Krypto správy
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Tether Set to Surpass Saudi Aramco in Global Profits
The post Tether Set to Surpass Saudi Aramco in Global Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether’s user base exceeds 400 million, growing 35 million wallets per quarter. Holding $127B in US Treasury, Tether is among the top 20 holders globally. Tether bought 8888.88 BTC for a massive $1 billion earlier today. Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is potentially on track to surpass Saudi Aramco in profits, close to becoming the most profitable company in history. In his recent note, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that Tether’s explosive growth trajectory is likely, considering the enormous global currency and money markets it can access. This hot take comes after Hougan highlighted earlier this month that on-chain borrowing and tokenization are set to shake global capital markets over the next several years. With over 400 million users worldwide and wallets increasing by 35 million each quarter, Tether has established a firm presence in developing countries while also strengthening the US dollar, said Hougan. Financial Strength and Diversification As of Q2 2025, Tether holds $127 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking among the top 20 holders globally and comparable to sovereign nations like the UAE and Germany. Hougan noted that if emerging markets increasingly adopt USDT, Tether could manage trillions in assets, potentially surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $120 billion profit record for 2024. “There’s a chance that many emerging market countries will convert from primarily using their own currencies to using USDT. If that happens, Tether could end up managing trillions of dollars and capturing all of the interest,” said Hougan. With fewer than 200 employees, Tether is projected to earn around $13 billion this year and holds over 100,000 BTC valued at $11.4 billion. Tether is not a new cryptocurrency company. Beyond stablecoins, the company has invested in AI, telecommunications, data centers, energy infrastructure, and Bitcoin mining. Expansion and Market Impact…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:44
Here’s How Japanese Retail Can Trade Tokenized Real Estate
The post Here’s How Japanese Retail Can Trade Tokenized Real Estate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-based startup Digital Securities Inc. has launched “renga,” a blockchain-based security token platform allowing individual investors to buy fractional stakes in large real estate assets. The service opens September 30 with its first fund and enables direct investor-to-investor trading—an unprecedented feature in Japan’s regulated securities market. Sponsored Sponsored Fractional Real Estate Investments Accessible to Retail Investors Digital Securities Inc. introduced its first renga-branded fund, “Residence (Kita-Shinagawa),” with subscriptions open from September 30 to December 8. The fund targets an annual yield of 5.5% over five years. Investors can purchase units starting from $3,362 (500,000 yen), with the minimum trading unit at $672 (100,000 yen). Security tokens issued via blockchain allow fractional ownership of high-value assets. This structure reduces entry barriers for retail investors, who traditionally could not access such investments. Furthermore, tokens can be traded directly between investors on the platform. This setup eliminates intermediary fees from brokers or trust banks. Digital Securities obtained regulatory approval to operate this fully digital marketplace. The firm also holds several related patents. Together, these steps aim to support broader retail participation while maintaining compliance. Expanding Digital Securities’ Marketplace Beyond Real Estate The renga platform plans to host financial products from multiple issuers. These may include energy infrastructure, aircraft, ships, and corporate bonds. “Japanese households often favor cash savings. Many people do not know which financial products to choose, and suitable options are limited. Renga aims to provide stable products that match this conservative preference.” CEO Kohei Yamamoto said Sponsored Sponsored He added, “Investors can receive non-cash benefits linked to the underlying assets. This includes perks such as exclusive coupons.” The marketplace allows token trading, offering liquidity for investors concerned about locking funds for extended periods. Yamamoto compared the platform to Netflix, stating, “We want to create a system where multiple high-quality products are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:29
JPMorgan Chase blueprint to become first fully AI-powered megabank
The post JPMorgan Chase blueprint to become first fully AI-powered megabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deep within the bowels of JPMorgan Chase’s data centers and cloud providers, an artificial intelligence program crucial to the bank’s aspirations grows more powerful by the week. The program, called LLM Suite, is a portal created by the bank to harness large language models from the world’s leading AI startups. It currently uses models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Every eight weeks, LLM Suite is updated as the bank feeds it more from the vast databases and software applications of its major businesses, giving the platform more abilities, Derek Waldron, JPMorgan chief analytics officer, told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “The broad vision that we’re working towards is one where the JPMorgan Chase of the future is going to be a fully AI-connected enterprise,” Waldron said. JPMorgan, the world’s largest bank by market capitalization, is being “fundamentally rewired” for the coming AI era, according to Waldron. The bank, a heavyweight across Main Street and Wall Street finance, wants to provide every employee with AI agents, automate every behind-the-scenes process and have every client experience curated with AI concierges. If the effort succeeds, the project could have profound implications for the bank’s employees, customers and shareholders — even the nature of corporate labor itself. Waldron, who gave CNBC the first demonstration of its AI platform seen by any outsider, showed the program creating an investment banking deck in about 30 seconds, work that would’ve previously taken a team of junior bankers hours to complete. Out of the box Since the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, optimism over generative AI has driven markets higher on gains from the tech giants and chip makers closest to the trade. Underpinning their growth is the expectation that corporate clients deploying AI will either boost worker productivity or lower expenses through layoffs — or both.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:27
Teranode testnet is live
The post Teranode testnet is live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Teranode testnet is live Teranode testnet is officially live! In this video, BSV Association walks you through how to set it up and get started mining blocks. Teranode testnet video walkthrough Running Teranode testnet doesn’t require a beefy computer—it’s possible to do so on a basic laptop. The first step is to install and access Docker. In the video, BSV Association uses a Mac laptop and the Orbstack wrapper around the Docker daemon. The latter is optional, and you can access Docker directly. Those who want to be full participating nodes will need a public way to access the node on your network—you can expose your host to the internet or use a service like NGROK to set up a proxy to the relevant port on your machine. NGROK has both free and paid options. It’s also possible to run a listening node without any of this. To get started, clone the repository and select the bash script to start tera testnet. This then gives various prompts to get you started. One of these will ask for your domain and RPC credentials to access both the RPC Server and the admin portal. You can also create a human-readable username. Note: it’s also possible to set up CPU mining. Doing so requires both a testnet address and a coinbase string. Again, this is entirely optional. Once inside the portal, you’ll see all of the various microservices, like block assembly and validation. Blocks are visible on the network page, and the ancestor page also has its history on it. For more technical information, visit bsv-blockchain.github.io/teranode. Welcome to the Teranode era With testnet live and a public rollout of the real thing happening Soon™, it’s an exciting new era in BSV. With the technical team tests showing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:11
Wealthfront files for IPO, joining wave of fintechs going public
The post Wealthfront files for IPO, joining wave of fintechs going public appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wealthfront app. Source: Wealthfront Wealthfront, the startup that helped popularize the robo-advisor style of automated investing, filed for a U.S. initial public offering Monday, making it the latest in a wave of fintech firms going public this year including Chime and Klarna. The company in June filed confidentially for an IPO, but waited until now to make that filing public. That signals that Wealthfront is planning on kicking off its roadshow to pitch shares to investors; an IPO typically follows weeks after the S-1 filing is made public. The company intends to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WLTH.” Wealthfront, led by CEO David Fortunato, had $88.2 billion in assets on its platform and served 1.3 million customers as of July 31, according to the filing. It generated $194.4 million in net income on $308.9 million in revenue during in fiscal 2025 which ended on Jan. 31, per the filing. “Our clients are primarily digital-native high earners who prioritize savings and wealth accumulation,” the company said. “Digital natives typically have large liquid savings with long time horizons ahead, and they are undeterred by corrections and bear markets.” The company, founded in 2008, has had a long and winding journey to the public markets. Along with rival Betterment, Wealthfront helped define the robo-advisor category, which uses algorithms to automate investment decisions for customers. Within years, big banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America unveiled their own robo offerings to complement their large armies of human financial advisors. In 2022, the Zurich-based global bank UBS said it was buying Wealthfront for $1.4 billion in cash, but the deal collapsed as the market turned suddenly skeptical on fintech firms amid rising interest rates. It’s taken years for the market for fintechs to recover, leading to a rebound in listings this year.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:06
Why Is the US Government Shutting Down? Crypto Market Impact Explained
The post Why Is the US Government Shutting Down? Crypto Market Impact Explained appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The clock is ticking toward October 1, and the odds of a US government shutdown have surged to 84% on Polymarket. This is a potential market tremor. AvaTrade chief analyst Kate Lyman warns, “A shutdown of the US federal government is not just political games in Washington. It creates uncertainty that spills over into global …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 20:04
Useless Coin surges 13% – Here’s why bulls target $0.24 next
USELESS whales bought big, traders sold short, and now the charts hint at a brewing clash!
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:00
decision for 50 million clients
The post decision for 50 million clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard, a giant with approximately $11 trillion in assets and over 50 million clients, is exploring the possibility of opening crypto ETF trading on its platform, a move that would mark a potential shift for traditional asset management. According to data collected by our editorial team and market analyses conducted between the first half of 2024 and 2025, retail interest in regulated instruments linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum has increased substantially following the initial approval of the first spot ETFs in the United States in October 2023. Industry analysts note that the appearance of these products on widely-used platforms tends to quickly translate into increased trading volumes and greater focus on costs and transparency. The move under consideration: what changes for clients According to recent reports, the company is considering enabling trading of third-party crypto ETFs. Currently, it is not possible to trade spot ETFs on Bitcoin or Ether on the platform, and any potential opening would represent a significant development for user operations. Potentially interested clients: over 50 million Client assets: approximately $11 trillion (company estimate, updated 2025) Current offering: Vanguard does not manage its own crypto ETFs Status: evaluation in progress, no definitive decision Why Now: Retail Demand and Competitive Pressure The demand from retail investors is growing, while competitors have already enabled trading of spot crypto ETFs. In fact, U.S. brokers like Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Robinhood have been offering access to spot ETFs on Bitcoin and Ethereum for months. The market shows daily volumes on US spot ETFs that often exceed a billion dollars per product, with significant peaks on higher capitalization funds; the fees, depending on the issuer, can vary approximately from about 0.19% to over 1.00%. In this context, the focus on costs, liquidity, and transparency remains high. Possible Ways to Enable Crypto ETFs…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:53
Chainlink, UBS & SWIFT Launch Game-Changing Tokenized Fund Pilot
The post Chainlink, UBS & SWIFT Launch Game-Changing Tokenized Fund Pilot appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink, UBS, and SWIFT have created a new solution that lets banks manage tokenized fund subscriptions and redemptions using existing SWIFT messaging systems. Powered by Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE), this plug-and-play technology allows financial institutions to connect easily to blockchains without changing their current systems. The pilot modernizes the $100 trillion fund industry by making …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 19:50
Chainlink and Swift Unlock Tokenized Funds for $100T Global Market
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chainlink-and-swift-unlock-tokenized/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 19:47
