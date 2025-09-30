2025-10-03 Friday

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as BlackRock Becomes Biggest BTC Options Vanue, Bull Run Potentially Coming, and More…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:28
3 Solid Second Passport Options For U.S. Citizens

The post 3 Solid Second Passport Options For U.S. Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Playa Bavaro, Saona, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Choose to make The DR home and you could secure a second citizenship. getty Second passports were once the preserve of billionaires, secret agents, and conmen. Today, in increasingly uncertain times, they're a valuable asset in anyone's wealth preservation toolkit. A second citizenship not only means you have a back-up plan should the situation in your home country no longer suit you, it also opens up a world of opportunities for travel, business, education, and investment outside home borders. There are many routes to multiple citizenships including through ancestry and investment but today let's look at one that is open to most everyone: naturalization. That's the path my husband and I took to get our Irish citizenship. We were living in Ireland long enough to qualify for naturalization. Our son became a citizen of Ireland simply by being born there. At the time, Ireland still had jus soli or "rights of the soil" but this was removed from the Irish Constitution in 2005. Ireland numbers among the countries offering the best, quickest second citizenship options for North Americans today. Let's take a closer look at it and two other destinations where making your home there can lead to a second passport… Ireland Ireland has long been a popular destination for American travelers. Like anywhere, it has its pros and cons. For many, the climate is the biggest downside. Though Ireland doesn't get many extremes it does rain a lot. Generally winters are cool (39°F to 45°F) and summers are mild (57°F to 63°F). Additionally, the cost of living is high, real estate expensive, and infrastructure reasonable but variable depending on where in the country you are. On the upside, the Irish countryside is magnificent, the Irish speak English, the crime rate is low,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:24
Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and $100M STRK Fund

The post Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and $100M STRK Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Bitcoin holders can now earn staking rewards without losing custody $100M STRK fund fuels liquidity and DeFi opportunities Institutional strategies meet retail access for maximum gains Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking and a $100 Million Incentive Fund The Starknet L2 network has officially introduced Bitcoin staking along with a massive $100 million STRK fund aimed at boosting the BTCFi ecosystem. This initiative signals a new era of digital gold adoption, allowing Bitcoin holders to earn rewards while strengthening network decentralization. Holders of Bitcoin can now participate in staking without surrendering their assets, marking the first time any rollup solution has a native income source for Bitcoin. Users can delegate tokenized versions of Bitcoin, like WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC alongside the STRK token, as approved in an online vote. Security is guaranteed through zk-STARK cryptography, a technology renowned for its post-quantum protection. "Bitcoin is the best form of collateral," said StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson. "I want you to borrow against BTC and invest the proceeds while contributing to network security." Institutional and Retail Opportunities In October, Starknet will launch the Bitcoin Institutional Yield Fund via Re7 Capital, managing over $1 billion. The fund targets institutional investors but will also be accessible to retail users through a tokenized version on MidasRWA. According to Re7 founder Evgeny Gokhberg, the fund aims to grow Bitcoin sustainably using derivatives, DeFi strategies, and Starknet staking. Starknet has also expanded accessibility through XverseApp, Hyperlane, Atomiq Labs, and Garden Finance, with upcoming integrations including LayerZero, BitGo, and Stargate Finance. This development comes after a brief network outage in early September, demonstrating Starknet's ongoing commitment to improving reliability while offering Bitcoin holders innovative earning strategies.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:23
Grok AI Fuels Dogecoin Rebound: DOGE, BTC, And XRP Holders Turn To Cloud Mining To Seek Sustainable Cash Flow

The post Grok AI Fuels Dogecoin Rebound: DOGE, BTC, And XRP Holders Turn To Cloud Mining To Seek Sustainable Cash Flow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grok AI Fuels Dogecoin Rebound: DOGE, BTC, And XRP Holders Turn To Cloud Mining To Seek Sustainable Cash Flow
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:14
Alameda Research received 500 BTC in its merchant wallet

Alameda received 500 BTC, linked to its old WBTC wallet. The origin of the funds remains unknown, though Celsius was a big depositors.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 18:10
Chainlink and UBS Advance the Fund Industry's On-Chain Integration with Swift

PANews reported on September 30th that according to CoinDesk, Chainlink has launched a CRE-based technical process that allows banks to interact with on-chain "tokenized funds" through Swift (ISO 20022) and complete fund subscriptions and redemptions in a pilot with UBS. The process is triggered by UBS's existing system. After receiving the Swift message, CRE executes the on-chain instructions on the Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent. This move aims to provide blockchain access to the global fund industry, which is worth more than $100 trillion, and continues Singapore's "Project Guardian" cross-chain interoperability exploration. Chainlink has also previously conducted a corporate action data standardization pilot with 24 global banks, DTCC, and Euroclear.
PANews2025/09/30 18:03
Ethereum Price Forecast as Institutional and Whale Accumulation Fuel Reversal Setup

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/30 17:54
Meteora: TGE will be held on October 23rd, the token name is MET

PANews reported on September 30 that Solana's ecological liquidity protocol Meteora announced that it will conduct a TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET.
PANews2025/09/30 17:47
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment

This approval leverages the new "generic listing standards," designed to reduce the time it takes for crypto products to list on major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 16:16
Crypto Market Dips, and RockToken’s Cloud Compute Contracts Redefine Blockchain Infrastructure in 2025

The crypto market has been declining gradually for the past week. Bitcoin broke the $110K mark and fell to $108, and Ethereum fell to $3.8K on September 26.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 16:06
