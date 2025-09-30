2025-10-03 Friday

ADA Price: Cardano Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins After Analysts Tip This As The Next Big Market

The post ADA Price: Cardano Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins After Analysts Tip This As The Next Big Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA Price sits at a make or break zone, and the clock is loud. Traders see repeated rejections near resistance while capital hunts utility that can scale now, not later. A payments-focused contender is pulling eyes and liquidity as whispers turn into buy tickets and waiting lists.  If ADA Price stalls again at the ceiling, the flow into PayFi could accelerate quickly, and those who hesitate may end up chasing higher entries while early buyers take the front row. ADA Price Snapshot and Why PayFi Could Lead The Next Leg ADA Price currently trades around $0.76 to $0.78 after multiple failed pushes above $0.80. Bulls need a daily close over $0.80 to target $0.85, then $0.92. If $0.73 to $0.71 gives way, ADA Price risks a slide toward $0.68 to $0.62. Until a decisive break, range trading may dominate. Analysts mapping the next big market see payments and remittances as the clearest path to demand. A specific PayFi build is catching capital because it solves for speed, bank payouts, and low-friction onboarding. While ADA Price wrestles with resistance, capital is quietly moving to the play with the cleanest user outcome. The Remittix Proposition: Utility That Converts Remittix is the PayFi contender turning interest into deposits. It connects crypto to bank accounts in 30 plus countries, supports multi-chain flows, and bakes in real-time FX conversion. The project is independently verified by CertiK, holding the number one pre-launch position on CertiK rankings, which is a rare confidence boost at this stage.  Wallet beta is live and community testers are already putting transactions through. RTX trades near $0.1130, giving investors a clear entry before broader distribution. Why RTX Draws Buyers Now Global payouts deliver crypto to bank accounts in minutes across 30 plus countries. Multi chain support links Ethereum, Solana, and other networks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:44
How Swift and 30 Banks Aim to Build the Future of Cross-Border Transactions

The post How Swift and 30 Banks Aim to Build the Future of Cross-Border Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Swift partners with 30+ global banks to build a shared blockchain ledger New registry aims for faster, transparent, 24/7 global transactions Prototype will test real-world settlements with smart contract features A New Era for Swift and Global Payments International payment network Swift has announced plans to create a blockchain-based ledger for its infrastructure, marking a major step toward transforming how money moves across borders. The initiative, presented at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt, involves more than 30 global financial institutions, including Bank of America, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and BNP Paribas. The first stage focuses on developing a proof-of-concept prototype with blockchain developer Consensys, enabling instant, 24/7 cross-border payments. Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso described the project as “the next level of payment experience,” reinforcing the network’s commitment to staying ahead in digital finance. What the Blockchain Registry Means for Banks The new blockchain ledger will act as a secure and transparent transaction log between institutions. It is designed to record, verify, and streamline settlements while enabling smart contracts and supporting both traditional and emerging networks. Importantly, Swift emphasized that the system will operate only with regulated tokenized assets, leaving the choice of tokens to banks and central banks. Industry leaders see the project as a breakthrough. Nigel Dobson, Head of Banking Services at ANZ, called it “a crucial step toward global, instant cross-border transactions.” Bank of America’s A.J. McCray added that a shared ledger would bring transparency and interoperability, key to efficient payments worldwide. The Road Ahead Once the prototype is ready, Swift and its banking coalition will conduct real-world tests. The long-term goal is a multi-currency settlement platform that connects seamlessly with both private and public blockchain networks. This move aligns with Swift’s broader strategy to modernize payment systems while preparing for the rise of digital assets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:35
Kalshi and Polymarket See US Government Shutdown as a Done Deal

The post Kalshi and Polymarket See US Government Shutdown as a Done Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users of the largest prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, consider the U.S. government shutdown a done deal. Bets open on both platforms put the probability above 78% as both parties refuse to budge. Kalshi, Polymarket Degens Bet on US Government Shutdown Event Prediction markets, including Kalshi and Polymarket, have become the center of attention when […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kalshi-and-polymarket-see-us-government-shutdown-as-a-done-deal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:34
Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework

TLDR Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty urges Congress to finalize clear and consistent crypto regulations for the U.S. market. Alderoty warns that the lack of clarity is driving crypto activity to jurisdictions with clearer rules. Consumer adoption of cryptocurrency is growing, with 20% of U.S. adults owning crypto according to a recent survey. Pew Research found [...] The post Ripple CLO Urges Lawmakers to Complete Crypto Regulation Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 18:31
NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus

The crypto market is delivering sharp signals across three very different corners, but only one stands out as the best […] The post NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 18:30
Deutsche Börse, Circle to Integrate Stablecoins Into European Market Infrastructure

The post Deutsche Börse, Circle to Integrate Stablecoins Into European Market Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Börse Group (DB1) signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Group (CRCL) to bring regulated stablecoins into Europe’s financial market infrastructure. The agreement aims to integrate Circle’s euro- and dollar-pegged tokens, EURC and USDC, into trading, settlement and custody services across the exchange operator’s platforms, the firms said in a statement on Tuesday. There has been a flurry of stablecoin activity focused on Europe of late, with the likes of SogGen’s FORGE subsidiary recently announcing expansion of its stablecoins in the region and a group of European banks issuing a euro-denominated stablecoin. Circle was the first major global issuer to comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA), giving the company a regulatory foothold in Europe. The stablecoin rules took effect in June 2024 and full legislation kicked in toward the end of December. The initiative will begin with listing and trading the stablecoins on 360T’s digital exchange, 3DX, and through Crypto Finance, Deutsche Börse’s institutional crypto brokerage. Custody will be handled by Clearstream, the group’s post-trade arm, using Crypto Finance’s German entity as a sub-custodian. “Together with Deutsche Börse Group, we’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure — reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers, and the wider market,” said Jeremy Allaire, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Circle. In practice, the tie-up could allow banks, asset managers and other institutions to settle trades in tokenized euros or dollars, instead of relying on legacy payment systems. For Europe’s capital markets, it represents an early test of whether stablecoins can become a trusted part of regulated financial infrastructure. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/deutsche-boerse-circle-to-integrate-stablecoins-into-european-market-infrastructure
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:25
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments – What You Need to Know

Visa has launched a pilot that lets financial institutions use digital dollars and euros as settlement balances, a move designed […] The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments – What You Need to Know appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 18:17
SEC Suspends Trading of QMMM Holdings Amid Stock Manipulation Probe

TLDR SEC suspended trading of crypto treasury firm QMMM Holdings until October 13 due to potential stock manipulation QMMM shares surged over 1,700% in a month after announcing plans to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana The halt follows reports that SEC and FINRA are investigating unusually high trading volumes in crypto treasury stocks Alleged manipulation [...] The post SEC Suspends Trading of QMMM Holdings Amid Stock Manipulation Probe appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 18:14
US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern

The post US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global markets moved cautiously on Tuesday as fears of a United States government shutdown placed traders on edge at the close of September. Investors tried to build on Monday’s gains but found little room to push further. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%. Stocks across the board had finished Monday stronger, driven by a rebound in names linked to the artificial intelligence trade. Last week these shares lost ground over fears about the circular nature of AI deals and problems like rising debt and energy supply limits. Investors remain split. Some say they expect strong earnings from the so‑called “Magnificent Seven” and other chipmakers to keep the market climbing. Others point to how fast sentiment can change if government spending halts. US Treasury yields surge as Europe dips The 10‑year Treasury yield dropped one basis point to 4.13%, while the 2‑year yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.61%. The 30‑year yield stayed almost unchanged at 4.71%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices. European equities opened lower. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% down shortly after the bell with most sectors and main bourses in red. In China, the CSI 300 index added 0.45% to close at 4,640.69 as local traders reacted to mixed global signals. In Australia, the central bank left its benchmark policy rate at 3.6% on Tuesday, meeting expectations as inflation stays at its highest level in more than a year. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16% to 8,848.8. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to 44,932.63, while the Topix gained 0.19% to 3,137.6. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.19% to 3,424.60 and the Kosdaq slipped 0.56% to 841.99. In Hong Kong,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:06
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 29, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 18:00
