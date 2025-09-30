Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
SharpLink disclosed that it received 457 ETH staking income last week and did not purchase or repurchase additional ETH.
PANews reported on September 30th that SharpLink earned 457 ETH from ETH staking last week, bringing its cumulative earnings to 4,272 ETH since implementing its ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025. This earnings were generated from 1,825 ETH from native staking and 2,447 ETH from liquid staking. The company stated that its treasury has been fully deployed to these income sources, with no additional ETH purchases or repurchases.
ETH
$4,489.18
+4.17%
NOT
$0.001628
+1.05%
JUNE
$0.0969
-17.88%
Podiel
PANews
2025/09/30 21:41
Podiel
Huawei Strengthens AI Push With New Leadership Appointment
TLDRs; Huawei appointed Richard Yu Chengdong to lead its Product Investment Review Committee, aligning investments with AI ambitions. The leadership change follows Huawei’s broader pivot toward AI amid international sanctions and trade restrictions. Huawei recently unveiled SuperPoD Interconnect, a high-speed system competing with Nvidia’s NVLink for AI training. The company also restructured its cloud unit [...] The post Huawei Strengthens AI Push With New Leadership Appointment appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1279
+4.49%
PUSH
$0.03124
+3.34%
CHANGE
$0.00184741
+4.00%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 21:28
Podiel
100x Incoming? Analysts Forecast Historic Rally for Digitap ($TAP) Amid Wall Street Pivot
The post 100x Incoming? Analysts Forecast Historic Rally for Digitap ($TAP) Amid Wall Street Pivot appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The finance world is experiencing a massive revolution. Global users seek speed, privacy, and interoperability, whereas traditional banking systems are often slow, expensive, and highly fragmented.. That’s where Digitap ($TAP), the first omni-bank platform, comes in. Digitap is a borderless financial ecosystem that integrates fiat and crypto under one seamless ecosystem. Being the first omni-bank …
TAP
$0.346
--%
FINANCE
$0.001891
-5.68%
BANK
$0.06798
-1.62%
Podiel
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 21:26
Podiel
Fed's Collins: Artificial intelligence is a general technology that will have a disruptive impact
PANews reported on September 30th that Federal Reserve Chairman Collins stated that artificial intelligence is a general-purpose technology with broad and far-reaching potential impacts. AI will have a disruptive impact, but it is difficult to say how.
FAR
$0.000297
+1.36%
AI
$0.1279
+4.49%
Podiel
PANews
2025/09/30 21:25
Podiel
XRP’s Pullback Draws Attention, and BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes a Stable Choice for Coin Holders
As XRP struggles with volatility despite ETF inflows, BJMINING cloud mining offers daily passive income, zero entry costs, and multi-asset withdrawals.
XRP
$3.0618
+4.21%
CLOUD
$0.13534
+0.43%
ZERO
$0.00003313
+5.77%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 21:00
Podiel
U.S. Government Faces Shutdown Risk, Permanent Layoffs Considered
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-government-shutdown-permanent-layoffs/
U
$0.009866
-0.40%
COM
$0.013741
-4.66%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:59
Podiel
1,000,000 XRP Club: XRP Ledger Not Hitting Key Threshold
XRP Ledger certainly losing traction on market, with drop in payments activity that certainly is not helping here
1
$0.006832
-14.34%
XRP
$3.0618
+4.21%
CLUB
$0.010848
+7.41%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:59
Podiel
SEC Greenlights 2Z Token With Rare No-Action Letter — Is DePIN Finally Regulated?
The SEC has issued a No-Action Letter to @DoubleZero’s 2Z token, the first recognition of a crypto token launch without securities registration, shaping precedent for DePIN projects in the U.S.
2Z
$0.677
+238.50%
TOKEN
$0.01311
+4.29%
RARE
$0.05214
+0.55%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:57
Podiel
SEC Signals Approval for DePIN Tokens as Non Securities
TLDR SEC Clears 2Z Token: DePIN Projects Get Green Light for U.S. Compliance 2Z Token Not a Security, SEC Confirms in DePIN Regulatory Milestone SEC Gives Go-Ahead to DePIN Tokens Like 2Z With No-Action Letter DoubleZero’s 2Z Token Escapes SEC Scrutiny, Boosts DePIN Momentum DePIN Tokens Gain SEC Clarity as 2Z Ruled Functional, Not Speculative [...] The post SEC Signals Approval for DePIN Tokens as Non Securities appeared first on CoinCentral.
2Z
$0.677
+238.50%
TOKEN
$0.01311
+4.29%
GET
$0.004517
-0.63%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 20:56
Podiel
U.K. and China Battle for Control of $7B in Bitcoin: Dump Incoming?
After one of the world's largest ever crypto seizures, a high-stakes court battle will decide who should control Bitcoin worth billions.
U
$0.009866
-0.40%
K
$0.0819
-35.35%
EVER
$0.01868
+2.35%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:49
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe