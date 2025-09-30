2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Cathie Wood: “Bitcoin è la Criptovaluta Pura”

Cathie Wood: "Bitcoin è la Criptovaluta Pura"

Cathie Wood, CEO di ARK Invest, si è costruita la reputazione di una delle più convinte sostenitrici del settore crypto. Nelle sue recenti dichiarazioni, ha chiarito che, pur riconoscendo il valore dell’ecosistema Ethereum, la sua convinzione più forte resta rivolta a Bitcoin. Una posizione che non si limita agli ultimi commenti, ma che rappresenta un […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 21:30
Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows

Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum products participated in the surge, underscoring renewed investor appetite after a shaky September. Ethereum was the […] The post Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 21:17
SocGen’s Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi

SocGen's Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi

The post SocGen’s Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SG-FORGE is bringing its euro and dollar stablecoins to decentralized finance platforms Morpho and Uniswap. French banking giant Société Générale’s crypto arm, SG-FORGE, is expanding its stablecoin offering into decentralized finance, aiming to provide what it calls a “complementary approach” for clients. In a press release today, Sept. 30, the multinational bank said that its EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) and USD CoinVertible (USDCV) stablecoins will be available for lending, borrowing and trading on Ethereum via DeFi protocols Morpho and Uniswap. The stablecoins can be used in collateralized lending and borrowing on Morpho, backed by assets including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), wrapped Lido Liquid staked ETH (WSTETH) and tokenized money market funds issued by Spiko, a management platform that offers tokenized money market funds. Per the press release, MEV Capital will act as curator of the vaults, supervising collateral lists and managing capital allocation. On Uniswap, the stablecoins will be available for spot trading, with Flowdesk providing market-making services to support liquidity, the press release reads. Uniswap is currently the largest on-chain exchange by trading volumes, while Morpho is the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, per data from DefiLlama. SG-FORGE launched EURCV in April 2023 as a stablecoin for institutional use on Ethereum. In its early phase, it was limited to a small set of approved addresses, drawing criticism from crypto purists that it functioned more like a closed or “walled-garden” token than an open asset. Responding to concerns, SG-FORGE reworked EURCV in mid-2024 to comply with the EU regulatory regime for crypto, MiCA, and removed whitelisting so that the token could move freely on public chains. Two years after launching EURCV, SG-FORGE debuted USDCV, with BNY Mellon named as reserve custodian. As of its Q2 2025 financial report, Société Générale private banking has 132 billion euros in assets under management. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/societe-generale-forge-stablecoins-morpho-uniswap
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:17
Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady

Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady

TLDR Michael Saylor remains confident in Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy despite its shrinking premium and recent stock decline. Strategy’s stock has fallen around 20% since June while Bitcoin prices have risen about 6%. Saylor insists the premium will expand again as leverage and Bitcoin volatility increase in the future. Strategy is now valued at 1.46 times [...] The post Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 21:14
What Cryptocurrencies are Most Useful as a Payment Method in Q4 2025?

What Cryptocurrencies are Most Useful as a Payment Method in Q4 2025?

Digital transactions are a modern necessity, and the top cryptocurrencies offer benefits over traditional fiat currencies in terms of cost, security, and speed.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 21:04
Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Says Bloomberg Expert

Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Says Bloomberg Expert

Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin winning US approval are now 100%, arguing that last week’s rule change to adopt generic listing standards has rendered the old approval clock irrelevant and left only registration statements awaiting a final sign-off from the SEC’s Division of […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 21:00
Can Strategy’s $4B Bitcoin-backed ‘digital credit’ rival gold?

Can Strategy's $4B Bitcoin-backed 'digital credit' rival gold?

Can Bitcoin-backed credit reshape corporate finance and make BTC the new collateral standard?
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to ‘closed AI’

IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to 'closed AI'

The Real-World AI Foundry aims to challenge centralized AI by rewarding users for contributing live data to intelligent systems built on blockchain. Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence. At the R3al World AI Summit during the Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others.The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration, where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models,” a spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
New zkVerify L1 blockchain wants to speed up and lower cost of crypto ZK-proofs

New zkVerify L1 blockchain wants to speed up and lower cost of crypto ZK-proofs

ZkVerify, a dedicated L1 blockchain for zero-knowledge proof verification, launches to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption. Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification.ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday.“ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
Societe Generale’s Crypto Arm Brings Euro and Dollar Stablecoins to DeFi via Ethereum

Societe Generale's Crypto Arm Brings Euro and Dollar Stablecoins to DeFi via Ethereum

Societe Generale’s digital asset unit, SG-FORGE, has taken its euro- and dollar-denominated stablecoins deeper into DeFi.
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:58
