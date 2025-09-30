2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Best Cryptos to Buy as First U.S. Solana Staking ETF Records $10.6M in Net Inflows

As institutional interest in Solana (SOL) runs wild, with the first U.S. Solana staking ETF noting $10.6 million in net inflows, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the most sought-after DeFi project. Despite being at only $0.035 during presale Phase 6, MUTM has already collected over $16.55 million and added over 16,660 holders. Mutuum Finance […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 19:35
Tokenized Funds Outpace Early ETF Growth, Standard Chartered-Backed Libeara Reports

A new report, Real World Assets: A Practitioner’s Guide, co-authored by Libeara, a Standard Chartered Ventures–backed tokenization platform, highlights how tokenized assets are rapidly gaining traction in global markets. The report states that tokenization is more than digitization: it involves creating programmable, composable assets that can settle instantly on global blockchain rails. Unlike traditional financial infrastructure, where assets are siloed across custodians and clearinghouses, tokenized assets exist as bearer instruments that can be transferred, swapped, or integrated into smart contracts in real-time. This composability allows new functions such as atomic swaps between tokenized Treasuries and stablecoins, or the use of tokenized loans as collateral within decentralized finance (DeFi) systems. From Bitcoin to Stablecoins to Tokenized Funds Libeara traces the evolution of tokenization through three phases. The first began with Bitcoin, which introduced digital scarcity but was too volatile to serve as a mainstream financial instrument. The second came with Ethereum’s smart contracts, which created programmable finance but initially relied on unstable crypto-native collateral. The third, starting around 2020, combined stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), extending programmable finance into the realm of Treasuries, money market funds (MMFs), and private credit. This progression has laid the groundwork for institutional adoption. Stablecoins proved the viability of tokenized money, and tokenized RWAs are now connecting capital markets to blockchain infrastructure, with growing participation from established financial firms. Market Growth and Structural Drivers While still small relative to traditional markets, tokenized funds are expanding quickly. Tokenized Treasuries represent only a few billion dollars in assets under management compared to the $20 trillion Treasury market, but their growth curve mirrors the early trajectory of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). CoinShares notes that tokenized MMFs are scaling faster than ETFs did in their first decade, pointing to trillion-dollar potential in the years ahead. The report identifies several factors driving adoption: the return of positive interest rates, the success of stablecoins, institutional experiments by firms such as Franklin Templeton and BlackRock, improvements in blockchain scalability, and clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in the U.S. and Asia. Together, these forces have made tokenization both technically feasible and commercially attractive. Case Studies in Institutional Credibility Examples from major asset managers underscore this momentum. Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, launched in 2018, demonstrated regulated tokenized funds could operate across multiple public blockchains. BlackRock’s 2024 launch of the BUIDL fund on Ethereum further validated the market, attracting half a billion dollars in assets within months. Fidelity, WisdomTree, and Janus Henderson have since launched their own tokenized Treasury products. Global ratings agencies such as S&amp;P and Moody’s are now rating tokenized funds, with some products receiving investment-grade classifications. According to Libeara, this institutional credibility marks a turning point, suggesting tokenized funds are positioned to follow — and potentially exceed — the growth trajectory of ETFs
CryptoNews2025/09/30 19:19
How I Turned My Newsletter Into $8,500/Month in 2025  From 23 Subscribers to a Profitable Email…

In 2025, newsletters aren’t just inbox clutter; they’re businesses making five to six figures for creators worldwide.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Mutuum Finance solidifies position as lead DeFi contender

Mutuum Finance is standing out in 2025 with a structured presale, strong transparency, and a clear path to functional DeFi utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/30 19:03
Debating OP_RETURN: Revisiting the 2010 Arbitrary Data Controversy

Certainly! Here’s the rewritten article with an engaging introduction, key takeaways, and optimized content for SEO, while maintaining the original HTML structure: — The debate over data storage limits on the Bitcoin blockchain has reignited as Bitcoin Core developers prepare to remove the cap on arbitrary data within transactions in the upcoming v30 release. This [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/30 19:00
Masak to Gain Authority Over Crypto and Banking in Turkey

The post Masak to Gain Authority Over Crypto and Banking in Turkey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Turkey prepares to give Masak new authority over banks, crypto, and mobile platforms Proposed bill includes freezing accounts and blocking mobile banking services Move expected to help Turkey meet global anti-money laundering standards A New Bill to Tackle Illegal Transactions Turkish authorities are preparing legislation that would grant the Financial Crimes Investigation Agency (Masak) expanded powers to fight illegal financial activities, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Under the proposal, Masak would gain the authority to: Set transaction limits across platforms Block mobile banking services linked to crime Blacklist cryptocurrency addresses tied to illegal activities The initiative specifically targets so-called “rental” accounts—a scheme in which criminals pay users for access to their financial accounts to process betting or fraudulent transactions. The bill will be included in Turkey’s 11th judicial package, expected to be submitted to parliament during the new legislative year. Lawmakers may still revise or reject the provisions during review. Why Stronger Oversight Matters Bloomberg noted that Masak already collects and analyzes suspicious transaction data, refers cases to prosecutors, and coordinates Turkey’s compliance with international anti-money laundering (AML) standards. The new measures are designed to help Turkey meet the criteria set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing. If approved, the law would not only tighten oversight at home but also improve Turkey’s standing in global financial markets, reassuring international partners and investors. This follows earlier moves by the government. In June 2025, local media reported that Turkey had tightened rules for cryptocurrency withdrawals as part of its wider AML strategy. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11375/turkey-prepares-new-bill-giving-masak-more-power-over-crypto-and-banking
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 18:53
Autoregressive Vision-LLMs: A Simplified Mathematical Formulation

Explaining the role of logits and the softmax function in converting the output vector into a final probability distribution for the next token.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 09:27
The Vulnerability of Autonomous Driving to Typographic Attacks: Transferability and Realizability

This article reviews and compares two major types of adversarial attacks against neural networks: gradient-based methods (like PGD) and typographic attacks.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 09:21
History Could Teach Us a Lot About Today’s Algorithms

The war on human attention can be traced back many millennia. Ancient rulers had incense and oratory. Sophists had rhetoric. Today, we have algorithms.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 08:06
Custom Email Notifications for Databricks Pipeline Failures

This blog walks through approaches to implement custom notifications using SMTP, SendGrid, Azure Logic Apps, and Microsoft Graph API. Using SMTP with Python inside a Databricks notebook, you can generate an Excel report and send it via email whenever a pipeline fails.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 06:13
