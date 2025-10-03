RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes
The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets. Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly. This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms. RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time.
