DNSBTC cloud mining platform celebrates 5th anniversary
Dogecoin’s surge in 2025 is fueling a boom in cloud mining, with DNSBTC emerging as a top platform for stress-free crypto earnings. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.1368
+1.54%
BOOM
$0.007927
-2.08%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 19:32
MSX will host a number of RWA & Web3 themed events including a private lunch party during TOKEN2049
PANews reported on September 30 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MSX (formerly MyStonks) will debut during Singapore TOKEN2049 from October 1st to 2nd, and will hold a series of activities around the theme of "RWA & Web3", including a private lunch party "MSX 2049 Lunch Meeting", a keynote speech by the CMO at "Meta CryptoOasis: DeFi 3.0 & DAT Night" entitled "Let High-Quality Assets Circulate Freely", and the arrangement of the "MSX MYSTARS" booth and related activities. MSX will showcase its on-chain US stock spot and contract product matrix at multiple themed events and booths, and explore the development path of RWA compliance and Web3 integration with global builders.
RWA
$0.007163
-4.65%
LUNCH
$0.000683
+1.33%
META
$0.00000000000000000545
-69.43%
PANews
2025/09/30 19:17
Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September
The post Top Crypto to Invest In as Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin by $720M in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum exchange-traded funds have recorded their most dramatic inflows to date, as investors poured $720 million into spot ETH ETFs in a single day this September. The surge is part of a broader wave, with more than $2 billion absorbed in just one week. This is the strongest sign yet that Ethereum is moving closer …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ETH
$4,491.66
+4.20%
PART
$0.24
+5.82%
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 19:16
Morning Update — 30.09.2025
🌅 Morning Update — 30.09.2025 🌍 📈 Wall Street finished higher on Monday, though late selling pared gains. Futures are flat this morning: • US500 +0.02% • US100 +0.05% (ahead of Europe’s open) 🌏 Asia mostly in the red before China’s Golden Week: • 🇨🇳 CHN.cash −0.05% • 🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 slightly weaker 🥇 Gold shines at $3,866/oz, up nearly 11% this month. 💶 EUR/USD extends modest gains. 🏦 Politics & Policy • High probability of a U.S. government shutdown after midnight, per VP Vance. • 🇦🇺 RBA keeps rates at 3.6% citing inflation risks & strong labour market. • 🇯🇵 BoJ Minutes show hawk–dove split; USD/JPY slightly weaker. • 🇨🇳 PMIs mixed: official manufacturing at 49.8 (above forecast), services softer at 50.0; private index stronger at 51.2. 🛢️ Oil under pressure: • Brent fell nearly 3% yesterday — sharpest drop since 3 Sept. • Citi cuts 2026 forecast to $63/bbl, Goldman warns of $55/bbl if OPEC+ hikes supply. 📦 Trade & Business • Trump to impose new tariffs: 25% on furniture, 10% on raw timber, capped at 15% for EU & Japan. • 🇨🇳 PBOC expected to cut rates in Q4 to support liquidity & the yuan. • ✈️ Boeing developing a new aircraft to replace the 737 MAX. 📊 Europe’s data calendar today: German retail sales, labour market stats, French & German inflation. ⚡ Quarter-end flows may amplify volatility across markets. Stay alert and trade smart. ✅ Start your trading with NordFX today and catch the moves 🌅 Morning Update — 30.09.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/09/30 19:12
EU Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins Amidst Concerns
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/eu-considers-multi-issuer-stablecoin-ban/
BAN
$0.06865
+1.79%
MULTI
$0.03754
+1.10%
COM
$0.013732
-4.75%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 18:59
Market News: EU regulators push for ban on multi-issuer stablecoins due to concerns about collapse
PANews reported on September 30 that market news: EU regulators are pushing for a ban on multi-issuer stablecoins due to concerns about collapse.
PUSH
$0.03118
+2.87%
BAN
$0.06865
+1.79%
MULTI
$0.03754
+1.10%
PANews
2025/09/30 18:54
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson: The Federal Reserve remains ready to use all tools to fulfill its mission
PANews reported on September 30th that Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson reiterated in the recent consensus statement that the policy tool is the federal funds rate. Given recent history, the probability of hitting the effective lower bound has decreased. The Federal Reserve remains ready to use all its tools to fulfill its mandate. The size of the balance sheet was a point of disagreement among Fed members. The balance sheet continues to shrink in an orderly manner. The ultimate level of ample reserves is a joint decision of the entire Federal Open Market Committee.
VICE
$0.02854
+20.52%
READY
$0.028221
+12.65%
MISSION
$0.00001099
+5.16%
PANews
2025/09/30 18:52
SEC Rule Change Makes Solana ETF Approval a Certainty, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bloomberg ETF analyst has readjusted his approval odds for various Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications, including Solana (SOL), to 100%. An official approval, coupled with other factors, is expected to send the price of SOL as high as $2000. CNF recently reported on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the Generic Listing [...]]]>
CHANGE
$0.00184582
+3.90%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
SOL
$232.7
+6.19%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/30 18:48
Sui Crypto Investors Pivot to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Dual Token System with Impressive Growth Potential
The post Sui Crypto Investors Pivot to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Dual Token System with Impressive Growth Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sui has been one of 2025’s most visible Layer-1 projects, attracting developers with its Move-based programming language and transaction-parallelization technology. The network’s pitch has always been speed and efficiency, delivering advanced infrastructure for decentralized applications. But while developers build on Sui, some retail investors are looking for different opportunities — ones where yield and defined …
SUI
$3.6172
+3.39%
XRP
$3.0627
+4.27%
TOKEN
$0.01309
+4.13%
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 18:46
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe struggle to gain traction
Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) remain muted as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers.
MEME
$0.002557
+3.73%
SHIBA
$0.000000000537
-3.24%
PEPE
$0.00001019
+4.51%
Fxstreet
2025/09/30 14:05
