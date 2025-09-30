2025-10-03 Friday

Stablecoin Boom Fuels Crypto Lobby for Clear Tax Rules

The post Stablecoin Boom Fuels Crypto Lobby for Clear Tax Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: With the GENIUS Act gaining bipartisan support, lawmakers are now looking at clearer tax rules for crypto. The crypto industry expressed concerns regarding issue of double taxation for digital assets. Now, they are also questioining whether staking rewards should be taxed or not. Tax reform is now in the sights of lawmakers and digital asset proponents following the recent bipartisan passage of legislation (GENIUS Act) that would give banks and nonbank firms the power to issue stablecoins. Having already reached that milestone, the next thing on the agenda in Washington is how crypto transactions are to be taxed. The Senate Finance Committee will meet this week to discuss the current structure. The hearing follows one of its two-month postponements after the House Ways and Means Committee had heard industry representatives who complained that the lack of clear direction is causing mainstream financial players to avoid venturing into the industry. Crypto Industry Raises Concerns Over ‘Double Taxation’ The most controversial matter is the disposition of block rewards designed by mining and staking. Industry officials argue that taxing newly created tokens as they are produced and again as they are sold is discriminatory against the participants. “It is created property,” said Jason Somensatto, policy director at Coin Center. He added that current guidance reflects “a kind of misunderstanding of the technology and just wrong on the law.” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) plans to press witnesses on that. The office said that he was especially interested in whether staking rewards ought to be taxed as the harvest of a farmer or the original work of an artist, which is not taxed until sold. A bill proposed earlier this month by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) would provide an exception to taxing mining and staking rewards until disposal. Lummis may not belong to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:45
KULR lowers ATM fundraising target to $150 million

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, KULR lowered the maximum amount raised in its "controlled equity offering" (ATM) from $300 million to $150 million through a supplemental prospectus. The sales agents were Cantor and Craig-Hallum. The company sold 3,936,578 shares pursuant to the agreement, raising a total of $22,997,761. The common stock trades on the NYSE American under the symbol "KULR," with a closing price of $4.22 per share on September 29th. The company will pay the sales agent a commission of up to 3%, and such sales are considered "at the market offerings" under Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act.
PANews2025/09/30 20:43
Price Prediction for Ozak AI: What $500 Invested at $0.012 Could Be Worth if $OZ Reaches $1, $3, or $5

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 20:42
Cronos Partners with Amazon to Accelerate Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to expand tokenization and real-world asset adoption. The partnership offers up to $100,000 in AWS credits for Cronos builders and startups. Cronos has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make blockchain data and tools easier to use for developers and financial institutions. The partnership [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 20:35
World’s “Highest IQ” Record Holder Bets It All on Bitcoin, Expects 100x BTC Surge

In posts on X, YoungHoon Kim predicted that Bitcoin would surge 100-fold within the next decade. Bitcoin’s price was about $113,000 when Kim voiced his prediction, a trajectory that, if realized, would see BTC topping $10 million. YoungHoon Kim, who claims the world record for highest IQ at 276, has revealed in a series of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 20:22
Faraday Future invested approximately $41 million in Qualigen, holding approximately 55% of the shares.

PANews reported on September 30th that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) has completed a strategic investment of approximately US$41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN). FF contributed approximately US$30 million, FF founder YT Jia (Jia Yueting) contributed approximately US$4 million, and SIGN Foundation and others participated. Following the transaction, FF holds approximately 55% of QLGN's common stock and YT Jia approximately 7%, with a two-year lock-up commitment. QLGN is expected to be renamed CXC10 and advance its crypto and Web3-related businesses. This investment is part of FF's "Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge" ecosystem strategy, which aims to connect EAI with crypto, Web2, and Web3.
PANews2025/09/30 20:17
Aster Plans $600M Airdrop and XRP Eyes $10, But BlockchainFX at $0.026 Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto

Every cycle brings a flood of promises. Airdrops, partnerships, and price forecasts dominate headlines, yet only a handful of projects emerge as true wealth creators. The phrase next 1000x crypto has become a mantra for investors chasing the next life-changing opportunity. This year, three names are being debated with intensity: Aster, XRP, and BlockchainFX. While […] The post Aster Plans $600M Airdrop and XRP Eyes $10, But BlockchainFX at $0.026 Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:11
Elon Musk: xAI is building a "Grokipedia" that will "significantly improve" Wikipedia

PANews reported on September 30th that Elon Musk tweeted that xAI is building "Grokipedia," claiming it will "dramatically improve" Wikipedia and is a necessary step toward achieving xAI's goal of "understanding the universe." Discussions have highlighted issues with Wikipedia's editorial bias and blacklisting, with some suggesting a design similar to Git's branching and merging mechanisms. Musk did not disclose a launch date or technical details.
PANews2025/09/30 20:04
COTI launches COTI Earn loyalty platform

In this post: Privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer COTI launched its official loyalty platform, COTI Earn, on Tuesday for the COTI ecosystem. The company also announced that Season 001 starts with Genesis live, featuring 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops that reward signups or superficial activity, COTI Earn turns every user interaction into […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 20:00
XRP vs Dogecoin: Their Key Differences

Choosing between XRP and Dogecoin can be challenging because both coins are well-known, yet they serve very different roles in the crypto world. Dogecoin is famous for its strong community and meme status, while XRP was created to help banks and financial institutions with fast, low-cost transactions.The main difference is that XRP is built for practical use in financial systems, while Dogecoin relies more on community support and internet trends. People looking for a long-term, utility-focused coin may prefer XRP, while those interested in high-risk moves or riding internet hype often choose Dogecoin.Both coins have shown big price swings and have passionate supporters, making the debate over which is better still very active.What is XRP?XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, a decentralized and open-source blockchain built to enable fast and low-cost transfers of value. The project began in 2011 when engineers David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto started developing an alternative to Bitcoin’s mining-based system, and it officially launched in 2012. Soon after, they teamed up with Chris Larsen to form OpenCoin, later renamed Ripple, to support adoption and partnerships. Unlike Bitcoin or Dogecoin, XRP does not rely on mining but instead uses the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm, allowing transactions to be confirmed in just a few seconds at minimal cost. The token was pre-mined with a fixed supply of 100 billion, and it has since been positioned as a bridge currency for cross-border payments. Its primary use has been in financial services, where companies like Santander and American Express have tested or integrated its technology for global money transfers.What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that started as a parody but grew into a major player thanks to its strong community. It was created in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who used Litecoin’s open-source code as the foundation. Doge memeInspired by the viral “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, the coin was intended to be lighthearted and accessible compared to the seriousness of other cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin runs on proof-of-work mining with a one-minute block time and no maximum supply, making it an inflationary cryptocurrency. While it was not designed for institutional finance, it became popular for tipping, small payments, and community-driven fundraising campaigns, like supporting Olympic athletes and charity projects. Over the years, its value has been strongly tied to social media trends and celebrity endorsements, which have helped it stay relevant far beyond its origins as a joke.Core Differences Between XRP and DogecoinCATEGORYXRPDOGECOIN (DOGE)Origin & PurposeCreated in 2012 by Ripple Labs to enable fast, low-cost cross-border payments for banks and institutions.Launched in 2013 as a meme-based joke coin for tipping and casual online transactions.Technology & ConsensusUses Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithmn(RPCA), not mining.Proof-of-Work mining (like Bitcoin/Litecoin).Transaction Speed3 - 5 seconds1 minuteTransaction Capacity (TPS)1,500 transactions per second30 - 40 transactions per secondTransaction FeesExtremely low (close to $0.0002)Low, buy higher than XRP ($0.001 - $0.22). Changes with congestion.ScalabilityHighly scalable with minimal energy use.Less scalable; network slows with high demand.Main use casesBank and corporate cross-border payments, settlements, tokenization.Online tipping, small payments, memes, charity campaigns.Institutional vs Community AdoptionBacked by Ripple, strong bank and fintech partnerships (e.g. Santander and American Express).Dtriven by grassroots community, social media trends, and celebrity endorcements (e.g. Elon Musk).Governance & DecentralizationValidators run XRPL; Ripple developed protocol but does not directly control it.Open-source, community-driven, secured by global miners; Dogecoin Foundation provides guidance.Development ActivityActive upgrades (smart contracts, tokenization, DEX features, Hooks).Limited updates, mostly maintenance and efficiency tweaks.Regulatory OutlookHeavy regulatory scrutiny (from SEC), but now enjoying more clarity.Less regulatory focus; generally viewed as a decentralized digital asset.Market Cap$170.21B$34.76BRecent Price (Sept. 2025)$2.84$0.2302All-Time High$3.84$0.7376Price DriversLegal clarity, banking adoption, global finance news.Social media hype, memes, celebrity endorcements.SecurityConsensus-based, no major breaches of XRPL core protocol.Proof-of-Work, secure but fewer developers involved.Wallet SupportWide support (Ledger, Trezorr, Trust Wallet etc), requires 10 XRP reserve to activate address.Wide support (Ledger, Trezor, Trust Walet etc), no reserve requirement.Future OutlookPositioned for steady growth via institutional adoption, tokenization, and cross-border finance.Growth tied to community hype, online trends, and cultural momentum.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat are the main differences between XRP and Dogecoin?XRP was created to help banks and financial institutions send money quickly across borders. It focuses on fast, cheap money transfers.Dogecoin started as a joke based on an internet meme. It is mostly used for tipping online and community support. Dogecoin does not have a strong focus on banking or international payments.How do XRP and Dogecoin compare in terms of transaction speed and scalability?XRP can handle about 1,500 transactions per second. Its transactions often take only 3 to 5 seconds to finish. This makes XRP one of the fastest major cryptocurrencies.Dogecoin processes much fewer transactions per second and usually takes about 1 minute for a transaction to confirm. It uses older technology that limits its speed.Can XRP and Dogecoin coexist in the cryptocurrency market?Yes, both can exist together because they serve different groups and purposes. XRP aims to help financial businesses, while Dogecoin mostly serves individual users and internet communities.What impacts XRP and Dogecoin's price volatility?Prices for both coins can change quickly due to news, rules from governments, or online trends. XRP's price often reacts to updates about banks and lawsuits. Dogecoin's price can change a lot after celebrity tweets or internet hype.Which cryptocurrency is more likely to see widespread adoption, XRP or Dogecoin?XRP has partnerships with financial companies and is used for cross-border payments, which could help it get adopted by banks. Dogecoin mostly relies on its online community and social media but is less used in real-world financial systems.
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:52
