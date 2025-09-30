2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Psychology and Perception Drive Ethereum’s Momentum, Study Reveals

A study reveals that psychology influences Ethereum's perception as much as technical factors and price movement. The research highlights that Ethereum lacks a clear narrative, affecting its market engagement and builder support. During Ethereum's "worst crisis," the community struggled with unclear leadership and price stagnation. The study suggests Ethereum needs a more simple and clear narrative.
Coincentral 2025/09/30 18:44
UK Bitcoin Seizure Worth £5bn Leads to Guilty Plea in Major Cryptocurrency Fraud

Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) pleaded guilty to a bitcoin fraud affecting 128,000 victims in China. Metropolitan Police seized 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5bn ($6.7bn), believed to be the world's largest cryptocurrency seizure. The fraud operated between 2014 and 2017, with Qian fleeing China using false documents before entering the UK.
Blockonomi 2025/09/30 18:40
KGeN taps Jump Crypto for latest funding round, brings total to $43.5M

KGen, the company behind one of the leading verification protocols for AI, DeFi, and gaming, has closed another $13.5M strategic round. The funding was led by Jump Crypto and brought the startup's total funding to $43.5M. KGeN, one of the leading verification services for AI, DeFi, and gaming, closed a strategic funding round for $13.5M. The round was organized with the participation of Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, bringing the startup's funding to $43.5M. During its previous raises, KGeN achieved a $500M valuation. KGeN becomes the leading verified user tool for the Global South. KGeN accelerated its fundraising activity since 2023, as part of its scaling efforts. The company also built a commercial stack and loyalty infrastructure accessible to over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users with data on engagement, commerce, and reputation. 'KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we're giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,' said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN. The end result is a verified community, allowing for bot-resistant distribution. Users also get rewarded for their time, skill, and networking. The KGeN team expanded to 95 experts, bringing revenues to $48.3M. KGeN offers a large verified user base for AI analysis. The company's main service is a privacy-oriented identity and reputation framework, tracking more than 876M data points from real engagement and commerce signals. The POGE ecosystem mixes biometric verification, on-chain loyalty, rewards, and a decentralized marketplace. The toolset gained adoption at a time when Web3 activity was surging. Verified user acquisition is now available to third-party projects, who can skip the verification stage and gain access to genuine engagement. The app is already a leader in the Aptos on-chain ecosystem.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 18:30
UAE Emerges as Nvidia’s Next AI Hub

Nvidia has been one of the standout growth stories of the past decade, transforming from a niche graphics chipmaker into the world's most valuable company.
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/30 18:12
Bloomberg’s Analyst Says Crypto ETF Approvals Now ‘100%’ Certain, Solana ETF ‘Could Come Any Day’

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has declared crypto ETF approvals are now “100%” certain, stating that Solana funds “could come any day” following the fourth amendment submission. The assessment comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards on September 18, eliminating the need for individual 19b-4 filings and streamlining the path for crypto exchange-traded products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Balchunas stated that generic listing standards make the 19b-4 filings and their regulatory clock “meaningless,” leaving only S-1 registrations awaiting formal approval from Corporate Finance. Seven major asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital, filed updated S-1 documents for spot Solana ETFs on September 27. SEC’s Generic Standards Slash Approval Timeline From 9 Months to 75 Days The SEC instructed issuers of proposed ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw pending Form 19b-4 filings on September 29. The move follows the agency’s approval of generic listing standards, which allow exchanges, including Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, to list crypto ETFs under standardized rules without case-by-case exchange rule changes. Issuers now advance directly with S-1 registration statements, the final step before launch. Previously, each product required two separate approvals, stretching nine months or more. With generic standards in place, timelines can shrink to as few as 75 days. The SEC applied the new framework immediately, with the approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund on September 18. The multi-crypto product offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, currently managing over $915 million in assets, making it the first fund listed under the streamlined system. More than 92 crypto ETF applications now await SEC review, with multiple deadlines falling in October and November. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF applications are set for a decision on November 14, following the SEC’s use of its maximum 60-day extension authority. Bloomberg analysts had earlier projected an over 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs by year-end. However, Solana is now 100%. Prediction markets reflect similar optimism, with Polymarket odds on Solana ETF approval currently at 99%.Source: Polymarket Solana and XRP Lead Inflows While Bitcoin Posts $719M Weekly Outflows Digital asset investment products recorded $812 million in outflows last week as stronger-than-anticipated economic data tempered expectations for two interest rate cuts this year. The U.S. accounted for $1 billion in outflows, while Switzerland led positive flows with $126.8 million, followed by Canada with $58.6 million and Germany with $35.5 million. Bitcoin bore the brunt with $719 million in outflows. Ethereum faced $409 million in outflows, bringing its year-to-date inflows of roughly $12 billion to a near standstill, with September contributing only $86.2 million. Solana stood out with $291 million in inflows amid growing anticipation of upcoming ETF launches. XRP also posted a strong performance with $93.1 million in inflows. CoinShares attributed the positive momentum to expectations of expanded investor access and institutional participation in alternative digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. On September 29, spot Ethereum ETFs snapped five consecutive days of outflows, recording $547 million in net inflows.Source: SosoValue Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $522 million in net inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT being the only product posting a net outflow. Bitcoin ETFs now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of total supply, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading at 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched in the U.S. on the Cboe BZX Exchange with $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in first-day inflows. Bitwise’s European-listed Solana staking ETP recorded $60 million in inflows over a five-day trading period. ETF analyst Nate Geraci, in particular, noted that the inclusion of staking language in US filings may signal progress for long-delayed spot Ethereum ETFs with staking features. Year-to-date inflows remain substantial at $39.6 billion, approaching 2023’s record of $48.6 billion. Solana leads pending applications with eight filings under review, followed by XRP with seven proposals. Grayscale is working to convert five existing trusts into ETF structures covering Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and Avalanche. The SEC is coordinating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on broader digital asset regulation through Chair Paul Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative launched in July
CryptoNews 2025/09/30 18:08
In-depth analysis of Loopscale: How to restructure the Solana DeFi lending market?

Loopscale: Order book lending on Solana Author: Castle Labs Compiled by: Luiza, ChainCatcher While Ethereum’s DeFi total value locked (TVL) is still far from its 2021 peak, Solana’s TVL has seen significant growth and is now at a new all-time high. The characteristics of the Solana ecosystem make it an ideal choice for lending protocols. This is evident in protocols like Solend, which already boasted nearly $1 billion in deposits in 2021. While the FTX debacle severely impacted the development of the Solana lending ecosystem in the years that followed, lending protocols on Solana have demonstrated significant resilience, spurring a new wave of growth. In 2024, the TVL of Solana’s on-chain lending protocols was less than $1 billion. Today, that figure has exceeded $4 billion. Kamino leads with over $3 billion in TVL, followed by Jupiter with $750 million in TVL. This study will first analyze the limitations of pool-based lending models and the rise of alternative models. It will then delve into Loopscale's value proposition, unique features, and the practical benefits it brings to users. Finally, it will explore future trends in the lending market and raise several questions worth considering. The evolution of lending models Mainstream lending protocols (such as Aave and Compound) generally adopt a pool model: users inject liquidity into the pool, which is then used by others to borrow. The interest rate is dynamically adjusted by an algorithm based on the utilization rate of funds (total borrowing amount divided by total deposit amount). In the early days, the flexibility of this type of protocol design was limited by the limitations of the Ethereum mainnet architecture. Although the fund pool model has advantages in the startup phase and in ensuring the liquidity of collateral assets, it has obvious shortcomings: Liquidity fragmentation (difficulties in listing new assets): Each new asset requires a separate fund pool, which inevitably leads to liquidity fragmentation. It also makes it more complex for users to manage multiple positions, requiring more active management efforts. Rough risk pricing: The utilization curve is an inefficient, one-size-fits-all pricing mechanism that can ultimately lead to either overly aggressive terms (excessively high risk) or overly conservative terms (excessively low returns). In effect, the interest rate on the pool tends to align with the riskiest collateral in the pool. Inefficient capital utilization: In a pooled lending market, only borrowed funds accrue interest, but this interest income must be distributed to all depositors. This means that the actual interest earned by lenders is lower than the interest paid by borrowers, resulting in "deadweight capital." Furthermore, idle funds in the pool awaiting lending also participate in the interest distribution, further widening the aforementioned interest rate spread. To alleviate these problems, protocols such as Euler, Kamino (V2), and Morpho (V1) introduced curated vaults, where professional managers allocate funds and set interest rates. This pragmatic improvement allows for a transformation without requiring a complete restructuring of the lending protocol's technology stack, while also addressing some of the issues with the pool model. In the Selected Vault model, vaults are managed by screened curators with specialized research and risk control capabilities, responsible for capital allocation, market selection, interest rate setting, and loan structure design. This model offers the following advantages to users: Users can choose different vault managers independently. Each vault is designed for specific risk preferences, so users do not need to be exposed to the risks of all assets supported by the fund pool. Easier portfolio management: Managers can quickly allocate assets to new markets, thereby more efficiently directing liquidity to new assets and facilitating the launch of new asset pools. However, there are drawbacks to the Select Vault: Trust and interest alignment issues: The vault is operated by a third-party manager, and users need to trust them. Moreover, the alignment of interests between managers and users is difficult to fully guarantee. Manager Competition and Rising Borrower Costs: Managers are responsible for setting risk parameters, developing strategies, and adjusting liquidity in pursuit of higher returns. This liquidity adjustment process creates competition among managers' different strategies, which negatively impacts borrowers. Managers are incentivized to maintain high capital utilization rates to provide lenders with attractive annualized percentage yields (APYs), which in turn drives up borrowing rates and increases borrower costs. The inherent flaws of the fund pool that the Selected Vault fails to address: The “value loss” caused by inefficient interest rates will still damage the capital efficiency of the lending market; Startup costs in new markets remain high; Liquidity remains fragmented across multiple independent markets; Interest rates are highly volatile, making it difficult to meet the needs of institutional users; Lack of flexibility: supporting new assets or credit products requires governance voting and the creation of new independent funding pools. While Selected Vaults optimize risk management by splitting liquidity, they are still essentially a variation of the pool model. As the number of supported assets and risk profiles continues to expand, the logic behind Selected Vaults has become closer to that of an order book model—each borrowing and lending quote is a "separate market" with specific terms, achieving extreme sophistication. Why is the order book model rising now? Although the concept of order book lending has long been recognized, in the past, due to the high transaction costs and technical limitations of networks such as Ethereum, the deployment of order book models was often impractical and had obvious flaws in scalability and capital efficiency. The rise of alternative public chains such as Solana has changed this situation - their low transaction costs and high throughput characteristics have finally made it possible to build a scalable and efficient order book lending market. While the pool model has supported the scalability of lending protocols, the order book model provides much-needed flexibility, particularly for institutional users and diverse asset types such as interest-bearing RWA tokens (like OnRe’s ONyc), AMM LP positions, JLP/MLP tokens, and LSTs (with a TVL exceeding $7 billion), giving users full control over their risk profile. Loopscale: An order-book lending protocol on the Solana chain Loopscale is an order book-based lending protocol on the Solana chain. Its deposit liquidity currently exceeds US$100 million and its active loan scale reaches US$40 million. Unlike traditional lending platforms based on capital pools, Loopscale's core innovation is that it allows lenders to create customized orders and independently set loan structures and risk parameters. These quotes will be "listed" in the order book based on interest rates and other terms, and Loopscale's matching engine will complete the loan matching. The core advantages of Loopscale's order book model ①Automated vault: For users seeking further operational simplicity, Loopscale automates the process through its curated vaults. Liquidity injected into these vaults is available across all manager-approved markets, and each vault is staffed by a risk manager with unique risk appetite and strategies. This design forms a differentiated strategy system that can meet the risk needs of different users: for example, some users may be willing to assume reinsurance-related risks (through ONyc tokens) through the USDC OnRe vault; while users with more conservative risk preferences can choose to deposit funds in the USDC Genesis vault - which will provide robust liquidity diversification across Loopscale markets. ②One-key cycle leverage: In addition to traditional lending, Loopscale also supports a "funding loop" feature. Through this feature, users can leverage interest-bearing assets (including JLP, ALP, digitSOL, ONyc, etc.). The specific principles are as follows: The core logic of the capital cycle is: after depositing collateral assets, the same assets as the collateral are borrowed, so that both the initial holdings and the borrowed tokens can generate returns. The leverage multiple that users can obtain depends on the market's loan-to-value ratio (LTV). Taking Liquidity Staking Token (LST) as an example, the traditional capital circulation process is as follows: 1. Deposit wstETH (wrapped staked ETH); 2. Borrow ETH; 3. Exchange ETH to wstETH; 4. Borrow ETH again to obtain higher wstETH returns. It should be noted that the capital circulation operation will only have actual benefits when the LST yield is higher than the annualized loan interest rate. On Loopscale, this process is simplified to a "one-click operation", and users do not need to complete multiple steps manually. Through the fund circulation function, users can maximize the APR of interest-bearing tokens; In addition, leveraged funding cycles also allow users to conduct directional leveraged trading on assets such as stocks. ③Solutions to the defects of the fund pool model Liquidity Aggregation The order book model addresses the fragmented liquidity issues in the pooled market. Loopscale further addresses the fragmented liquidity of the pooled market and the difficulty in reusing funds in the earlier order book model by creating a "virtual market." Lenders can place orders simultaneously across multiple markets with a single operation, without being restricted to a single market or managing multiple positions. Efficient pricing Each market on Loopscale is modular, with its own unique collateral type, lending rate, and terms. This means lenders can set interest rates based on specific collateral and principal, regardless of capital utilization. Ultimately, the interest rate for each asset adjusts dynamically based on market supply and demand in the order book (which may be influenced by factors such as asset volatility). This design simultaneously achieves the following goals: minimizing “ineffective funds”; ensuring that borrowing rates are fully aligned with deposit rates (in a pooled funding model, interest income is distributed to all depositors, resulting in lenders’ returns being lower than borrowers’ costs; on Loopscale, interest is only paid on funds that are actually utilized, achieving precise interest rate matching); In particular, it supports fixed-rate, fixed-term loans to meet the needs of institutional users, who are generally reluctant to accept interest rates based on utilization fluctuations in the funding pool model. Optimize capital utilization Loopscale uses its "yield optimization" mechanism to reduce the amount of idle funds in the order book waiting to be matched. The operating logic is simple and straightforward: Loopscale directs this idle liquidity to the MarginFi platform, ensuring that lenders can still "earn a competitive yield" until their orders are matched. Expanding the scope of asset support The Loopscale team can easily integrate with other protocols and take full advantage of Solana's asset composability to support assets that have difficulty obtaining liquidity in the pool market. ④ Actual benefits for users These features bring tangible benefits to users: users have complete control over loan terms, collateral assets, and participating markets, enabling refined management. As competition in the lending market intensifies at the interest rate level, the Loopscale model has advantages over pricing methods based on fund pool utilization. By directly matching orders, interest rates can be precisely aligned, saving costs for borrowers and increasing returns for lenders. Future Outlook and Conclusion Loopscale addresses the inefficiencies of the pool model by combining the flexibility of order books with modular markets, providing users with customized interest rates, optimized collateral pricing, and risk management tools. As DeFi expands to include institutional capital and RWAs, the order book model will become a critical infrastructure for scaling on-chain lending. Loopscale already supports a variety of RWAs and exotic assets and continues to expand its partnerships. Adding new markets only requires an oracle and initial liquidity (which can be provided by vaults or individual lenders), significantly lowering the barrier to entry. The Solana ecosystem is currently benefiting from widespread adoption of new token prototypes, including billions of dollars worth of LST, Liquidity-Backed Derivatives (LRT), staked SOL (which now accounts for 60% of the total SOL supply), Liquidity Positions, and Reliable Token Assets (RWAs). In this context, lowering the barrier to entry for new assets as collateral is key to improving market efficiency. The viability of the order book lending model has been widely recognized by the market—protocols like Morpho have already launched similar designs in their V2 releases. Although Loopscale suffered a hack in April 2025 (shortly after its launch), the team demonstrated strong resilience and all funds were recovered. It's important to note that handling complex collateral carries inherent risks, requiring thorough risk assessment and management at both the operational and user interface levels. By effectively addressing these challenges, Loopscale is poised to leverage Solana's technology stack to optimize its architecture and successfully scale the platform.
PANews 2025/09/30 18:00
Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Holdings Cross 640,000 Bitcoin

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has just announced its latest purchase, adding $22.1 million worth of the asset to its holdings. Strategy Has Completed Yet Another Bitcoin Acquisition. Like has become tradition at this point, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor shared the company's Bitcoin portfolio tracker on Sunday, this time with the caption "Always ₿e Stacking."
Bitcoinist 2025/09/30 18:00
SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged issuers of proposed spot ETFs tied to Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to pull their pending Form 19b-4 filings. This isn’t a rejection, it’s a procedural reset. By doing so, the SEC intends to usher in a streamlined system that cuts months of red tape. This shift stems from the SEC’s recent approval of generic listing standards, rules that allow exchanges to list eligible crypto ETFs automatically, rather than forcing each issuer into an individual case-by-case process. The 19b-4 requirement, under the old regime, was the legal lever exchanges used to propose amendments to listing rules. That step, now often redundant under the new framework, is being quietly eliminated. Eleanor Terrett, reporting from X, captured the moment crisply: “The @SECGov has asked issuers of $LTC, $XRP, $SOL, $ADA, and $DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings … withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week.” Why the Change Matters Under the older system, each newtwo regulatory filings, one via a 19b-4 for the exchange rule change, and another under Form S-1 from the issuer. These back-to-back approvals often dragged on for nine months or more. The new generic listing standard slashes that timetable. Approved crypto products meeting certain criteria might now get greenlit in as little as 75 days. The SEC’s objective is clear: simplify the process while preserving guardrails. According to public commentary, a token is eligible under the new regime if it meets at least one of the following criteria: It is already traded on a regulated exchange. It has futures contracts regulated by the CFTC for at least six months. It is part of another ETF that holds at least 40% of its assets directly in that crypto. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), covering BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, became the first multi-crypto ETF approved under the new rules. Deadlines, Pressures and Market Reactions Some issuers had key decision deadlines looming in October and November under the old 19b-4 schedule. With that path scrapped, timing depends now on S-1 review and internal corporate finance decisions. Kyle DaCruz, director of digital assets at VanEck, said: “Not all of our existing filings qualify … Next step is to talk to our lawyers to see which products can move forward.” Meanwhile, optimism runs high among analysts. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested the odds of XRP or Solana ETFs being approved by year-end are now extremely high. Even so, some caution is warranted. A government shutdown or regulatory slowdowns could muddy the rollout timing. What Investors Should Watch S-1 updates from issuers: Watch for refreshed filings tailored to the new framework. SEC corporate finance signals: Approval may hinge on how quickly internal teams act. ETF flow for GDLC and new products: Early inflows or outflows could set tone for altcoin funds. Broader regulation: The SEC and CFTC plan to coordinate via a joint roundtable to harmonize crypto asset oversight. In short: the playing field just changed. Conclusion This isn’t regulatory rejection, it’s a procedural rewrite. By asking issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings, the SEC is signaling that the old roadblocks are no longer necessary under the new generic listing standards. That paves a faster path for crypto ETFs tied to LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, if issuers adapt quickly. Markets will be watching whether the shift produces a wave of ETF launches, or whether hidden complications still slow the process. For crypto investors, the next weeks may define how broadly and fast altcoin ETFs find their footing in the U.S. FAQs Q1: Does this withdrawal mean the SEC is rejecting altcoin ETFs?No. The withdrawal is procedural. The SEC is replacing the old 19b-4 path with a generic listing standard that makes separate filings unnecessary. Q2: Which tokens qualify under the new generic rules?Tokens that trade on regulated exchanges, or have CFTC-regulated futures, or are held significantly in existing ETFs may qualify. Q3: How fast can approvals move now?Some issuers estimate down to 75 days, versus prior nine-month timelines. Q4: Could this change delay ETF launches?Yes, though the intent is acceleration, internal delays, regulatory capacity, or political issues could still cause hiccups. Glossary of Key Terms ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A fund traded on exchanges that holds assets (e.g., crypto, stocks). Form 19b-4: A filing exchanges submit to the SEC to propose rule changes (historically required for new ETF listings). Form S-1: A registration document issuers submit to disclose financials, risks, and structure. Generic Listing Standards: Predefined rules enabling certain products to get listed automatically if they meet eligibility criteria. CFTC: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, whose oversight includes regulated derivatives and futures. Read More: SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled">SEC Hits Reset: Why XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF Filings Were Pulled
Coinstats 2025/09/30 18:00
Vanguard currency ETF crypto: decision for 50 million clients

Vanguard, with 50 million clients, is exploring the possibility of opening crypto ETF trading on its platform.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/30 16:16
Massachusetts towards a state Bitcoin reserve: hearing on October 7

Massachusetts brings the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve to the floor on October 7, 2025.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/30 15:37
