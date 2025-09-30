2025-10-03 Friday

KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures

The post KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Following recent strategic rounds and the global rollout of its distribution, commerce, and loyalty stack, KGeN has now raised $43.5 million, fueling the creation of the world’s largest VeriFi™ Network, a first-of-its-kind Verified Distribution Protocol designed to power growth across AI, DeFi, and gaming. Bangalore, India – [30 September 2025] – KGeN, the company building …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 18:21
TRON (TRX) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.33 or Will Momentum Shift Towards $0.28?

TRX coin faces a pivotal moment, trading below key averages as participants weigh whether dip buying can spark recovery or if bearish momentum will take control.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 18:21
An early whale sold 4.99 million HYPEs at an average price of $45.82, with a cumulative profit of over $148 million.

PANews reported on September 30th that an address holding 5.07M HYPE (hyperactive penny stock) sold 4.99M HYPE at an average price of $45.82, generating a cumulative profit of $148.63 million. Nine months ago, the address purchased 5.07M HYPE at an average price of $16.23; currently, only 77,089 HYPE remain, worth approximately $3.37 million at the current price.
PANews2025/09/30 18:09
SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally

The post SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 1,000% Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The rally followed QMMM’s announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The securities regulator cited concerns over potential market manipulation linked to anonymous social media promotions. Corporate crypto adoption is expanding rapidly, with nearly 200 publicly traded firms holding over $112 billion in digital assets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days. The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers. Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally. Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price. The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity. With the US SEC introducing rules that favour…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:08
SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged out on Solana Treasury firm QMMM Holdings, with its stock price gaining 1000 % in just 25 days. The SEC alleges that the rally was fueled by anonymous social media promotions after the company announced plans to establish a $100 million diversified crypto treasury, with investments in Bitcoin BTC $112 906 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $60.03 B , Ethereum ETH $4 150 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $500.88 B Vol. 24h: $35.64 B , and Solana SOL $206.1 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $112.12 B Vol. 24h: $7.29 B . The rush for crypto treasuries is on the rise as players like Forward Industries have been accumulating in significant numbers. Regulators cited concerns over potential market manipulation and investor protection as reasons for the halt. The move underscores the risks of meme-stock-style speculation, which drew regulatory attention soon after the hype rally. Amid the heightened volatility in the QMMM Stock, investors need to maintain caution for any potential manipulation risks. On Sept. 29, the US SEC said that social media recommendations from “unknown persons” to buy QMMM shares may have manipulated the stock price. The regulator did not specify when the posts were made. Moreover, the suspension is temporary and will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. QMMM, a Hong Kong-based company, lists its US shares through a Cayman Islands holding entity. Crypto Treasury Firms Explode as Regulatory Sentiment Improves With the US SEC introducing rules that favour the crypto industry, more and more firms on Wall Street have joined the crypto treasury bandwagon over the past few months. Players like Abra Treasury are offering combined services such as trading, borrowing, custody, and yield services. Nearly 200 publicly traded companies now hold digital assets totaling more than $112 billion. The corporate Bitcoin holdings already exceed 1 million BTC. Corporate ownership of Bitcoin | Source: Bitbo Similarly, firms are also increasingly diversifying into altcoins, with combined corporate holdings of Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens surpassing $10 billion. Notably, a single company’s Ethereum stake alone is valued at over $11 billion, highlighting a major shift toward broader crypto adoption among corporates. nextThe post SEC Strikes at Crypto Treasury Firm, Halts QMMM Stock Trading after 1,000% Rally appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:00
Ethereum Was the Warm-Up, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token System Is the Main Event

Ethereum marked the beginning of programmable finance, moving blockchains beyond peer-to-peer transfers into smart contracts and decentralized applications. Its success sparked entire sectors of DeFi, NFTs, and Layer-2 scaling solutions. Yet with growth came trade-offs: high fees, congestion, and governance debates that remain unresolved. As investors assess what comes after Ethereum’s warm-up phase, projects with […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 18:00
US government shutdown fears froze global market momentum

U.S. government shutdown fears froze global market momentum as September ends.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 17:52
Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative

The post Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cronos and Amazon AWS are collaborating to advance tokenization and offer enhanced blockchain data via cloud infrastructure and AI tools. The initiative aims to support $10 billion in tokenized real-world assets and reach 20 million users by 2026. Cronos, a blockchain ecosystem backed by Crypto.com, has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud computing platform, to open up its data, infrastructure, and AI stack to builders and institutions, according to a Tuesday statement. As part of the collaboration, Cronos data will be integrated into AWS Public Blockchain Data, which offers scalable access to large datasets from blockchain networks, helping businesses and developers build blockchain-based solutions efficiently and without infrastructure overhead. The integration of Cronos data is expected to enable trusted, reporting-ready pipelines that support AI agents, advanced analytics, and institutional reporting workflows. The agreement is also aimed at supporting the Cronos ecosystem. As noted by the team, selected Cronos builders will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup to develop tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI applications. AWS said in a statement that its collaboration with Cronos combines cloud-grade security with on-chain innovation, creating a foundation for scalable, compliant tokenization platforms. “Financial institutions require robust, secure, and compliant technology solutions as they explore innovative approaches to asset tokenization,” AWS commented. “By leveraging AWS’s robust security controls and compliance frameworks alongside Cronos’s blockchain technology, we’re enabling both innovative startups and established institutions to build tokenization solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory requirements.” Mirko Zhao of Cronos Labs believes tokenization and real-world assets will drive the next wave of blockchain adoption. “Cronos is uniquely positioned with distribution through Crypto.com, liquidity anchored in CRO, and a roadmap that ties tokenization and AI into one interoperable system,” he stated. “Building…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 17:50
Zuid-Koreaan met IQ van 276 ziet Bitcoin 100x over de kop gaan

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Zuid-Koreaanse denker en ondernemer YoungHoon Kim, bekend als de man met het hoogste IQ ter wereld, heeft een bijzondere voorspelling gedaan over de toekomst van Bitcoin. Volgens hem kan de waarde van de digitale munt de komende tien jaar met een factor honderd toenemen. Wie is YoungHoon Kim Kim noemt Bitcoin een unieke wereldwijd reserve-asset die goud en traditionele valuta voorbij kan streven in adoptie en schaarste. Hij benadrukt dat Bitcoin dankzij zijn beperkte aanbod en weerstand tegen inflatie de logische kandidaat is om de basis van het toekomstige financiële systeem te vormen. YoungHoon Kim verwierf internationale bekendheid in 2024 toen hij een IQ-score van 276 behaalde. Die score werd bevestigd door organisaties als Official World Record en het World Memory Championships. Wetenschappelijke tijdschriften, waaronder Testing, Psychometrics, Methodology in Applied Psychology, hebben zijn resultaat gepubliceerd en erkend. Kim is oprichter van de United Sigma Intelligence Association, een onderzoeksorganisatie die zich richt op intelligentie en creatief denken. Hij geldt ook als Grand Master of Memory en wordt erkend door onder meer de GIGA Society en Mensa. Zijn uitzonderlijke cognitieve vermogens leverden hem aandacht op bij grote internationale media als CNN en The Economist.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Zuid-Koreaan met IQ van 276 ziet Bitcoin 100x over de kop gaan document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Zijn visie op Bitcoin Op het sociale platform X stelde Kim dat Bitcoin in de komende tien jaar minstens honderd keer in waarde kan toenemen. Hij ziet de munt niet alleen als een belegging, maar als een strategische verschuiving in het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Volgens Kim wordt Bitcoin in toenemende mate gezien als alternatief voor goud en fiatgeld. Hij verwacht dat landen en bedrijven de munt steeds vaker zullen gebruiken als reserve. Daarnaast voorspelt hij dat American Bitcoin, een nog jonge onderneming in de Verenigde Staten, uit kan groeien tot het grootste bedrijf ter wereld gemeten naar beurswaarde. Daarmee zou het huidige techgiganten zoals Apple en Microsoft voorbij kunnen streven. Future Economy: According to my theoretical analysis, within the next 10 years, Bitcoin will increase at least 100 times and be universally adopted as the ultimate reserve asset. As a result, American Bitcoin @ABTC will become #1 company in the world by market capitalization. https://t.co/MOKnDLshX8 — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) September 25, 2025 Gevolgen voor de Bitcoin koers De voorspelling van Kim is bijzonder ambitieus. Als zijn scenario uitkomt, zou dat betekenen dat de Bitcoin koers in tien jaar tijd een honderdvoudige stijging doormaakt. Bij een huidige koers van rond de 110.000 dollar per munt zou dat neerkomen op meer dan 11 miljoen dollar per Bitcoin. Of dat haalbaar is, blijft de vraag. Bitcoin heeft in zijn geschiedenis vaker verrassend sterke stijgingen laten zien, maar ook periodes van forse dalingen. Toch sluit de visie van Kim aan bij het bredere verhaal dat Bitcoin steeds meer wordt gezien als digitaal spaarmiddel, net zoals goud dat is in de fysieke wereld. Controversie en inspiratie Niet iedereen deelt de extreme overtuiging van Kim. Critici wijzen erop dat massale wereldwijde adoptie van Bitcoin nog ver weg is, en dat er veel praktische en politieke obstakels zijn. Toch inspireert zijn voorspelling beleggers om na te denken over de lange termijn rol van Bitcoin in de wereld. Voor beginnende beleggers vertelt Kim dat geduld essentieel is. Hij ziet Bitcoin niet als een snelle manier om rijk te worden, maar als een strategische keuze voor wie gelooft in de verschuiving naar een nieuw financieel tijdperk. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Zuid-Koreaan met IQ van 276 ziet Bitcoin 100x over de kop gaan is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/30 17:46
Blockaid Joins Sui Foundation to Improve Ecosystem Security in Layer-1 Blockchain

Blockaid partners with Sui Foundation provide end-to-end blockchain security, securing 67M+ accounts with real-time threat intelligence and monitoring.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 17:40
