2025-10-03 Friday

SEC Grants No-Action Letter to DoubleZero for 2Z Token Distribution

TLDR The SEC issued a historic no-action letter to DoubleZero regarding its 2Z token distribution. The letter confirms that the SEC will not pursue enforcement action if DoubleZero follows the described practices. The SEC clarified that the 2Z token will not be considered a class of equity securities under the Exchange Act. Commissioner Hester Peirce [...] The post SEC Grants No-Action Letter to DoubleZero for 2Z Token Distribution appeared first on CoinCentral.
DoubleZero
2Z$0.6746+237.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308+4.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001629+1.11%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/09/30 22:42
Podiel
Qian Zhimin Pleads Guilty in UK Crypto Laundering Case

The post Qian Zhimin Pleads Guilty in UK Crypto Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qian Zhimin pleads guilty in UK court, impacting crypto regulation. One of UK’s largest money laundering cases. Historic test for international crypto asset recovery efforts. Qian Zhimin, now on trial in the UK, has pleaded guilty to cryptocurrency-related charges in the high-profile 60,000 BTC money laundering case stemming from her activities in China. This trial signifies a major step in international crypto crime regulation and aims to recover massive BTC amounts, impacting over 130,000 victims and setting legal precedents. Qian Zhimin’s Guilty Plea and Seizure of 61,000 BTC Qian Zhimin pleaded guilty to obtaining and moving criminal cryptocurrency assets, aiming to ease investor concerns over compensation. The case involves $6 billion in illegal fundraising, affecting 130,000 victims across China, and is seen as a legal milestone in cross-border crypto asset recovery efforts. Authorities seized 61,000 BTC, valued at approximately $6.7 billion, marking the largest crypto seizure in UK history. While the value rise offers a glimmer of restitution hope, the case exposes gaps in managing global digital currency crimes amid legal complexities. “This has been one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history and one of the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally.” – Will Lyne, Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command, Metropolitan Police Impact on Global Crypto Regulations and Market Dynamics Did you know? The BTC seizure in this case exceeds prior UK crypto confiscations, highlighting its historic scale in international enforcement efforts. As of the last update from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a current value of $113,099.10 with a market cap of 2.25 trillion. With the market dominance at 58.05%, recent trading volumes reached 62.95 billion, marking a 36.64% increase. Weekly price change hovers at 0.05%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:55 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu indicate this…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013743-4.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,595.01+2.79%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:41
Podiel
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Next Meme Coin to Explode in 2025, According to ChatGPT

Meme coins emerged as leading catalysts for cryptocurrency adoption, as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) attracted millions of new investors as their initial entry points. But as the market matures, investors will begin to focus on which projects have substance behind the community hype. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) attracts attention by advancing through multiple presale […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589+6.12%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+2.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000102+4.72%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 22:28
Podiel
21Shares goes live with Jupiter ETP, expanding crypto lineup in Europe

The post 21Shares goes live with Jupiter ETP, expanding crypto lineup in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 21Shares has launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking Jupiter (JUP), the central liquidity hub of the Solana blockchain, on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The listing, under ticker AJUP, provides institutional investors in Europe with regulated exposure to a protocol that facilitates more than 90% of trade aggregation across Solana’s decentralized exchanges. The ETP carries a 2.5% fee and is available in both US dollars and euros. Jupiter has grown into a key infrastructure layer within Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, routing trades across more than 20 decentralized exchanges and recording over $1 trillion in lifetime volume. Jupiter has expanded into derivatives, automated trading tools, token launches, and liquid staking, with its JupSOL derivative now ranking among Solana’s largest staking products. The ETP also comes as Jupiter prepares for JupNet, an initiative to extend its liquidity services beyond Solana by connecting multiple blockchains, wallets, and digital identities. 21Shares, which already manages over $11 billion across more than 50 physically backed crypto ETPs, described Jupiter as a cornerstone of Solana’s growth and an evolving cross-chain brokerage layer. ETPs are regulated securities that trade on traditional exchanges, giving investors exposure to digital assets without requiring direct token custody. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/21shares-jupiter-etp
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01492-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013743-4.65%
Jupiter
JUP$0.4728+2.44%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:08
Podiel
Arc Miner introduces cloud mining platform for crypto earnings

Arc Miner offers investors a way to earn steady daily income from crypto without relying on volatile price swings. #partnercontent
ARC
ARC$0.003252+6.10%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13531+0.40%
Podiel
Crypto.news2025/09/30 22:00
Podiel
Kazakhstan busts $224 million crypto laundering service RAKS exchange

The post Kazakhstan busts $224 million crypto laundering service RAKS exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan has dismantled what it claims is the largest crypto money laundering platform in the former Soviet space, the RAKS exchange. Authorities in the Central Asian nation say it RAKS exchange serviced almost two dozen darknet markets with an estimated user base of several million. Kazakhstan disrupts region’s largest crypto laundering operation The Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan, AFM, has completed an investigation into RAKS, a cryptocurrency exchange that laundered dirty cash for vendors on the dark web for years. The entity, described as the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), was mainly active in Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova, besides Kazakhstan. CIS was formed after the dissolution of the USSR to maintain ties between former Soviet republics. Ukraine formally ended its membership in 2018, and Moldova has suspended its participation. The AFM identified RAKS while monitoring suspicious crypto transactions. It said the exchange provided “professional services” for laundering money from online fraud and drug trafficking. It was highly regarded in the criminal world and collaborated with 20 of the largest darknet markets, with a total of over 5 million users, the authority announced Monday, further detailing: “Over the past three years, the crypto service has laundered the criminal proceeds of more than 200 drug shops in the CIS countries.” RAKS processed $224 million in illicit transactions The illegal coin trading platform’s total turnover exceeded $224 million in fiat equivalent, Kazakhstan’s financial intelligence body also revealed. During its probe, the AFM analyzed over 4,000 cryptocurrency wallets and found a number of accounts holding criminal proceeds. The government agency managed to block 67 crypto wallets belonging to the exchange and froze digital assets in the amount of 9.7 million Tether (USDT) worth 5.2 billion Kazakhstani tenge. In a press release, the regulator emphasized: “As a result, the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013743-4.65%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2108+1.20%
KIND
KIND$0.00256+23.73%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:57
Podiel
Trending: SWIFT’s New Collaboration With This Ripple (XRP) Partner Sparks Reaction

SWIFT and Thunes partner for faster, global cross-border payments. Ripple’s XRP remains central to Thunes’ global payment infrastructure. XRP community speculates Thunes’ continued use of Ripple blockchain technology. It was recently revealed that SWIFT has expanded its partnership with Thunes, a global payments provider, to transform cross-border payments. The collaboration will enable SWIFT’s extensive network of 11,000 banks across 130 countries to deliver faster and more efficient payments. Thunes, known for its ability to offer real-time payouts in local currencies, has been a key player in regions with limited banking infrastructure. By integrating with SWIFT, Thunes aims to provide even more reliable cross-border payment solutions, making it easier for financial institutions to serve their customers globally with faster, more seamless transactions. This new partnership between Thunes and SWIFT has captured the attention of many in the financial industry, signaling a shift toward modernizing payment infrastructure. With SWIFT’s network powering Thunes’ global payment system, the partnership promises to offer a solution that competes with existing slower, more costly alternatives. Thunes’ Partnership With Ripple: Strengthening the Global Payment Network While Thunes is now working with SWIFT, it has long had a strategic partnership with Ripple, the blockchain technology company behind XRP. Thunes has integrated Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast, low-cost cross-border payments, and XRP has been a key mechanism in enabling instantaneous transactions. Ripple’s technology helps Thunes bypass the delays and high fees associated with traditional financial systems, allowing for real-time settlement in regions that are traditionally underserved by the global banking infrastructure. By leveraging Ripple’s blockchain, Thunes is able to ensure faster and more secure payments, benefiting businesses and consumers alike. The integration of Ripple’s XRP protocol enhances Thunes’ ability to deliver seamless international transactions at lower costs, positioning it as a leader in the cross-border payment space. XRP Community Reacts to SWIFT and Thunes Partnership Meanwhile, KINGVALEX, a member of the XRP community, shared a video on X, highlighting that while the media focuses on Thunes’ new partnership with SWIFT, it overlooks the long-standing role of Ripple’s blockchain in powering Thunes’ cross-border payments. In the video, KINGVALEX opined that despite SWIFT’s involvement, Thunes is likely to utilize Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast and efficient transactions to SWIFT clients since they are already in partnership. AFTER RIPPLE PARTNER THUNES EXPAND CROSS BORDER PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH RIPPLE THEY PARTNER WITH SWIFT TO CONNECT 11,000 BANKS!! LMFAO THUNES ONLY PAYMENT PROVIDER IS RIPPLE AND RIPPLES MAIN CROSS-BORDER MECHANISM IS $XRP https://t.co/3YspeWNP3w pic.twitter.com/IIID2kQuRA — KINGVALEX (@VALELORDX) September 29, 2025 The XRP community believes that Ripple’s blockchain technology will remain integral to Thunes’ global payment network, ensuring speed and cost-effectiveness. This stands in contrast to other solutions like Chainlink’s CCIP, which are criticized for slower processing times. Also Read: Egrag Crypto Flags Serious ‘XRP Manipulation’ Through LTF Frame Chart: “I’ve Never Seen This Before!” The post Trending: SWIFT’s New Collaboration With This Ripple (XRP) Partner Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$3.0612+4.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23154-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06992-0.54%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:53
Podiel
Bitcoin bulls face battle to flip moving averages back to support level

Bitcoin bulls are in a battle to flip three moving averages back to support at the start of the week, according to the latest BTC price analysis. This comes amid a US shutdown that could halt key economic data releases and slow regulatory processes, potentially delaying the approval of crypto ETFs. After a FUD-filled week […]
BULLS
BULLS$743.88-7.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,595.01+2.79%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002605+30.25%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 21:47
Podiel
Is My Crypto Safe? which one is better? Hardware wallet or Software Wallet?

Have you ever had that heart-stopping moment when you realize you’ve lost your keys? 😬 That panic, the frantic searching, the cold sweat… it’s a feeling we all dread. Now, imagine those “keys” are access to all your digital money. That’s what we’re talking about with crypto wallets, and it’s a big deal. When people ask whether a hardware wallet or a software wallet is better, it’s a lot like asking if it’s better to keep your cash in a super secure, locked safe or in your regular wallet that you carry around every day. The answer really depends on what you’re doing with it and how much you&nbsp;have. The Lowdown on Software Wallets 📱 Think of a software wallet as your everyday wallet. It’s super convenient and easy to use. You download an app on your phone or a program on your computer, create an account, and boom, you’ve got a place for your crypto. These are also known as “hot wallets” because they’re always connected to the internet. This is great for making quick transactions, like paying for something online or sending a small amount of crypto to a&nbsp;friend. The biggest perk is the convenience. You can access your funds from anywhere with an internet connection, which is awesome for daily use. However, the downside is that because they’re always online, they’re more vulnerable to hacks, malware, and viruses. If your computer or phone gets compromised, your crypto could be at risk. It’s like having your physical wallet out in the open, where it could be&nbsp;picked. Diving into Hardware Wallets 🔐 Now, let’s look at hardware wallets. These are like that super sturdy, bank-level safe you’d use for your most valuable possessions. They are physical devices, usually a small USB-like gadget, that store your private keys completely offline. These are often called “cold wallets.” The main advantage here is security. Since your private keys are never exposed to the internet, they’re practically immune to online hacks and malware. To make a transaction, you have to physically connect the device, enter a PIN, and approve the transfer on the device itself. This multi-step process makes it incredibly secure. It’s the best option for long-term storage of large amounts of crypto, kind of like how you’d put most of your savings in a bank or a safe deposit box. The drawback, of course, is that they’re not as convenient for frequent use, and you have to be careful not to lose the physical device&nbsp;itself. So, Which One is Better for You? 🤔 Honestly, there’s no single “better” option. It’s all about finding the right balance for your&nbsp;needs. For the big stuff: If you’re holding a significant amount of crypto that you don’t plan on trading or spending often, a hardware wallet is the clear winner. The extra security is worth the minor inconvenience. It’s like using a safe for your valuables. You’d rather be safe than sorry,&nbsp;right? For daily use: If you’re just starting out, or if you need a place to store a small amount of crypto for everyday transactions, a software wallet is perfect. It’s easy, fast, and accessible. It’s the equivalent of carrying a small amount of cash in your wallet for daily purchases. Most people who are serious about crypto actually use a combination of both. They keep the majority of their funds on a hardware wallet for security and move a small, manageable amount to a software wallet for day-to-day spending. This way, you get the best of both worlds: top-tier security for your main savings and the convenience of a hot wallet for regular&nbsp;use. Ultimately, the best advice I can give you is to think about what you need to do with your crypto and choose your wallet accordingly. Just remember, no matter which one you use, always, and I mean always, protect your seed phrase like it’s the most valuable thing you own!&nbsp;✨ Is My Crypto Safe? which one is better? Hardware wallet or Software Wallet? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3829+2.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02423+2.66%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 21:46
Podiel
How I Built a $9,000/Month Coaching Business in 2025  From One-on-One Zoom Calls to a Scalable…

In 2025, coaching isn’t just for life gurus. Ordinary professionals are turning their expertise into six-figure businesses.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Threshold
T$0.01565+1.82%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003263-16.65%
SIX
SIX$0.01976+1.17%
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 21:46
Podiel

