B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network
Notabene, which processes around $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, opens up to high-value B2B stablecoin payments. Flow is born: authorizations, invoicing, and dispute management integrated directly into the on-chain transfer, with a setup designed for the enterprise world. According to data collected by Notabene and reported by industry press, the network connects over 2,000 regulated entities and manages flows of about $1.5 trillion per year. Industry analysts note that the integration of on-chain authorizations and structured messaging can reduce delays and ambiguities in due diligence processes. In the review of technical documentation and TAP specifications, integration teams highlighted how common standards facilitate institutional onboarding for high-value operations. Flow, the platform for corporate stablecoin payments Recently announced, Notabene Flow brings typical banking payment functions into corporate wallets. In this context, the goal is to make cross-border transfers in stablecoin more manageable, aligned with compliance requirements, and suitable for B2B transactions. That said, the emphasis is on control, traceability, and coordination between counterparties. How it works in 3 points Authorization of transactions: not only "push" operations, but also pull payments with predefined limits and consents. Invoicing and recurring payments: integrated invoicing, reminders, and schedulable charges for continuous flows. Dispute resolution: structured workflow to block, recover, or refund funds in specific cases, when necessary. Why It Matters for Companies and Compliance Flow combines the speed of digital assets with standards of control similar to those of traditional finance. In fact, this approach can facilitate integration with treasury systems, reduce settlement times, and contain operational risks and fraud. Furthermore, the use of verified identifiers and structured messaging facilitates compliance with the Travel Rule and AML regulations. It should be noted that data standardization reduces ambiguous interpretations along the payment chain. Key Data and Initial Partners Network: over 2,000 regulated entities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:23