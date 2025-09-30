Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem

Crypto.com has entered a new partnership with Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions ($STSS) to accelerate the growth of the Solana ecosystem. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Solana-native projects while helping STSS expand its digital asset treasury management strategy. At the center of the partnership is a focus on secure custody, liquidity, and direct support for builders working within Solana. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg and @stsssol partner to strengthen Solana ecosystem growth through institutional treasury solutions. Read more 👉 https://t.co/mJBs0jra9U pic.twitter.com/HOOS08TdsR — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 29, 2025 $STSS Expands Treasury with Crypto.com Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions (STSS) currently holds over $400 million in Solana (SOL). According to CoinMarketCap, Solana trades at $210 with a market cap of $114 billion at press time. STSS plans to channel a portion of its Solana holdings into Solana-native projects. This move aligns with the firm's long-term strategy of using its treasury to support ecosystem growth. By tapping into Crypto.com's institutional-grade tools, STSS can safeguard its assets while actively deploying capital into promising ventures. 1/ We are excited to join forces with @cryptocom to expand our mission to build the bridge between crypto and TradFi. STSS plans to collaborate with https://t.co/M88ysKoCk4 to integrate their institutional stack to expand global access of digital assets. As a team full of… pic.twitter.com/jVkmfxK5n6 — STSSsol (@stsssol) September 29, 2025 Institutional-Grade Custody The first pillar of this partnership is custody. Crypto.com is bringing its MPC key architecture, segregated accounts, and policy controls to manage STSS's large-scale holdings. On top of the infrastructure, Crypto.com's U.S. custody trust is fully licensed and has passed SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits. This compliance-driven approach ensures that STSS has both the security and regulatory backing needed to handle significant digital asset exposure. The custody framework also supports broad asset management functions: Asset…