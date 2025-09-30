2025-10-03 Friday

Scorability wants to revolutionize college sports recruiting as NIL takes off

The post Scorability wants to revolutionize college sports recruiting as NIL takes off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coaches and staff use the Scorability recruiting dashboard to discover, evaluate, and engage with recruits Scoreability Sports tech platform Scorability has raised $40 million in fresh funding as the company looks to modernize college sports recruiting, the company announced on Tuesday. The funding round was led by Bluestone Equity Partners, with participation from sports merchandising giant Fanatics. Luther King Capital Management also joined the round, alongside returning investors Silverton Partners, Next Coast Ventures and Scorability’s co-founder Brian Cruver. The raise comes as the college sports landscape undergoes a seismic shift following a $2.28 billion NCAA antitrust settlement that paved the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their contributions. The startup has raised $51 million to date. Cruver started Scorability in 2023 with the goal of fixing the college sports recruiting process after experiencing what he calls “a broken system” with the recruitment of his son, now a quarterback at Florida Atlantic University. “Think of it as LinkedIn Premium for the sports recruiting world,” Cruver told CNBC. “We’re just trying to make the process easier, because as a parent, we went through a lot pain with shady products and services preying on the hopes and dreams of high school athletes.” Cruver isn’t just a football dad, he’s also the founder of two billon-dollar businesses: emergency communications provider AlertMedia and hospital disinfection technology company Xenex Healthcare. Scorability’s app is used at camps to capture visual evidence of verified measurables like height and wingspan. The Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur’s Scorability platform now boasts 1.2 million athletes and 3,000 college sports program users. It allows college coaches to view everything from school transcripts, stats and highlights of recruits all in one place. Campuses including the University of Miami, Texas Christian University, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Pennsylvania have all signed on to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:42
Black Ops 7’ Beta Start-Time And How To Play Early For Free

The post Black Ops 7’ Beta Start-Time And How To Play Early For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Credit: Activision It’s that time of year again. The Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta starts this week, with both an Early Access period and an Open Beta. The whole thing takes place over the course of a long weekend unlike previous betas which occurred over a two-weekend period. Below, find out what to expect from the beta, when each phase of the beta starts and how you can get into the Early Access beta without pre-ordering the game. Players can expect a bunch of different maps and modes to play on during the beta, though many maps and modes won’t be available until the game’s November 14th launch date. Here’s the multiplayer trailer: I’ll also have my impressions of the game up soon here on this blog. I’m currently at the big Call Of Duty: Next event in Las Vegas, and I’ll be playing the game, including Zombies and Warzone, during the livestream event so stay tuned. The Call Of Duty: Next livestream kicks off at 9am PT on Tuesday, September 30th. What Are The Black Ops 7 Beta Start And End Times? Early Access Beta Starts Thursday, October 2nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET Open Beta Starts Sunday, October 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET Ends Wednesday, October 8th at 10am PT / 1pm ET How To Get Into The Early Access Beta For Free There are a few ways to get into the Early Access beta. Players can pre-order the game to receive an Early Access code. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or a PC Game Pass subscriber, you’ll also be eligible for the Early Access portion of the beta. Players who tune into the Call Of Duty: Next event on Twitch can also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:39
Bitcoin Options Tied to BlackRock’s IBIT Are Now Wall Street’s Favorite

The post Bitcoin Options Tied to BlackRock’s IBIT Are Now Wall Street’s Favorite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) exchange-traded fund has overtaken Deribit as the largest venue for BTC$113,136.68 options in an indication of how accreditation and institutional capital is reshaping crypto derivatives trading. Open interest in IBIT contracts hit nearly $38 billion after Friday’s expiry, versus $32 billion on Deribit, which had dominated the market since 2016. The flip comes less than a year after IBIT options went live in November. IBIT, already the world’s largest spot bitcoin ETF, with $84 billion in assets, has quickly become a magnet for institutional flows. Its growth cycle is reinforcing liquidity and legitimacy, pulling activity into regulated markets that once sat firmly offshore. Deribit — bought by Coinbase for $2.9 billion in August — remains favored by crypto-native traders. But IBIT’s surge signals a structural power shift as options once driven by high-leverage offshore venues are increasingly anchored in the U.S. Meanwhile, Checkonchain data shows IBIT ETF’s leverage ratio has reached 45%, near all-time highs. The ETF holds 770,000 BTC, while options open interest stands at 340,000 BTC, meaning nearly half of IBIT’s underlying exposure is mirrored in derivatives. This highlights the scale of speculative positioning tied to the ETF, though it is debatable whether this fully reflects market leverage. IBIT now accounts for 45% of global BTC options open interest dominance, overtaking Deribit at 41.9%, with CME at just 6% and other exchanges making up the rest. This concentration indicates that IBIT and Deribit together command almost 90% of the BTC options market. The data suggests two takeaways: IBIT’s growing role in derivatives trading is reshaping the market, and institutional platforms like CME remain small when compared with ETF-driven and retail-dominated venues. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/bitcoin-options-tied-to-blackrock-s-ibit-are-now-wall-street-s-favourite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:31
Why Greatness Fatigue Can’t Impact The MVP

The post Why Greatness Fatigue Can’t Impact The MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on while standing next to Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images As the 2025 season has officially come to a close, so has one of the best MVP races in recent history. Two players on opposite coasts complete historic feats offensively, all while being above-average fielders at their position. Representing the East Coast was the New York Yankees right fielder, Aaron Judge, who has made a habit of being an MVP finalist. In 152 games this year, Judge finished the year leading baseball in bWAR (9.7) and in every aspect of the slashline (.331/.457/.688), which gave him the best OPS (1.144) in baseball as well. This gave Aaron Judge the batting title for the first time in his career, beating out the next-best batter by .020 points. Judge, known as a prolific power hitter, has been steadily improving the contact portion of his game, without losing his power stroke. Now, after Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa for the most 50-homer seasons in MLB, Judge also became just the third player in MLB history to win a batting title and hit 50 long balls. Defensively, Judge returned to his primary position of right field after moving to center field in 2024. In his return, Judge finished with a +3 in Outs Above Average, +2 in Fielding Run Value, and just 1 error in 95 games. The reason Judge only played 95 games was due to a right elbow flexor strain he suffered midseason. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts at home plate after his ninth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:24
Circle & Deutsche Börse Bring USDC to European Markets

The post Circle & Deutsche Börse Bring USDC to European Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Circle and Deutsche Börse Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance stablecoin use in Europe. The partnership will focus on listing stablecoins on Deutsche Börse’s platforms and enabling institutional custody. The EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework supports the move. Circle, the global financial technology firm behind USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.38 B Vol. 24h: $9.04 B , is partnering with Germany’s Deutsche Börse Group to deepen stablecoin adoption within traditional European financial markets. The two entities announced on Sept. 30 that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore integrating Circle’s stablecoins into Deutsche Börse’s established market infrastructure. As the first formal agreement of its kind in Europe, the collaboration connects one of the continent’s leading market infrastructure providers with the issuer of one of the world’s most widely used stablecoin networks. According to the official press release, the initiative aims to lower settlement risk, reduce costs, and create more efficient workflows for banks and asset managers operating in the region. Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance The partnership’s initial focus will be on several of Deutsche Börse’s key business areas. Plans include listing Circle’s euro-backed EURC and USDC stablecoins for trading on 360T, the group’s foreign exchange platform. The assets will also be integrated with Crypto Finance. This institutional crypto services provider is part of Deutsche Börse Group. The collaboration will extend to post-trade services. Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream, a significant settlement and custody organization, will support institutional-grade custody for the stablecoins. Thomas Book, a Deutsche Börse executive board member, described the effort as a first step toward a unified ecosystem where market participants can access digital and traditional assets within a regulated environment. This move is made possible by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:05
Bitcoin Retakes $114K as Solana Might Reach $250 Ahead of ETF Decision, and More…

The post Bitcoin Retakes $114K as Solana Might Reach $250 Ahead of ETF Decision, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Bitcoin Retakes $114K as Solana Might Reach $250 Ahead of ETF Decision, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-30-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:04
Why Canada Needs A New Foreign Investor Immigrant Program Now

The post Why Canada Needs A New Foreign Investor Immigrant Program Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new foreign investor immigration program is needed for Canada to help lift its economy. getty When it comes to a Canadian foreign investor immigrant program aimed at attracting serious investment into the country, Canada is currently on the sidelines. From an outside perspective, however, Canada appears to be a nation with enormous untapped potential. It offers stability, abundant natural resources, excellent medical care, a strong education system, and a reputation for effective governance. Yet, other countries—Portugal, Greece, New Zealand, and even the United States—have programs that encourage investors to inject capital, create jobs, and fund public projects. Ironically, Canada once had such a program but let it lapse, and the absence is now quite glaring. Former Canadian Minister of Immigration Gerry Weiner introduced Canada’s first foreign investor immigration program. He says it’s time for a new one. Gerry Weiner According to Gerry Weiner, a former Canadian Minister of Immigration and the individual who first proposed Canada’s foreign investor program under the leadership of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, the main point is straightforward: Canada needs money, and it needs jobs. These two needs align perfectly with what investor-immigration programs aim to provide. With deficits rising, infrastructure aging, and shortages of affordable housing, the case for a well-structured investor program has never been more compelling. Investment That Pays For Itself Municipalities across Canada are facing rising costs for basic repairs and modernization. Bridges, roads, transit systems, and water treatment facilities all require regular maintenance and repairs. Moreover, the combined Canadian “infrastructure deficit” amounts to approximately $295 billion—and this figure continues to grow each year. Meanwhile, the federal government continues to run deficits, and the housing crisis is straining city budgets. According to Rakhmad Sobirov, a Canadian immigration lawyer in Toronto, creating a new Canadian investor program would not only attract…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:03
Jonathan Chang joins 0G Foundation board to drive decentralized AI adoption

The post Jonathan Chang joins 0G Foundation board to drive decentralized AI adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 0G Foundation, the body overseeing the development of the 0G ecosystem, has appointed Dr Jonathan Chang to its board of directors to help accelerate the adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI). Dr Chang, described by the foundation as a technologist, entrepreneur, educator, and researcher, will work to promote DeAI as a public good. His mandate includes engaging with policymakers, governments, and institutions, as well as funding education and research with universities. “I’m excited to support Web3’s largest decentralized AI operating system and Layer-1 ecosystem in its mission to make AI a public good,” said Dr Chang on his appointment. “0G’s infinitely scalable infrastructure composed of an L1 modular blockchain, cost-efficient storage, verifiable AI, generative agents, and a unified service marketplace, forms a thriving ecosystem that has secured over USD $350M in committed funding. My mandate is to work with policymakers, governments, and institutions worldwide to advance decentralized AI, while funding education and research with top universities to prepare for a fast-changing AI world.” Background in technology and finance Before joining 0G Foundation, Dr Chang was CEO of Heritage Singapore, where he oversaw flagship cultural initiatives such as the Singapore Heritage Festival and Singapore Night Festival. He also previously served as CEO of Fintopia Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest micro-lending fintech platform, and as Chief Strategy Officer for Fintopia’s global operations. Earlier roles include leadership positions at Shopify, Google for Education’s Next Billion Users initiative, and Singapore Management University’s Lien Centre for Social Innovation. He is also the author of Personal Branding: Crafting Your Path to Success. Dr Chang studied at Harvard and Stanford before earning a doctorate in entrepreneurship education and policy from the University of Pennsylvania. At 0G Foundation, he will focus on expanding opportunities for students, developers, and startups to use 0G’s open-source stack to build AI-powered applications. His…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:00
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs hit $1.1B inflows as ‘Uptober’ buzz builds

The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs hit $1.1B inflows as ‘Uptober’ buzz builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) staged a sharp rebound in the latest trading session. These crypto ETFs managed to pull in nearly $1.1 billion in combined inflows, snapping a week-long stretch of weakness that added to the selling pressure. The global digital asset market is still flooded with mixed sentiments as Bitcoin price jumped to trade above $114,000 level from $112,000 zone in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, it dipped back to $112,000 a few hours ago. The Fear and Greed index is flashing “Neutral” sentiments among the traders. Still, analysts flagged $115,000 as the key resistance level that must be cleared to confirm a broader breakout. Bitcoin ETFs pull in $522M Data shows that Ethereum products led the surge with $547 million of net inflows. It ended five straight days of sell-off. Fidelity’s FETH drew the largest share at $202 million, followed by BlackRock’s ETHA with $154 million. Grayscale’s ETHE, Bitwise’s ETHW, and VanEck’s ETHV also posted solid inflows. However, overall trading volumes slipped to $1.89 billion, bringing total net assets to $27.5 billion. Ethereum price has dropped by 7% over the past 30 days, but it is still up by 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. ETH is trading at an average price of $4,155 at press time. Bitcoin ETFs were not far behind as they pulled in $522 million of fresh money, according to SoSovalue data. They managed to reverse a two-day outflow streak. Fidelity’s FBTC once again stood out, accounting for $299 million of the total inflow. Grayscale’s GBTC brought in $27 million. BlackRock’s IBIT was the only fund to record net outflows. The inflows came as Bitcoin bounced off $108,000 support to reclaim $113,000, climbing back above its 50-day moving average. Technical indicators offered mixed signals, and seasonality is also in play. October has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:54
Bitcoin Hyper Might Be the Best Crypto Presale of 2025

The post Bitcoin Hyper Might Be the Best Crypto Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has achieved legendary status. It’s the safest and most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet. But precisely the qualities that make Bitcoin so secure are also holding it back. It’s like a vintage car; good and reliable, but it can’t keep up with high-speed, flexible networks like Solana or Ethereum. Or rather, it couldn’t without Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). The problem lies in the Bitcoin network’s ability to process transactions, which is notoriously slow, handling only around seven transactions per second. This low throughput leads to a frustrating user experience during busy periods, transactions can get stuck in a backlog, and fees can skyrocket, sometimes costing more than what you’re trying to buy. Adding insult to injury, Bitcoin’s limited scripting language means it can’t support the kind of innovation other blockchains can offer. It’s a closed system, not an open one like Ethereum, so developers can’t build decentralized apps (dApps), DeFi protocols, NFTs, DAOs, and more on it. This has created a ‘utility gap’ where Bitcoin is a great store of value but a poor platform for dApps, smart contracts, and other cutting-edge Web3 projects. Developers and entrepreneurs have flocked to more agile networks, leaving Bitcoin behind in the race for innovation. This is the fundamental paradox: Bitcoin’s strength as a secure settlement layer is also its weakness in an age of digital utility. The Bitcoin Hyper Solution: Unlocking a New Era Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a project that doesn’t just aim to improve Bitcoin, but to fundamentally transform its role in the digital economy. It’s a Layer-2 that’s a strategic fusion of Bitcoin’s security with the blistering speed of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). The concept is elegantly simple: a trustless ‘Canonical Bridge’ allows users to move their native Bitcoin onto the Hyper network. This creates a wrapped version of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:52
