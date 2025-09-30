Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use

Key Notes On September 30, Visa stated that it would now allow businesses to use stablecoins instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts. The prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. In the past, Visa has shown massive support for stablecoins and broader digital innovations. Global payments company Visa Inc. has kick-started a process that would allow it to utilize stablecoins for cross-border remittances. It announced the new development on Sept. 30, citing that the prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. At the core of this pivot is the speed and low transaction fees that come with these digital assets tied to a fiat currency. Fixing Slow and Costly Transactions with Stablecoins Instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts, Visa is offering businesses a new way to fund international payments with stablecoins. During the annual SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS), which was held in Frankfurt, Visa announced its plans to launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct. It is very optimistic that this move will present businesses with a novel approach towards the transfer of funds globally. Moreover, it has the capacity to unlock liquidity while also modernizing treasury operations for an economy that is keen on digitization. The financial firm acknowledged how the Traditional Finance (TradFi) landscape has been constrained by slow and costly systems that end up tying capital in advance. Going forward, Visa believes that stablecoin is the solution to overcoming this situation. The goal is simple. It is to "reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts." For the pilot, Visa has drawn out certain criteria and is currently working with a few partners that meet them. However, it plans…