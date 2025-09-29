2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Trader’s $17.6M XRP Short Partially Liquidated, Losses Top $3.6M

The post Trader’s $17.6M XRP Short Partially Liquidated, Losses Top $3.6M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A prominent crypto trader known as “Falllling” has seen another partial liquidation on his reopened $17.6 million short position against XRP, pushing total losses above $3.6 million amid ongoing high-leverage gambles. As XRP climbs to around $2.90 with a 1.5% 24-hour gain, the remaining $14.3 million position teeters near its $2.93 liquidation threshold, underscoring the trader’s persistent bearish stance in a recovering market. Losses From Earlier High-Leverage Bets Falllling(@qwatio) ’s latest wager follows a costly series of leveraged trades. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain shows that @qwatio previously shorted 1,366.67 BTC—valued around $150 million at 40x leverage—and 2.78 million XRP worth roughly $7.7 million at 20x leverage. Sponsored Sponsored Both trades had tight liquidation thresholds: $110,280 for Bitcoin and $3.0665 for XRP. When prices moved higher over the weekend, the trader closed both positions at a loss, incurring an estimated $3.4 million setback. Despite these losses, XRP climbed 2% in the last 24 hours, trading above $2.80. The rally forced many short sellers to cover positions, while the broader crypto market showed modest recovery. New $17.6M Short Position Undeterred, Falllling opened a new high-stakes short on 6.17 million XRP, valued at roughly $17.6 million using 20x leverage. After another partial liquidation, the position dropped to 4.98 million XRP, now valued at $14.3 million. The liquidation level sits at $2.93—just above the current market price of $2.90. This narrow margin leaves little room for error. On-chain data shows the position already has a paper loss of around $121,000. Any upward move beyond $2.93 would wipe out the position, while a sharp decline could generate significant gains. Analysts warn that high-leverage strategies can quickly amplify both gains and losses, especially when liquidation levels are close to spot prices. Broader Market Liquidations The weekend’s rally sparked liquidations across major cryptocurrencies. According to Coinglass, about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:26
Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October

The post Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC will rule on Cardano, XRP, and Solana ETFs by late October. New rules cut review time from 240 to 75 days. Polymarket traders give 90% odds for Cardano and 99% for XRP ETF approval. Maddie of Altcoin Buzz says October 2025 could prove decisive for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. He expects Cardano, XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Chainlink’s price to rally as products of these altcoins await a final ruling.  Cardano Tops Altcoin Buzz’s List The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must decide on the Grayscale Cardano ETF application by October 26. The SEC has delayed the decision several times, but cannot extend it further under current rules.  Polymarket data shows traders assigning a 90% chance of approval this year. According to Maddie, an approval would likely open the door to institutional inflows and higher market participation for Cardano’s ADA token. Related: SEC Moves Closer to Approving ETF Share Classes for Mutual Funds Notably, Cardano is trading just above $0.80, a 0.7% rise in the past day, with a market capitalization of about $29 billion. The asset remains well below its record of $3.09, set in September 2021. Maddie noted that the lead-up to the ruling is expected to bring volatility as investors position for the outcome. XRP Faces Six ETF Deadlines in October Meanwhile, XRP has more at stake, with six ETF applications scheduled for decision. Maddie explained that the SEC will issue rulings on Grayscale’s XRP ETF on October 18, followed by 21Shares and Bitwise on October 20.  CoinShares and Canary Capital will receive their decisions on October 23, and WisdomTree’s filing is due October 24. A separate Franklin Templeton application is not scheduled for November 14.  Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the SEC makes a decision on all pending XRP ETFs on the earliest October…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:14
Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Surge as U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Hit 85%

If Republicans and Democrats fail to strike a bipartisan funding deal, the U.S. government will shut down at midnight Tuesday. Analysts warn of short-term price swings across Bitcoin, gold, and stocks before long-term rally potential kicks in. Markets are flashing risk-on signals for safe-haven assets as political tensions in Washington escalate, with Republicans and Democrats [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 22:03
BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending

The post BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has confirmed that its Canadian arm has granted securities lending for the iShares Bitcoin ETF from Aug. 25 after providing investors with the required 60-day notice. The move follows disclosure in the June 26 prospectus, which outlined how the fund may engage in lending transactions in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The decision aligns it with other iShares ETFs in Canada, many of which already rely on securities lending to generate incremental income. Securities lending allows a fund to loan its holdings, such as shares or other securities, to borrowers, typically financial institutions, in exchange for collateral and a lending fee. Borrowers often use these securities to cover settlement gaps, meet collateral requirements, or support short-selling strategies. By opening IBIT to securities lending, BlackRock is effectively broadening the ETF’s revenue sources while emphasizing that protections will be in place to mitigate risk. BlackRock launched its Bitcoin product in the Canadian market in January. The fund allows investors to hold exposure to the flagship digital asset in Canadian and US dollars. It manages around CAD $358.9 million (equivalent to US$257 million) in assets. IBIT securities lending program According to the prospectus, BlackRock Canada has appointed two affiliates as lending agents for the fund, including BlackRock Institutional Trust Company (BTC), based in San Francisco, and BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited (BAL), headquartered in London. Under the structure, borrowers must post collateral worth at least 102% of the market value of the loaned securities. That collateral may take the form of cash or other securities, which are marked to market daily. BlackRock also provides a borrower default indemnity, committing to replace any securities not returned in the event of borrower failure. To limit exposure, no more than 50% of a fund’s net asset value may be on loan at any time. Cash collateral, when…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:02
Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Battles Cardano (ADA) For 2025 Gains

Which is the best crypto to buy now has become a defining question as investors weigh new projects against long-standing tokens. Cardano (ADA) continues to chart steady activity while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing growing attention in its presale. The two projects stand out in different ways, and in 2025 their competition for capital is [...] The post Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Battles Cardano (ADA) For 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 21:50
Federal Reserve Continues Balance Sheet Reduction Amid Policy Deliberations

The post Federal Reserve Continues Balance Sheet Reduction Amid Policy Deliberations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vice Chair Jefferson emphasizes Fed’s ongoing balance sheet reduction amid policy debates. Impacts crypto markets, affecting BTC and ETH volatility. Continued quantitative tightening may decrease market liquidity. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson emphasized the Fed’s readiness to utilize all available tools to shrink its balance sheet, addressing differences in member opinions, as disclosed on September 30. This ongoing quantitative tightening could heighten volatility in crypto markets, impacting liquidity and sparking fluctuations in key cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto Market Trends Amid Federal Reserve’s QT Policies Market reactions from prominent crypto figures have been limited, with the broader crypto community cautious about liquidity-related risk. Notably, on-chain data suggest notable declines in DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) and shifts in ETH staking volumes, reflecting adjustments to the tightening liquidity environment typically associated with these Federal Reserve actions. The implications of this continued balance sheet reduction are significant. Quantitative tightening reduces liquidity available to financial markets, which can unsettle asset classes globally, including cryptocurrencies. Vice Chair Jefferson noted, “Our commitment to the policy tools at our disposal is unwavering, as we navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.” With less liquidity, experts often expect increased volatility in risk assets like BTC and ETH. Market participants closely watch these actions, driven by the Fed’s ability to recalibrate liquidity across financial landscapes. While no direct impact on interest rates was noted, the market remains vigilant due to potential downstream effects on lending rates and other financial mechanisms. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price stood at $112,884.27 as of September 30, 2025. Its market cap was reported at $2.25 trillion with a market dominance of 58.10%. The 24-hour trading volume showed a 36.85% change, recording $63.73 billion in transactions. Price movements for BTC noted a 0.80% increase over 24 hours but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:47
ERC-8004: A Trustless Extension of Google’s A2A Protocol for On-chain Agents

Over the past few years, Ethereum has become the go-to platform for financial apps, stablecoins, and tokenised assets. Now, the next big step is bringing AI agents on-chain. Why does this matter? Imagine having AI agents that&nbsp;can: Discover and hire each other to get work done automatically. Share reputation and track records so you know which ones to&nbsp;trust. Verify results on-chain so payments only happen when jobs are done correctly. That’s where ERC-8004 comes in. It extends Google’s Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol but adds Ethereum’s strengths: trustless verification, cryptographic proofs, and a permanent on-chain record. This way, agents can coordinate safely without needing to “just trust” each&nbsp;other. In short, ERC-8004 is about making AI agents as reliable and trustworthy as smart contracts. ERC-8004 in&nbsp;Detail 1. Identity&nbsp;Registry The Identity Registry provides a universal, verifiable identity for each&nbsp;agent. Agents register their Agent Card on-chain. The card includes metadata (name, description, capabilities) and an EVM&nbsp;address. ERC-8004 aligns with the CAIP-10 standard, meaning agents can be referenced across different chains. Example Agent Card&nbsp;(JSON): { "agent_id": "agent.eth#0x1234567890abcdef", "name": "ResearchAgent", "description": "AI agent specialized in DeFi research", "capabilities": ["data_analysis", "onchain_query", "report_generation"], "evm_address": "0x1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef12345678", "schemas": ["erc8004/identity/v1"]} Solidity Interface (simplified): interface IIdentityRegistry { function registerAgent( address agentAddress, string calldata agentURI ) external; function getAgent(address agentAddress) external view returns (string memory agentURI);} 👉 This allows an off-chain system to fetch an agent’s JSON card from a URI stored on-chain. 2. Reputation Registry The Reputation Registry records structured feedback after tasks are completed. Client agents submit feedback attestations about server&nbsp;agents. Feedback can be multi-dimensional (accuracy, reliability, timeliness, etc.). Attestation layers like Ethereum Attestation Service (EAS) can be plugged&nbsp;in. Example Feedback Data&nbsp;(JSON): { "feedback_id": "fbk_001", "client_agent": "agent.eth#0xabc123...", "server_agent": "agent.eth#0x123456...", "task_id": "task_789", "ratings": { "accuracy": 5, "timeliness": 4, "reliability": 5 }, "comments": "Task completed successfully and ahead of schedule", "timestamp": "2025-09-29T12:00:00Z"} Solidity Interface (simplified): interface IReputationRegistry { function submitFeedback( address client, address server, string calldata feedbackURI ) external; function getFeedback(address server) external view returns (string[] memory feedbackURIs);} 👉 Developers can store only the URI to feedback JSON on-chain, keeping gas costs low, while off-chain indexers aggregate ratings. 3. Validation Registry The Validation Registry ensures that tasks are actually executed correctly. Server agents request validation after publishing a DataHash of their&nbsp;results. Validators can&nbsp;use: → Crypto-economic methods (restaking, AVSs). → Cryptographic proofs (zkTLS, TEE attestations). A ValidationResponse is then posted on-chain. Validation Request&nbsp;(JSON): { "validation_request_id": "valreq_123", "server_agent": "agent.eth#0x123456...", "task_id": "task_789", "data_hash": "0xabcdef1234567890...", "validation_type": "zkTLS"} Validation Response&nbsp;(JSON): { "validation_request_id": "valreq_123", "validator_agent": "agent.eth#0x987654...", "status": "verified", "proof": "0xdeadbeefcafebabe...", "timestamp": "2025-09-29T12:05:00Z"} Solidity Interface (simplified): interface IValidationRegistry { function requestValidation( address server, string calldata dataHash, string calldata validationType ) external returns (uint256 requestId); function submitValidationResponse( uint256 requestId, address validator, string calldata proof, bool verified ) external; function getValidation(uint256 requestId) external view returns (bool verified, string memory proof);} 👉 Developers can integrate this registry into escrow contracts so that funds are released only if validation succeeds. Full Agent&nbsp;Workflow Identity: Agents register their Agent Card in the Identity Registry. Discovery: Client finds Server via Agent&nbsp;Card. Task Execution: Server executes the task, publishes a data&nbsp;hash. Validation: Validators check outputs, post responses on-chain. Feedback: Clients submit feedback linked to the validation result. Payments: Escrow contracts release funds if validations succeed. Developer Benefits Composable APIs: Easy-to-integrate Solidity interfaces. Gas Efficiency: URIs point to JSON files instead of storing large amounts of&nbsp;data. Modular Trust Models: Choose between crypto-economic or cryptographic verification. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Identity Registry aligns with&nbsp;CAIP-10. Extensible Design: New proof systems (e.g., zkML, decentralised TEEs) can be plugged&nbsp;in. Example Use Cases for Developers Onchain Research-as-a-Service — Agents provide verified reports with reputation scores. DeFi Yield Agents — Strategies validated before rewards are distributed. Onchain Credit — Borrower agents rated via feedback registry. Conditional Gig Payouts — Escrow tied to successful validation proofs. Putting ERC-8004 Into&nbsp;Practice So far, we’ve looked at ERC-8004 as a specification: identity, reputation, and validation registries. But how does this look in a real&nbsp;system? One of the most useful examples to learn from is the code of ChaosChain Genesis Studio — the first end-to-end commercial prototype of ERC-8004. 👉 Repo: ChaosChain/chaoschain-genesis-studio What does it demonstrate? On-chain agent identity registration Verifiable work using data hashes &amp; validation Direct USDC payments linked to validation success Foundations for IP monetisation, where contributions can be attributed and&nbsp;rewarded Example Flow: Alice, Bob, and&nbsp;Charlie Alice (Server Agent) runs a task (e.g. DeFi analysis) and posts a data&nbsp;hash. Bob (Validator Agent) validates the task and posts a Validation Response. Charlie (Client Agent) leaves feedback in the Reputation Registry. If validation passes, the escrowed USDC payment is released to&nbsp;Alice. Code Patterns from ChaosChain Prototype Identity Registration (Solidity) Agents need to be discoverable. In the prototype, this is done with a simple Solidity function: function registerAgent(address agent, string calldata agentURI) external { require(agent != address(0), "Invalid agent"); identities[agent] = agentURI; emit AgentRegistered(agent, agentURI);} This ensures every agent has a unique on-chain record pointing to its metadata (Agent&nbsp;Card). Validation Request&nbsp;(JSON) When a task is finished, the server agent publishes a validation request. In practice, this looks like a JSON structure: { "validation_request_id": "valreq_123", "server_agent": "0x123456...", "task_id": "task_789", "data_hash": "0xabcdef123456...", "validation_type": "zkTLS"} This JSON&nbsp;defines: who did the work (server_agent) What was done (task_id) a cryptographic commitment to the result (data_hash) how it should be verified (validation_type) Payment Hook (USDC&nbsp;Escrow) Once validation succeeds, USDC payments are released directly to the server&nbsp;agent: function releasePayment(address to, uint256 amount) external onlyValidator { require(validationsPassed[to], "Validation not complete"); usdc.transfer(to, amount); emit PaymentReleased(to, amount);} This guarantees “no work, no pay”. If validation fails, no funds leave&nbsp;escrow. The ChaosChain prototype proves ERC-8004&nbsp;can: Coordinate multiple agents in a trustless environment Link validation and payments directly&nbsp;on-chain Support real commercial use cases like research agents, DeFi strategies, and automated credit&nbsp;scoring It’s also the foundation for IP monetisation: once agents have identities, reputations, and on-chain payment flows, their outputs (research, strategies, data) can be treated as valuable, tradable intellectual property. Conclusion ERC-8004 extends Google’s A2A protocol into the Web3 agentic economy, introducing identity, reputation, and validation registries that developers can use to build trustless, verifiable agent ecosystems. Identity Registry → discoverable, cross-chain agent&nbsp;IDs. Reputation Registry → structured, verifiable feedback. Validation Registry → cryptographic + crypto-economic task verification. For developers, this means a plug-and-play standard to build agents that can cooperate across ecosystems while preserving Ethereum’s trust guarantees. ERC-8004 is still early, but it could become the cornerstone standard for agent-to-agent collaboration in DeFi, RWA, AI coordination, and&nbsp;beyond. References ERC-8004: Trustless Agents (EIP&nbsp;Draft) Ethereum Magicians: ERC-8004 Discussion Google A2A Protocol Announcement ERC-8004 and the Agent&nbsp;Economy ERC-8004: A Trustless Extension of Google’s A2A Protocol for On-chain Agents was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/30 21:47
Tether May Eclipse Saudi Aramco as World’s Most Profitable Company, Says Bitwise CIO

Tether may become the world's most profitable company if the stablecoin issuer continues its explosive growth trajectory according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, who suggests Tether could surpass Saudi Aramco's record-breaking $120 billion profit from 2024 by reaching $3 trillion in assets representing approximately 3% of global money supply.
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:46
SEC Drives Stock Trading on Crypto Platforms

The financial world is on the brink of a significant transformation as stocks are set to be launched on cryptocurrency networks. This development is gaining momentum, with reports indicating swift advancements in the sector.Continue Reading:SEC Drives Stock Trading on Crypto Platforms
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:41
Venezuela, turning point in payments: USDT becomes the operational dollar

An increasing flow of payments in USDT is gradually replacing dollar transfers in Venezuela.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 20:31
