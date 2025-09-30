2025-10-03 Friday

Jim Cramer says he uses crypto as ‘insurance’ against $37 trillion of U.S. debt

Jim Cramer says he uses crypto as ‘insurance’ against $37 trillion of U.S. debt

The post Jim Cramer says he uses crypto as ‘insurance’ against $37 trillion of U.S. debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Cramer, never shy to shift gears on crypto, struck a surprisingly conciliatory note this week. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on September 29, the Mad Money host declared simply: “I say crypto is fine.” Pressed on how he values it, Cramer avoided the usual Buffett-style valuation metrics and leaned into metaphor instead: “I’m using it as insurance, and it’s insurance against the $37 trillion that we owe.” In his view, crypto isn’t a speculative thrill ride, nor a shiny tech fad. Instead, he framed it as a generational hedge: a safeguard for younger Americans who, unlike his own cohort, may actually have to live with the fallout of ballooning national debt. Cramer says ‘buy crypto’ Earlier that day, Cramer doubled down with a post on X. Against the backdrop of the famous U.S. National Debt Clock in New York, now flashing $37.63 trillion, he urged followers to “buy crypto,” to much of ‘Crypto Twitter’s’ chagrin.  The math is daunting: the clock’s tally now translates to nearly $956,000 in debt per American family, inching uncomfortably close to the million-dollar mark. Cramer has walked this road before. Back in July, he described Bitcoin as a “hedge against $37 trillion debt,” echoing today’s refrain. What stands out is the tone shift: less derision, more reluctant acceptance.  For a man who once told investors to steer clear, the message lands with unexpected clarity, in a world drowning in IOUs, crypto may not be fun, but it might be necessary. Source: https://finbold.com/jim-cramer-says-he-uses-crypto-as-insurance-against-37-trillion-of-u-s-debt/
Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$24.2 million, with current holdings of 24.2214 coins

Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$24.2 million, with current holdings of 24.2214 coins

PANews reported on September 30 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a NYSE American-listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it would expand its Bitcoin treasury allocation funds to US$24.2 million, including current holdings and funds allocated to commitments to purchase Bitcoin. Currently, its wholly-owned subsidiary Sentinum holds a total of 24.2214 Bitcoins (including 1.8386 Bitcoins acquired on the open market and approximately 22.3828 Bitcoins obtained from its Bitcoin mining business). It also allocated US$21.5 million in cash to purchase Bitcoin on the open market.
Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Assembly Bill 471 to Ease Crypto Rules

Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Assembly Bill 471 to Ease Crypto Rules

TLDR Wisconsin bill seeks to ease crypto rules, exempting mining and staking. Lawmakers push crypto-friendly bill exempting key activities from licenses. Wisconsin moves to simplify crypto laws after $300M ETF exit. New bill exempts mining, staking, wallets from state money transfer rules. Wisconsin shifts stance with pro-crypto bill after ETF liquidation. Lawmakers in Wisconsin introduced [...] The post Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Assembly Bill 471 to Ease Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ripple’s CLO warns U.S. risks losing edge without clear crypto rules

Ripple’s CLO warns U.S. risks losing edge without clear crypto rules

The post Ripple’s CLO warns U.S. risks losing edge without clear crypto rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, warned that the U.S. is running out of time to establish clear crypto regulations and urged lawmakers to provide guidance. In his RealClearMarkets column, Alderoty noted that the SEC’s current focus on crypto signals that the moment for definitive rules has arrived.  He pointed out that crypto is no longer just a fringe interest, with survey data showing a broad appetite for more regulation. This warning follows the announcement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves of plans for a U.S.-UK task force earlier this month. Still, the revelation provided little detail on its focus. The cryptoasset sector has been lobbying officials to examine a US-UK scheme that would allow companies regulated in one market to operate in the other without requiring a full authorization process. While the US has adopted a much more crypto-friendly approach under President Donald Trump, supporting the market’s push to become more integrated into mainstream finance and sparking a rush to launch stablecoins, more clarity is still required. CLO Alderoty claimed crypto rules would help keep talent and investment in the U.S Ripple’s CLO says crypto is no longer just a side gig, as evidenced by NCA/Harris Poll survey results indicating that about one in five adults in the U.S. has invested in digital assets by this point. Americans processed over $1 trillion worth of cryptocurrency transactions in 2024, by spending, investing, and saving, according to Chainalysis. Still, he noted, Pew Research finds that most Americans still doubt the reliability of today’s crypto platforms, and YouGov polling shows a larger preference for tighter regulation over deregulation — a clear call for stronger guardrails.  “The absence of clear, consistent rules doesn’t make crypto go away,” Alderoty wrote. He also warned that failing to act will drive…
Ethereum Price Dips to $3,830; Can ETH Recover Soon or Should You Hedge With This New Crypto Coin?

Ethereum Price Dips to $3,830; Can ETH Recover Soon or Should You Hedge With This New Crypto Coin?

Ethereum’s price dip to $3,830 highlights ongoing uncertainty, while Mutuum Finance’s progress shows why new cryptocurrency projects are drawing attention.
Cardano Price Prediction: The Best Crypto To Buy For Highest ROI Is Remittix

Cardano Price Prediction: The Best Crypto To Buy For Highest ROI Is Remittix

Cardano consolidates near $0.79 with mixed forecasts, while Remittix breaks records at $26.7M raised, ranking #1 on CertiK and eyeing higher ROI.
Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments to Boost Cross-Border Transactions

Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments to Boost Cross-Border Transactions

Global payments company Visa Inc. has kick-started a process that would allow it to utilize stablecoins for cross-border remittances. It announced the new development on Sept. 30, citing that the prefunding pilot for the initiative will be rolled out soon through Visa Direct. At the core of this pivot is the speed and low transaction fees that come with these digital assets tied to a fiat currency. Fixing Slow and Costly Transactions with Stablecoins Instead of pre-depositing cash in local accounts, Visa is offering businesses a new way to fund international payments with stablecoins. During the annual SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS), which was held in Frankfurt, Visa announced its plans to launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct. It is very optimistic that this move will present businesses with a novel approach towards the transfer of funds globally. Moreover, it has the capacity to unlock liquidity while also modernizing treasury operations for an economy that is keen on digitization. The financial firm acknowledged how the Traditional Finance (TradFi) landscape has been constrained by slow and costly systems that end up tying capital in advance. Going forward, Visa believes that stablecoin is the solution to overcoming this situation. The goal is simple. It is to “reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.” For the pilot, Visa has drawn out certain criteria and is currently working with a few partners that meet them. However, it plans to expand the pilot program by 2026 to include more partners. Stablecoins Receive Support from Visa and Mastercard Stablecoins are systematically gaining massive traction in the finance space. This has become the situation ever since fintech and crypto companies began to seek faster ways to move money without relying only on banks. Moreso, Visa’s interest in stablecoins has peaked in recent times. Together with Mastercard executives, Visa once denied any imminent threat from the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies during one of their earnings calls. They stated that the use of stablecoins is still insufficient or negligible to challenge their market dominance. Just before the end of the first half of 2025, this American tech giant added new support for USDG and PayPal USD (PYUSD) through a partnership with Paxos. Their goal was to offer more ways to settle transactions using digital dollars. nextThe post Visa Launches Stablecoin Payments to Boost Cross-Border Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Notabene unveils Flow: B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

Notabene unveils Flow: B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

Notabene, which processes approximately $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, is opening up to B2B stablecoin payments.
The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/30/2025)

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/30/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. Best Test Automation Tools 2025: Complete Comparison Guide By @kashvipandey [ 10 Min read ] Compare BugBug, Selenium, Playwright, Cypress, and Katalon. See setup time, learning curve, costs, and find the best test automation tool for 2025. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
The 23 Laws of Marketing - Law 23: Marketing Is Mind Control

The 23 Laws of Marketing - Law 23: Marketing Is Mind Control

The 23 Laws of Marketing: Master Them or Die is a guide to winning in saturated markets. The most effective marketing implants belief first, then backs it with proof. Most marketing mistakes happen at the moment of presentation.
