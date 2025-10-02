Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Coinbase tests USDC aid delivery for low-income New Yorkers — will it work?
Coinbase is piloting $12,000 USDC transfers in New York, testing whether stablecoins can deliver aid to low-income households more efficiently. Coinbase returns to direct aid with GiveDirectly In early October 2025, Coinbase and the nonprofit GiveDirectly launched a pilot program…
USDC
$0,9993
-0,02%
MORE
$0,06992
-0,54%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 21:40
Podiel
VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles
The Foundation confirmed that its treasury dropped to $167 million by the end of June, a sharp fall from earlier […] The post VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles appeared first on Coindoo.
VET
$0,0237
+3,13%
JUNE
$0,0969
-17,88%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/02 21:35
Podiel
Bitwise Launches the First Covered Call ETF (ICRC) Based on Circle (CRCL) Stock
PANews reported on October 2nd that crypto asset management company Bitwise announced the official launch of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) applying a covered call strategy to Circle (CRCL) stock, ticker symbol ICRC, according to its official Twitter account. The ETF aims to provide investors with a channel to generate monthly income through their exposure to Circle stock.
FUND
$0,01302
-4,26%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 21:04
Podiel
Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"
Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said that Solana (SOL) has an advantage over Ethereum (ETH) in the ETF market. Continue Reading: Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"
ALTCOIN
$0,0004652
+6,79%
ETH
$4 487,35
+4,13%
SOL
$232,35
+5,91%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:53
Podiel
Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows
Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. received $675.8 million in inflows on October 1. Continue Reading:Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows The post Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
U
$0,009857
-0,49%
1
$0,006843
-14,20%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:48
Podiel
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH’s Surge To $6,000 Will Push This $0.015 Altcoin 9,000% To Outperform Pi Network Launch
The Ethereum price is building momentum, and whispers of a breakout toward $6,000 are growing louder. But the real intrigue lies in what such a rally could spark. Low-cap tokens often ride ETH’s wave, and one presale at $0.015, Paydax Protocol, is already being tipped to outshine Pi Network’s long-awaited launch, with projections of a
ETH
$4 487,35
+4,13%
PUSH
$0,03126
+3,40%
ALTCOIN
$0,0004652
+6,79%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:45
Podiel
Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00021175
Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price jump of its prelaunch phase, which will see its value rise from $0.00021113 to $0.00021175. The pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.
MOVE
$0,1162
+4,77%
RISE
$0,010415
+1,82%
1
$0,006843
-14,20%
Podiel
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:40
Podiel
How Based Eggman Bridges Memes, Gaming, and DeFi to Redefine Meme Culture on Base Layer 2 Blockchain
Based Eggman connects memes, gaming, and DeFi in one crypto pre sale on Base Layer 2, showing why memecoins and culture-driven ecosystems are shaping the best crypto pre sale to buy.
MEMES
$0,00005941
-2,23%
DEFI
$0,002019
+22,14%
MEME
$0,002553
+3,86%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 19:16
Podiel
Best Crypto Presale 2025: Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale is a Game-Changer for Early Investors
Discover why Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction as one of the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025, merging gaming, memes, and Web3 innovation.
WHY
$0,00000003236
+12,40%
GAME
$36,4047
+1,20%
MEMES
$0,00005941
-2,23%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 19:09
Podiel
Visa’s stablecoin pilot sets a new tempo for cross-border crypto payments
Visa has kicked off a pilot that lets businesses pre-fund international transfers with regulated stablecoins instead of juggling multiple bank accounts and currencies.
CROSS
$0,23154
-3,17%
FUND
$0,01302
-4,26%
BANK
$0,06794
-1,67%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 19:06
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe