Citadel Wallet unveils Suiball, a hardware wallet built for the Sui blockchain
Citadel Wallet has unveiled Suiball, the first hardware wallet designed specifically for the Sui blockchain. Summary Suiball uses clear signing to display all transaction details in a human-readable format, reducing the risks of blind signing. The wallet supports native Sui assets such as WAL, DEEP, NS, and NFTs, and integrates with DeFi platforms including Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, and Ika. Suiball provides native Bitcoin support and will expand in the future to include gaming and payment applications. Citadel Wallet, a leading developer of crypto hardware solutions, has unveiled Suiball, the first hardware wallet built specifically for the Sui (SUI) blockchain. Announced during SuiFest, Suiball aims to provide a secure, user-friendly experience for the next generation of crypto users. Suiball introduces "clear signing," a feature designed to eliminate the risks associated with traditional blind signing. Unlike legacy wallets where users approve transactions without fully understanding them, clear signing displays every detail of a transaction in an intuitive, human-readable format. This ensures that users know exactly what they are authorizing, adding a new layer of security to digital asset management. "With clear signing, Suiball offers a level of transaction transparency that is essential as BTCfi and other high-value use cases grow across the network," said Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CTO for Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. Deep Sui ecosystem integration Suiball supports all native Sui assets, including WAL, DEEP, NS, as well as NFTs. It also integrates with the broader Sui ecosystem. It's compatible with popular DeFi platforms on Sui, including Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, and Ika, while also supporting native Bitcoin (BTC) and BTC-focused DeFi products. With roughly 30% of Sui's total value locked in BTC assets, these integrations position Suiball as a key tool for managing high-value holdings and participating in cross-chain applications. In the future, Citadel Wallet plans to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:41