Bloomberg Analyst Sees 100% Approval Odds for Crypto ETFs
The post Bloomberg Analyst Sees 100% Approval Odds for Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg’s senior exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst Eric Balchunas has raised his odds for the approval of spot crypto ETFs tied to altcoins to 100%. His assessment follows the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to eliminate the need for 19b-4 filings under newly adopted generic listing standards. Sponsored Sponsored Bloomberg Analyst Says Odds for Altcoin ETF Approvals Now at 100% Asset managers have been pursuing altcoin ETFs after the successful launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot funds. A flurry of filings has targeted cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more. Throughout 2025, the SEC delayed decisions on these proposals, extending deadlines multiple times. Yet, the regulator has also taken measures to streamline the process amid a more accommodating stance toward crypto. BeInCrypto reported that the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs on September 17, fueling optimism about the prospects of altcoin ETFs. “We’re going to get well over a 100 ETFs probably that are going to be involved in the crypto space in the next six to 12 months,” Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart said last week on a podcast. In line with this, the SEC instructed issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs. Balchunas explained that the 19b-4 filings and their associated review deadlines have become irrelevant now. The only remaining requirement is the approval of the S-1 registration statements, which detail the structure and operations of the ETFs. He also added that, “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now.” Sponsored Sponsored The new forecast comes after Bloomberg analysts had previously raised their approval odds for altcoin ETFs from 90% to 95%. Will Too Many Crypto ETFs Backfire? Despite the enthusiasm, concerns about market impacts persist. A user noted that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:29
USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate
The post USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate Reversible transactions could be coming for USDC stablecoin users, and crypto operators are taking the fight over stablecoin ‘yield/rewards’ to the U.S. Senate. Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), issuer of the USDC stablecoin, made headlines last week when its president, Heath Tarbert, told the Financial Times that the company was “thinking through … whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions” in cases involving fraud or to resolve disputes between parties to a transaction. Tarbert acknowledged the move would be controversial, because “at the same time we want settlement finality. So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable.” Tarbert claimed software developers were having discussions “as to whether on certain blockchains for certain circumstances, provided all the parties agree, there could be some degree of reversibility for fraud.” When it was suggested that Circle was adopting practices already prevalent in traditional finance, Tarbert acknowledged that “there are some benefits of the current system that aren’t necessarily currently present” in the blockchain realm. The proposal follows Circle’s announcement of a new “open Layer-1 blockchain,” Arc, that will debut later this year as an “enterprise foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital market applications.” Circle has said payments won’t be directly unwound on Arc, but an additional layer could serve as a platform for ‘counter-payments,’ basically credit card-like refunds, assuming both parties agree. Reaction from blockchain purists to Circle’s plan for reversible transactions was swift and scornful, with some suggesting it was “offensive” for Circle to still be associating itself with the term’ blockchain.’ Other critics have noted Circle’s history of not freezing/seizing USDC that law enforcement authorities have identified as tied to crime and/or terrorism financing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:17
Gold-Backed Tokens (XAUT, PAXG) Price: Tokenized Gold Market Approaches $3B Milestone
TLDR Tokenized gold market reached a record high of $2.88 billion as spot gold prices surged past $3,800 per ounce Tether Gold (XAUT) and PAX Gold (PAXG) both posted record monthly trading volumes exceeding $3.2 billion in September PAXG attracted over $40 million in net inflows during September Gold has rallied nearly 47% year-to-date, outperforming [...] The post Gold-Backed Tokens (XAUT, PAXG) Price: Tokenized Gold Market Approaches $3B Milestone appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 19:16
Bitwise CIO: Tether’s Growth Could Make It History’s Most Profitable Company Ever
The post Bitwise CIO: Tether’s Growth Could Make It History’s Most Profitable Company Ever appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether’s rapid growth is putting it on a path that could rival the world’s biggest companies, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. Its reach spans hundreds of millions of users, massive treasury holdings, and growing Bitcoin reserves. Could it one day rival even Saudi Aramco’s record profits? Let’s explore. Tether’s Billion-Dollar Path In a recent …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 19:12
Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership
TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions. At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC. The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. Paul [...] The post Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 19:01
Can You Handle Missing These 6 Top Coins to Invest in 2025 Once More?
In 2025, the search for top coins to invest in 2025 is more intense than ever, with presales turning early […] The post Can You Handle Missing These 6 Top Coins to Invest in 2025 Once More? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 18:51
XRP, SOL, ADA, LTC, and DOGE ETFs Closer to Launch as SEC Requests Issuers Withdraw 19b-4 Forms
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of the proposed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Litecoin, and Dogecoin to withdraw their pending Form 19b-4 filings. The motion came little over a week after the regulator’s September 18 approval of new generic listing standards that streamlined the process of launching ... Read more The post XRP, SOL, ADA, LTC, and DOGE ETFs Closer to Launch as SEC Requests Issuers Withdraw 19b-4 Forms appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
XRP
$3.0613
+4.21%
SOL
$232.5
+6.02%
ADA
$0.8729
+3.51%
Bitemycoin
2025/09/30 18:31
What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin
Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two models: indexer-embedded execution and Decentralized PSBT Signing (DPS). This article compares MEV exposure, latency, UX, and composability, and explains why keeping Bitcoin as the settlement layer while coordinating on a public chain or other decentralized environment points to a more open path.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 13:00
LLMs + Vector Databases: Building Memory Architectures for AI Agents
The 128k token limit for GPT-4 is equivalent to about 96,000 words. This limitation becomes a major barrier for a research assistant dealing with whole academic libraries. Smarter memory architectures, not larger context windows, are the answer.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 08:44
The Rise of Self-Healing Web Apps
Self-healing web applications are designed to adapt to changing environments and keep functioning even when parts of the system fail. They don’t just catch errors, they actively work around them.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 06:18
