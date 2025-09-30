Teranode testnet is live

Teranode testnet is officially live! In this video, BSV Association walks you through how to set it up and get started mining blocks. Teranode testnet video walkthrough Running Teranode testnet doesn't require a beefy computer—it's possible to do so on a basic laptop. The first step is to install and access Docker. In the video, BSV Association uses a Mac laptop and the Orbstack wrapper around the Docker daemon. The latter is optional, and you can access Docker directly. Those who want to be full participating nodes will need a public way to access the node on your network—you can expose your host to the internet or use a service like NGROK to set up a proxy to the relevant port on your machine. NGROK has both free and paid options. It's also possible to run a listening node without any of this. To get started, clone the repository and select the bash script to start tera testnet. This then gives various prompts to get you started. One of these will ask for your domain and RPC credentials to access both the RPC Server and the admin portal. You can also create a human-readable username. Note: it's also possible to set up CPU mining. Doing so requires both a testnet address and a coinbase string. Again, this is entirely optional. Once inside the portal, you'll see all of the various microservices, like block assembly and validation. Blocks are visible on the network page, and the ancestor page also has its history on it. For more technical information, visit bsv-blockchain.github.io/teranode. Welcome to the Teranode era With testnet live and a public rollout of the real thing happening Soon™, it's an exciting new era in BSV. With the technical team tests showing…