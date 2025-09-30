2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet

The post Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payment Giant SWIFT Turns to Blockchain, Benefits Tools like Best Wallet Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/swift-turns-to-blockchain-benefits-best-wallet/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:43
Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets

The post Alameda Research recovers 500 BTC, still holds over $1B in assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alameda Research is sitting on over $1B in crypto assets, even after the latest repayment to creditors. The fund’s wallets received another 500 BTC valued at over $58M.  Alameda Research, the defunct quant and hedge firm linked to FTX, received another 500 BTC in one of its main wallets. Following the latest inflow, and with additional SOL unlocks, Alameda Research once again sits on over $1B in assets.  The BTC inflow came from an intermediary wallet, labeled ‘WBTC merchant deposit’, from Alameda’s involvement with the WBTC ecosystem. The 500 BTC were moved through a series of intermediary wallets, showing activity in the past few weeks.  The funds were tracked to deposits from QCP Capital, which started moving into Alameda’s wallets three weeks ago. The wallets also moved through Alameda’s WBTC Merchant addresses. During its activity period, Alameda Research had status as an official WBTC merchant, meaning it could accept BTC and mint WBTC tokens. The WBTC was still issued by BitGo, while Alameda was not the custodian.  The current tranche of 500 BTC returning to Alameda’s wallet may come from its own funds, unwrapped from the tokenized form. In any case, Alameda is now the full custodian of the 500 BTC.  The small transaction recalls previous episodes when Alameda withdrew assets from FTX in the days before its bankruptcy. WBTC was one of the main inflows, as Alameda used its status as WBTC merchant to unwrap the assets and switch to BTC. Due to the rising BTC market price, the recent inflow was even larger than the withdrawals at the time of the FTX bankruptcy.  Alameda inflows arrive just before the next FTX distribution The transfer into Alameda’s wallets has not been moved to another address, and may not become a part of the current FTX distribution at this stage. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:39
BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Surges Past WLFI Token Buyback & NEAR Breakout

The post BlockDAG’s Nearly $415M Surges Past WLFI Token Buyback & NEAR Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 13:30 BlockDAG raises nearly $415M in presale and partners with BWT Alpine F1®, outshining the WLFI token buyback and NEAR breakout as the best crypto to invest in now. The crypto market is delivering sharp signals across three very different corners, but only one stands out as the best crypto to invest in now. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) just passed a 99.8% buyback vote to burn supply after a 40% drop, a bold supply-side shift meant to rebuild confidence. Near Protocol (NEAR) broke resistance at $3.20, sparking predictions of a climb toward $38 to $40 if momentum continues. Yet BlockDAG (BDAG) is stealing the spotlight. With nearly $415 million raised in its presale and a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®, BlockDAG is proving early credibility on a global stage. At just $0.0013, BlockDAG offers the rare combination of adoption, branding, and bargain entry. WLFI Voters Approve 99.8% Buyback Plan World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token holders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to dedicate 100% of the project’s liquidity fees for buying back and burning WLFI in open markets. This move aims to reduce the circulating supply and reward committed holders after WLFI dropped nearly 40% just days after its launch. Tokens repurchased will be permanently removed via a burn address.  By cutting supply in this way, the project may stress value for long-term investors. When demand is steady or increases, having fewer tokens in circulation can magnify price impact. For those looking at the best crypto to buy right now with potential for rebound, this strategy signals that WLFI is attempting more than just fixes; it is trying supply-side change that could shift sentiment. Traders Eye $38–$40 Rally After NEAR Surges to $3.20 NEAR Protocol (NEAR) raced up more than 11% in 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:33
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments

The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 30 September 2025 | 13:17 The world’s largest payment network is preparing for a future where stablecoins move money across borders as easily as email. Visa has launched a pilot that lets financial institutions use digital dollars and euros as settlement balances, a move designed to cut the time and cost of international transfers. Instead of tying up fiat funds for days, banks and money-transfer firms can now preload Visa Direct with stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. Those balances are treated the same as traditional cash, allowing payouts to reach end users in minutes while still arriving in local currency. Visa says the model offers businesses faster access to liquidity and greater flexibility in managing global operations. Laying the Groundwork for Mainstream Adoption The pilot is limited to select partners for now, with a broader rollout expected by April 2026. Visa has not disclosed the institutions involved but confirmed Circle’s stablecoins are the first to be tested. More digital assets could be added later as demand grows. Asked whether Visa might issue its own token, company representatives left the door open, though they stressed the immediate goal is scaling use cases for existing stablecoins through card payments, settlement flows, and bank integrations. A Strategy Years in the Making The launch builds on several initiatives Visa has been experimenting with globally. It previously partnered with Stripe-owned Bridge to create Visa cards linked directly to stablecoin balances, giving merchants worldwide access to digital currency spending. In Africa, the company teamed with Yellow Card to explore stablecoin-based treasury tools. It has also piloted settlement for card issuers using stablecoins and developed a Tokenized Asset Platform to help banks test issuing their own digital money. Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Potential Visa’s move comes after the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:24
JOLTS Job Openings Expected to Decline: Here’s Why

The post JOLTS Job Openings Expected to Decline: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in August, alongside the number of layoffs and quits. Markets expect Job Openings in August to decline slightly to 7.1 million compared to the previous month’s reading of 7.181 million.  JOLTS data is scrutinized by market participants and Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers because it can provide valuable insights into the supply-demand dynamics in the labor market, a key factor impacting salaries and inflation. Job Openings have been declining steadily since reaching 12 million in March 2022, indicating a steady cooldown in labor market conditions. In January of this year, the number of Job Openings came in above 7.7 million before declining to 7.2 million by March. Since then, JOLTS Job Openings rose for two consecutive months, reaching 7.7 million in May. Nevertheless, summer months highlighted a further softening in labor, with openings sliding below 7.2 million in July.  Sponsored Sponsored What to expect in the next JOLTS report?  Job Openings are expected to edge lower to 7.1 million in August. Fed policymakers have been growing louder in pointing out their concerns over the labor market outlook.  Following the decision to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points at the September policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that job gains are running below the breakeven rate. On a more dovish note, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman argued that the recent downward revisions to employment data suggest that the Fed is even further behind the curve on interest rate cuts than previously estimated. Similarly, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid explained that the September rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:17
FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion

The post FTX Third Creditor Payout September 30 at $1.6B; Not $5 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust releases $1.6B in creditor payouts today, Sept. 30, not $5B rumors Today’s $1.6B payout is the third round of FTX repayments under its Chapter 11 plan Markets brace for volatility as $1.6B in FTX stablecoins enters circulation today Crypto Rover, a well-known crypto trader, sent a reminder that FTX is set to return over $5 billion to its creditors starting tomorrow, with the entire massive payout being made in stablecoins. There’s still some confusion on whether this is true or if the amount is correct, mainly because back in May 2025, there was a widely reported plan for FTX to distribute over $5 billion in stablecoins to creditors. Supposed to start on May 30, it would represent a substantial liquidity event.  However, the exact amount wasn’t disclosed. More recently, the FTX Recovery Trust confirmed it will distribute $1.6 billion in stablecoins on September 30, 2025, the third major payout since the platform collapsed in 2022, under its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Related: Crypto Faces Volatile Week With Fed Remarks, FTX Distribution, and Labor Data Rumors of $5 Billion vs. Confirmed $1.6 Billion Regardless of the actual amount, anything over $1 billion is huge, and if stablecoin distribution were to go ahead or if creditors employ similar liquidation behavior, it could have big market effects. For instance, the alleged distribution could inject a large amount of liquidity into the crypto markets, especially into stablecoins, Bitcoin, and major altcoins. Short-term volatility is also plausible as recipients decide whether to reinvest or cash out. The sudden abundance of stablecoins might also make them less profitable to hold. Finally, while maybe not that impactful on the market, on a broader level, this event would put the spotlight back on the fallout from major exchange failures and the process of returning lost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:05
How Big A Problem Is Ibrahima Konate’s Form For Liverpool?

The post How Big A Problem Is Ibrahima Konate’s Form For Liverpool? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Crystal Palace exposed some of the vulnerabilities that Liverpool had demonstrated at other points of this season. Ibrahima Konate was one of those vulnerabilities with the French defender all over the place as the defending Premier League champions suffered its first defeat of the 2025/26 campaign. While Konate forged a strong understanding with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool strolled to the Premier League title last term, the 26-year-old has regressed since the summer. He has struggled in moments of defensive transition and Palace’s lightning quick and physical frontline made the most of that at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta (left) and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Jean-Philippe Mateta had the beating of Konate over the course of the 90 minutes. Others including Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino also tested the Liverpool centre back by driving directly at him with speed. Oliver Glasner clearly instructed his Crystal Palace players to target Konate, and other teams have had similar joy against the Frenchman this season. Had the summer transfer window gone a little differently, Arne Slot could have swapped out Konate for Marc Guehi. Liverpool was close to completing a deal for the England international only for the transfer to fall through on deadline day. Guehi stayed at Palace and Slot likely rues that fact. Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma as a depth option in central defence only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:00
Spot gold fell below $3,800, while spot silver fell 2% on the day.

PANews reported on September 30th that spot gold prices fell by over $20 in the short term, falling back below $3,800/oz. This represents a drop of over $70 from the intraday high, a 0.89% daily decline. Spot silver also fell below $46/oz, a 1.95% daily decline. Spot silver fell 2% to $45.98/oz.
PANews2025/09/30 17:28
Cronos Partners With Amazon’s AWS to Boost Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos entered into a strategic agreement with AWS, which could provide strong support for builders while opening the door to potential financial benefits. Less than a year ago, the blockchain protocol struck a similar deal with Google Cloud. The Terms of the Deal According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the leading blockchain protocol Cronos […]
CryptoPotato2025/09/30 17:00
Ripple (XRP) Took 10 Years to Deliver 50,000% Growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Aims to Do It in Less Than Half the Time

Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 16:57
