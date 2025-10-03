2025-10-03 Friday

Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark

The post Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand once more fuels Solana (SOL) momentum as the giants increase exposure ahead of the highly anticipated Firedancer upgrade, which heralds incredible scalability improvements and lower transaction latency. But as Solana rides institutional belief, stronger enthusiasm among high-conviction participants is growing on Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The project’s Stage 6 presale is now over 55% complete, reflecting scorching demand for its $0.035 utility token. With a groundbreaking dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is showing itself to be a pioneer in the next wave of DeFi innovation. Its early momentum, along with over 16,700 holders and $16.7 million raised, makes Mutuum Finance one of the most exciting altcoin bets into 2025. Solana Surges on ETF Rumors and Major Tech Upgrades Solana (SOL) has staged a comeback, rallying to $213, +12% in three days, after earlier selling as low as $191, a move that the traders dubbed a “discount entry” in anticipation of the SEC’s fateful Solana ETF decision on October 10. Institutional sentiment remains strong, with treasury wallets now stocking more than 20.9 million SOL, solidifying Solana’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in diversified portfolios.  Corporate announcements from Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, along with increased exposure by ARK, further emphasize increasing confidence. Frenzy over a Solana staking ETF continues, an approval would reduce circulating supply, open up new yield opportunities, and bring in enormous institutional flows, with mid-cycle estimates of $300–$500, according to analysts.  On the technical side, Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client and upcoming Alpenglow upgrade are built to greatly enhance network performance, slashing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, thereby making Solana potentially the fastest major blockchain. Yet with centralization and scalability compromises on the mind, most investors are also considering newer blockchains with disruption potential, and that’s where growing attention is being shifted towards promising Mutuum…
These 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Thursday Night

The post These 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Thursday Night appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Nearly a dozen states in the northern U.S. could have a chance to observe the northern lights on Thursday, as some geomagnetic storms are expected to bring the phenomenon farther south, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Some geomagnetic storms are expected to persist into early Friday morning. Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Thursday night, suggesting the northern lights could be seen as far south as Minnesota’s border with Iowa. Thursday night’s auroral forecast follows a period of geomagnetic storms late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, increasing the forecast’s kp index to nearly seven amid the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface. Minor geomagnetic storming is likely to persist into early Friday morning, and similar auroral activity is expected Friday night, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? A higher chance of viewing the northern lights is forecast across northern Canada and Alaska, where the phenomenon may become visible once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet still possible likelihood of viewing aurora borealis is forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. (See map below.) Thursday’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The northern lights are best seen throughout the winter months as the sun sets earlier in the day, though they can be viewed year-round, depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. for observation. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? Photography experts have recommended using a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop…
Swedish MPs Propose Bitcoin Reserve Amid Inflation Concerns

The post Swedish MPs Propose Bitcoin Reserve Amid Inflation Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two Swedish Members of Parliament, Dennis Dioukarev and David Peres of the Sweden Democrats, have introduced a proposal urging the government to explore the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve. This initiative aims to diversify Sweden’s financial assets and provide a hedge against inflation. Understanding the Proposal The proposal, submitted to the Riksdag on October 1, 2025, suggests that Sweden investigate the feasibility of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The lawmakers argue that Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” could complement traditional reserves like gold and foreign exchange, offering a safeguard against economic uncertainties. To fund this reserve, Dioukarev and Peres propose utilizing Bitcoin seized by authorities under existing laws. This approach would allow the government to build the reserve without additional expenditure, aligning with budget-neutral principles. Implications for Sweden’s Financial Future If implemented, this proposal could position Sweden at the forefront of integrating digital assets into national financial strategies. By embracing Bitcoin, Sweden would not only diversify its reserves but also signal openness to digital innovation in the financial sector. This move aligns with global trends, as several countries are considering or have already established national Bitcoin reserves. For instance, the United States has formalized its approach to Bitcoin holdings, prompting other nations to reassess their financial strategies. In conclusion, Sweden’s consideration of a national Bitcoin reserve marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of global financial systems. As digital assets continue to gain prominence, Sweden’s proactive stance could serve as a model for other nations navigating the complexities of modern economic landscapes. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11422/swedish-m-ps-propose-bitcoin-reserve-amid-inflation-concerns
SHIB Price Prediction for October 2

The post SHIB Price Prediction for October 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.26% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00001270. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $0.00001280 area shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after breaking the resistance of $0.00001229.  You Might Also Like Until the rate is above that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000013 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, if the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000014 zone. SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-october-2
Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

The post Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News While many crypto projects make bold claims, only a handful manage to include a product with strong fundamentals. Three names are emerging among the new entrants: Digitap ($TAP), Remittix, and BlockDAG. Although there are different benefits to each one, it is Digitap that is pulling ahead. Available today for just $0.0125 per token, it is considered one of the most attractive entry points for investors willing to hold for the long term. Here’s everything investors need to know about the world’s first omni-bank. Digitap: A Complete Banking–Crypto Ecosystem Digitap is the leader of the pack because it is not just an idea and already has a fully functional app that is accessible to users now. This single point of view instantly differentiates it from projects that are still months off from delivery. Users can apply for its Visa-backed card, which serves as an alternative to a regular card and is available in both physical and virtual formats. It is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, has no limit on the number of cards, and allows users to create their own designs to be printed on the cards. Signing up is hassle-free, takes no more than 5 minutes, and most importantly, is non-KYC. For freelancers, the unbanked, and those who are fed up with financial institutions’ control, Digitap is the solution. Its omni-banking service offers deposits, withdrawals, transfers, and exchanges all in a single interface—and Overseas Accounts featuring offshore IBANs for enhanced discretion and security. Behind the scenes, AI Smart Routing by Digitap guarantees the use of the most effective channel for transfers and swaps, whether that be traditional banking rails or blockchain. Remittix: Bridging Crypto to Fiat Networks Through its PayFi system, Remittix aims to serve as the bridge between cryptocurrency and conventional banking. Users can transfer…
Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore with JuPay and Point. Click. Trade.

The post Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore with JuPay and Point. Click. Trade. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore officially concluded on October 2. As a Platinum Sponsor, Ju.com showcased its rebrand and product rhythm across the exhibition floor, side events, and media activities. In her keynote speech, CEO and Co-Founder Sammi Li outlined the platform’s ecosystem expansion, the RWA liquidity framework of xBrokers, the JuPay financial ecosystem, and the core belief that “asset ownership is a digital human right.” On-site Engagement and Community Interaction The Ju.com booth attracted a constant stream of visitors, remaining one of the busiest spots at the venue. Visitors participated in the interactive “LOOK! Point. Click. Trade.” game and collected exclusive merchandise, including JU IP T-shirts and the Singapore-inspired “Merlion JU Bag.” The booth design adopted Ju.com’s upgraded orange-and-black color scheme with the distinctive “J” symbol at its core. During the conference, Ju.com collaborated with multiple ecosystem partners for joint promotions and hosted pre-event campaigns and prize draws. The official afterparty, “JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night,” brought together Web3 builders, investors, and community members from around the world. CEO Sammi’s Keynote Highlights Ju.com CEO Sammi Li opened her keynote with the visual logic behind the brand upgrade. On the screen, the word “Impossible” instantly shifted to “I’m Possible” as the orange “J” slid into place, creating a clear and immediate transformation. She explained that first-time users should no longer be discouraged by the hurdles of seed phrases, cross-chain transfers, or transaction fees. The essence of Ju.com’s brand upgrade is to make every interaction signal “this can be done.” The platform’s product philosophy is distilled into three simple steps: Point to the target asset, Click to initiate without an external wallet or seed phrase, and Trade with routing and settlement completed seamlessly in the background. A live demo showed how fiat deposits could flow frictionlessly into crypto and return to the trading screen within seconds.…
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The post ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Netflix Premiere Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chase Sui Wonders in “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s legacy sequel in the classic slasher movie franchise is coming soon to Netflix. Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18 and then made its debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Aug. 26. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends (Cline, Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon) inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers “A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.” Prinze and Hewitt reprise their roles as Ray Bronson and Julie James from 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The new version of I Know What You Did Last Summer serves as a direct sequel to the 1998 film. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers According to a new listing on Netflix, I Know What You Did Last Summer will arrive on the platform on Thursday, Oct. 16. For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the…
This Token Is Predicted to Soar 18036% in 2025 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Face Wild Price Swings

The post This Token Is Predicted to Soar 18036% in 2025 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Face Wild Price Swings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue with swings in prices, a new token, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is expected to have an 18,036% growth in 2025. With its unique appeal being a Layer-2 meme coin that has real utility, $LILPEPE is much more than just a meme coin to speculate on. Currently, it’s in the presale phase, and Little Pepe has already gained significant traction and is poised to offer early investors the ability to earn substantial gains. Shiba Inu Faces Price Swings Amid Market Instability Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001170 with a downtrend over the past month, with SHIB down 6.98%. It reached a peak earlier in the month but then plummeted to $0.00001156, highlighting its volatility. Although Shiba Inu has seen a sharp rise since its all-time low, it has failed to maintain its momentum and remains well below its peak of $0.00008845 in 2021. This performance highlights the risks associated with meme coins and the difficulties they face in maintaining long-term value as investors look for more stable and practical options. Tokens like $LILPEPE are emerging as a more realistic way to invest for the long haul. Dogecoin Battling Volatile Price Fluctuations Dogecoin (DOGE) has also experienced massive price fluctuations. DOGE is down 19.22% in the past week, with a current price of $0.2272. Despite brief rallies, the overall downtrend indicates investor anxiety. Since Dogecoin is mainly driven by speculation and lacks other use cases, it is highly vulnerable to sharp price swings, with many investors reassessing their holdings for better opportunities like LILPEPEPE. The decline in DOGE’s value reflects market conditions but also emphasizes the appeal of newer projects that offer both meme coin appeal and a robust utility-focused ecosystem. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale and Giveaway Frenzy Unlike…
Here Are The ‘Fortnite’ KPop Demon Hunters Skins And Cosmetics Prices

The post Here Are The ‘Fortnite’ KPop Demon Hunters Skins And Cosmetics Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fortnite moved blazingly fast to ensure that it got a KPop Demon Hunters collaboration done with Netflix while the iron was still hot. And it is still very, very hot. Four months after KPop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix, and around on month since it broke every viewership record on the platform, HUNTR/X has arrived in Fortnite with shop items and a new Fortnitemares event. As of now, the cosmetics have gone live. Here they are, along with their prices: The full bundle, all skins, back bling, weapons, emote – 3,500 V-Bucks ($32 from bundles) Individual skins, Rumi, Zoey, Mira – 1,500 V-Bucks each ($18 from bundles) Weapons – Rumi’s Sa-In-Geom Sword, Zoey’s Shin-Kal Knives, Mira’s Gok-Do Guandao – 500 V-Bucks each ($4.50 from bundles) Zoey’s Thumbs Up Emote – 300 V-Bucks Given the immense popularity of KPop Demon Hunters, this is likely to be a hugely successful collab. But one issue is that it was rushed out before music rights could be worked out, so it’s all cosmetics. I’ve heard some compare it to a Fast and Furious collaboration without cars (I just checked if Fortnite has done a Fast and Furious collab, and of course they have). So that’s not great. There *are* supposed to be emotes with songs added next month. And there are brief snippets of music like the battle bus and Zoey’s bubble shield playing Golden: KPop Demon Hunters seems like a prime candidate to do an in-game concert, which are more rare than not these days, given their virtual status. It also helps they look identical to their movie counterparts. But there’s no word on that, and it would take way, way longer to put together. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix The IP is still in flux in terms of what it does next. A…
What Makes Base Blockchain the Perfect Home for Memecoins like Based Eggman $GGs

The post What Makes Base Blockchain the Perfect Home for Memecoins like Based Eggman $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is entering a new phase where utility, culture, and scalability meet. Base Blockchain, incubated by Coinbase and powered by Ethereum’s security, is proving to be the ideal home for the next wave of memecoins.  Base delivers fast transactions, low fees, and seamless onboarding, key features that memecoins and their communities need to thrive. One of the presale projects already capitalizing on this environment is Based Eggman $GGs, a memecoin designed not just for fun but for gaming, streaming, and trading. Why Base is Built for Memecoins Memecoins thrive on speed, virality, and accessibility. For too long, high gas fees and congested networks limited their growth. Base solves these issues by combining Ethereum-level security with faster, cheaper transactions.  With Coinbase’s ecosystem of over 110 million verified users and $80 billion in assets, Base opens the door for memecoins to reach mainstream adoption. This makes Base the perfect home for projects like Based Eggman $GGs, where culture meets functionality. By offering affordable transactions and easy integration with Coinbase products, Base ensures memecoins can grow into fully fledged ecosystems instead of remaining speculative side projects.  For investors and users alike, it shows why the best crypto presale projects are increasingly choosing Base as their foundation. Based Eggman $GGs: More Than Just a Meme At the heart of this movement is Based Eggman $GGs. With over 22M tokens already sold during its pre sale and $212k USDT raised, trading at $0.008692 the project is gaining momentum as one of the best crypto presale opportunities of the year.  Unlike many memecoins that rely solely on hype, $GGs is building a foundation around gaming, social engagement, and on-chain entertainment. For investors, the presale crypto stage offers a chance to be part of a cultural movement that blends entertainment, finance, and community engagement. The…
