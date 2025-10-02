It’s Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images It's time to draw a line in the sand. A bright green line. Microsoft just announced a 50% increase to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, bringing the cost of Game Pass Ultimate up to $30/month. The announcement was part of a larger reveal that includes a new Game Pass tier and, most importantly, confines Game Pass's best benefit to its most expensive tier. Free Day-One games will now only be available at the Ultimate price-point. This means you'll spend $360 a year gaining access to these launch day titles and online multiplayer. There are other benefits, like EA Play and Fortnite Crew, but the Day-One release has been Microsoft's top selling point for Game Pass subscribers. The question you have to ask yourself is what you're willing to spend to access these, especially since you won't actually own the games. The base price for Game Pass Essential is now $10/month and includes online multiplayer. Assuming you play multiplayer games, this is the cost of doing business. You will have to spend the $120/year for this tier. That means you're spending an additional $240 on Ultimate. This gets you a much wider catalog of Game Pass games to play (400 vs 50) plus other perks, but unless you're really diving into the Game Pass catalog, the number one question is: Will I spend over $240 on Xbox games this year, making Ultimate a cost-effective subscription? The price-hike is yet another consequence of the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is banking on Call Of Duty fans using the Game Pass Ultimate perk to get the new Call Of Duty title each year as part of their subscription. But that's a $70 game, well shy of the $240 you're spending on Ultimate. And even though…