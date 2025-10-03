2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market

TLDR Ondas secures 500 Wåsp drones, surging into the U.S. defense drone market. U.S. defense turns to Ondas as 500 Wåsp drones enter rapid production. Ondas’ 500-drone deal cements its rise in attritable combat drone systems. With Wåsp drones, Ondas locks exclusive U.S. defense market advantage. Ondas rallies with Rift Dynamics to deliver mass-deployable combat [...] The post Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.8568+19.26%
READY
READY$0.028221+12.65%
Union
U$0.009881--%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/03 01:42
Podiel
RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes

RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes

The post RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets. Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly. This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms. RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time. As a leading project…
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000128+10.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013738-4.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:38
Podiel
European Central Bank Selects Providers for Digital Euro Launch

European Central Bank Selects Providers for Digital Euro Launch

Introducing the European Central Bank’s latest move in advancing its digital euro project, the ECB has secured strategic partnerships with several technology firms to develop key components of the potential CBDC infrastructure. These agreements mark a significant step toward the EU’s broader goal of digitizing the euro while addressing the technical and security challenges inherent [...]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06817-1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164+4.95%
Podiel
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 01:30
Podiel
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading in Early 2026

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading in Early 2026

CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, announced today that its cryptocurrency futures and options products will be available for trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting in early 2026, subject to regulatory review. The move reflects growing client demand for round-the-clock risk management in a market that operates without pause. Responding to Client Demand Tim McCourt, global head of equities, FX, and alternative products at CME Group, emphasized the importance of aligning regulated markets with the pace of the digital asset sector. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” he said. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Continuous Trading with Safeguards CME’s cryptocurrency futures and options will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform, with only a two-hour weekly maintenance pause scheduled over the weekend. To maintain operational consistency, any trading conducted over weekends or holidays will be assigned the following business day as the official trade date, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting also processed on the next business day. Record Activity in 2025 CME reports that the expansion of trading hours follows a year of record growth in CME’s cryptocurrency derivatives complex. In September 2025, notional open interest reached a high of $39 billion. August recorded an average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, up 95% year-on-year and representing $31.6 billion in notional value. Average daily trading volume that month also surged to 411,000 contracts, a 230 percent increase from the prior year, equivalent to $14.9 billion in notional value. By late September, CME counted more than 1,010 large open interest holders across its cryptocurrency products, showing a sharp rise in institutional engagement. Expanding the Derivatives Market CME Group said it already offers a broad range of benchmark products across major asset classes, including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, energy, agriculture, metals, and digital assets. Its ecosystem spans CME Globex for futures and options, BrokerTec for fixed income, and EBS for foreign exchange, all supported by CME Clearing, one of the world’s largest central counterparty clearing providers. By bringing its cryptocurrency products into a continuous trading cycle, CME is reflecting the growing maturity of digital assets while strengthening its role as a bridge between traditional finance and the 24/7 nature of the crypto economy
Podiel
CryptoNews2025/10/03 01:30
Podiel
XRP Price Breaks $3, Analysts Say $5 Possible

XRP Price Breaks $3, Analysts Say $5 Possible

The post XRP Price Breaks $3, Analysts Say $5 Possible appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP price is currently trading above the important $3 mark after gaining more than 3% in the last 24 hours. The move comes after weeks of steady accumulation by whales. Strong Support and Whale Accumulation Market data shows $2.80 has acted as firm support, preventing deeper declines and creating a base for recovery. In the …
XRP
XRP$3.0642+4.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06988-0.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164+4.95%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/10/03 01:29
Podiel
The Secret to Wealth: Cryptocurrency + ProfitableMining = $6,100 a Day

The Secret to Wealth: Cryptocurrency + ProfitableMining = $6,100 a Day

The post The Secret to Wealth: Cryptocurrency + ProfitableMining = $6,100 a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just last week, Bitcoin miners’ daily revenue hit a new annual high—the average daily mining revenue across the entire network has soared to $55 million to $60 million, significantly exceeding the norm of the past year. This means that as long as you hold a sufficient share of computing power, participating in cloud mining will have a chance to share in this “mining pool bonanza.” If your computing power accounts for even one ten-thousandth of the entire network, your daily earnings could exceed $6,000. Join the ProfitableMining cloud mining platform now to easily start your passive income journey and experience the wealth growth brought by digital assets! Earn $6,100 a Day: What Makes Cloud Mining Work? Cloud mining offers the potential for high daily returns of $6,100 due to its three key advantages: scalability, automation, and stable returns. Platforms often locate mines in regions with low electricity costs, such as Kazakhstan and Iceland, significantly reducing costs. Users simply purchase hashrate contracts and participate in mining just like owning real mining rigs, eliminating the hassles of equipment, electricity costs, and maintenance. Based on the current Bitcoin network’s approximately $60 million in daily mining revenue, if you hold even one ten-thousandth of the network’s hashrate, you could potentially earn around $6,000 in daily revenue. Cloud mining platforms like ProfitableMining offer promotions like “peak bonuses” and “double earnings” to further increase your earnings potential. During periods when Bitcoin prices are rising but mining difficulty hasn’t significantly increased, there’s a real opportunity for high returns. How to Join ProfitableMining 1.Register for a ProfitableMining account and instantly receive $17 in free hashrate. 2.Purchase hashrate contracts and mine 24/7. 3.Start automatically receiving your mining rewards daily! Experience More Different Hashrate Contracts Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 Days | Daily Income: $4.50 | Total Net Profit: $100…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013738-4.70%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13673+1.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.04%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:24
Podiel
Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

The post Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin. Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises. Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market. According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub. Thailand is working to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund plans beyond Bitcoin to include other digital tokens, with the rollout expected early next year, according to the market regulator https://t.co/7NEq1Sw0IM — Bloomberg (@business) October 2, 2025 Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors. It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector. Related: Thailand Embraces Bitcoin: First ETF Approved for Wealthy Investors The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs. Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004651+6.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013738-4.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164+4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:14
Podiel
CME to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures and Options in 2026

CME to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures and Options in 2026

CME Group will make cryptocurrency futures and options available for 24/7 trading beginning in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:53
Podiel
CME Group Eyes 24/7 Trading on Options and Futures Ahead of XRP, Solana Debut

CME Group Eyes 24/7 Trading on Options and Futures Ahead of XRP, Solana Debut

CME Group started offering Bitcoin futures in 2017.
XRP
XRP$3.0642+4.33%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:51
Podiel
Perpetual DEXs record over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time

Perpetual DEXs record over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time

The post Perpetual DEXs record over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September, the monthly trading volume on Perp DEXs surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history, reaching a high of $1.14 trillion amid the surge in Perp trading. DeFi Llama shows that Perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs) achieved a notable milestone over the past month, surpassing $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time. This achievement reflects the sector’s rapid growth, representing a 48% growth from August’s $766 billion.  Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter dominate as Perp DEX trading soars Perpetual Protocol’s monthly trading volume surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in September, currently standing at $ 1.226 trillion. The surge has been driven by increased competition across several platforms, including Hyperliquid (HYPE), Aster  (ASTER), and Lighter. ASTER led with $493.61 billion monthly Perpetual trading volume, followed by HYPE, $280.74 billion, and Lighter, which recorded $165.4 billion Perpetual volume. DefiLlama data also highlighted several chains that played a role in the surge, including edgeX, Pacifica, and Paradex. BNB Chain-focused Aster, supported by YZi Labs, rose quickly to take the top spot in last month’s Perpetual swap trading volume, reaching over $420 billion in activity. The long-standing custom Layer 1 platform Hyperliquid fell to second place, recording $282.5 billion in September trading volume, a 29% drop from its $398 billion in August. Aster will also launch its own Aster Chain, a ZK-based Layer 1, to support its Perpetual trading platform. At the same time, Ethereum Layer 2 Perpetual DEX Lighter gained $164.4 billion in September to secure third place, even though it’s still in private beta. With the Lighter public mainnet now live as of Wednesday, it could soon challenge Aster and Hyperliquid in the Perpetual trading space as it opens up to more traders from its current 188,000 unique accounts and over 50,000 daily active users.…
1
1$0.006545-17.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013738-4.70%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.3035+3.47%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:45
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe