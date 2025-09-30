2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings

SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings

As prices continue to fluctuate, more and more users are concerned about how to earn stable returns on their XRP holdings. SitonMining, a globally renowned mining service platform, has officially launched an XRP mining application, offering users a new way to increase their asset value, allowing their holdings to generate sustained, stable returns rather than [...] The post SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 20:44
What If the Next Ethereum Isn’t Ethereum—But Ozak AI?

What If the Next Ethereum Isn't Ethereum—But Ozak AI?

Crypto traders in 2025 are asking one of the most important questions of the cycle: what is going to be the next Ethereum? For years, Ethereum has been the gold standard  for innovation, powering smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and NFTs. Its impact on is unrivaled; however, its growth has matured, with rate targets like […] The post What If the Next Ethereum Isn’t Ethereum—But Ozak AI? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:35
Why Saylor’s STRC isn’t really a money market or bank account

Why Saylor's STRC isn't really a money market or bank account

The post Why Saylor’s STRC isn’t really a money market or bank account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an incredible comparison on live national TV, Strategy founder Michael Saylor likened his Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, commonly known as “Stretch” (STRC), to a money market or high yield bank account competitor. In response to a question from a Bloomberg news anchor, Saylor said that his company is actively pursuing additional versions of STRC for non-USD investors, mentioning the euro, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, and British pound as examples. Referencing the possibility of a future STRC-like offering based on foreign currencies, Saylor explained his plan to spawn more versions of STRC. “We think that there’s an opportunity to create Stretch-type instruments in euros, or yen, or Canadian currency, or pounds,” he said. “In essence, everybody in the world would love to have a high yield bank account that yielded 10% or more. Or they’d love to have a money market that gave them double or triple their normal money market.  “We have shown that you can extract that sort of instrument from raw bitcoin, if you have enough bitcoin.  “So I think that we will continue to grow the AUM [Assets Under Management] of Stretch, and then we’ll look at opportunities to transform it into different currencies around the world.” Although Saylor didn’t literally say that STRC was a bank account, the comparison was obvious. Digital Credit is an exciting new asset class, enabled by Bitcoin’s emergence as Digital Capital. $MSTR is leading the way with securities such as $STRC — think of it as jet fuel distilled from a barrel of crude oil.pic.twitter.com/gVUqpP9sRT — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 29, 2025 ‘Everybody in the world would love to have a high yield bank account that yielded 10%’ Despite Saylor‘s comparison, STRC isn’t any type of money market, high yield bank account, nor any type of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:35
XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership

XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership

The post XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new partnership inked by the SBI Group might see the utilization of XRP Ledger to build a payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs. The new development was highlighted in a tweet by XRP enthusiast Crypto Eri, @sentosumosaba, who revealed that Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours may use the XRP Ledger to issue NFTs that can be distributed as “digital souvenirs” or “future accommodation discount vouchers.” Tobu Tours in Japan may use the $XRP Ledger to issue NFTs with some digital souvenir power. An MOU with business unit SBI Ripple Asia was signed to pursue a “fan economy” biz model & develop marketing initiatives, such as discount vouchers for regional local areas.… pic.twitter.com/Lmdp8VR0Oc — 🌸Crypto Eri ~ Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) September 30, 2025 According to a release dated September 30, SBI Ripple Asia, a business unit of SBI Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tobu Top Tours to realize a new payment platform centered around unique tokens issued by SBI Ripple for each partner company and organization. The partnership will see to the launch of a new payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs that can be equipped with various functions, and will support the expansion of the fan economy of partner companies and organizations. The two companies will continue discussions with the aim of launching the service in the first half of 2026. SBI Ripple Asia is a joint venture established by Ripple and SBI Holdings. XRP Ledger to generate several use cases The partnership will utilize the XRP Ledger to issue proprietary tokens and build a system that allows customers of  SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours to pay for accommodation, dining, shopping, services, and more. Building a payment platform using the XRP Ledger is expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:28
Cronos partners with AWS to drive institutional adoption of tokenization and RWAs

Cronos partners with AWS to drive institutional adoption of tokenization and RWAs

Cronos has partnered with Amazon Web Services to provide institutions and developers with secure, scalable tools for blockchain tokenization and RWA applications. Cronos (CRO) has announced a strategic partnership with AWS aimed at expanding institutional access to blockchain-based tokenization and…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 20:26
Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity

Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity

The post Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) announced a partnership to bolster Solana ecosystem growth by deploying the platform’s institutional-grade custody and OTC services to manage STSS’s solana-focused digital asset treasury. STSS, which holds over 2 million SOL—valued at more than $400 million with SOL trading above $200—will use Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure, deep‑liquidity OTC desk and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-com-partners-with-sharps-technology-to-manage-400m-solana-treasury-and-boost-ecosystem-liquidity/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:55
Opera launches artificial intelligence-powered browser, Neon

Opera launches artificial intelligence-powered browser, Neon

Opera on Tuesday has launched an artificial intelligence-powered browser known as Neon. It claims the browser does more than merely display search results to its users; it can also run code inside web pages. With the launch, the Norwegian software company enters a direct battle with an increasing number of businesses attempting to move the internet towards what some refer to as the agentic web. The company sees Neon as a tool for productivity With its early access launch on Tuesday, the new browser is marketed as more than just a web page window. Opera claims Neon is able to write code inside the browser itself, compare data from several websites, and fill forms. Opera is marketing Neon as a tool that makes the browser a personal assistant at work. Neon Do, a crucial feature, enables the program to navigate pages, click links, and complete activities without requiring human guidance.  It emphasizes that this all occurs locally on the device, so personal data stays put, in contrast to many cloud-based AI technologies. Opera is offering Neon as a subscription-based product as it wishes to appeal to professionals and frequent internet users.  In its announcement, the company stated that Opera Neon was its first fully agentic browser. “Neon can browse with you or for you, take action, and assist you in completing tasks, it’s much more than just a place to view pages.” Opera. Agent-driven software experiments have suddenly swamped the browser space. The Browser Company, the company behind Arc, introduced Dia earlier this year, while Perplexity AI released its Comet browser. Additionally, according to reports, OpenAI is working on a Chromium-based AI browser that might include an “Operator” agent that enables payments, shopping, and searches via a chat interface, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Opera wants to stay ahead of competition Opera maintains that it has an advantage.  According to the report, Neon’s technology has been in development for two years, and an early version known as Browser Operator was released in March. Features designed for work include the three pillars of Chat, Do, and Make forming the foundation of Neon’s design. Users can ask the AI to summarize or study stuff in a similar manner to how they would with a chatbot. With the Do function, the browser handles tedious or tedious chores like filling out forms or making reservations. Opera’s European-hosted “cloud computer,” which can divide large jobs into smaller ones and do them in the background, is the foundation of the last component, Make. Opera offers the creation of a simple website, a brief game prototype, or a study report when the user is not online, as examples. Awaiting the return would be the results. Additional components include Cards, which are templates that automate repetitive queries, and Tasks, which establish independent workspaces for managing many sources simultaneously. According to Opera, all of this enables users to modify or stop the AI’s actions at any time. Since its 1995 founding in Oslo, Opera has amassed a consistent user base of over 300 million across both desktop and mobile browsers. It has increased its share price on the US market by concentrating on AI-powered products during the last three years. In order to draw consumers in Europe, where authorities are tightening regulations regarding data use, the company is placing a significant wager on privacy. Opera contends that Neon avoids the dangers of information being transmitted to external servers by keeping the majority of processes on-device. “Gone are the days when the lack of technical know-how was a complete blocker to what you could create on the web,” the company said. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:50
Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip Completes $200M Raise

Andre Cronje's Flying Tulip Completes $200M Raise

Andre Cronje’s Flying Tulip, a full-stack on-chain exchange, announced it has raised $200 million in a private funding round. The exchange also plans to open an on-chain public sale of the FT token at the same valuation.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 19:49
Best Crypto Presale $HYPER Hits Highs as Whale Buys Total $329K in a Day

Best Crypto Presale $HYPER Hits Highs as Whale Buys Total $329K in a Day

Bitcoin has achieved legendary status. It’s the safest and most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 19:45
Taiwan holds talks to cut tariffs as U.S. presses for chip investments in America

Taiwan holds talks to cut tariffs as U.S. presses for chip investments in America

Taiwan holds talks in Washington to reduce the 20% tariff.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 19:10
