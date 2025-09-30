2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

The post Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Visa has launched a pilot program using Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins to make cross-border payments faster and more flexible. This new method lets banks and businesses pre-fund payments with stablecoins, instead of holding large sums of cash, freeing up working capital. The pilot, announced at SIBOS 2025, aims to modernize treasury operations and improve liquidity management. Visa plans to expand the program in 2026, making international transactions quicker and more efficient. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/visa-and-circle-team-up-to-revolutionize-cross-border-payments/
CROSS
CROSS$0.23152-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013732-4.75%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.02%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:37
Podiel
Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets

Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets

The collaboration aims to integrate USDC and EURC into Germany's market infrastructure, a significant step for regulated stablecoins in Europe. The post Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets appeared first on Coinspeaker.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.02%
Podiel
Coinspeaker2025/09/30 19:34
Podiel
XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’

XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’

The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Solana ETF Could Come ‘Any Day’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the crypto ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has raised the odds of crypto ETF approval to 100%. He said, now that ETF applications only need to have their S-1 registration statement, 19b-4 filings have become void.   Eric Balchunas Says Crypto …
XRP
XRP$3.0633+4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-13.21%
1
1$0.006539-17.98%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/09/30 19:24
Podiel
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 30th September 2025 — The US, & spot ETFs

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 30th September 2025 — The US, & spot ETFs

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 19:13
Podiel
X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes

X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes

The post X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X1 EcoChain, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, is marking major progress in its mission to reshape decentralization for the Web4 era. Powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes and secured by a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus, the platform introduces a sustainable, high-performance network designed to support real-world applications on a global scale. Decentralization Moves Into the Physical World As blockchain shifts away from centralized data centers and energy-intensive mining, X1 EcoChain is leading the adoption of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Unlike conventional systems, the network is sustained by compact devices — X1Nodes — that require only 3 Wh of power, less than a standard LED bulb. With more than 6,000 nodes active across 65+ countries, X1 EcoChain proves that physical decentralization can be achieved without sacrificing speed, security, or environmental responsibility. Mainnet on the Horizon & Technical Core Currently advancing through its Maculatus testnet stage, the project is preparing for a seamless transition to mainnet, which will activate the full ecosystem. Over 15 decentralized applications are already in development, spanning DeFi protocols, payment networks, digital identity, storage, and next-gen mobile solutions. The infrastructure is built for high throughput, near-instant finality, and low fees — made possible by PoA, a consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and transparent governance. Key capabilities of X1 EcoChain include: EVM Support – Full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling cost-efficient and rapid deployment for developers. Validator Incentives – 90% of transaction fees and network flows go directly to validators, supported by built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance. Silent, Fanless Nodes – Compact devices designed for everyday spaces, eliminating the need for industrial-scale cooling or reliance on cloud hosting. Growing Ecosystem & Early Engagement To strengthen its community ahead of mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several engagement programs: Proof of Activity with Nomis – Rewards users…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1223+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013732-4.75%
Edge
EDGE$0.34531+4.05%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:05
Podiel
SEC’s End of 19b-4s Speeds Up for XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Approvals

SEC’s End of 19b-4s Speeds Up for XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Approvals

SEC approval of generic listing standards removes 19b-4 requirement, speeding crypto ETF filings. Tokens meeting criteria allow immediate ETF approval anytime using a simpler S-1 filing process. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Cardano exchange-traded funds to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. The shift follows the [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$3.0633+4.30%
Solana
SOL$232.74+6.21%
Cardano
ADA$0.8739+3.64%
Podiel
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 19:02
Podiel
Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th

Pi Network (PI) News Today: September 30th

In the meantime, PI remains deep in the red, collapsing by 30% over the past month.
Pi Network
PI$0.2665-1.76%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141153+7.64%
RedStone
RED$0.5184+18.38%
Podiel
CryptoPotato2025/09/30 18:58
Podiel
The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details

The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details

The post The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that it will distribute a total of $1.6 billion in funds. According to information shared by Sunil, who represents FTX creditors, the distribution will be made at different rates between large and small creditors. Large creditors (over $50,000) received a 5.7% payment by May 30th. Including the 72.5% that has not yet been paid, users in this group will receive 78.2% of their total claims. For small creditors (under $50,000), the situation is even more favorable: Users will receive a payment of 120.5% of their claims, plus interest or additional compensation. It was announced that payments will be made at a 40% rate for US users. The overall distribution rate, considering all user groups, will be approximately 95%. FTX reported that rights holders could receive their payments through their chosen distribution service provider within 1 to 3 business days, starting September 30, 2025. However, the amount paid was $300 million lower than projected in July, raising some concerns. The company also warned users about fake FTX client portals and phishing emails, advising to use only official channels. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-big-day-has-arrived-collapsed-exchange-ftx-to-distribute-1-6-billion-to-creditors-here-are-the-details/
1
1$0.006539-17.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013732-4.75%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:58
Podiel
Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use

Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use

The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments for Cross-Border Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes On September 30, Visa stated that it would now allow businesses to use stablecoins instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts. The prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. In the past, Visa has shown massive support for stablecoins and broader digital innovations. Global payments company Visa Inc. has kick-started a process that would allow it to utilize stablecoins for cross-border remittances. It announced the new development on Sept. 30, citing that the prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. At the core of this pivot is the speed and low transaction fees that come with these digital assets tied to a fiat currency. Fixing Slow and Costly Transactions with Stablecoins Instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts, Visa is offering businesses a new way to fund international payments with stablecoins. During the annual SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS), which was held in Frankfurt, Visa announced its plans to launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct. It is very optimistic that this move will present businesses with a novel approach towards the transfer of funds globally. Moreover, it has the capacity to unlock liquidity while also modernizing treasury operations for an economy that is keen on digitization. The financial firm acknowledged how the Traditional Finance (TradFi) landscape has been constrained by slow and costly systems that end up tying capital in advance. Going forward, Visa believes that stablecoin is the solution to overcoming this situation. The goal is simple. It is to “reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.” For the pilot, Visa has drawn out certain criteria and is currently working with a few partners that meet them. However, it plans…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23152-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013732-4.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-13.21%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:47
Podiel
Pepeto VS PENGU Coin And Pump Coin: Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

Pepeto VS PENGU Coin And Pump Coin: Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.0318+0.41%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00713+5.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002558+3.77%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 17:18
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe