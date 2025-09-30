Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets

The post Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alameda Research is sitting on over $1B in crypto assets, even after the latest repayment to creditors. The fund’s wallets received another 500 BTC valued at over $58M. Alameda Research, the defunct quant and hedge firm linked to FTX, received another 500 BTC in one of its main wallets. Following the latest inflow, and with additional SOL unlocks, Alameda Research once again sits on over $1B in assets. The BTC inflow came from an intermediary wallet, labeled ‘WBTC merchant deposit’, from Alameda’s involvement with the WBTC ecosystem. The 500 BTC were moved through a series of intermediary wallets, showing activity in the past few weeks. The funds were tracked to deposits from QCP Capital, which started moving into Alameda’s wallets three weeks ago. The wallets also moved through Alameda’s WBTC Merchant addresses. During its activity period, Alameda Research had status as an official WBTC merchant, meaning it could accept BTC and mint WBTC tokens. The WBTC was still issued by BitGo, while Alameda was not the custodian. The current tranche of 500 BTC returning to Alameda’s wallet may come from its own funds, unwrapped from the tokenized form. In any case, Alameda is now the full custodian of the 500 BTC. The small transaction recalls previous episodes when Alameda withdrew assets from FTX in the days before its bankruptcy. WBTC was one of the main inflows, as Alameda used its status as WBTC merchant to unwrap the assets and switch to BTC. Due to the rising BTC market price, the recent inflow was even larger than the withdrawals at the time of the FTX bankruptcy. Alameda inflows arrive just before the next FTX distribution The transfer into Alameda’s wallets has not been moved to another address, and may not become a part of the current FTX distribution at this stage. …