USDC mulls ‘reversible’ transactions; banks v crypto v Senate

Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), issuer of the USDC stablecoin, made headlines last week when its president, Heath Tarbert, told the Financial Times that the company was "thinking through … whether or not there's the possibility of reversibility of transactions" in cases involving fraud or to resolve disputes between parties to a transaction. Tarbert acknowledged the move would be controversial, because "at the same time we want settlement finality. So there's an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable." Tarbert claimed software developers were having discussions "as to whether on certain blockchains for certain circumstances, provided all the parties agree, there could be some degree of reversibility for fraud." When it was suggested that Circle was adopting practices already prevalent in traditional finance, Tarbert acknowledged that "there are some benefits of the current system that aren't necessarily currently present" in the blockchain realm. The proposal follows Circle's announcement of a new "open Layer-1 blockchain," Arc, that will debut later this year as an "enterprise foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital market applications." Circle has said payments won't be directly unwound on Arc, but an additional layer could serve as a platform for 'counter-payments,' basically credit card-like refunds, assuming both parties agree. Reaction from blockchain purists to Circle's plan for reversible transactions was swift and scornful, with some suggesting it was "offensive" for Circle to still be associating itself with the term' blockchain.' Other critics have noted Circle's history of not freezing/seizing USDC that law enforcement authorities have identified as tied to crime and/or terrorism financing.…