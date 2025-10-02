2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Coinbase tests USDC aid delivery for low-income New Yorkers — will it work?

Coinbase tests USDC aid delivery for low-income New Yorkers — will it work?

Coinbase is piloting $12,000 USDC transfers in New York, testing whether stablecoins can deliver aid to low-income households more efficiently. Coinbase returns to direct aid with GiveDirectly In early October 2025, Coinbase and the nonprofit GiveDirectly launched a pilot program…
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,02%
Moonveil
MORE$0,06992-0,54%
Podiel
Crypto.news2025/10/02 21:40
Podiel
VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles

VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles

The Foundation confirmed that its treasury dropped to $167 million by the end of June, a sharp fall from earlier […] The post VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles appeared first on Coindoo.
VeChain
VET$0,0237+3,13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0969-17,88%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:35
Podiel
Bitwise Launches the First Covered Call ETF (ICRC) Based on Circle (CRCL) Stock

Bitwise Launches the First Covered Call ETF (ICRC) Based on Circle (CRCL) Stock

PANews reported on October 2nd that crypto asset management company Bitwise announced the official launch of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) applying a covered call strategy to Circle (CRCL) stock, ticker symbol ICRC, according to its official Twitter account. The ETF aims to provide investors with a channel to generate monthly income through their exposure to Circle stock.
FUND
FUND$0,01302-4,26%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/02 21:04
Podiel
Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"

Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said that Solana (SOL) has an advantage over Ethereum (ETH) in the ETF market. Continue Reading: Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004652+6,79%
Ethereum
ETH$4 487,35+4,13%
Solana
SOL$232,35+5,91%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:53
Podiel
Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. received $675.8 million in inflows on October 1. Continue Reading:Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows The post Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0,009857-0,49%
1
1$0,006843-14,20%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:48
Podiel
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH’s Surge To $6,000 Will Push This $0.015 Altcoin 9,000% To Outperform Pi Network Launch

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH’s Surge To $6,000 Will Push This $0.015 Altcoin 9,000% To Outperform Pi Network Launch

The Ethereum price is building momentum, and whispers of a breakout toward $6,000 are growing louder. But the real intrigue lies in what such a rally could spark. Low-cap tokens often ride ETH’s wave, and one presale at $0.015, Paydax Protocol, is already being tipped to outshine Pi Network’s long-awaited launch, with projections of a
Ethereum
ETH$4 487,35+4,13%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03126+3,40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004652+6,79%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:45
Podiel
Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00021175

Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00021175

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price jump of its prelaunch phase, which will see its value rise from $0.00021113 to $0.00021175. The pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.
Movement
MOVE$0,1162+4,77%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010415+1,82%
1
1$0,006843-14,20%
Podiel
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:40
Podiel
How Based Eggman Bridges Memes, Gaming, and DeFi to Redefine Meme Culture on Base Layer 2 Blockchain

How Based Eggman Bridges Memes, Gaming, and DeFi to Redefine Meme Culture on Base Layer 2 Blockchain

Based Eggman connects memes, gaming, and DeFi in one crypto pre sale on Base Layer 2, showing why memecoins and culture-driven ecosystems are shaping the best crypto pre sale to buy.
MEMES
MEMES$0,00005941-2,23%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002019+22,14%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002553+3,86%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:16
Podiel
Best Crypto Presale 2025: Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale is a Game-Changer for Early Investors

Best Crypto Presale 2025: Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale is a Game-Changer for Early Investors

Discover why Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction as one of the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025, merging gaming, memes, and Web3 innovation.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003236+12,40%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36,4047+1,20%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00005941-2,23%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:09
Podiel
Visa’s stablecoin pilot sets a new tempo for cross-border crypto payments

Visa’s stablecoin pilot sets a new tempo for cross-border crypto payments

Visa has kicked off a pilot that lets businesses pre-fund international transfers with regulated stablecoins instead of juggling multiple bank accounts and currencies.
CROSS
CROSS$0,23154-3,17%
FUND
FUND$0,01302-4,26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06794-1,67%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:06
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe