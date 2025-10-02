2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%

Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%

The post Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Double-digit growth in revenues and a sharp drop in stock price. This is the gap marking Q3 2025 for Metaplanet: accelerating results, guidance revised upwards – as confirmed by CoinDesk and public trackers monitoring BTC reserves – see BitcoinTreasuries – but shares declined significantly in the quarter. In this context, the picture offers mixed signals: operational solidity on one side, cautious sentiment on the other. According to the data collected by our analysis team, the purchasing operations and revenue scalability are consistent with the company’s official communications updated as of September 30, 2025. Industry analysts note that a holding of approximately 30.8k BTC significantly increases exposure to spot market volatility, making the risk/reward profile more sensitive to Bitcoin price fluctuations, as highlighted in the Bitcoin price analysis on Cryptonomist. Q3 2025: operating results and revenue dynamics In the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the Bitcoin income generation division recorded revenues of ¥2.438 billion (≈$16.56 million), an increase of +115.7% compared to ¥1.131 billion in Q2 2025 (≈$7.69 million) and +216.6% compared to Q1, as reported by CoinDesk. It should be noted that the growth rate intensified sequentially, indicating greater traction of the Bitcoin-related model. Key Numbers Q3 2025 Revenue: ¥2,438 billion (≈$16.56 million) Q2 2025 Revenue: ¥1,131 billion (≈$7.69 million) Change vs Q2: +115.7% Change vs Q1: +216.6% The growth is driven by operations related to Bitcoin and the expansion of the digital asset base. However, a paradox remains: while fundamentals improve, the stock significantly retreats on the market. Indeed, the gap between revenues and stock performance highlights a perception of still high risk on the equity front, as discussed in the analysis of the MSTR stock collapse. Guidance FY2025: revenue and operating profit revised upwards Following the results, the company has updated its forecasts for the entire fiscal year…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:38
Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand

Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand

The post Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks up to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) remains on the backfoot, with the United States (US) job market slowing down and the government entering a shutdown. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades vulnerable near the weekly low around 97.50. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector labor force witnessed a reduction of 32K employees in September. Economists had anticipated that 50K fresh workers would be added in that period. Additionally, the report revealed that 3K employees were laid off in August compared to the fresh addition of 54K workers initially reported. Signs of a cooling US job market have boosted expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the remainder of the year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have almost fully priced in that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 3.75%-4.00% range in the policy meeting later this month. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.00% -0.23% 0.05% 0.09% -0.33% -0.19% EUR 0.22% 0.21% -0.03% 0.26% 0.30% 0.00% 0.01% GBP 0.00% -0.21% -0.22% 0.02% 0.12% -0.20% -0.18% JPY 0.23% 0.03% 0.22% 0.28% 0.33% -0.19% 0.09% CAD -0.05% -0.26% -0.02% -0.28% 0.03% -0.21% -0.23% AUD -0.09% -0.30% -0.12% -0.33% -0.03% -0.36% -0.29% NZD 0.33% -0.00% 0.20% 0.19% 0.21% 0.36% 0.17% CHF 0.19% -0.01% 0.18% -0.09% 0.23% 0.29% -0.17% The heat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:36
Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak

Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak

The post Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $676 million in net inflows on October 1st, extending a three-day streak. The streak shows a sustained institutional interest as cryptocurrencies regain momentum after a slight dip towards the end of September. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded the highest net new inflows, compared to Ethereum’s $80.9 million, showing renewed investor confidence in the asset. SoSoValue analysis data shows that Bitcoin net inflows reached $676 million over the past three trading days. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading in net inflow volume with a total of $405 million.  BlackRock and Fidelity dominate in net inflows accumulation According to data from SoSovalue, BlackRock’s IBIT has recorded the highest single-day inflow on October 1, attracting $405 million. The fund’s current total holdings stand at $61.38 billion, extending its lead among U.S. listed Bitcoin ETFs. IBIT also recorded $3.85 billion in daily trading volume with nearly 57.8 million shares exchanged, bringing its net assets to $90.87 billion. BlackRock has been one of the top investor choices due to its size, liquidity, and reputation, which helps the fund stay competitive in the growing Bitcoin ETF market. IBIT charges a relatively low fee of 0.25%. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) ranked second in daily inflows with $179 million on October 1. This brought its cumulative inflows to $12.46 billion, supported by net assets of $24.12 billion. FBTC also recorded a strong daily trading volume of $508 million. Other players, including Ark Invest ARKB and Grayscale’s new BTC fund, posted smaller but steady inflows.  ARKB attracted $5.86 million, increasing its cumulative inflows to $2.28 billion, while the Grayscale BTC product saw $9.88 million in inflows. Even Grayscale flagship GBTC, which has had a streak of outflows, posted a $9.22 million net inflow. The latest inflow for GBTC marked a slight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:30
Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15

Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15

The post Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns debuted at No. 1 in 2010, marking a bold stylistic shift and proving the band’s willingness to take creative risks. NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs songs from their new album, A Thousand Suns onstage at the unveiling of the new Best Buy Theater on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage) WireImage Linkin Park is in the middle of its From Zero World Tour, the band’s first global trek in a long time. The venture began in September 2024, and the Grammy-winning rock outfit has dates scheduled into the summer of 2026. This current From Zero era, which marks a much-desired comeback for the nu-metal gods, will be one of the longest in the group’s history. Even as Linkin Park travels the world and plays smashes from its latest album — including tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Up From the Bottom” — one of its most divisive celebrates 15 years since it became another No. 1 for the band. A Thousand Suns Becomes a No. 1 Album Back in 2010, Linkin Park scored a new No. 1 album in America with A Thousand Suns. The full-length, which was released in September 2010, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 2, 2010, earning Linkin Park its third leader on the list of the biggest albums in the country. The set debuted with almost a quarter of a million copies, and while it once again underlined the hard rock act’s popularity, the project was not welcomed as warmly as some previous efforts. A Sonic Shift for Linkin Park A Thousand Suns marked a stylistic shift for Linkin Park, one which not everyone loved, and which didn’t turn out to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:12
Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now

Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now

The post Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > Teranode: Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now The wait for Teranode is over. The BSV blockchain’s long-term project to turbo-charge blockchain’s capabilities is now ready to use and explore, at least, on the testnet. But with the source code now publicly available, everyone is free to take a look and start building. The biggest question, and one even Teranode’s developers can’t answer yet, is: What will the world do with this new data-processing superpower? Teranode is the most advanced node client for the Bitcoin protocol which can process a million transactions per second (TPS). As it develops further, it’ll be billions or even trillions per second. A million is a great start. It’s not hyperbole to say blockchain is about to enter a new dimension, one that wipes away years of noise over whether blockchain could do this or that, or what workarounds would be required. BSV scales unboundedly, on-chain, and from now on, the answer is always yes. Sure, we could list all the current tech buzzwords like high-frequency trading, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), game tournaments, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), social media, rich multimedia, bottleneck-free dApps for enterprise and governments, data ownership, integrity, and security for all. But the truth is, Teranode lays the foundation for a truly global digital economy where everyone can participate. As in all healthy economies, it’s up to every participant to discover how to make the most of it. Here’s the source code and the documentation. Get reading! For now, this is privileged, almost exclusive information that few in the world truly appreciate yet. Here’s an opportunity to be a pioneer. Blockchain’s new universe, from the people who built it OK, that’s enough hype, but this is exciting stuff. Connor Murray and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:08
DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+

DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+

The post DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin’s price surge may reach $1.60, following a repeated growth pattern. Ascending Megaphone pattern signals potential rise towards $1+ for Dogecoin. Short-term momentum confirmed with breakout and increasing trading volume. DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ Growth Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a rapid increase in price, with projections suggesting the meme coin could experience an 800% surge. Analysts are now eyeing a target of $1.60, as the cryptocurrency’s current growth cycle continues to unfold. The market is paying attention to the repeating patterns that have guided DOGE’s price rise in previous months. The Ascending Megaphone Pattern and Future Expectations One theory about Dogecoin’s price movement is the Ascending Megaphone pattern. A crypto analyst, has shared their perspective on the potential future trajectory of Dogecoin, claiming that the Ascending Megaphone pattern could lead the coin to rise towards $1. “$DOGE + $1 is not a possibility, it’s a reality,” they mentioned. Ascending Megaphone Pattern | Source: X This pattern typically occurs when a price makes a series of higher highs and lower lows, creating a shape similar to a megaphone. As the price of Dogecoin continues its rise, experts are watching closely to see if this pattern will result in a move towards $1+ and possibly higher. Repeating Growth Cycle Suggests Continued Momentum However, Market analysts are noticing a recurring growth cycle for Dogecoin, indicating potential for further gains. In October 2023, DOGE began its first major uptrend, rising from around $0.06 to $0.23 by March 2024. This surge marked a 300% increase, the coin consolidated around $0.10 before experiencing another surge in August 2024. By December 2024, DOGE had reached $0.48, a 500% rise. The most recent cycle started in mid-2025, when DOGE rebounded from $0.18. The current price of DOGE has risen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:05
Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank

Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank

The post Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lior Goldenberg Demonstrates How Tokenized Markets Empower Early-Stage Builders at SBC Web3 District Academy At this year’s SBC Summit, Lior Goldenberg, solo founder of ProductClank, delivered a compelling session at the Web3 District Academy, showing how Web3 token markets can enable real growth for solo founders and bootstrapped teams. His presentation, “The Future of Venture Building: How Internet Capital Markets Solve Funding & Distribution,” illustrated how tokenized speculation can provide community, funding, and distribution without relying on traditional venture capital. “ProductClank is the pure spirit of Web3, empowering early-stage founders with decentralized, accessible growth.” — Ahmed Refaie, Founder of DSRPTD.net Goldenberg, formerly Head of Platform at Collider Venture, launched ProductClank as a fully bootstrapped operation. The platform leverages tokenized speculation as a distribution engine, turning early supporters into active participants and generating viral engagement from day zero. “AI has made building products easier than ever, but distribution has never been harder,” Goldenberg explained. “With tokenized speculation, builders can reach audiences, raise funds, and maintain control of their vision, all at once.” Key traction for ProductClank includes: 500+ daily active users on its Farcaster miniapp 30,000+ token holders supporting the ecosystem $100K+ raised through token-driven engagement Over 100,000 miniapp sessions Grants from Coinbase and a six-figure ecosystem token grant Web3 Mechanics Driving Builder Success ProductClank integrates with Farcaster and operates on Base, giving builders the tools to: Launch fair token sales at the earliest stages Build engaged communities from day one Generate revenue through token trading fees Validate products with speculation-driven feedback By applying a prediction-market mindset to startups, the platform aligns incentives for builders, speculators, and community influencers, creating a positive-sum growth ecosystem. SBC Web3 District Academy Connection Goldenberg’s presentation aligns closely with the Web3 District Academy’s mission: connecting builders with the Web3 ecosystem. Just as the Academy empowers early-stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:02
Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown

Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown

The post Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures hover near 46,700 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures advance 0.17% to stay above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.37% to break above 25,100. US index futures show mixed performance as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown. However, the shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics halted virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.09%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%. Health-care stocks led the rally, with Regeneron climbing 6.7%, Moderna up 6.8%, and AbbVie gaining 5.5%. Additional support came from optimism over Pfizer’s 2.2% rise following its deal with the White House on Medicaid drug pricing. US stocks also draw support as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:57
Wall Street Giant Updates Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions! “ETH Up, BTC Down!” Here are their New Predictions!

Wall Street Giant Updates Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions! “ETH Up, BTC Down!” Here are their New Predictions!

The post Wall Street Giant Updates Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions! “ETH Up, BTC Down!” Here are their New Predictions! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government shutdown after a 7-year hiatus continues to be talked about in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. While the impact of the shutdown is expected to be minimal, Citigroup revised its year-end expectations for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Wall Street giant Citigroup updated its year-end target for ETH upwards in its published report, while lowering its BTC forecast. At this point, the bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,300 to $4,500, citing strong demand from ETFs and digital asset treasuries. Citigroup pointed out that Ethereum could create similar investor excitement in the ETFs and treasury strategies space by following in Bitcoin’s footsteps. In response, the bank lowered its Bitcoin price forecast to $133,000 from $135,000, citing countervailing macro factors such as a strong dollar and weakening prices of gold, a traditional safe haven. Citigroup stated in a report released yesterday that despite the risk of missing out on important economic data due to the US government shutdown, they expect the Fed to continue cutting interest rates for the rest of the year. Citi economists indicated that the Fed will likely cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October and December, as indicated by the dot plot. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wall-street-giant-updates-bitcoin-and-ethereum-predictions-eth-up-btc-down-here-are-their-new-predictions/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:52
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025

Every bull cycle leaves behind winners and regrets. Investors who passed on Ethereum below $100 or missed Solana at single digits still talk about it today. Now the market is asking—where is the next opportunity to make money with crypto and secure life-changing gains? The name that keeps surfacing is BlockchainFX ($BFX). Designed as the […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 20:16
