PANews reported on September 30th that SharpLink earned 457 ETH from ETH staking last week, bringing its cumulative earnings to 4,272 ETH since implementing its ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025. This earnings were generated from 1,825 ETH from native staking and 2,447 ETH from liquid staking. The company stated that its treasury has been fully deployed to these income sources, with no additional ETH purchases or repurchases.