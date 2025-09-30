KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network
The post KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KGeN, the protocol building a Verified Distribution Network for AI, DeFi, gaming, and consumer applications, has raised $13.5 million in a new strategic funding round. In a statement to BeInCrypto, the firm said the raise, backed by Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, brings KGeN’s total funding to $43.5 million. KGeN Fuels Global Expansion with Fresh Funding Sponsored Sponsored The latest investment follows a $20 million seed round in January 2023 and a $10 million ecosystem round in 2024. The funding will accelerate the global expansion of KGeN’s distribution, commerce, and loyalty infrastructure, now active in over 60 countries. At the core of KGeN are its VeriFi Network and the POGE framework. The latter is a privacy-preserving identity and reputation system that verifies real users and composes their engagement on-chain. POGE has aggregated over 876 million data points and supports key protocol services. These include biometric-based user acquisition, programmable on-chain loyalty rewards, and decentralized storefronts via the K-Store. KGeN reports a network of 38.9 million users, with 6.14 million monthly active users and 780,000 daily active users. Its growing partner ecosystem spans over 200 companies across sectors, generating $48.3 million in annualized revenue. “KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,” said Manish Agarwal, Elder Council at KGeN. The round received strong endorsements from investors. “Verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications,” said Saurabh Sharma, CIO at Jump Crypto. Pratik Agarwal of Accel added, “Scaling to $48 million in ARR while building a new category is exceptional.” With this momentum, KGeN aims to solidify its position as the trusted distribution layer…
