Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution
The post Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC). In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators. According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets. These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime). In brief (TL;DR) 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years. Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration). Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures. Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems. What Tenev said at Token2049 During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion. According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:14