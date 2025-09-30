2025-10-03 Friday

Turkey Moves to Curb Fraud Through Stricter Crypto and Bank Rules

The post Turkey Moves to Curb Fraud Through Stricter Crypto and Bank Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Turkey plans to expand Masak’s powers, freezing bank and crypto accounts, targeting rented accounts, and tightening crypto and bank rules. Turkey is preparing to expand the powers of its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Masak) to freeze and restrict access to bank and crypto accounts, part of a broader effort to combat money laundering and financial crime. The government plans to introduce the proposed measures in the 11th judicial reform package. However, it has not announced a specific timeline. New Bill Targets Rented Accounts and Financial Crime The legislation is primarily targeting the problem of “rented accounts,” when criminals pay people to use their bank or crypto accounts to commit illegal actions such as fraud or gambling. By giving power to Masak to freeze or close such accounts of Turkey aims to combat such deals and muscular activities to curb financial crime. The bill would also enable Masak to place transaction limits on the accounts that are linked to illicit activities, and blacklist crypto wallets whose associated with criminal use. Masak is the central organization in Turkey for combating money laundering, outlining and conducting reporting of suspicious transactions, referring cases to prosecutors, and cooperating in the framework of international compliance bodies. Expanding its powers to include supervision of crypto accounts is a reflection of the government’s growing attention towards regulating digital assets without reducing the opportunities for traders and investors to trade and invest. Crypto Oversight Tightens Amid Legal Trading Although trading in cryptocurrency is currently legal in Turkey and the government isn’t taxing profits yet, the government has been moving to increase regulatory control. Reports claim the Finance Ministry is considering new crypto rules that will require crypto exchanges to gather detailed information on the source and purpose of transactions. Limits on the transfer of stablecoins are also being discussed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:43
Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures lead $43.5m fundraising round for KGeN

Web3 protocol KGeN has raised millions in a recent funding round, aimed at supporting and expanding its operations. According to a statement shared with crypto.news, KGeN, a protocol focused on verified user distribution for Web3 applications, has raised $13.5 million…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 20:34
Whale Nets $148M from HYPE Token Sale

The post Whale Nets $148M from HYPE Token Sale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News An early whale who bought 5.07 million HYPE tokens nine months ago at $16.23 per token recently sold 4.99 million at an average price of $45.82, making about $228.76 million in sales. This move realized a profit of approximately $148.63 million. After the sale, the whale now holds only 77,089 HYPE tokens, valued around $3.37 …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 20:31
The DeFi Industry Veteran Returns to the Industry! He Introduced His New Altcoin Project and Received $200 Million in Investment!

The post The DeFi Industry Veteran Returns to the Industry! He Introduced His New Altcoin Project and Received $200 Million in Investment! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Andre Cronje, the veteran of the DeFi industry, made a rapid return to the industry with a new cryptocurrency project. Accordingly, Andre Cronje, the name behind Fantom (newly named Sonic) and Yearn.finance, announced that he has launched his new project called Flying Tulip (FT). Cronje’s new project has received $200 million in investment and reached a token valuation of $1 billion. Participants included companies such as Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol. The project plans to raise up to $800 million in additional funding through a public FT token sale. Cronje said the FT sale will be conducted on Flying Tulip’s own platform, not existing ICO platforms. All investors in both private and public rounds will have the right to repay up to their original principal (e.g. in ETH) at any time. One of the distinguishing features of Flying Tulip’s rise at this point is the “on-chain repurchase right,” also described as a perpetual put option. Investors in both private and public rounds can burn their FT tokens at any time to buy back up to their original principal in assets they invested in, such as ETH. Cronje said this model is designed to provide investors with downside protection while maintaining “unlimited upside potential.” Cronje also noted that there was always a possibility of the investment being recouped, and that the money actually raised was zero. “Because the money can be withdrawn at any time. But we will also invest this money. We will invest it in low-risk DeFi protocols such as Aave, Ethena, Spark.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-defi-industry-veteran-returns-to-the-industry-he-introduced-his-new-altcoin-project-and-received-200-million-in-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:25
KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network

The post KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KGeN, the protocol building a Verified Distribution Network for AI, DeFi, gaming, and consumer applications, has raised $13.5 million in a new strategic funding round. In a statement to BeInCrypto, the firm said the raise, backed by Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, brings KGeN’s total funding to $43.5 million. KGeN Fuels Global Expansion with Fresh Funding Sponsored Sponsored The latest investment follows a $20 million seed round in January 2023 and a $10 million ecosystem round in 2024. The funding will accelerate the global expansion of KGeN’s distribution, commerce, and loyalty infrastructure, now active in over 60 countries. At the core of KGeN are its VeriFi Network and the POGE framework. The latter is a privacy-preserving identity and reputation system that verifies real users and composes their engagement on-chain. POGE has aggregated over 876 million data points and supports key protocol services. These include biometric-based user acquisition, programmable on-chain loyalty rewards, and decentralized storefronts via the K-Store. KGeN reports a network of 38.9 million users, with 6.14 million monthly active users and 780,000 daily active users. Its growing partner ecosystem spans over 200 companies across sectors, generating $48.3 million in annualized revenue. “KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,” said Manish Agarwal, Elder Council at KGeN. The round received strong endorsements from investors. “Verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications,” said Saurabh Sharma, CIO at Jump Crypto. Pratik Agarwal of Accel added, “Scaling to $48 million in ARR while building a new category is exceptional.” With this momentum, KGeN aims to solidify its position as the trusted distribution layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:56
dYdX Teams Up With Pocket Pro Bot to Launch Telegram Perps Trading

Trading crypto perpetual futures – yep, perps – has just gotten a little easier thanks to a neat collab between dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot. The former is of course the leading onchain perps protocol, while Pocket Pro Bot specializes in creating crypto-based trading infra for Telegram users. No surprises, then for guessing what they’ve developed together – though there are a few unexpected features that come bundled with their new Telegram trading bot. Telegram has long been the epicenter of retail crypto’s trading ecosystem, hosting not only the bulk of the chatter, but also a significant chunk of the swaps. The rise of Telegram trading bots has empowered users to find fast-rising tokens and trade them in a couple of clicks without needing to go anywhere. Up until now, that ability has mostly been focused on spot markets – but now dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot are doing the same for perps. Particularly when it comes to information sharing. Slash Long Telegram’s prized for its crypto trading experience not just because it eliminates hops – no need to fire up a DEX and connect your web wallet – but because the time saved directly impacts profit. As a result, traders can respond to breaking news and trading signals within the messenger app and execute a trade in three seconds or less. The partnership between dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot allows users to share trades and positions with their friends within group charts. For example, typing a simple command such as /long DOGE will instantly open a perpetual futures position – likewise if the command starts with /short. But beyond simple position creation, the collab brings more to the table – or rather to the group chat – such as the ability to view current positions and wallet balance. Wallets are automatically generated on Arbitrum or Solana depending on the user’s preferred network and deposits can be made using USDC or SOL. Trade With Frens While the dYdX-Pocket Pro Bot product is designed to meet the needs of lone wolves who prefer to operate alone, it’s been optimized for social trading. This means enabling group chat support so that trading friends can share their current positions, compete on leaderboards, and add perps-based alerts. The prospect of adding some healthy competition into the mix should ensure that rivalries can be settled and traders can put their money where their mouth is. To add an additional frisson of excitement to the bot’s release, dYdX and Pocket Bot Pro have announced a $100K trading competition targeted at Telegram groups, which it’s labeled as “squads.” With $25K on the line for the top group based on PnL, and the same to the top trader based on volume, there are ample incentives for giving it a twirl. The launch of Telegram-native perps trading is part of dYdX’s roadmap that aims to establish the exchange at the center of the onchain futures landscape. While pro traders will likely still undertake the bulk of their dYdX activity within the web app, where there’s full charting and support for advanced order types, the release of the Telegram bot signals a new chapter for dYdX: one designed to make perps more fun, more social, and more rewarding. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.  
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:49
Crypto's Market-Making Infrastructure Needs An Upgrade

Crypto market makers have thrived in the shadows. Blockchain transparency is pushing them into daylight.read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:49
Porsche Dealers Now Accept Ethereum In the U.S.? Fact Check

Multiple social media profiles have posted today that Porsche, the German automobile giant specializing in luxury cars, has announced that it started accepting Ethereum as a payment option in the U.S. According to the reports, buyers have the choice to initiate payments through Ethereum or stick with the bank transfer. Many consider this a follow-up ... Read more The post Porsche Dealers Now Accept Ethereum In the U.S.? Fact Check appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/30 19:46
Eric Trump: Bitcoin Will Outshine Gold and Hit $1 Million

The post Eric Trump: Bitcoin Will Outshine Gold and Hit $1 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Eric Trump, Vice President of the Trump Organization and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin, said in a Fox Business interview that he strongly supports cryptocurrency. He believes Bitcoin will replace the old financial system and sees it reaching $1,000,000 in the future. Eric Expresses Confidence in $1 Million Bitcoin Price Eric said Bitcoin has …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 19:33
Bloomberg Analyst Says ETF Approval Odds Now 100% After SEC Order – XRP, DOGE, ADA ETFs Incoming

South Korean Young Hoon Kim, who claims a world-record IQ of 276, has converted all his assets to Bitcoin and predicts the crypto could surge [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/30 16:39
