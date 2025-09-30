Burza MEXC
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Put MaxiDoge, PepeNode, & Bitcoin Hyper on Notice
Crypto presales are creating serious excitement in 2025, offering investors early access to projects before they hit the open market. […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Put MaxiDoge, PepeNode, & Bitcoin Hyper on Notice appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.000096
--%
ALPINE
$1.4904
-30.38%
HYPER
$0.27746
+6.43%
Coindoo
2025/09/30 21:30
Ripple News: SBI Ripple Asia Signs MoU to Build NFT Payment Platform on XRP Ledger
The post Ripple News: SBI Ripple Asia Signs MoU to Build NFT Payment Platform on XRP Ledger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to become a cornerstone of Japan’s emerging blockchain ecosystem, following a new strategic partnership announced September 30, 2025, between SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours, a major Japanese travel agency. The partnership aims to build a payment platform that not only uses digital tokens but also connects them …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 21:11
China factory output extends six-month downward trend through September
Factory output in China continued its downward trend through September, marking half a year of declining production as businesses hold out for additional government support and await developments in trade negotiations with Washington. Government data released Tuesday showed the purchasing managers’ index climbed to 49.8 last month, up from August’s reading of 49.4. While this […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 21:09
Digitap’s presale explodes, becomes new key player in market
Aster stalls at $2.40 on hype and leverage, while Digitap’s TAP presale surges with real utility, privacy, and a trillion-dollar banking vision. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 21:09
Global foreign exchange trading surges to a record $9.6 trillion per day
PANews reported on September 30 that the Bank for International Settlements: Global foreign exchange trading soared to a record high of US$9.6 trillion per day.
PANews
2025/09/30 21:08
SUI price wavers as token unlock event outweighs Coinbase futures listing
SUI price barely moved despite the Coinbase futures listing, a muted reaction compared with the typical exchange effect. The SUI price is facing an uphill battle despite listing tailwinds. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, SUI was trading at $3.23, down 0.41%…
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 21:08
BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.
PANews reported on September 30th that BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ: BDCIU) announced an offering of 22 million shares at $10 per share, with trading set to begin on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant (with a whole warrant exercise price of $11.50). The units will be traded as "BDCI" and "BDCIW" after the spin-off; no fractional warrants will be issued. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment period to purchase up to an additional 3.3 million shares. The offering is expected to close on October 1st, with the offering being conducted solely on the basis of the prospectus. The company is a SPAC focused on pursuing mergers and acquisitions related to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
PANews
2025/09/30 21:07
ZOOZ Power spent $60 million to purchase approximately 525 Bitcoins
PANews reported on September 30th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ/TEX: ZOOZ) announced the completion of a subsequent closing in its private placement and the purchase of approximately 525 bitcoins at approximately $114,000 per bitcoin, totaling $60 million, officially launching its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company raised approximately $159 million in net proceeds, intending to allocate approximately 95% of the proceeds to a long-term Bitcoin allocation. The company also filed for an F‑3 shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling it to raise up to $1 billion upon effectiveness. The board of directors has been re-elected: Jordan Fried, Todd Thomson, and Samer Haj‑Yehia have been re-elected, while Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman have joined. Strategic investors include Pantera Capital, FalconX, Arrington Capital, UTXO Management, and ATW Partners. The company will regularly disclose "bitcoin per share" and manage leverage within a pre-defined loan-to-value ratio.
PANews
2025/09/30 20:55
SEC crypto handelsopschorting: QMMM koers stijgt 959%
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Binnen enkele weken steeg de koers van QMMM bijna tienvoudig. De stijging werd vooral gedreven door grootse plannen voor een crypto-treasury, maar eindigde abrupt toen de SEC ingreep. In dit artikel zetten we de ontwikkelingen en gevolgen op een rij. TradFi-problemen raken cryptofirma QMMM presenteerde zich als een vernieuwende speler met een ambitieuze strategie rond digitale activa. Toch worstelt het bedrijf met bekende problemen uit de traditionele financiële wereld: magere omzetcijfers en toenemende verliezen. Terwijl de markt zich liet meeslepen door de aankondiging van een Bitcoin-treasury, wezen kenners erop dat de onderliggende cijfers weinig reden gaven voor zo’n forse waardestijging. #QMMM announces its intention to buy $100 million worth of digital assets. At the same time, QMMM only has $0.5 million of its own funds (200 times less than what’s needed for the purchase). Yet investors still start frantically buying its shares, sending the price soaring… pic.twitter.com/asWBkHrnwU — Rabbit Swap (@Hey_rabbit_here) September 10, 2025 Bitcoin-treasury plannen en hype Aankondiging van crypto-treasury en koersreactie De rally kwam op gang na de mededeling dat QMMM een fonds van 100 miljoen dollar wilde opzetten voor Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana. Het bedrijf presenteerde dit als deel van een bredere visie met blockchain, AI-analyse en smart contracts. Het klonk futuristisch, maar concrete resultaten bleven uit. Analisten merkten op dat de beloftes vooral vooruitblik waren en nog niet gesteund werden door concrete uitvoering. Speculatie, sociale media en marktdynamiek De stijging van bijna 959% in minder dan drie weken liet zien hoe sterk hype kan doorwerken. Op sociale media doken berichten op die QMMM als unieke kans bestempelden, waardoor steeds meer beleggers instapten. Het handelsvolume nam in korte tijd explosief toe. Analisten waarschuwden dat dit patroon veel weg had van een pump-and-dump. Het contrast tussen de zwakke fundamenten en de massale speculatie vergrootte de zorgen bij toezichthouders. SEC grijpt in na vermoedelijke manipulatie De SEC besloot de handel in QMMM tien dagen stil te leggen. De toezichthouder zag aanwijzingen dat onbekende partijen via sociale media kunstmatig de prijs en het volume hadden opgejaagd. De maatregel moet beleggers beschermen en de markt tot rust brengen. Het komt zelden voor dat de SEC een handelsstop oplegt, maar dit onderstreept dat de toezichthouder scherp blijft letten op dit soort onstuimige situaties. Impact op beleggers en de cryptosector Risico’s voor particuliere beleggers Voor beleggers is de QMMM-case een duidelijke waarschuwing. De koersstijging bood sommigen snelle winst, maar wie laat instapte, zag zijn inzet al snel verdampen. De tijdelijke stop maakt duidelijk dat volatiliteit niet alleen kansen, maar ook serieuze risico’s oplevert. Het onderstreept de noodzaak voor grondig onderzoek en een nuchtere blik bij investeringen in kleinere bedrijven met grote crypto-ambities. Betekenis voor de bredere cryptosector Voor de cryptosector legt dit incident bloot hoe belangrijk transparantie en solide bedrijfsvoering zijn. De SEC liet zien dat zij niet aarzelt om in te grijpen bij signalen van manipulatie of misleidende promotie. QMMM past in een reeks van gevallen waarbij bedrijven met crypto-aankondigingen plotseling extreme koersbewegingen doormaakten. Dit incident trok een scherpere grens tussen serieuze innovatie en pure hype, met gevolgen voor toekomstige bedrijven die geld willen ophalen via vergelijkbare plannen. The SEC has suspended trading in the shares of two companies that announced the creation of cryptocurrency reserves. The SEC has temporarily suspended trading in the shares of QMMM Holdings and Smart Digital Group due to suspicions of market manipulation through social media post pic.twitter.com/EdVmnzNbAZ — Smart M (@SmartM_Alex) September 30, 2025 Lessen uit de QMMM handelsstop De SEC crypto handelsopschorting rond QMMM maakt duidelijk dat een duizelingwekkende koersstijging zelden zonder risico is. Voor beleggers is het een herinnering dat hype niet hetzelfde is als waarde. Voor de sector laat dit zien dat regulering steeds nadrukkelijker meespeelt en dat alleen transparantie en echte resultaten duurzaam vertrouwen kunnen opbouwen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto handelsopschorting: QMMM koers stijgt 959% is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:46
Suspected Chinese hackers break into foreign ministries' email servers
Suspected Chinese hackers have broken into Microsoft Exchange email servers used by foreign ministries, according to new findings from Palo Alto Networks. The security company’s Unit 42 division has been tracking the group for nearly three years. Researchers said the operation is a long-running effort to read and collect the private communications of diplomats across […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 20:14
