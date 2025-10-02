Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly

Stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC dominating the market; that dominance is slipping as yield-bearing challengers and bank-backed consortia gain share, dropping the USDT+USDC combined market share from 91.6% in early 2024 to about 83.6% today. USDT and USDC combined market share has fallen from 91.6% to ~83.6%. Emerging yield-bearing stablecoins like Ethena's USDe have grown rapidly, changing competitive dynamics. Bank consortia and regulatory shifts (e.g., MiCA, GENIUS discussions) increase issuance options and distribution channels. Despite dominating stablecoin inflows, Tether's USDt and Circle's USDC have slowly lost market share, signaling the end of the "stablecoin duopoly." Despite Tether's USDt (USDT) and Circle's USDC (USDC) steadily increasing nominal market capitalizations, their combined dominance of the stablecoin market has declined meaningfully since early 2024. Data tracked by industry aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko show a notable shift in market share allocation. What is the stablecoin duopoly and is it ending? The stablecoin duopoly describes USDT and USDC controlling the majority of circulating stablecoins. Their combined share peaked at 91.6% in March 2024 and has since declined to roughly 83.6%, driven by yield-bearing entrants and new bank-issued initiatives. How have USDT and USDC market shares changed since 2024? USDT and USDC reached a combined market capitalization share of 91.6% when the market was near $140 billion. At that peak, USDT was ~ $99 billion and USDC ~ $29 billion. Since Oct. 2, 2024, the pair has lost more than 5% of combined share, now roughly 83.6%. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko Why are challengers gaining traction? New issuers are offering yield-bearing mechanics, attractive passive returns, and varied collateral…