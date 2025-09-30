2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment

Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment

The post Taiwan seeks Tariff relief as the U.S. demands more chip investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan’s trade negotiators held talks in Washington seeking relief from a 20% tariff while facing growing U.S. pressure to expand chip investments and production on American soil. The discussions centered on the region’s investment in the U.S. and potential measures to safeguard Taiwan’s semiconductor industry from further tariffs tied to a national security review. Taiwan negotiators seek lower tariffs in Washington Senior trade officials from Taipei traveled to Washington for talks about the 20% tariffs on exports to the U.S. market. The high tariff makes every product more expensive, forces buyers to look for cheaper suppliers from other countries, and reduces the ability of Taiwan’s exporters to compete on fair terms.  The talks also covered the island’s semiconductor industry. The region produces most of the world’s most advanced chips, used in smartphones, laptops, cars, aircraft, data centers, and new artificial intelligence systems being built in many countries. The trade delegation stated that their chips could soon face new tariffs or restrictions, as the United States is conducting a review of technology imports in the name of national security. Tariffs on semiconductors would impact Taiwan’s economy, and U.S. factories would struggle to manufacture modern products. The delegation asked Washington to approach the issue of semiconductor exports with more caution, as cooperation would provide both sides with greater stability. At the same time, confrontation would only create shortages and disruptions that would harm everyone. Journalists sought to learn more about the meeting, but the spokesperson for Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations declined to share much information. This silence has left people guessing about what was exactly agreed upon and what might happen next. U.S. leaders push Taiwan to expand chip production in America U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the island’s leading chip companies should continue to supply the United States from factories…
OpenAI’s revenue surges 16% to $4.2B in H1

OpenAI’s revenue surges 16% to $4.2B in H1

The post OpenAI’s revenue surges 16% to $4.2B in H1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has garnered roughly $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, a 16% increase compared to the revenue it generated for the entire year of 2024. The company also revealed that it incurred $2.5 billion in research and development costs for developing AI and operating ChatGPT. The Information reported that research and development costs OpenAI $6.7 billion in the first half of the year. According to financial disclosures to shareholders, the ChatGPT maker also had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period. OpenAI targets $13B full-year revenue The report revealed that OpenAI aims to meet its full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.5 billion. The AI firm said in August that it was in early-stage discussions about a stock sale that would allow employees to cash out, and this would likely value the company at approximately $500 billion.  Nvidia announced last week plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply data-center chips. The initiative added to a growing sense of unease among investors that a dangerous financial bubble is developing around AI. It also raised concerns that the revenues and earnings that underpin the valuations of both public and private firms in the crypto sector do not add up. Nvidia’s deal followed its previous announcement to commit a $5 billion investment into rival Intel. The tech company also revealed its intentions to invest around $500 million in self-driving car startup Wayve and a €500 million ($667.7 million) investment in UK cloud provider Nscale. The investments demonstrate Nvidia’s efforts to provide capital and access to its highly sought-after artificial intelligence chips in exchange for equity and insight into the next promising AI startups in the sector. The chip manufacturer disclosed in August that it…
Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price?

Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price?

The post Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has announced its native capital allocator and liquidity layer, Keel. SOL price is exchanging hands at $210.37, up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours. Anticipations around Solana ETF approval could also impact SOL price. Solana has announced a major initiative at APEX Singapore. It is expected to boost the growth of different segments within Solana’s ecosystem. SOL price has reacted with a surge over 24 hours, and is estimated to rise further in the times to come. Anticipations around the Solana ETF could also join forces with Keel to further advance the Solana ecosystem, plus SOL price. Keel Announced by Solana Solana, at APEX Singapore, has introduced Keel. It has been described as a native capital allocator and liquidity layer. Keel is reportedly bringing approximately $2.5 billion, which is facilitating the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This majorly includes DeFi, RWAs, and tokenized assets. Keel, the capital engine of Solana, undertakes allocation in two ways. It allocates into DeFi & RWA liquidity, and yields bearing tokenized assets. Solana’s ecosystem benefits from allocations by Keel because they provide depth along with stability for institutional-grade access. This is expected to assist Solana in becoming the leading network in the internet capital market. Reaction of SOL Price SOL price has reacted optimistically to the announcement. The token is up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours, and is seeing its 24-hour trading volume surge by 38.46% when the article is being written. The increase in SOL price instills a sense of confidence among community members because it is also up by 3.35% in the last 30 days. However, it has declined significantly by 3.97% since last week. Nevertheless, the SOL price is attempting to break the upper ceiling after every phase of correction. The low point was around $160 in August…
We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said

We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said

The post We asked ChatGPT which AI stock will beat Nvidia and Palantir in 2026; Here’s what it said appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been led by multiple stocks, but American semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and software firm Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) have emerged as key top performers.  ​Notably, Nvidia and Palantir have posted year-to-date gains of 31% and 137%, respectively. NVDA and PLTR YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold With the new year approaching, new players are emerging with potential to surpass Nvidia and Palantir. To identify a standout stock for 2026, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT. ​In this case, the AI model singled out Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a compelling choice. In 2025, Microsoft’s stock has rallied over 20%, trading at $514.60 as of the last market close. MSFT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Microsoft stock fundamentals  ChatGPT highlighted that Microsoft’s recent AI momentum has been driven largely by its Copilot suite, which transitioned from pilot programs to broad enterprise rollouts in 2025. ​The adoption is already translating into tangible revenue growth within Office 365 and Dynamics.  Unlike Nvidia, whose growth is tied to hardware cycles, or Palantir, which is highly dependent on contract execution, Microsoft benefits from a recurring subscription model that allows AI revenue to compound more predictably. The model added that the company’s strategic positioning further reinforces its potential. In this line, Azure has steadily gained market share in AI workloads, strengthened by close integration with OpenAI.  At the same time, Microsoft’s expansive ecosystem, spanning productivity software, cloud infrastructure, security, and gaming, provides a unique moat, with each segment poised to be enhanced by AI capabilities. MSFT stock risks  ​From a risk-return perspective, ChatGPT highlighted Microsoft as a balanced choice. Nvidia offers growth but faces valuation and dependency risks if hyperscaler spending slows in 2026.  Palantir has upside but is vulnerable to execution issues, while Microsoft’s diversified AI exposure limits downside even…
Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network

Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network

The post Starknet Unveils 100M STRK Initiative to Bring Bitcoin DeFi to Its Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum L2 is rolling out BTC staking and yield products as part of its push to become the execution layer for Bitcoin. Layer 2 (L2) network Starknet announced several new initiatives aimed at expanding Bitcoin’s use in decentralized finance, including BTC staking, an institutional-grade BTC yield product, and a 100 million STRK incentive program. At Token2049 in Singapore today, Sept. 30, Starknet revealed that it has launched Bitcoin staking on its network, explaining that, alongside STRK, users can stake BTC to secure the Layer 2 and earn rewards, “all without losing custody.” The project called the initiative the “first fully trustless BTC staking on any L2,” and said that it is part of the network’s goal of becoming the execution layer for Bitcoin, “using zero-knowledge (ZK) tech to scale Bitcoin trustlessly and enable private transactions.” The announcement also revealed that Re7 Capital, which operates a fund with more than $1 billion under management, is backing the initiative with a new BTC-denominated yield fund on Starknet, aimed at advancing institutional use of Bitcoin within the ecosystem. According to a press release shared with The Defiant, Starknet’s Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi) push involves contributors WBTC, Lombard, Solv, Threshold Network, PumpBTC, Bitlayer and Bedrock, which will all provide access to DeFi and cross-chain markets. Cross-chain infrastructure firms like LayerZero, Hyperlane, Rhino.Fi, and Atomiq are also involved in the initiative. Per the announcement, Starknet noted that previous approaches to BTC staking on an L2 had faced “tradeoffs,” including security risks and scalability issues. On Starknet, “BTC stakers will help secure the network and attest transactions in exchange for rewards,” the release reads. The technical details of the update remain unclear, and Starknet said more info will be revealed later this week. Starknet is currently the seventh-largest Ethereum rollup by total value secured on-chain, with…
Beldex Launches $150,000 Creator Leaderboard Campaign With Kaito to Reward Community Voices

Beldex Launches $150,000 Creator Leaderboard Campaign With Kaito to Reward Community Voices

The post Beldex Launches $150,000 Creator Leaderboard Campaign With Kaito to Reward Community Voices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. In the ever-changing world of Web3, communities don’t just support projects — they shape their future. Beldex, a confidentiality-focused project known for building decentralized and confidential dApps, is giving its community a chance to participate in shaping its future through an ambitious new campaign. This campaign for creators, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/beldex-launches-150000-creator-leaderboard-campaign-with-kaito-to-reward-community-voices/
Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you. The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack. Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench. Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL. Tier 1 1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 2. Puka Nacua (LAR) 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 5. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 6. James Cook III (BUF) 7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 8. Saquon Barkley (PHI) Tier 2 9. De’Von Achane (MIA) 10. Derrick Henry (BAL) 11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)…
Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow

Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow

The post Chainlink, UBS Advance $100T Fund Industry Tokenization via Swift Workflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink said it developed a technical process allowing banks to interact with tokenized investment funds through Swift, the interbank messaging system that underpins much of traditional finance. In a pilot with UBS, Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE) processed subscriptions and redemptions for a tokenized fund using ISO 20022 messages, the international standard for financial messaging used by Swift. The blockchain workflows were triggered directly from UBS’s existing systems after CRE received the Swift messages. It then triggered the subscriptions or redemptions in the Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. The setup lets banks access blockchain infrastructure using tools they already use, like Swift, while Chainlink’s infrastructure handles the rest. The pilot builds on previous work from Project Guardian, a tokenization initiative led by Singapore’s central bank. The latest development adds in interoperability that enables institutions to use Swift to trigger on-chain events. The launch comes after Chainlink announced a separate pilot with 24 global banks and financial infrastructure providers like DTCC and Euroclear. That project used Chainlink’s tools and AI to extract and standardize data from corporate action announcements, a process that currently costs the industry an estimated $58 billion annually. Read more: SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/chainlink-ubs-advance-usd100t-fund-industry-tokenization-via-swift-workflow
Argentina’s Economic Troubles Are Bad News For Our National Security

Argentina’s Economic Troubles Are Bad News For Our National Security

The post Argentina’s Economic Troubles Are Bad News For Our National Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP) (Photo by EMILIANO LASALVIA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Argentina’s economic troubles are bad news for our national security. President Javier Milei came to power nearly two years ago on a radical platform of free-market reforms. Argentina was suffering a crippling inflation. Its central bank was madly printing money to cover the massive deficits of an obscenely-sized government. Milei was an outspoken outsider who unashamedly espoused the virtues of capitalism. To the shock of the corrupt political establishment, he won a stunning upset in the presidential election, promising to slash the size of the public sector and, most boldly, replace the discredited peso with the U.S. dollar. The central bank would be shut down. Milei’s economic success is crucial because it would be a model that would discredit the far-left authoritarian trend in Latin America and much of the rest of the world. As president, Milei wasted no time in taking a chainsaw to the public sector, slashing spending and sharply shrinking the size of the bureaucracy. The budget was quickly brought into balance, and inflation plummeted. The economy came back to life. But now Milei is in big trouble. His influential sister is involved in a corruption scandal. Growth is slowing, and inflation is ticking up. Milei’s party suffered a thrashing in the large province that includes the capitol, Buenos Aires. Riots and demonstrations are unfolding, egged on by an opposition smelling blood. In next month’s critical congressional elections, the opposition could win enough seats to destroy Milei’s reforms. As a result, the peso has come under attack. The uncertainty has stalled business investment. Milei has asked the U.S.…
Lufthansa Bets Big On AI To Cut 4,000 Jobs

Lufthansa Bets Big On AI To Cut 4,000 Jobs

The post Lufthansa Bets Big On AI To Cut 4,000 Jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 29 September 2025, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: A man walks in front of a Lufthansa logo at Frankfurt Airport. Company sources have revealed that the Group intends to cut a fifth of its administrative jobs in the coming years. The Executive Board intends to present its comprehensive plans for staff cuts in more detail this Monday. Photo: Hannes P. Albert/dpa (Photo by Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The Lufthansa Group is banking on artificial intelligence, automation, and digitalization to boost profitability by the end of the decade. The airline group presented a turnaround plan during its Capital Markets Day in Munich on Monday, which includes the largest fleet renewal in company history and ambitious financial targets. However, it also entails cutting around 4,000 jobs by 2030, which digital processes and AI applications will replace. AI And Digitalization At the Core Of Lufthansa’s Turnaround Strategy Lufthansa has set medium-term targets for the 2028–2030 period that include an adjusted EBIT margin of 8–10%, an adjusted return on capital employed of 15–20%, and annual adjusted free cash flow exceeding €2.5 billion. These targets, the company said, will “position the company for the future and achieve sustainably attractive returns for shareholders.” In its announcement, Lufthansa stated the job reductions will come “due to duplication of work” and that “the profound changes brought about by digitalization and the increased use of artificial intelligence will lead to greater efficiency in many areas and processes.” The group emphasized that the reductions will focus on administrative rather than operational staff, “the majority of which will be in Germany.” Lufthansa also noted that any job cuts would be “in consultation with the social partners.” The Lufthansa Group will restructure its IT functions, consolidating them under one Executive Board department. It will combine its “Digital…
