2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
I thought the metaverse was my future, but it just fizzled out

I thought the metaverse was my future, but it just fizzled out

I remember when I first got into the metaverse, I thought it was everything. I was so excited about the possibilities, you know? I was going to build a new life, a better life, in a virtual world where I could be anyone I wanted. I spent so much time customizing my avatar, buying virtual clothes, and even building a small digital home. It was like a new frontier, and I was one of the pioneers. One day, I was sitting in my virtual living room, looking out at the pixelated sunset, and I got a notification. My virtual landlord was raising the rent on my digital land. I scoffed at first, I mean, it’s not like they have to pay for upkeep or anything. Then I realized something. I was paying real money for something that wasn’t actually real. I could have used that same money for a weekend trip, a nice dinner with friends, or even just some new&nbsp;books. I took off my headset and looked around my real living room. It was a mess. There were clothes on the floor, dishes in the sink, and dust bunnies in the corners. I had spent so much time making my virtual home perfect that I had completely neglected my real one. That’s when it hit me. The metaverse wasn’t an escape; it was just another chore. It was another thing to maintain, another bill to pay, and another way to ignore the things that really mattered in my&nbsp;life. I decided to stop. I turned off my computer, put my headset in a drawer, and went outside. I felt the real sun on my face and a real breeze on my skin. I went for a walk and saw my neighbor working in their garden. They smiled and waved at me, and I felt a connection that was so much more real than anything I had ever experienced in the metaverse. I realized that the real world, with all its messiness and imperfections, was the only world that truly mattered to me. And honestly, it’s way more interesting. I thought the metaverse was my future, but it just fizzled out was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12228+0.40%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 19:13
Podiel
VOOI V2 Brings Gasless Cross-Chain Trading And DeFi Control

VOOI V2 Brings Gasless Cross-Chain Trading And DeFi Control

Some things are complicated, while other projecrts and protocols are working hard to make everything easier! So did Vooi with trading UI…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
CROSS
CROSS$0.23194-2.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00202+22.49%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Podiel
The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club,&nbsp;right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i&nbsp;found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool,&nbsp;right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick&nbsp;buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like&nbsp;me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.27+6.93%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Podiel
I Remember the DAO Hack: What It Felt Like to Lose Faith in My Code

I Remember the DAO Hack: What It Felt Like to Lose Faith in My Code

I remember the feeling in my gut. It was a cold dread that started in my stomach and just wouldn’t go away. I had been working on this amazing new project, a decentralized application on the Ethereum blockchain. For me, Ethereum wasn’t just code; it was a community, a vision for a new kind of internet where we were all in control. We talked about it at meetups, debated it on forums, and built our dreams on it. It felt like this unbreakable thing. Then came the DAO. A big, decentralized investment fund built right on Ethereum. Everyone was so excited about it. I even had some money in it. It was supposed to be the ultimate test of the system: code is law, right? The rules were set, and we trusted the smart contracts to manage everything. But someone found a loophole. A massive, gaping security flaw that allowed a hacker to drain millions of dollars worth of ether from the DAO. We watched it happen in real time, powerless. It was like watching a bank robbery that you knew was happening but you couldn’t do a single thing to stop it. The very foundation of what we believed in was cracking. Suddenly, the whole “code is law” thing didn’t feel so simple. My friends and I were in a full blown debate. Some of us felt sick. How could we just let this happen? We had to do something. We had to reverse the hack, to give the money back. It felt like the morally right thing to do, even if it meant breaking the rule that “code is law.” We believed in the spirit of the community more than the rigid, unbending letter of the code. This was my team’s&nbsp;stance. But then there was the other side. They said no. They argued that if we rewrote history, if we undid the hack, we were violating the very principle that made blockchain special. They said if we intervened now, what would stop us from intervening again later? They were right, too. It was a tough point to argue against. My own beliefs were being challenged. It felt like a family argument where everyone has a valid point, but you know it’s going to end with people not talking to each&nbsp;other. The vote came, and the decision was made. The majority of the community chose to “hard fork” the network. We’d create a new blockchain, a new version of Ethereum where the hack never happened. The original, unforked chain would just continue on, with the stolen funds still on it. I had to make a choice. Would I stay with the original chain, which would become Ethereum Classic, and hold onto the “code is law” principle, or would I move to the new, corrected Ethereum? For me, it wasn’t a choice about money. It was about community and what I felt was right. I couldn’t stand by and watch a huge part of our community get wiped out by a technical glitch. I chose to move to the new chain, the new Ethereum. The old one felt like a ghost town to me after that. It was sad, but I knew I had to move forward with the community that shared my values. The split was more than just technical; it was a fundamental disagreement about what we were building and what we stood for. I’m glad I made the choice I&nbsp;did. I Remember the DAO Hack: What It Felt Like to Lose Faith in My Code was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1175+3.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.007774+1.25%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Podiel
U.S. Financial Regulators Pledge ‘Harmonization’ to Streamline Crypto Oversight

U.S. Financial Regulators Pledge ‘Harmonization’ to Streamline Crypto Oversight

Following years of friction and overlap, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially committed to closer collaboration, starting with the rapidly evolving digital asset markets. The pledge, announced after a joint regulatory roundtable in Washington, D.C., signals a significant pivot toward reducing duplication and regulatory conflict … Continue reading "U.S. Financial Regulators Pledge ‘Harmonization’ to Streamline Crypto Oversight" The post U.S. Financial Regulators Pledge ‘Harmonization’ to Streamline Crypto Oversight appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Union
U$0.009874-0.14%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03194+2.93%
Chainbase
C$0.17475-1.19%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:56
Podiel
SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV in DeFi: loans and swaps live

SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV in DeFi: loans and swaps live

SG-FORGE brings its regulated stablecoins EURCV and USDCV into DeFi protocols on Ethereum.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00202+22.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01493-0.59%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 18:54
Podiel
Satoshi comments on arbitrary data shows how old the OP_RETURN debate is

Satoshi comments on arbitrary data shows how old the OP_RETURN debate is

The Bitcoin community is split over Bitcoin Core v30’s plan to drop the 80-byte OP_RETURN limit — a dispute started by Nakamoto’s arbitrary data restrictions. The Bitcoin community is split over Bitcoin Core developers’ decision to remove a limit on arbitrary data stored in transactions, a move that traces back to a debate first raised by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010.Bitcoin Core v30’s expected release next month will remove the 80-byte cap on OP_RETURN, an opcode used for saving arbitrary data (any non-financial data) onchain. The decision has proved controversial, with some accusing developers of bowing to corporate influence and others arguing that arbitrary data storage is outside Bitcoin’s intended scope.However, this debate is much older than OP_RETURN itself, which was introduced in Bitcoin Core 0.9.0 in March 2014. Back in 2010, when Bitcoin (BTC) was barely a year old, the protocol’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, sparked the same debate by introducing checks to ensure that transaction data complied with the intended standards.Read more
Core DAO
CORE$0.4086+4.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1163+4.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.13221+17.66%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:49
Podiel
Snek Price Prediction: $0.006 – $0.009 by 2025 as MoonBull Presale Raises Over $170K, the New Meme Coin Shaking Up Crypto

Snek Price Prediction: $0.006 – $0.009 by 2025 as MoonBull Presale Raises Over $170K, the New Meme Coin Shaking Up Crypto

What are the best choices in Q4 2025 for investors hunting for the next big crypto play? The market is buzzing with possibilities, but two names keep echoing across trading forums, Discord servers, and TikTok reels: Snek and MoonBull. Both coins represent very different sides of the meme coin spectrum – one already carving its […]
SNEK
SNEK$0.0041623+5.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+3.85%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04175+0.55%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:45
Podiel
What Happens to Bitcoin, Ethereum Around US Shutdown Buzz?

What Happens to Bitcoin, Ethereum Around US Shutdown Buzz?

The threat of an impending U.S. government shutdown is looming again as the Oct. 1 deadline nears. Shutdown speculations have riled up markets across the board, from stocks to cryptos. Market participants point to a possible ripple effect in crypto, especially on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as funding standoffs create uncertainty. Analysts Flag Risks […] The post What Happens to Bitcoin, Ethereum Around US Shutdown Buzz? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005703+2.96%
Union
U$0.009874-0.14%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08508+2.80%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:43
Podiel
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 30, 2025

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 30, 2025

The crypto market is up today. BTC and ETH are up to $113,992 and $4,191. “BTC has entered a corrective phase, displaying classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ dynamics.”
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,721.5+2.89%
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.94+4.12%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 18:43
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe