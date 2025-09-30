Burza MEXC
QMMM Holdings Ltd. ($QMMM) Stock: SEC Suspends Trading After 959% Crypto-Fueled Rally
TLDR QMMM stock surged 959% in 14 sessions before SEC halted trading. SEC cited potential manipulation from social media promotions. The suspension will last until 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. QMMM announced a $100M crypto treasury for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Crypto treasury firms have seen sharp volatility and regulatory scrutiny. QMMM Holdings Ltd. [...] The post QMMM Holdings Ltd. ($QMMM) Stock: SEC Suspends Trading After 959% Crypto-Fueled Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
$2.14656
-4.55%
Coincentral
2025/09/30 17:42
US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge
The post US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the threat of a United States government shutdown looms large on the horizon with the approaching October 1 deadline, investors have turned their attention towards more secure investment vehicles. Speculation on Polymarket indicates an 85% likelihood of a shutdown, consequently elevating the prices of Bitcoin, gold, and silver. Continue Reading:US Faces Shutdown: Safe Havens Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/us-faces-shutdown-safe-havens-surge
SAFE
$0.3833
+2.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:40
Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC’s 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed
The post Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC’s 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breaking anticipations State of XRP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website has disclosed the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings for a number of anticipated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for cryptocurrencies. Projects related to Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Hedera and even Ethereum staking ETFs under generic listing standards are among those impacted. The withdrawal of these filings essentially puts a stop to what many had thought would be the next stage in the growth of crypto ETFs. Breaking anticipations It was always anticipated that the path forward for products focused on altcoins would be more challenging, even though Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved earlier this year. Regarding smaller or more volatile digital assets, regulators have frequently voiced concerns about investor protection, market surveillance and liquidity. The ruling suggests to investors that altcoin ETFs might not be a reality just yet. ETF applications continue to be complicated by the regulatory ambiguity surrounding whether specific tokens are subject to securities law. In contrast to Ethereum and Bitcoin, which have been treated more clearly in the U.S., the legal status of assets like XRP and Solana is still unclear due to regulatory discussions. Short-term institutional inflows into these altcoins may be slowed by this development. State of XRP Exposure to assets like XRP or ADA is still restricted to direct spot trading or more intricate derivatives in the absence of ETF vehicles. For traditional investors who depend on regulated ETF products for allocation, this limits accessibility. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView Despite the news, XRP’s price performance demonstrates cautious optimism. Currently trading at $2.17, the token is trying to hold above its 100-day EMA and break above a descending trendline. Technically, a sustained move above $3.00 would be noteworthy, but the low volume indicates that traders are holding out for more powerful catalysts.…
XRP
$3.0665
+4.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:13
India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister
The post India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India faces AI talent gap amid rapid adoption: Finance Minister India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised concerns over a growing imbalance between the industry’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the country’s shortage of skilled professionals ready to support this overhaul. As India continues to pursue a tech-focused economic strategy, AI is emerging as a major catalyst for boosting performance and infrastructure planning. However, a lack of employee skill readiness may threaten the company’s ability to realize its potential fully. Speaking at a recent event, Sitharaman emphasized that while industries are actively incorporating AI into operations, they are also struggling with a shortage of skilled talent pool capable of tackling these systems efficiently. The benefits of AI cannot be fully realized unless skilling initiatives are urgently ramped up for an AI-powered future, she said. “To accelerate growth in our economy, productivity needs to improve and for that AI adaption by industry is must. Many of them are doing it, but there is a mismatch. They are doing AI adoption, but the market is not giving them AI-ready human resources,” the minister said. Sitharaman called for immediate collaboration between industry, educational institutions, and the government to scale AI-tailored training. Sitharaman also pointed out AI’s ability to tackle infrastructure challenges without forcing population relocation. AI can offer regional, flexible solutions for both emerging and existing urban ecosystems, she said. “AI should help us give solutions for better cities, urban areas which exist, and for newer urban sectors. I think we need to have a greater understanding that AI probably is capable of giving us in situ solutions without having to remove people from where they are,” she said. The Indian finance minister also highlighted the urgent need for regulatory guardrails to emerge at par…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:08
Investors believe LILPEPE could achieve huge growth in 2025
The post Investors believe LILPEPE could achieve huge growth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Memecoins are evolving, and Little Pepe is emerging as a serious market player with both hype and blockchain utility. Summary Little Pepe has raised over $26m in its presale and secured Tier-1 exchange listings. Its Pepe Chain offers features like sniper bot resistance, zero-tax trading, and a meme launchpad. Backed by strong community traction and an elite investor, LILPEPE is projected for 75x growth in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been the pioneer of meme coins. However, the market’s dynamic is changing fast. In 2025, investors are no longer satisfied with hype alone. They’re seeking tokens that combine meme culture with real blockchain utility. An elite investor is turning its attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a newcomer that’s already breaking presale records. He believes Little Pepe could be Dogecoin’s biggest competitor in 2025 with 75x growth potential. Little Pepe: Why this coin is getting the elite investor nod Little Pepe isn’t following the standard memecoin playbook. Instead of riding short-term hype cycles, it’s laying down infrastructure with the Pepe Chain. This is the world’s first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme tokens. This bold approach positions LILPEPE as more than just a token. It becomes the foundation of a new meme economy. This alone gives it the first-mover advantage that helped the likes of Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin thrive. The presale numbers are staggering. Over $26.16 million has been raised, and more than 16 billion tokens have been sold as of mid-September. Such strong early traction reflects confidence from both retail buyers and whale wallets. Unlike typical meme projects that struggle post-launch, Little Pepe has already secured Tier-1 exchange listings. This ensures liquidity and visibility once trading begins. The Pepe Chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:02
Kazakhstan launches first ‘government-backed’ BNB fund: But there’s a catch
A state-backed BNB buy puts BSC on the institutional flag.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:00
Visa Pilot Empowers Banks to Use Stablecoins for Seamless Global Payouts
In a significant development for the future of cross-border payments, Visa has launched a pilot project that allows banks and financial institutions to pre-fund international transactions using stablecoins. This initiative is part of Visa’s ongoing efforts to modernize global payments infrastructure, offering faster, more efficient solutions that leverage the growing adoption of cryptocurrency assets. Visa’s [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/30 16:59
Brazil’s Finance Minister Claims CBDC Will Bring ‘Transparency,’ Ease Financial Transactions
The post Brazil’s Finance Minister Claims CBDC Will Bring ‘Transparency,’ Ease Financial Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, said the objective of Drex, the country’s CBDC, is to increase transparency of flows and facilitate financial transactions. Haddad denied that the government would seek to exert control or monitor payments using the tool. Brazil’s CBDC Does Not Seek Control, Finance Minister States Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, shared his […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brazils-finance-minister-claims-cbdc-will-bring-transparency-ease-financial-transactions/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 16:52
SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After 1,000% Stock Surge on Crypto Plans
The post SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After 1,000% Stock Surge on Crypto Plans appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto treasury firms have been on the rise lately, attracting both investor attention as well as regulatory scrutiny. While adoption may be growing, not every rally is being welcomed. The SEC has been cracking down on companies experiencing sudden stock surges, especially around crypto announcements. QMMM Holdings Ltd, a digital advertising and marketing production service company, is the latest to face a trading halt after its shares shot up dramatically. QMMM Trading Halted According to a report from Bloomberg, the U.S. SEC has suspended trading in QMMM after the stock shot up nearly 1,000% in less than three weeks. The regulator said the rally may have been fueled by anonymous social media posts urging people to buy the stock. Trading has been halted but is expected to resume at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 10. QMMM’s $100 Million Crypto Push Earlier this month, QMMM had revealed plans to build a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The announcement sent shares skyrocketing from $11 to over $200. The company had also outlined its strategic shift into the crypto space, using blockchain and artificial intelligence. While the move highlighted its push into digital assets, the suspension is a reminder that regulators are on alert for hype-driven rallies that lack strong fundamentals. The Wider “Hype” Crackdown QMM is not the only case. The SEC and FINRA have been tightening oversight of companies that make sudden pivots into crypto. Critics note that companies adopt these strategies mainly to boost their stock prices. Due to these concerns, regulators are now tightening the rules. Regulators have reached out to around 200 companies that announced crypto treasury strategies this year following suspicious trading spikes. Nasdaq also now requires certain crypto treasury companies to get shareholder approval before issuing new stock to fund their crypto holdings. Companies that don’t follow the rules could even be delisted. Corporate Crypto Adoption Still Growing Despite this increased scrutiny, corporate adoption of digital assets is growing rapidly. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 184 publicly traded companies have announced plans to raise over $132 billion for crypto investments. Public companies now hold over 1 million Bitcoin, and many are expanding into altcoins like BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion, for example, is repeatedly making headlines for holding over $10 billion in ETH.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 16:47
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) is undergoing a revision in its authority! Here are the details
Türkiye plans to expand the powers of its Financial Crimes Board to combat money laundering and illicit financial activities. Continue Reading: Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) is undergoing a revision in its authority! Here are the details
Coinstats
2025/09/30 16:46
