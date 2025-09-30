2025-10-03 Friday

Visa (V) Pilots Pre-Funded Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments

The post Visa (V) Pilots Pre-Funded Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa (V) is commencing a pre-funding pilot for the use stablecoins through Visa Direct, its real-time payments platform. Businesses would now be able to move money across borders free of the requirement to park large fiat in balance in advance, Visa announced on Tuesday. “The goal: reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts,” the payments giant said. Businesses would pre-fund their Visa Direct account with stablecoins instead of fiat, which Visa would count as “money in the bank,” meaning the funds would be available to payout. Visa, like several of their peers in traditional financial (TradFi) payments, has been accelerating its plans in stablecoins – crypto tokens pegged to the value of a TradFi asset such as a a fiat currency. They have been capturing the increased interest in their use as major jurisdictions have introduced formal regulatory regimes overseeing stablecoins. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/visa-pilots-pre-funded-stablecoins-for-cross-border-payments
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:43
Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody – Blockworks

The post Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, one rule has stood the test of time: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The principle is simple: if you don’t hold your private keys, you don’t truly own your assets. History has made the lesson painfully clear. But while self-custody has always been the foundation of sovereignty in crypto, it has also carried an uncomfortable truth: one lost seed phrase, one stolen device, or one simple mistake can mean permanent loss. Oasis Vault was built to solve this. Removing the Single Point of Failure At its core, Oasis Vault is a self-custody wallet designed to eliminate the single points of failure that plague traditional wallets. It uses a 2-of-3 multisig architecture: The user holds two keys (one on their mobile device, one on a hardware wallet). Oasis Vault holds a third key, used only for recovery scenarios. This means users are always in full control. They never need Oasis Vault to transact, and the company cannot move funds on its own. But if disaster strikes (a lost phone, a damaged Ledger, or a lost or forgotten backup), Oasis Vault can step in to help recover the funds. It’s self-custody with redundancy. A system designed not just for sovereignty, but for real-life resilience. Broad Asset Support Oasis Vault launched with support for both Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with the full Ethereum ecosystem: ERC 20 tokens, ERC 721/ 1155 NFTs, and even native CryptoPunks. This is especially notable, as Oasis Vault is the only wallet that allows users to transfer a Punk in one single tap, without having to manually build custom contract transactions or connecting to the marketplace. The broader goal is to make self-custody not only safer, but simpler. A Recovery Process Built for Safety One of the most common criticisms of self-custody is that it’s “too…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:35
Can GCV Drive Pi Network Toward Open Mainnet Launch?

The post Can GCV Drive Pi Network Toward Open Mainnet Launch? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network’s Global Consensus Value (GCV) movement is pushing ahead with plans for its next major event, even as Pi Coin’s (PI) price slumps lower. The movement’s founder has announced the 3rd Global GCV Conference, presenting it as a turning point for uniting the community and pushing toward the long-awaited Open Mainnet launch. Sponsored Sponsored GCV Conference Sparks Momentum for Pi Network’s Open Mainnet Launch  Doris Yin Pi, founder of the Global GCV Movement, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the conference will take place on October 19. She framed the gathering as a movement to signal unity and strength to the Pi Core Team (PCT) and institutional stakeholders. “We are here not just to hold another event, but to ignite a movement, to send a signal across the world, and to prove that pioneers are ready for the full Open Mainnet of Pi Network,” she wrote. Yin also mentioned receiving a confidential report from an independent auditor confirming progress on the Pi Network Open Mainnet code. Still, she suggested that its actual launch depends on Pioneers proving they are united, educated, and committed to long-term value rather than quick fiat conversions. “When institutions and the Core Team see pioneers united and educated, they gain confidence in our long-term support. And that will remove their biggest fear: the mass, short-term conversion of Pi into fiat. If pioneers behave short-sightedly, the Open Mainnet (OM) date cannot be determined. But if pioneers rise together, OM becomes unstoppable,” the founder added. As BeInCrypto previously reported, the GCV community advocates for valuing each PI token at $314,159, a figure symbolically tied to the mathematical constant π. This segment of the Pioneer community has promoted this valuation as an ideal benchmark, bypassing current market prices.  However, this ideology has deepened divisions within the PI community.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:26
B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

The post B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notabene, which processes around $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, opens up to high-value B2B stablecoin payments. Flow is born: authorizations, invoicing, and dispute management integrated directly into the on-chain transfer, with a setup designed for the enterprise world. According to data collected by Notabene and reported by industry press, the network connects over 2,000 regulated entities and manages flows of about $1.5 trillion per year. Industry analysts note that the integration of on-chain authorizations and structured messaging can reduce delays and ambiguities in due diligence processes. In the review of technical documentation and TAP specifications, integration teams highlighted how common standards facilitate institutional onboarding for high-value operations. Flow, the platform for corporate stablecoin payments Recently announced, Notabene Flow brings typical banking payment functions into corporate wallets. In this context, the goal is to make cross-border transfers in stablecoin more manageable, aligned with compliance requirements, and suitable for B2B transactions. That said, the emphasis is on control, traceability, and coordination between counterparties. How it works in 3 points Authorization of transactions: not only “push” operations, but also pull payments with predefined limits and consents. Invoicing and recurring payments: integrated invoicing, reminders, and schedulable charges for continuous flows. Dispute resolution: structured workflow to block, recover, or refund funds in specific cases, when necessary. Why It Matters for Companies and Compliance Flow combines the speed of digital assets with standards of control similar to those of traditional finance. In fact, this approach can facilitate integration with treasury systems, reduce settlement times, and contain operational risks and fraud. Furthermore, the use of verified identifiers and structured messaging facilitates compliance with the Travel Rule and AML regulations. It should be noted that data standardization reduces ambiguous interpretations along the payment chain. Key Data and Initial Partners Network: over 2,000 regulated entities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:23
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

They believe the pullback was necessary for Bitcoin to gather momentum and surge higher. Their Bitcoin price predictions are becoming […] The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 21:15
Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser

The post Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser I have had several of these ideas floating around in my head for years, and I’m going to start sharing them with entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Teranode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Note on this article only: Some of these ideas exist in various capacities across Metanet Browser by Project Babbage, Metalens by Luke Rohenaz, Bottle Browser by Unwriter, Twetch, Treechat, and Brave Browser. What I haven’t seen is full integration, which I think is key, and I believe there are also some novel ideas below which nobody has touched on yet. Now, for the content!  What is it now, Kurt?! Modern browsing remains anchored to a model that treats users as products and expects them to trade privacy for access. Yet the promise of the Metanet (a world where data is owned, payments flow freely, and infrastructure scales on Bitcoin) demands a portal designed for it. A Web3 Browser (I’m calling it Web3 Browser™ in the article, but it probably deserves a more fitting name) built natively on BSV can unify the open Web with the Bitcoin economy, weave micropayments into every page, and invite builders to create richer, more private experiences. Timing matters: as decentralized apps proliferate and blockchains scale, a BSV-first browser makes Web3 accessible without compromising the ease of Web2. What Web3 Browser is Web3 Browser is more than a place to view websites. It is a privacy‑first browser that speaks both HTTP and Bitcoin protocols (like Bitcoin Schema), delivering the entire open Internet and on‑chain Metanet seamlessly. Built around an integrated BSV-native wallet, it turns every page into an economic surface: tipping a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:11
DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target?

The post DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin faces resistance at $0.235, with a breakout potentially pushing price toward the $0.25 resistance zone. An ascending triangle on the 2-hour chart shows higher lows pressing against horizontal resistance near $0.238. RSI below 50 and flat MACD confirm weak momentum, keeping DOGE range-bound between $0.22–$0.235. DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target? Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.2298 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27 billion. The price is down 0.36% in the past 24 hours and has lost 5% over the past week. The token continues to move within a narrow range, showing a lack of decisive momentum from either buyers or sellers. The market has seen a modest recovery from the $0.22 zone, but resistance above $0.235 continues to hold. Price movement has been mostly sideways, reflecting hesitation among market participants as they await confirmation of the next trend. Buy and Sell Walls Define Short-Term Range On-chain and order book analysis show a buy wall near $0.22–0.223 and a sell wall at $0.235. According to CW,  “$DOGE has reached a buy wall. Also, the sell wall exists at $0.235. If this wall is broken, the next wall is near $0.25.” This setup leaves DOGE trapped between clear support and resistance levels. If buyers fail to defend the buy wall, price could revisit lower levels. On the other hand, a breakout above $0.235 would likely bring DOGE closer to the next resistance near $0.25, where heavier selling pressure is expected. Ascending Triangle Emerges on Lower Time Frame On the 2-hour chart, DOGE is forming an ascending triangle. The pattern is marked by a rising trendline of higher lows while price continues to test the same resistance zone near $0.237–0.238. This pattern often suggests building buyer pressure. Trader Tardigrade explained,  “#Dogecoin is forming an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:08
TON, SERA seek to 'democratize' space travel with onchain astronaut voting

The TON blockchain is powering a global onchain vote to send six civilians into space, five from underrepresented countries, and one from the general public. The US-based Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) and The Open Network (TON) Foundation have launched a new Telegram-based Mini App that will allow users to vote on who gets to fly to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket.The initiative, called Mission Control, is part of a broader effort to “democratize” space access by opening up astronaut selection to global users via onchain voting on the TON blockchain, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. According to the announcement, SERA has secured all six seats on a future Blue Origin New Shepard mission, currently scheduled for launch between the first and second quarters of 2026. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
Opera unveils Neon, an AI-powered browser with agentic power

The post Opera unveils Neon, an AI-powered browser with agentic power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opera on Tuesday has launched an artificial intelligence-powered browser known as Neon. It claims the browser does more than merely display search results to its users; it can also run code inside web pages. With the launch, the Norwegian software company enters a direct battle with an increasing number of businesses attempting to move the internet towards what some refer to as the agentic web. The company sees Neon as a tool for productivity With its early access launch on Tuesday, the new browser is marketed as more than just a web page window. Opera claims Neon is able to write code inside the browser itself, compare data from several websites, and fill forms. Opera is marketing Neon as a tool that makes the browser a personal assistant at work. Neon Do, a crucial feature, enables the program to navigate pages, click links, and complete activities without requiring human guidance.  It emphasizes that this all occurs locally on the device, so personal data stays put, in contrast to many cloud-based AI technologies. Opera is offering Neon as a subscription-based product as it wishes to appeal to professionals and frequent internet users.  In its announcement, the company stated that Opera Neon was its first fully agentic browser. “Neon can browse with you or for you, take action, and assist you in completing tasks, it’s much more than just a place to view pages.” Opera. Agent-driven software experiments have suddenly swamped the browser space. The Browser Company, the company behind Arc, introduced Dia earlier this year, while Perplexity AI released its Comet browser. Additionally, according to reports, OpenAI is working on a Chromium-based AI browser that might include an “Operator” agent that enables payments, shopping, and searches via a chat interface, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Opera wants to stay ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:57
Bloomberg analyst puts odds of Litecoin, Solana and XRP ETF approvals at 100% after 19b-4s rendered 'meaningless'

Balchunas' comments follow a slew of recent 19b-4 withdrawals for Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hedera ETFs.
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:50
