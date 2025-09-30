2025-10-03 Friday

Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

The post Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership. The statement comes after Cronos’ 2025–2026 vision was recently released, outlining a bold plan to solidify its standing as the preferred blockchain for organizations. The leading blockchain ecosystem, Cronos, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to increase developers’ access to Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI capabilities, assisting organizations and businesses in creating the onchain finance of the future. Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership. In addition to providing financial institutions with a mechanism to streamline processes via reporting templates, the goal is to create a reliable and reporting-ready pipeline that might assist AI agents with analytics and sophisticated queries. AWS will provide up to $100,000 in AWS credits per company to a limited group of Cronos builders in order to further stimulate ecosystem development. Early-stage and institutional initiatives will benefit from these resources as they grow tokenization experiments, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-powered Cronos apps. The statement comes after Cronos’ 2025–2026 vision was recently released, outlining a bold plan to solidify its standing as the preferred blockchain for organizations. A dedicated tokenization platform for stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, FX, and real estate is part of the plan. The smooth delivery of DeFi services to more than 150 million consumers via Crypto.com and increased institutional demand for CRO via ETFs and treasury integrations are among the main goals. With recent updates giving 10x quicker block times (0.5s) and 10x reduced gas expenses, Cronos has already started to realize this promise, increasing daily transactions by 400%. Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion worth of tokenized assets and reach 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi by 2026. Mirko…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:29
Podiel
Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout

Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout

The post Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Consumer confidence edged lower in September ahead of an expected data blackout caused by the looming federal government shutdown, the Conference Board reported Tuesday. The board’s headline confidence index registered a 94.2 reading, off 3.6 points from the August reading and below the Dow Jones estimate for 96.0. The reading was the lowest since April and comes with nonessential government operations slated to close at midnight. In addition to the weakness on the main reading, the “present situation” index hit its lowest in a year. “Consumers’ assessment of business conditions was much less positive than in recent months, while their appraisal of current job availability fell for the ninth straight month to reach a new multiyear low,” said Stephanie Guichard, the organization’s senior economist for global indicators. Though the labor market has shown considerable weakness this year, employment availability in August was slightly better than the prior month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, in what could be its last data release until the spending impasse on Capitol Hill is resolved, said job openings totaled 7.23 million, up 19,000 from July though down 422,000, or 5.5%, from the same period a year ago. The bureau’s Job Openings and Labor Statistics report, which Federal Reserve officials watch closely to gauge labor market slack, showed a slower pace in both hiring and total separations. Quits fell by 75,000 for a category looked at as a gauge of worker confidence for finding new jobs after leaving their present one. Labor market stability is an important consideration for the Fed as officials contemplate the next move for interest rates. Markets widely expect the central bank to lower its benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point by the end of the year, with cuts at the October and December meetings. “My baseline outlook doesn’t see…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:21
Podiel
Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases

Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 29, 2025 13:11 Bitcoin trades above short-term holder cost basis, but market momentum softens. Derivatives show caution, and on-chain activity declines, signaling potential transition. Bitcoin (BTC) recently traded above the cost basis for short-term holders, with price movements hovering around the $111,000 mark. Despite this, market momentum has shown signs of weakening as indicated by a decline in the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and reduced net selling pressure, according to Glassnode. Market Overview Trading volumes have seen a significant increase, indicating heightened participation even as momentum appears to wane. This suggests that while demand persists, the market’s strength is beginning to show fatigue, potentially making it more susceptible to shifts in investor sentiment. The derivatives market has exhibited a more cautious approach, with a decline in futures open interest and funding rates suggesting a retreat in leverage and risk appetite among traders. Defensive positioning is evident, with a notable absence of aggressive long positions. Conversely, the options market has seen increased activity, with a preference for downside protection as traders seek to hedge against potential declines. Despite firm volatility spreads indicating expectations for price fluctuations, there is a lack of strong directional conviction. Liquidity conditions remain stable, balancing speculative activities with a steady underlying market, yet the focus on protective measures indicates ongoing caution. On-Chain Dynamics On-chain profitability has decreased, shifting the market from a profit-dominant to a loss-dominant state. This shift suggests mounting stress, mirrored by fundamental indicators such as a decrease in active addresses and a drop in transaction fee volume, both pointing to reduced on-chain activity. Capital flows further reflect this caution, with a slowdown in realized cap inflows and long-term holder activity surpassing that of short-term participants. Overall, the market seems to be in…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:10
Podiel
Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification?

Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification?

The post Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images Crystal Palace is the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League this season. Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool was notable enough considering the Reds’ standing as defending champions, but the real achievement might have been in how it extended the Eagles’ unbeaten run to an incredible 18 games. The form of Oliver Glasner’s team is no flash in the pan. Crystal Palace haven’t lost a game in the league since April and have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup final and Liverpool in the Community Shield since then. The Eagles must be taken seriously as a force at the top level of English soccer. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Oliver Glasner and Yeremy Pino of Crystal Palace celebrate during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images) Getty Images With this in mind, it’s worth considering that Palace could challenge for Champions League qualification this season. Last term, Nottingham Forest emerged as surprise contenders for a top five place, only fading towards the end of the campaign. There’s no reason to believe Crystal Palace couldn’t emulate this success. That Palace has managed to continue on its upward trajectory despite selling its best player in the summer transfer window is remarkable. Indeed, Eberechi Eze was a star for the Eagles last season, hence why Arsenal was willing to spend $70m to sign him in the belief he would boost its title chances. The summer before that, Palace lost Michael Olise…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:06
Podiel
Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober

Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober

The post Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-watch-as-bitcoin-reclaims-114k-ahead-of-uptober/
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:04
Podiel
Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

The post Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 16:15 While the market continues to recover from its recent pullback, which cost over $123 million in losses in liquidation, analysts and market watchers are back in action. They believe the pullback was necessary for Bitcoin to gather momentum and surge higher. Their Bitcoin price predictions are becoming bolder, with calls for the cryptocurrency to reach $1,000,000 by 2030. While their reasons are clear, it’s necessary to question and research their feasibility. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Million Happening? Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise, as countries are becoming more liberal with their regulations, allowing citizens to interact more. Historically, as adoption of Bitcoin rises, interest in it also increases, as it’s the mainstream cryptocurrency that drives market movement. Last month, Coinbase CEO confirmed this Bitcoin price prediction in a podcast, saying that BTC will peak at $1 million, but let’s hit $124,000 first. Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin price prediction, which include clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” He highlighted the recently passed Genius Act for stablecoins and the market structure bill that is now “being debated” in the Senate. “Fingers crossed something could happen by the end of this year, that would be a huge milestone,” Armstrong said. He also cited the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “If you asked me five years ago, that would have been like a vision board. Someone would have said you’re crazy, the United States government is not going to officially hold Bitcoin.” While this Bitcoin Price prediction seems feasible, it’s only an investment option for long-term investors. Those looking for short-term gains with good capital are better off investing in an emerging PayFi solution called…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:00
Podiel
Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak?

Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak?

The post Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, often referred to as “Uptober” due to its consistent track record of gains. Over the past decade, the leading digital asset has closed October in the green more often than not, with standout years like 2017 and 2021 when the coin surged by 49% and 40% respectively.  However, this year may be different. With the crypto market showing lackluster performance in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts weighing on the US dollar, and waning institutional interest, BTC faces a more uncertain path as it enters October 2025. Uptober Faces Headwinds as BTC Retention Slips Sponsored According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s Holder Retention Rate has steadily declined since September 14 and continues to trend lower. It stands at 80.17% at press time, down 1% in the past 16 days.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. BTC Holder Retention Rate. Source: Glassnode The Holder Retention Rate tracks the percentage of addresses that maintain a balance of BTC across consecutive 30-day periods. It simply measures how long holders keep their coins.  A declining retention rate reflects a lack of conviction among holders. It suggests that more investors are moving coins to exchanges or liquidating positions instead of holding for the long term. If this continues, it could reduce buy-side stability and make BTC more vulnerable to sharper price swings over the next few weeks. Sponsored Derivatives Market Leans Bearish The coin’s Taker-Buy Sell Ratio has mostly recorded values below one throughout September, confirming the bearish sentiment among derivatives traders. According to CryptoQuant’s data, it sits at 0.95 at press time. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant This metric measures the ratio between the buy and sell volumes in an…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:59
Podiel
Blackrock's IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World's Largest Bitcoin Options Venue

Blackrock’s IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World’s Largest Bitcoin Options Venue

The post Blackrock’s IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World’s Largest Bitcoin Options Venue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed Deribit in bitcoin options open interest, signaling a structural shift as institutional demand and regulated markets take the lead. IBIT Tops Deribit in Bitcoin Options Open Interest Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has officially surpassed Deribit as the world’s largest venue for bitcoin options, a milestone that underscores […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blackrocks-ibit-overtakes-deribit-as-worlds-largest-bitcoin-options-venue/
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:55
Podiel
CRO Crypto Investors Migrate North to XRP Tundra's Twin-Token Wealth Expedition

CRO Crypto Investors Migrate North to XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Wealth Expedition

CRO investors are reeling from a Bloomberg report that revealed Crypto.com suffered a data leak involving the hacker group Scattered Spider. An employee account was compromised, exposing personal data, though the exchange claimed funds were secure and only a “very small number” of individuals were impacted. The disclosure, made much later than the event, has […]
Podiel
Tronweekly2025/09/30 21:00
Podiel
Coinbase Adds Syndicate (SYND) to Listing Roadmap

Coinbase Adds Syndicate (SYND) to Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on September 30th that Coinbase Markets announced the inclusion of Syndicate (SYND) on its asset listing roadmap and disclosed its Base Network contract address. Officials stated that the trading launch is contingent on market making support and technical infrastructure being in place, and further notification will be provided once these conditions are met.
Podiel
PANews2025/09/30 20:46
Podiel

