Flick Sends FC Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Warning Before PSG Clash

Flick Sends FC Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Warning Before PSG Clash

The post Flick Sends FC Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Warning Before PSG Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sent his star player Lamine Yamal a warning ahead of their team facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sent his star player Lamine Yamal a warning ahead of their team facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Ballon d’Or runner up returned to the pitch on Sunday, after struggling with an injury in the pubic area picked up on international duty with Spain. Lamine’s impact was immediate, and he immediately provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski’s header which proved to be the deciding goal in a 2-1 comeback win over Real Sociedad. That victory but the defending La Liga kings back on top at Real Madrid’s expense, but Barca now faces its toughest test of the season against Luis Enrique’s champions of Europe. Ahead of the clash, Flick sent a warning to the undoubtedly talented 18-year-old whizzkid as he continues his rapid climb to the top of elite football. FC Barcelona coach Flick doesn’t like the focus being on Lamine Asked about the teenager at a prematch press conference to preview the PSG UCL league phase tie, Flick said: “I think that this ‘super’, ‘super’… I don’t like it. He’s exceptional, but there are other exceptional players in the team.” “He is 18 years old and also has to focus on making an effort. To move to the next level, one or two more steps, you have to make an effort, talent is not enough. “It’s not just about playing with the ball, it’s also about defending. It’s what we need from all players, not just him. He’s a great player with the ball and that’s what makes the difference,” Flick added. FC Barcelona coach…
New Proposal Could Redefine How Yearn Finance Distributes Revenue

New Proposal Could Redefine How Yearn Finance Distributes Revenue

The post New Proposal Could Redefine How Yearn Finance Distributes Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 30 September 2025 | 16:00 Yearn Finance is facing a pivotal moment as community members review a proposal that could dramatically alter how the DeFi protocol rewards its users and organizes governance. The idea, introduced by a contributor known as “0xPickles,” centers on funneling the vast majority of Yearn’s revenue directly back to tokenholders. Under the plan, YFI holders who lock their tokens would receive new staking certificates, called stYFI, which act as proof of participation in the revamped rewards system. But the suggested reforms go beyond staking. The proposal outlines a streamlined model designed to strip away Yearn’s complex revenue distribution methods in favor of direct payments. It also calls for stronger financial transparency, requiring any contributor who seeks funding to provide on-chain reporting as part of their request. To encourage long-term development, the package sets aside roughly 1,700 YFI — worth about half a million dollars — for a capped incentive pool. The funds would reward contributors who deliver sustained value, ensuring compensation aligns with measurable performance. If approved, these reforms would represent one of the most sweeping shifts in Yearn’s history, potentially redefining the relationship between governance, incentives, and protocol growth. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His…
Priced-Out of Bitcoin at $115K? Analysts Spotlight Lyno AI as the Next Explosive ROI Token

Priced-Out of Bitcoin at $115K? Analysts Spotlight Lyno AI as the Next Explosive ROI Token

The post Priced-Out of Bitcoin at $115K? Analysts Spotlight Lyno AI as the Next Explosive ROI Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Bitcoin price of over 109,000 has made it unaffordable to large numbers of retail investors. Lyno AI has now drawn a very keen eye with a promise of tremendous ROI. Analysts project Lyno AI will have an explosive 8,200 percent ROI by Q3 2026. Lyno AI Presale at $0.05: A Window That Closes Faster Than You Think The early-bird presale of Lyno AI is in progress and the token is priced at 0.05. As of now 806,644 tokens have been sold, which has generated $40,332. The second presale phase will raise the price to $0.055, which is nearer to the ultimate target price of $0.10. A $100,000 prize can also be won by early buyers by buying over $100 of tokens in the Lyno AI Giveaway. The Arbitrage Engine That Lets Retail Investors Trade Like Whales Lyno AI is an advanced AI that identifies arbitrage opportunities on over 15 blockchains. Lyno, unlike Bitcoin which has a fixed market cap and volatility, provides retail investors with institutional-grade trading bots once only available to whales. The system is an AI-based trading engine that can execute a trade within milliseconds and captures price discrepancies between chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. Built With Military-Grade Security, Audited for Trust, and Governed by Its Holders Developed on the basis of multi-layer security and inspected by Cyberscope, the protocol developed by Lyno AI offers safe, lightning-fast execution along with the possibility to monitor and regulate risks in real-time. The token holders are actively involved in the governance, the future of the platform. A $0.05 Entry Point Into an 8,200% Upside—Can You Really Sit This Out? The combination of AI trading smarts, cross-chain arbitrage, and community governance gives Lyno AI a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the current crypto market. Individuals who forecasted the Bitcoin at…
Katie Ledecky And Luca Urlando Honored At 2025 Golden Goggle Awards

Katie Ledecky And Luca Urlando Honored At 2025 Golden Goggle Awards

The post Katie Ledecky And Luca Urlando Honored At 2025 Golden Goggle Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 27: Katie Ledecky is awarded the Female Athlete of the Year award during the Golden Goggle Awards at Denver Art Museum on September 27, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Getty Images Katie Ledecky and Luca Urlando secured athlete of the year honors at the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards this month. The awards celebrate their performances at the World Aquatics Championships held this past summer in Singapore. What Are The Golden Goggle Awards? Each year, USA Swimming hosts the Golden Goggle Awards to honor athletes, coaches and alumni who have made a significant impact on the sport. The 2025 ceremony, marking the 22nd annual event, was held at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado. This year’s program featured seven awards: Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Fran Crippen Open Water Athlete of the Year, Relay of the Year, Alumni of the Year and the Foundation Impact Award. Each award winner is chosen by both a selection panel and fan votes. For Female Athlete of the Year, the nominees were Katharine Berkoff, Kate Douglass, Ledecky and Gretchen Walsh. Male Athlete of the Year honors included Jack Alexy, Shaine Casas, Luke Hobson and Urlando. The Coach of the Year category featured Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo and Anthony Nesty. In open water, Fran Crippen Open Water Athlete of the Year nominees included Mariah Denigan, Dylan Gravley, Brinkleigh Hansen and Ivan Puskovitch. For Relay Performance of the Year, the nominated teams were the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay and the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Athletes Of The Year Luca Urlando of United States of America celebrates after winning the gold medal in the swimming 200m Butterfly Men Final during the 22nd World Aquatics Championships at the WAC…
Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case

Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case

The post Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Zhimin Qian, linked to a massive investment scam in China, has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in a UK court. The case involves the seizure of 61,000 Bitcoin, now valued at over £5 billion, marking one of the largest crypto seizures in the world. A new debate is emerging over whether the recovered funds will be returned to 128,000 victims or be retained by the UK government. Zhimin Qian, the fugitive known as the “Goddess of Wealth,” has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a landmark case at London’s Southwark Crown Court. Qian was the central figure in a large-scale investment fraud that defrauded over 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017, converting the illicit gains into a massive stash of Bitcoin. The conviction is the latest development in a long-running saga that previously saw her associate, Jian Wen, sentenced for her role in the criminal organization. According to a BBC report, Qian fled China with false documents and entered the UK, where she attempted to clean the stolen money. Her scheme is a stark reminder of the risks within the digital asset space, which range from sophisticated scams to exit events like the Hypervault rug pull. Details of the £5B Bitcoin Seizure The scheme originated as a massive investment fraud in China, where Qian cultivated a persona as “the goddess of wealth”. Between 2014 and 2017, she convinced more than 128,000 victims, many of whom were between 50 and 75 years old, to pour their savings into investments she promoted. According to reports, the scam often spread through social networks, with victims being encouraged to invest by their own friends and family members. The subsequent investigation, led by the Metropolitan Police in cooperation with Chinese authorities, resulted in what is believed to be the world’s…
ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative

ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative

The post ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano (ADA) whales offload more than $500 million in tokens, the market is witnessing a notable shift in investor focus toward high-utility DeFi alternatives. One project capturing significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at just $0.035. Unlike ADA, which faces short-term selling pressure despite its established ecosystem, MUTM offers practical decentralized finance solutions, including peer-to-peer and pooled lending, flexible staking rewards, and full custody of assets.  With over 16,660 holders and more than $16.55 million raised in presale funding, the platform is gaining traction among both retail and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance’s innovative tokenomics, real-world utility, and rapidly expanding community could make it a top coin for high-upside gains in 2025, providing an appealing alternative for those looking to diversify beyond traditional altcoins like ADA. Cardano (ADA) Faces Bearish Pressure as Whales Increase Selling, Key Levels to Watch Cardano (ADA) is facing a challenging market condition with technical indicators showing mixed to bearish momentum. After Monday’s 6.1% decline, ADA closed below its daily support price of $0.84, and the RSI was at 40, well away from neutral, while the MACD had a bearish crossover. Price action shows strong selling pressure near $0.79, forming a clear downtrend channel, and analysts suggest that if ADA keeps falling, it may probe the 50% retracement level at $0.76, which is a significant support level calculated from the June low of $0.51 to August high of $1.02.  Despite all this stress, ADA has remained above $0.88 support, indicating that retail investors are entering to purchase selling from whales and steer clear of breakdown below. While ADA struggles with volatility and bearish indicators, investors are increasingly seeking alternative crypto opportunity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that offer groundbreaking DeFi utility and higher potential upside. Presale Dynamics and Market Outlook Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in…
World’s Biggest Bitcoin Scammer: Chinese Woman Caught in the UK! $6.7 Billion in BTC Seized!

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Scammer: Chinese Woman Caught in the UK! $6.7 Billion in BTC Seized!

The post World’s Biggest Bitcoin Scammer: Chinese Woman Caught in the UK! $6.7 Billion in BTC Seized! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Reuters, the woman known as the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) fraudster has pleaded guilty. Accordingly, Chinese citizen Zhimin Qian, also known as Zhang Yadi, pleaded guilty to a massive cryptocurrency scam targeting more than 128,000 people. He pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London to a massive fraud operation worth an estimated $6.7 billion (£5 billion – 278 billion Turkish Lira). According to a statement by London Police, Qian was accused of perpetrating a large-scale fraud scheme by defrauding more than 128,000 victims in China between 2014 and 2017, disguising the money as Bitcoin. A total of 61,000 Bitcoins were reportedly seized from Qian as part of the investigation. Police said the woman fled China and entered the UK using false documents, where she tried to launder the money she stole by buying property. The statement noted that Qian’s scheme specifically targeted investors between the ages of 50 and 75. Accordingly, Qian capitalized on the cryptocurrency craze of the time, raking in hundreds of millions of yuan through the system, which promised investors daily dividends and guaranteed profits. The magnitude of this seizure will be the largest virtual asset seizure in UK history. It is reportedly the same number of Bitcoins held by the UK government, effectively doubling the UK’s Bitcoin holdings. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/worlds-biggest-bitcoin-scammer-chinese-woman-caught-in-the-uk-6-7-billion-in-btc-seized/
Hertz takes almost all of used car sales process online

Hertz takes almost all of used car sales process online

The post Hertz takes almost all of used car sales process online appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rental company Hertz said Tuesday it is updating its online shopping website to allow customers to secure financing, get a trade-in offer and do just about everything else a buyer would need to purchase a vehicle. The move is a significant step for Hertz’s online retail presence. Previously, the company’s HertzCarSales.com website had only offered listings of vehicles. Most of the purchasing process happened at Hertz’s retail locations, of which there are 45 in the United States. “Our new e-commerce platform marks a major step forward in modernizing how we serve our customers with a seamless journey from browsing to ownership,” said CEO Gil West in a release shared with CNBC. “This also marks a critical milestone in executing our strategy to make retail our primary car selling channel.” Hertz is also planning a splashy new campaign with football star Tom Brady to promote the retail changes, starting Wednesday. Brady has been a spokesman since March. The changes could help improve vehicle resale values and allow Hertz to speed up its fleet turnover, which is key for rental companies. It has a fleet of about 560,000 vehicles, according to its second-quarter filing. The company offloads about half of its fleet in any given year, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka. As of September, about 80% of its fleet was less than a year old. “It is important for them to maximize the price that they achieve on the resale, because that is a pretty important part of their P&L” Woronka said, referring to the company’s “profit and loss” or income statement. Rental companies funnel a portion of their cars to wholesale auctions, which offer great liquidity, but fetch lower prices than retail, Woronka said. Less than 10% of Hertz’s fleet goes to auction, according to the company. Woronka estimates…
AsiaStrategy starts with 30 BTC, taps Anchorage

AsiaStrategy starts with 30 BTC, taps Anchorage

The post AsiaStrategy starts with 30 BTC, taps Anchorage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AsiaStrategy appointed Anchorage Digital for custody and settlement of its Bitcoin treasury operations and bought 30 BTC on Sept. 30. Per AsiaStrategy, the mandate covers cross-border workflows in the United States and Asia, with Anchorage Digital serving as primary custodian and infrastructure provider for treasury execution and settlement across the corridor. According to Anchorage Digital, the mandate is supported by its regulated footprint, including Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a New York BitLicense. Anchorage Digital added that, following enactment of GENIUS, Anchorage Digital Bank became a U.S. federally regulated stablecoin issuer bank, and the platform also offers trading and staking alongside custody. AsiaStrategy said it plans to increase purchases beyond the initial 30 BTC as it builds out its treasury. The Asia Bitcoin treasury titan The move formalizes a custody and settlement stack that AsiaStrategy had been assembling through 2025 as it repositioned the company around institutional Bitcoin strategies. The Hong Kong based firm, listed on Nasdaq under ticker SORA, rebranded in May to focus on digital assets and blockchain initiatives after legacy operations in luxury watch distribution. The pivot has since combined public-market exposure with operating subsidiaries that accept and settle in Bitcoin, as covered in prior reporting on the firm’s merger and rebrand with Sora Ventures and related strategic investments in the region through the summer of 2025, including capital allocation toward an Asian Bitcoin treasury model. In September, AsiaStrategy expanded commercial rails by enabling sales of high-end watches settled in Bitcoin following a $10 million raise, integrating retail and treasury functions through the same asset base to align inventory cash cycles with BTC liquidity and settlement timing. The group has also participated in cross-border transactions targeting Thailand,…
Bitcoin Well, a Canadian-listed BTC ATM service provider, plans to raise $100 million in a private placement to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin Well, a Canadian-listed BTC ATM service provider, plans to raise $100 million in a private placement to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Canada's first publicly listed BTC ATM service provider, Bitcoin Well (stock code: BTCW), announced that it has raised $100 million through a private placement to expand the company's Bitcoin reserves.
