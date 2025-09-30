Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin and stablecoins target huge market

PANews reported on September 30th that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan posted that crypto assets are targeting ultra-large-scale markets, with Bitcoin benchmarked against gold and stablecoins involved in payment and settlement. Bitcoin's market capitalization is approximately $2.3 trillion, based on its valuation relative to gold's approximately $25 trillion market; to "disrupt gold," only a 10% market share would be needed to reach the same scale. He noted that Ethereum and Solana are competing for the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets. SIFMA and Savills estimate that stocks, bonds, and real estate together account for $665 trillion, while McKinsey states that global payments process 3.4 trillion transactions annually, totaling approximately $1.8 trillion. He also mentioned that Tether's rumored fundraising valuation is $500 billion, due to its high market share in non-Western stablecoin markets.