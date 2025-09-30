Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price?

The post Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has announced its native capital allocator and liquidity layer, Keel. SOL price is exchanging hands at $210.37, up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours. Anticipations around Solana ETF approval could also impact SOL price. Solana has announced a major initiative at APEX Singapore. It is expected to boost the growth of different segments within Solana’s ecosystem. SOL price has reacted with a surge over 24 hours, and is estimated to rise further in the times to come. Anticipations around the Solana ETF could also join forces with Keel to further advance the Solana ecosystem, plus SOL price. Keel Announced by Solana Solana, at APEX Singapore, has introduced Keel. It has been described as a native capital allocator and liquidity layer. Keel is reportedly bringing approximately $2.5 billion, which is facilitating the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This majorly includes DeFi, RWAs, and tokenized assets. Keel, the capital engine of Solana, undertakes allocation in two ways. It allocates into DeFi & RWA liquidity, and yields bearing tokenized assets. Solana’s ecosystem benefits from allocations by Keel because they provide depth along with stability for institutional-grade access. This is expected to assist Solana in becoming the leading network in the internet capital market. Reaction of SOL Price SOL price has reacted optimistically to the announcement. The token is up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours, and is seeing its 24-hour trading volume surge by 38.46% when the article is being written. The increase in SOL price instills a sense of confidence among community members because it is also up by 3.35% in the last 30 days. However, it has declined significantly by 3.97% since last week. Nevertheless, the SOL price is attempting to break the upper ceiling after every phase of correction. The low point was around $160 in August…