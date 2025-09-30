Burza MEXC
Jupiter Launches JupNet with BitcoinKit Integration, Supporting Native BTC Cross-Chain DeFi
PANews reported on September 30th that Jupiter launched its Omnichain Liquidity Network, "JupNet," integrating with BitcoinKit. Officially, JupNet users can directly access native BTC and UTXOs for use in multi-chain DeFi without the need for custody or asset wrapping. BitcoinKit claims to offer open-source architecture and "plug-and-play" Bitcoin liquidity, suitable for DEXs, wallets, and cross-chain infrastructure, and open to developers building native Bitcoin applications.
PANews
2025/09/30 22:42
The Partnership Fans Can’t Ignore: BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer
When two brands known for precision and speed come together, the result is more than sponsorship; it’s an entirely new […] The post The Partnership Fans Can’t Ignore: BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/30 22:30
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 3,156 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 100,323 ETH.
PANews reported on September 30th that Lookonchain statistics show that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 3,156 BTC (approximately $357 million) today. Fidelity subscribed to 2,616 BTC, increasing its holdings to 203,315 BTC (approximately $22.97 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 100,323 ETH (approximately $415 million). Fidelity subscribed to 48,410 ETH, increasing its holdings to 763,730 ETH (approximately $3.16 billion).
PANews
2025/09/30 22:26
Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle
The post Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains. Three standouts dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a true dogecoin challenger on presale momentum and a utility-first edge, while PENGU coin and pump coin PUMP are building traction but are viewed as longer arcs that may peak closer to 2027. Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making Pepeto is not another meme passenger riding culture waves. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the kind of low entry point investors crave. Beyond hype, the team has shown the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform slated to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026, a level of progress that sets Pepeto apart before launch. Holders can stake at 225% APY, compounding positions long before listings arrive. Sharing the 420 trillion max supply with pepe, Pepeto advances the meme’s story, framing P-E-P-E as the past and claiming T for Technology and O for Opportunity as its future. That twist is why many call it “the version pepe could have been.” Some analysts argue that if Pepeto climbs to pepe pricing near $0.00001094, early presale entries could see staggering multiples. Layer in staking and the upside case gets even stronger for those chasing the best crypto to buy now. PENGU: From NFT Culture To A Market Contender PENGU coin began as an NFT phenomenon and has grown into a meme token with a $2.3 billion market cap near $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it added 20% over the past week, keeping interest alive across social channels. To deliver 15,000%, though, PENGU would need…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:23
Anchorage Digital Connects to Solana’s Jupiter Ecosystem, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access
PANews reported on September 30th that Anchorage Digital will integrate Jupiter (an exchange and liquidity aggregator) on Solana into its institutional self-custodial wallet, Porto. Anchorage stated that the integration aims to streamline crypto asset exchange and DeFi processes within Porto and improve Solana liquidity by reducing slippage. CEO Nathan McCauley stated that this move is a key step in building secure, compliant, institutional-grade infrastructure on Solana.
PANews
2025/09/30 22:18
Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV
TLDRs; BeyonCa, backed by Renault, is set to unveil its first Hong Kong-assembled EV, the Grand Tourer, in October. The Grand Tourer targets Europe and Middle East buyers, priced at around $100,000 to rival luxury giants. Production at Hong Kong’s Tai Po facility marks the city’s first foray into car manufacturing. Rising competition from Chinese [...] The post Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 22:15
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Resurfaced Lawsuit Alleges Pi Founders Let Personal Drama Derail the Project – Should Users Be Worried?
The resurface of a long-settled lawsuit has put Pi Network leadership into question – PI coin price predictions are now weighed down by weakened sentiment
Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:52
Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval
TLDR Solana ETF clears final hurdle—approval now seen as 100% certain. SEC overhaul speeds Solana ETF launch; approval imminent, analysts say. Solana ETF nears approval after 4th S-1 filing; launch could be days away. Bloomberg: Solana ETF greenlight inevitable after SEC rule changes. With delays removed, Solana ETF races toward market debut. The path to [...] The post Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 21:52
Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! "Opportunity Ahead!"
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty has called on the US government to urgently clarify regulations regarding cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! "Opportunity Ahead!"
Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:41
Staking Bitcoin on Starknet: 100M STRK, how it works and risks
Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK.
STRK
$0.1539
+6.13%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 19:11
