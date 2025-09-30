BlockDAG, PepeNode, MaxiDoge & HYPER
The post BlockDAG, PepeNode, MaxiDoge & HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 16:30 Discover why BlockDAG, MaxiDoge, PepeNode, and Bitcoin Hyper are 2025’s top crypto presales, combining fundraising, cultural impact, and innovation in meme coins, mining, and scaling. Crypto presales are creating serious excitement in 2025, offering investors early access to projects before they hit the open market. These early stages usually come with lower token prices and added incentives like staking or community rewards. Among the current line-up, a few names are standing out for their momentum and unique strategies. BlockDAG is setting records with its huge presale raise and Formula 1® partnership, while MaxiDoge, PepeNode, and Bitcoin Hyper are building communities around meme energy, gamified mining, and Bitcoin scaling. Together, they represent why top crypto presales are getting so much attention from both retail investors and serious blockchain followers. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): From Presale to Formula 1® Circuits BlockDAG (BDAG) has become the standout presale story of 2025, pulling in nearly $415 million and onboarding over 312,000 holders worldwide. The token price sits at $0.0013, giving investors a rare chance to secure allocation before listings. What’s making this presale impossible to ignore is its long-term partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. As the exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team, BlockDAG is not just building in the background; it’s aligning itself with one of the biggest stages in global sport. The technology rollout is proving that BlockDAG isn’t all about hype. Its Awakening Testnet is live, running core chain architecture with features like UTXO removal, account abstraction, and miner integration. Over 20,000 X-Series hardware miners are already been sold across 130 countries, while the X1 mobile mining app has crossed 3 million active users. This combination of mobile accessibility and hardware-grade mining makes the project far more decentralized than many rivals, and…
