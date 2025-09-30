2025-10-03 Friday

Visa explores stablecoins for faster cross-border settlement

Stablecoins are moving further into mainstream finance, with Visa Direct unveiling a new pilot for faster cross-border payments. Visa Direct has launched a stablecoin prefunding pilot, allowing businesses to move money globally by using stablecoins. Per its September 30 announcement,…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 20:32
SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment

The post SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP in the United States The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has authorized the Many Digital Large Cap Fund, marking it as the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval leverages the new “generic listing standards,” designed to reduce the time it takes for crypto products to list on major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX. This milestone signals an industry shift toward broader regulated access for altcoins and helps investors identify the best crypto assets to focus on for the 2025 bull run. Amid this evolving environment, Pepeto stands out as a leading investment opportunity, with real utility and the capacity to benefit from wider mainstream acceptance and regulatory approval. What This Means For Early And Smart Movers As regulatory frameworks expand highlighted by the inclusion of multiple major cryptocurrencies in a single fund the opportunities for innovative projects to break through are opening rapidly. Getting in early on presales now allows investors to ride the same momentum fueling the growth of multi-asset crypto ETFs. Projects that focus on building solid infrastructure, offering rewarding staking, and earning community trust are set to benefit the most. Pepeto, priced at $0.000000155 per token with a supply model inspired by meme culture, featuring a 420 trillion cap like PEPE has a rare window of opportunity. Early entry at this low cost, combined with its connection to the Pepe story and the potential for significant growth as ETF interest broadens, makes now an ideal time to participate. This is a chance to back a project poised for substantial upside amid the evolving crypto landscape. Where Opportunity Lies: Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 Pepeto is more than a meme token; it’s being built with clear purpose. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:26
UK Financial Conduct Authority approves IG Group's crypto asset license

PANews reported on September 30 that the UK Financial Conduct Authority approved IG Group to obtain a crypto asset license.
PANews2025/09/30 20:25
Flock.io joins UNDP Dialogue to explore blockchain and AI solutions for sustainable development

Flock.io took part in a UNDP-hosted High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Blockchain for Sustainable Development at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Flock.io (FLOCK) announced today that it had participated in a High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Blockchain for Sustainable…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 20:23
Why Pump.fun’s $56M Liquidity Surge May Not Mean Long-Term Strength

Pump.fun (PUMP) recorded a significant liquidity surge over the past 24 hours. While prices increased, revenue and fees have dropped sharply, raising questions about the sustainability of the rally. The recent PUMP liquidity surge is largely driven by increased activity in the Perpetuals market. Perpetuals Market Drives PUMP Liquidity Surge The PUMP liquidity surge can be attributed to the Perpetuals market, where large amounts of liquidity were poured into the meme coin. Recent analysis showed that inflows into the Derivatives market reached $56 million.  Additionally, the Open Interest-Weighted Funding Rate remained positive, signaling that long contracts were the primary drivers of liquidity. Spot investors also contributed to the surge, accumulating $2.94 million worth of PUMP.  Source: Coinglass Mixed Sentiment Amid PUMP’s Price Surge While the PUMP liquidity surge caused its price to rise, sentiment around the token remains mixed. Revenue from the Pump.fun platform fell sharply from $3.38 million to $945,960, while fees dropped even further, from $8.52 million to $1.82 million.  Also Read: Can Pump.fun’s $72M Buyback Machine Keep PUMP on Top of Solana’s Meme Market? This decline in revenue and fees suggests that the rally may be speculative, with on-chain activity not matching the price surge. Investors are starting to question whether the rally can be sustained, given these declining metrics. Source: DeFiLama Declining Investor Activity Amid PUMP Surge Despite the PUMP liquidity surge, key metrics related to investor activity have decreased significantly. The number of “Tokens Graduated,” which refers to tokens reaching a $100,000 market capitalization, fell sharply from 286 to just 70.  Similarly, the number of minted meme coins, a key indicator of market activity, dropped to 13,700. These declines reflect a reduction in investor interest, which could signal that the PUMP rally may be losing steam. Furthermore, the Daily Active Users on the Pump.fun platform reached a new low of 85,700, reinforcing the idea that activity on the platform is weakening. While the PUMP price surge has captured attention, the drop in these metrics suggests that the rally may not last long. Source: Artemis Solana DApps Lead the Way, PUMP Maintains Dominance While PUMP saw a liquidity surge, Solana’s decentralized applications (DApps) also performed well, generating over $22 million in revenue in the past week. Pump.fun led the charge, bringing in $9.65 million, marking its eighth consecutive week at the top of the revenue rankings. Source: DefiLIama Other platforms, such as Axiom and Jupiter, followed with $5.20 million and $6.75 million, respectively. However, PUMP maintained its dominant position in the Solana ecosystem, thanks to the recent liquidity surge. Despite PUMP’s success, the broader market for meme coins is showing signs of slowing. Data from Dune Analytics revealed a decline in bonding curve volumes, a key indicator of liquidity, which fell below $1 billion for the first time in six months.  The total launchpad volume was $796.4 million, with PUMP accounting for 84% of that total. This suggests that while PUMP is still dominant, the overall market is cooling. Source:Dune PUMP’s Grip on the Meme Coin Market PUMP continues to hold a dominant share of the meme coin market. Since May, it has consistently captured the majority of liquidity, reinforcing its status as the leading platform for meme coin launches on Solana.  However, BonkFun, a competitor in the space, has been gaining ground, though it remains far behind PUMP in terms of market share. The decline in bonding curve volumes hints at fading speculation, but PUMP remains dominant. The Future of PUMP in a Cooling Market Irrespective of the recent PUMP liquidity surge, the future outlook for the platform seems to be shaky. The meme coins market is dying down, and if PUMP wants to see more success, it will need to change things up. If the drop in revenue and usage continues, it could disrupt the growth of the platform as well as investor enthusiasm. The issue for PUMP going forward is going to be maintaining liquidity in the face of the challenges brought on by a cooling market. Conclusion The recent PUMP in liquidity (more than 3 million gas within the past 36-48h) confirms a strong hunger, especially from Perpetuals market. But the mixed picture, which includes lower revenue and usage, raises questions about whether this rally can last. With PUMP still holding a position of dominance in the Solana meme coin market, however, signs that trading activity is beginning to slow suggest that PUMP will need to evolve and adapt quickly if it wants to continue to capture investor attention. Also Read: Pump.fun Unveils Project Ascend but Can It Fix Solana’s Meme Coin Problem? Summary PUMP had a massive influx of liquidity being poured in by its Perpetuals market, which saw $56 million worth of inflows. While above the high zone of the 6 cents per token level and near its peak for over one month, low revenues and weak user activity could threaten to put an end to this rally. PUMP maintains its reign over the Solana meme coin space but indicators of faltering market activity are starting to appear. These tendencies indicate that PUMP needs to evolve or risk disinterest because the market is slowing down. Appendix: Glossary of Key Terms PUMP – The native meme coin of the Pump.fun platform. Liquidity Surge – A significant increase in the volume of assets traded. Perpetuals Market – A market for perpetual contracts, offering leveraged trading without expiration. Open Interest – The total number of outstanding derivative contracts. Spot Investors – Investors who buy the actual asset rather than derivatives. Bonding Curve – A pricing mechanism used in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Frequently Asked Questions About PUMP Liquidity Surge 1: What caused the PUMP liquidity surge? The PUMP liquidity surge was driven by strong inflows from the Perpetuals market, which dominated the rally. Long contracts played a significant role in providing the liquidity. 2: Why is sentiment mixed around PUMP? Sentiment is mixed because, despite the price surge, revenue and fees dropped significantly, suggesting that the rally may not be based on genuine market demand. 3: How did Solana’s DApps perform alongside PUMP? Solana’s DApps generated over $22 million in revenue, with PUMP leading the charge by bringing in $9.65 million, marking its eighth consecutive week as the top performer. 4: Can PUMP maintain its dominance in the meme coin space? While PUMP remains dominant, the decline in bonding curve volumes and falling market activity suggest that maintaining its position may be challenging if these trends continue.   Read More: Why Pump.fun’s $56M Liquidity Surge May Not Mean Long-Term Strength">Why Pump.fun’s $56M Liquidity Surge May Not Mean Long-Term Strength
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:00
Trader 'qwatio' suffers over $3.6M losses shorting XRP as token rebounds

A crypto trader betting on XRP’s price downturn has lost over $3 million during a market rebound that saw the token trace its way to $2.91 on Monday evening. According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, a trader known on X by the pseudonym qwatio took an aggressive short position yesterday that was partially liquidated after […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 20:00
Jonathan Chang to Lead 0G Foundation’s Push for Real-World Decentralized AI

Dr. Jonathan Chang joins the 0G Foundation board to advance decentralized AI adoption, education and policy partnerships following the Aristotle Mainnet launch.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 20:00
Best Cryptos to Buy Now? BlockchainFX Presale Explodes with 11,800+ Buyers as Polkadot and Monero Struggle

While Polkadot is setting supply caps and Monero is battling network risks, a new project called BlockchainFX (BFX) has already […] The post Best Cryptos to Buy Now? BlockchainFX Presale Explodes with 11,800+ Buyers as Polkadot and Monero Struggle appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 19:51
Cardano Founder Says Bitcoin On ADA Could Trigger Open DeFi Floodgates For Billions

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading around $0.79, down 0.6% on Tuesday as founder Charles Hoskinson told an audience that the network is preparing to integrate Bitcoin functionality, potentially drawing billions in liquidity.read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:50
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Overtakes Deribit as Top Venue for BTC Options

Highlights: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpasses Deribit with $38B in BTC options open interest. SEC amendments aim to streamline Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs under generic listing rules. Institutional flows shift crypto markets toward regulated ETFs, reducing offshore dominance. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Deribit as the leading venue for Bitcoin options. Open interest in IBIT options reached nearly $38 billion after Friday’s expiry, surpassing Deribit’s $32 billion, according to Bloomberg. The milestone comes less than a year after IBIT launched in November last year. BlackRock's IBIT flips Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue with nearly $38B in open interest compared to Deribit's $32B. pic.twitter.com/XGChzlsRK9 — Nomy (@NomyFinance) September 30, 2025 Deribit had dominated the offshore options market since 2016. Its high-leverage format appealed to international traders who wanted less supervision. Nonetheless, liquidity is currently taking a turn in more regulated products in the US markets. IBIT benefits from institutional flows and lower costs, which draw larger market participation. The ETF holds more than $87 billion in assets under management. Coinbase Prime manages custody for IBIT, offering reporting structures tailored to mainstream investors. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.25, which has been temporarily reduced to 0.12 for early investors. This led to IBIT becoming the best-performing ETF ever. Analysts observe that the emergence of IBIT options also indicates a structural shift in crypto markets. Speculative traders continue to flock to offshore exchanges. Institutional interest, however, is now dominated by regulated US-listed products. This trend marks the rise of traditional finance in the Bitcoin markets. BlackRock Moves to Amend Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs BlackRock filed with the SEC on September 29 to amend both its iShares Bitcoin ETF and iShares Ethereum ETF. The filing aims to bring IBIT and ETHA under generic listing standards. Nasdaq requests a waiver for the five-day prior notice under Rule 19b-4(f)(6)(iii). The amendments will come into force in Q1 2026. BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone pic.twitter.com/yo6qwAHFX8 — BULLSTREET GROUP (@Bullstreetgroup) September 30, 2025 This filing coincides with the approval of the Generic Listing Standards by the SEC, which becomes effective on October 1. According to the new regulations, commodity-based ETFs like crypto can be listed on exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE without having to file a 19b-4 form. This reduces approval timelines from 240 days to 75 days. CBOE BZX Exchange also filed to amend several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. These are the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, VanEck Bitcoin ETF, and 21Shares Ethereum ETF. The SEC rescinded delay notices on Solana, XRP, HBAR, and Litecoin ETFs under the new standards. These changes are anticipated to speed up the adoption of ETFs by industry players. Investors will now be able to access Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs more efficiently. The amendments will also harmonize listing requirements and improve transparency. Institutional Adoption Reshapes Crypto Markets The institutional engagement in cryptocurrency has shifted due to the rapid expansion of IBIT. Treasurers and asset managers are more frequently hedging exposure using IBIT options. Deribit and other offshore exchanges have been appealing to high-risk traders. Nevertheless, their market share is shrinking because regulated ETFs are becoming popular. The trend provides two parallel systems in crypto markets. One system is anchored in traditional finance with regulated products. The other remains offshore and speculative. Analysts expect these systems to coexist for the foreseeable future. Market participants are also expecting spot Ethereum ETFs’ decisions on staking. This approval may further normalize crypto into mainstream finance. The milestone of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF shows that Wall Street is actively redefining accessibility to Bitcoin. The expansion of the ETF indicates that market structure is now determined by liquidity and institutional flows. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:39
