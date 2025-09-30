Why Canada Needs A New Foreign Investor Immigrant Program Now
The post Why Canada Needs A New Foreign Investor Immigrant Program Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new foreign investor immigration program is needed for Canada to help lift its economy. getty When it comes to a Canadian foreign investor immigrant program aimed at attracting serious investment into the country, Canada is currently on the sidelines. From an outside perspective, however, Canada appears to be a nation with enormous untapped potential. It offers stability, abundant natural resources, excellent medical care, a strong education system, and a reputation for effective governance. Yet, other countries—Portugal, Greece, New Zealand, and even the United States—have programs that encourage investors to inject capital, create jobs, and fund public projects. Ironically, Canada once had such a program but let it lapse, and the absence is now quite glaring. Former Canadian Minister of Immigration Gerry Weiner introduced Canada’s first foreign investor immigration program. He says it’s time for a new one. Gerry Weiner According to Gerry Weiner, a former Canadian Minister of Immigration and the individual who first proposed Canada’s foreign investor program under the leadership of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, the main point is straightforward: Canada needs money, and it needs jobs. These two needs align perfectly with what investor-immigration programs aim to provide. With deficits rising, infrastructure aging, and shortages of affordable housing, the case for a well-structured investor program has never been more compelling. Investment That Pays For Itself Municipalities across Canada are facing rising costs for basic repairs and modernization. Bridges, roads, transit systems, and water treatment facilities all require regular maintenance and repairs. Moreover, the combined Canadian “infrastructure deficit” amounts to approximately $295 billion—and this figure continues to grow each year. Meanwhile, the federal government continues to run deficits, and the housing crisis is straining city budgets. According to Rakhmad Sobirov, a Canadian immigration lawyer in Toronto, creating a new Canadian investor program would not only attract…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:03