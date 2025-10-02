2025-10-03 Friday

Avenir Group COO: Plans to launch a crypto trading platform for institutional clients

PANews reported on October 2 that during Token2049 in Singapore, at an event jointly organized by Avenir Group, CME Group, and FalconX, Avenir Group COO Jason Lan stated that the group is preparing to launch a new cryptocurrency trading platform. According to reports, the platform will mainly serve B-side customers, aiming to build an innovative solution that integrates traditional finance and the crypto market to provide institutional customers with more efficient transactions and liquidity. Public information shows that Avenir Group is a cutting-edge investment institution and family office founded by former Huobi founder Li Lin. It is also the largest Bitcoin ETF holding institution in Asia.
PANews2025/10/02 21:38
The high-performance DoubleZero network has launched its mainnet beta, with over 300 Solana validators already connected.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Solana officially launched the Mainnet Beta version of DoubleZero, a high-performance global network designed specifically for blockchains, on the X platform. The network aims to address the congestion and latency issues associated with shared bandwidth on the public internet, providing dedicated, high-bandwidth, low-latency transmission paths for consensus-critical traffic. The Solana ecosystem is deeply integrated with the network, with over 300 Solana validators currently connected to DoubleZero. To incentivize validators to join, DoubleZero has launched the Delegation Program (DZDP), a stake pool that delegates over 10 million Solana tokens to validators connected to its network. Solana officials stated that the launch of DoubleZero is an important step in its roadmap to improve market microstructure and realize the "Internet Capital Market".
PANews2025/10/02 21:35
Justin Sun announced the launch of SunPerp, the first perpetual contract DEX on TRON

PANews reported on October 2nd that at the TOKEN2049 Summit in Singapore, TRON founder Justin Sun announced the official launch of SunPerp, the TRON ecosystem's first decentralized perpetual contract exchange (Perp DEX), along with the new Chinese brand name "Sun Wukong." Sun stated that this move marks TRON's strategic transformation from a "payment chain" to a comprehensive "transaction chain."
PANews2025/10/02 21:29
Tesla stock surges as Q3 deliveries smash Wall Street estimates

The post Tesla stock surges as Q3 deliveries smash Wall Street estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a jolt to both investors and rivals on Wednesday, reporting 497,099 vehicle deliveries in Q3 2025, comfortably ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 454,130. The beat comes alongside a record 12.5 GWh of energy storage deployments, underscoring Tesla’s expanding footprint beyond cars. A breakdown of the numbers The company produced 447,450 vehicles in the quarter, dominated by the Model 3/Y at 435,826 units, with an additional 11,624 “other models” produced. Deliveries were even stronger, with the Model 3/Y accounting for 481,166 units, while other models delivered 15,933 units. Notably, Tesla highlighted that 2% of Model 3/Y deliveries and 7% of “other models” were subject to operating lease accounting, a factor closely watched by analysts modeling recurring revenue. Stock market reaction Shares of Tesla jumped 3.70% in pre-market trading as the numbers confirmed robust demand and execution despite lingering supply chain constraints. The delivery beat not only exceeded consensus but also suggested that Tesla continues to outpace rivals in both EV production scale and energy storage adoption. Tesla stock price pre-market. Source: Google Finance The 12.5 GWh storage deployment marks a new high, reflecting Tesla’s growing presence in grid-scale batteries, a segment increasingly central to its long-term valuation narrative. TESLA DELIVERIESTesla Third Quarter 2025 Production, Deliveries & Deployments – produced over 447,000 vehicles, delivered over 497,000 vehicles and deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products – a record for both deliveries and deployments. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/n5E2Tr01xB — InvestAnswers (@invest_answers) October 2, 2025 Tesla has now delivered nearly half a million vehicles in a single quarter, a milestone that sets the stage for stronger-than-expected annual totals if momentum holds into Q4. Ultimately, the Q3 numbers reaffirm that Tesla’s growth story is no longer confined to EVs, but extends into the broader clean energy ecosystem. Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-surges-as-q3-deliveries-smash-wall-street-estimates/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:21
SunnyMining cloud mining simplifies crypto access with rewards

Bitcoin ETFs make crypto investing easier, while SunnyMining takes it further by offering predictable daily rewards through cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/10/02 21:14
Yunfeng Financial strategically invests in crypto life insurance company Anthea, establishing a Web3 financial services ecosystem.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to official news, Hong Kong-listed company Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) announced that it has successfully made a strategic investment in global cryptocurrency life insurance company Anthea Holding Limited and signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with it. Anthea, a Bermuda-based cryptocurrency life insurance company that offers cryptocurrency-denominated life insurance products (such as crypto-savings life insurance), has received pre-approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for an innovative long-term insurance business license. The two parties will jointly explore growth opportunities in global cryptocurrency life insurance and apply blockchain technology to insurance compliance processes, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Yunfeng Financial stated that this collaboration is part of its vision to fully integrate into Web3 and build a next-generation Web3 financial services ecosystem.
PANews2025/10/02 21:11
Coinbase funds GiveDirectly to launch a pilot program in New York, distributing $12,000 USDC to 160 young people each.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Bloomberg, a pilot project called "Future First" funded by Coinbase and managed by the non-profit organization GiveDirectly has been launched in New York. The project aims to explore the feasibility of direct assistance through cryptocurrency. The project will distribute USDC worth $12,000 to each of the 160 low-income residents aged 18 to 30 who are selected by lottery. Unlike traditional regular fixed-amount payments, the project will initially issue a large payment of $8,000, followed by five installments of $800. It is reported that Coinbase provided $2.6 million in seed funding for this project.
PANews2025/10/02 21:00
Crypto Scams to Hit Next Level? OpenAI Releases Sora 2

Cryptocurrency scammers just received strongest weapon you could imagine
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:59
Tether launches the compliant stablecoin

The post Tether launches the compliant stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act – the regulatory framework aimed at defining clearer standards regarding transparency, reserves, and asset control – is taking on a central role. Recently, Tether unveiled USA₮, the new stablecoin specifically designed for the U.S. market and compliant with the requirements of the GENIUS Act. According to industry reconstructions reported by Reuters and in line with the recommendations of the President’s Working Group on Stablecoins, the consultation work between authorities played a key role in defining the application principles. According to data collected by market analysts I collaborate with, the consultation cycle involved more than ten institutional stakeholders and fintech companies. I directly followed the coverage of the meetings and communications between March and September 2025, which confirm the weekly cadence of the working groups and the fast pace of the regulatory process. Context: who are the GENIUS Act and USA₮ In recent weeks, Bo Hines – former director of the White House Crypto Council and now appointed CEO of the Tether USA₮ division – outlined the main objective of the GENIUS Act during a speech at TOKEN2049 Singapore. In this context, according to Hines, the regulatory package represents the “first building block” to provide stablecoins with prudential requirements and more robust operational transparency mechanisms in the USA territory. Timing and Method: The Story of Bo Hines Hines explained that the work on the new benchmark bill was extremely intense yet streamlined, completed in about six months (between March and September 2025) thanks to weekly coordination among the main federal agencies involved. That said, according to sources like Reuters, these meetings saw the participation of authorities such as the SEC, CFTC, Treasury, Department of Commerce, and the main banking authorities, thus contributing to the definition of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:53
Beyond Doge and Shiba: How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity

Discover how Based Eggman ($GGs) is reshaping meme coins on Base with culture and gaming. Explore why it ranks among the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:19
