that the government does not want to restrict the circulation of digital currencies in the country's economy, but noted that the point is to identify their owners. Without proper identification, risks of tax evasion arise, the deputy premier elaborated, adding that it will be impossible to trace the movement of anonymous crypto assets. Digital currency owners should be known to the tax authorities, Grigoryan added, remarking that different branches of the government have already agreed on that. Armenia remains a crypto-friendly destination The Armenian parliament adopted a law "On Crypto Assets" at the end of May, this year, in a move signaling the Caucasian nation's willingness to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:38
Strategy’s STRC, STRK, STRF Now on Robinhood: What’s Next?
Robinhood now supports STRC, STRK, STRF, unlocking access to 25.9M funded retail accounts. A 0.1% engagement rate could inject $7.8M into STRC, STRK, STRF overnight. Liquidity for STRK and STRF could rise 10% in a single session, compressing spreads. Retail inflows on Robinhood may fuel Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation and funding efficiency. Strategy's preferred tokens [...] The post Strategy's STRC, STRK, STRF Now on Robinhood: What's Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 19:31
LTC broke out above $120, making fresh push for a higher range
LTC recovered above $120, ahead of the Canary Capital ETF approval deadline on October 2. LTC also rallied on irrational hype for older altcoins, following the ZEC breakout above $150.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:26
Troll Football launches FOOTBALL coin live on Pump.fun
The post Troll Football launches FOOTBALL coin live on Pump.fun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Football memes X account Troll Football drew mixed reactions when it launched its first digital asset, a Solana-based token called FOOTBALL, through memecoin launchpad Pump.fun on Wednesday. Troll Football is one of the most recognized meme pages in global football culture, with more than 4.8 million followers on X. The account claims over 100 million impressions per month and 2 billion total views in 2025. Many tokens launched on Pump.fun often start anonymously or with little community backing, but observers have noted that FOOTBALL has a major meme brand behind it. The launch is the first step of the project's four-part roadmap that promises collaborations with professional players, brand tie-ins, and more additions from football culture. According to its website, FOOTBALL takes the passion of football fandom to crypto markets as a sports-focused memecoin supported by an already-established global community. Trading data from DEXScreener shows FOOTBALL surged after its launch, climbing to an early high of $0.0021. However, the token quickly retraced, falling back to around $0.00162 as of Thursday morning trading. The drop is approximately 22% from its peak price on the same day. At press time, the token has a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $1.6 million and a market capitalization of $1.6 million, with reported liquidity of around $167,000. Trading activity has recorded over 76,000 transactions and over $2 million in volume since it debuted. Despite the price retracement in the last half hour, FOOTBALL has recorded a 438% increase in the past 24 hours, according to market tracking data, as early speculators moved in on the launch. Troll Football may have attempted to present FOOTBALL as a fan-driven token with mass appeal, but social media reactions have been largely on the negative side. Under the project's announcement post on X, several users accused the account of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:23
VivoPower Secures $19M to Grow XRP Treasury Amid XRP Price Surge
VivoPower raised $19 million in an equity offering to expand its XRP treasury holdings. The company issued ordinary shares at $6.05 each, above its last closing price. Proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to grow VivoPower's XRP holdings. VivoPower's mining subsidiary, Caret Digital, will convert mined assets directly into XRP. The company's [...] The post VivoPower Secures $19M to Grow XRP Treasury Amid XRP Price Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$3.0674
+4.45%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 19:18
Armenia plans to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency from 2026
Armenian authorities have confirmed their plan to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency in the country, starting from next year. A representative of the executive power in Yerevan indicated the intention is not to curb crypto turnover, but rather prevent anonymous transactions. Yerevan confirms upcoming ban on cash-crypto trade The Armenian government remains determined to impose […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:17
Solana Price Prediction Flat While Digitap ($TAP) Targets 5,000% Growth with its No-KYC Visa Card
The digital asset market is once again at a turning point. Analysts are watching Solana (SOL) as it tests key levels after a strong rally. The token has defended the $200 zone but still faces resistance above $220. This creates a period of pause where traders wait to see the next move. At the same
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:00
UK weighs if victims of China fraud scheme get today’s value of seized 61K Bitcoin
UK officials are weighing whether to keep roughly $6.4 billion in gains from Bitcoin seized in a major Chinese fraud case instead of returning it to victims. United Kingdom officials are weighing whether to retain billions of dollars in gains from seized Bitcoin tied to a massive fraud case, rather than redistributing the full amount to victims, according to the Financial Times.According to a Thursday Financial Times report, the UK High Court may decide to reimburse only the original value of the investment, around 640 million British pounds ($862 million), to victims of the scam. This is despite the seized 61,000 Bitcoin (BTC) being worth nearly $7.24 billion at the time of writing, resulting in an excess of approximately $6.4 billion.The Bitcoin was seized in 2018 in north London from scammers who defrauded 128,000 investors in China. Some Treasury officials have privately debated whether the windfall could help offset a budget deficit of up to 30 billion pounds ($40.5 billion). Under existing rules, assets seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act are usually paid into the Home Office or the Treasury Consolidated Fund, with court-ordered compensation when required.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:40
Avalanche Treasury Co. strikes $675 million merger deal to form AVAX DAT
The deal includes an initial $200 million discounted AVAX purchase allocation through the Avalanche Foundation.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:36
