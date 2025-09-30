2025-10-03 Friday

CoreWeave signs $14.2 billion hashrate agreement with Meta

PANews reported on September 30 that CoreWeave has signed an agreement to provide Meta Platform with computing power worth up to $14.2 billion, highlighting the enormous cost of developing and running advanced artificial intelligence models. "They liked our infrastructure in an earlier contract, so they came back for more," CEO Michael Intrator said in an interview. He said that as part of the agreement, CoreWeave will provide the social media giant with Nvidia's latest GB300 system.
PANews2025/09/30 20:39
Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

As there continues to be a widespread increase in the number of crypto scam across the world, the security forces in different countries have been forced to put in regulations and systems in place to control the misuse of cryptocurrency. Malaysia, one of the countries where the growth of cryptocurrency cannot be denied, has recognized […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 20:37
Tether May Soon Surpass Saudi Aramco, Topping Global Profit Rankings

Tether’s stablecoin USDT, as per Bitwise’s Matt Hougan, could surpass Saudi Aramco to become the most profitable company in history. The post Tether May Soon Surpass Saudi Aramco, Topping Global Profit Rankings appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/30 20:34
Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin and stablecoins target huge market

PANews reported on September 30th that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan posted that crypto assets are targeting ultra-large-scale markets, with Bitcoin benchmarked against gold and stablecoins involved in payment and settlement. Bitcoin's market capitalization is approximately $2.3 trillion, based on its valuation relative to gold's approximately $25 trillion market; to "disrupt gold," only a 10% market share would be needed to reach the same scale. He noted that Ethereum and Solana are competing for the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets. SIFMA and Savills estimate that stocks, bonds, and real estate together account for $665 trillion, while McKinsey states that global payments process 3.4 trillion transactions annually, totaling approximately $1.8 trillion. He also mentioned that Tether's rumored fundraising valuation is $500 billion, due to its high market share in non-Western stablecoin markets.
PANews2025/09/30 20:30
Kazakhstan dismantles 'largest money laundering platform,' RAKS exchange

Kazakhstan has dismantled what it claims is the largest crypto money laundering platform in the former Soviet space, the RAKS exchange. Authorities in the Central Asian nation say it RAKS exchange serviced almost two dozen darknet markets with an estimated user base of several million. Kazakhstan disrupts region’s largest crypto laundering operation The Financial Monitoring […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 20:21
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

What if the next 50x crypto project is hiding in plain sight, waiting for sharp-eyed investors to discover it before the crowd? Crypto history shows that timing is everything. One cycle is dominated by meme coins, the next by institutional-backed platforms. Today, volatility and presales are fueling debates about whether investors should lean toward proven […] The post Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:08
While the Market Punishes XRP and SUI, Digitap ($TAP) is Attracting Whale-Level Investment

While XRP and SUI struggle after market losses, whales are rotating into Digitap ($TAP), the live omnibank presale bridging crypto and fiat.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 19:55
Space and Time’s Education Verification System Is Integrated by Indonesia’s Largest University UGM

The student credential solution recently rolled out by Space and Time (SxT) has its first major educational body onboard. Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) is Indonesia’s largest university and it’s been quick to integrate the onchain framework developed by SxT in collaboration with Indomobil for student course payment and qualification verification.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 19:54
xMoney secures $21.5 million in strategic funding led by the Sui Foundation and will launch its XMN token in early October.

PANews reported on September 30th, according to BeInCrypto, that xMoney announced it had secured $21.5 million in strategic funding, led by the Sui Foundation and with participation from MultiversX. xMoney claims to have become a MiCA-compliant Licensed EMI and PCI DSS Level 1 certified institution, and is a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, serving over 5,000 merchants (including those in Liechtenstein). The company plans to launch its XMN token in early October and will develop buyback, liquidity, and value-sharing mechanisms. Officials stated that its stablecoin payment infrastructure covers debit cards, subscriptions, and cross-border settlements.
PANews2025/09/30 19:50
Toyota to install 500 EV chargers in Japan by 2026

Toyota will expand to 500 fast EV chargers in Japan by March 2026, far below its 2021 goal of covering all 5,000.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 18:40
