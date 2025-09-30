Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) Face Correction: Larger Move Ahead?
A corrective impulse is taking charge of altcoins on Tuesday. How far down could this reversal take Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI)? How deep could these corrections go?
SOL
$232.82
+6.24%
SUI
$3.6202
+3.48%
MOVE
$0.1164
+4.95%
Podiel
Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 18:23
Podiel
SEC clears DePIN tokens token from securities status
The SEC issued a rare no-action letter confirming DePIN tokens like DoubleZero’s 2Z are not securities under US law.
TOKEN
$0.0131
+4.21%
RARE
$0.05228
+0.80%
LIKE
$0.007763
+1.12%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 18:20
Podiel
Polymarket Predicts High U.S. Government Shutdown Odds
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/polymarket-us-shutdown-odds-rise/
U
$0.009881
--%
COM
$0.013738
-4.70%
RISE
$0.010415
+1.86%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:58
Podiel
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Exempt Crypto Activities From Money Transmitter Laws
The moderate bipartisan bill would exempt node operators, stakers, and developers from money transmitter licensing requirements.
NODE
$0.06289
+2.47%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:54
Podiel
Turkey Moves to Tighten Crypto Regulations
The global approach to cryptocurrency regulation is undergoing significant restructuring, with bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at the forefront. The United States has started steering towards more flexible crypto regulations, yet as global anti-money laundering norms were set in place quite some time ago, nations such as Turkey are now beginning their […]Continue Reading:Turkey Moves to Tighten Crypto Regulations
LIKE
$0.007763
+1.12%
MORE
$0.06988
-0.66%
NOW
$0.005
-13.04%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:51
Podiel
Bitcoin Uptrend Builds as SOPR Nears Breakout Zone
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-uptrend-builds-as-sopr-nears/
COM
$0.013738
-4.70%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:48
Podiel
Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem
The post Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com has entered a new partnership with Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions ($STSS) to accelerate the growth of the Solana ecosystem. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Solana-native projects while helping STSS expand its digital asset treasury management strategy. At the center of the partnership is a focus on secure custody, liquidity, and direct support for builders working within Solana. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg and @stsssol partner to strengthen Solana ecosystem growth through institutional treasury solutions. Read more 👉 https://t.co/mJBs0jra9U pic.twitter.com/HOOS08TdsR — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 29, 2025 $STSS Expands Treasury with Crypto.com Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions (STSS) currently holds over $400 million in Solana (SOL). According to CoinMarketCap, Solana trades at $210 with a market cap of $114 billion at press time. STSS plans to channel a portion of its Solana holdings into Solana-native projects. This move aligns with the firm’s long-term strategy of using its treasury to support ecosystem growth. By tapping into Crypto.com’s institutional-grade tools, STSS can safeguard its assets while actively deploying capital into promising ventures. 1/ We are excited to join forces with @cryptocom to expand our mission to build the bridge between crypto and TradFi. STSS plans to collaborate with https://t.co/M88ysKoCk4 to integrate their institutional stack to expand global access of digital assets. As a team full of… pic.twitter.com/jVkmfxK5n6 — STSSsol (@stsssol) September 29, 2025 Institutional-Grade Custody The first pillar of this partnership is custody. Crypto.com is bringing its MPC key architecture, segregated accounts, and policy controls to manage STSS’s large-scale holdings. On top of the infrastructure, Crypto.com’s U.S. custody trust is fully licensed and has passed SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits. This compliance-driven approach ensures that STSS has both the security and regulatory backing needed to handle significant digital asset exposure. The custody framework also supports broad asset management functions: Asset…
COM
$0.013738
-4.70%
BOOST
$0.10363
-3.04%
T
$0.01567
+2.01%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:48
Podiel
Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Out After SEC's Latest Move: ETF Approval Is Now 100%, Especially For This Altcoin!
Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that the probability of approval for altcoin ETFs, especially the Solana (SOL) ETF, is 100 percent. Continue Reading: Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Out After SEC's Latest Move: ETF Approval Is Now 100%, Especially For This Altcoin!
MOVE
$0.1164
+4.95%
NOW
$0.005
-13.04%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004654
+6.49%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:45
Podiel
WLFI daalt 10% terwijl rest van de markt stijgt
Terwijl de meeste cryptomunten rustig meeliften op het huidige positieve sentiment in de markt, doet WLFI juist het tegenovergestelde. De koers dook opnieuw met 10% naar beneden, en dat terwijl coins zoals Bitcoin en Ethereum juist stijgen. Steeds meer traders vragen zich af: wat is hier eigenlijk aan de hand?... Het bericht WLFI daalt 10% terwijl rest van de markt stijgt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
$0.2067
+1.17%
OP
$0.7434
+5.86%
MET
$0.2268
-0.61%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 17:33
Podiel
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai
Global cross-border payment platform and Giakaa Capital convene miners, developers, and institutional leaders under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin's Future.”
1
$0.006545
-17.91%
CROSS
$0.23245
-2.69%
FUTURE
$0.12227
+0.42%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 15:27
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe