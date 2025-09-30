2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure

Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure

CoreWeave announced that it has signed a $14.2 billion agreement with Meta Platforms. As part of the contract, the firm will give the social giant access to Nvidia’s advanced GB300 systems. According to CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator, Meta’s choice is due to its successful track record of collaboration on previous contracts. Amid the news, the […] Сообщение Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/30 22:30
XRP News Today: Ripple & Ondo Partner As Tokenized U.S Treasuries Arrive On XRPL

XRP News Today: Ripple & Ondo Partner As Tokenized U.S Treasuries Arrive On XRPL

XRP News Today is dominated by Ripple’s partnership with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized U.S. Treasuries to the XRP Ledger, an institutional move pivoting XRPL into real-world asset territory. Meanwhile, as the crypto world watches institutional rails, Remittix is quietly positioning itself for larger uptake beyond memes and hype. Ripple & Ondo: Tokenized Treasuries Land […] The post XRP News Today: Ripple & Ondo Partner As Tokenized U.S Treasuries Arrive On XRPL appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 22:30
Cardano And Dogecoin Price Outlook, As Analysts Back This New ETH Layer 2 Token To Outshine Them

Cardano And Dogecoin Price Outlook, As Analysts Back This New ETH Layer 2 Token To Outshine Them

The old adage about building faster ships while everyone else patches their leaky boats has never rung truer in crypto markets. While Cardano price momentum and Dogecoin price patterns paint impressive technical pictures with V-shaped recoveries and golden cross formations, a deeper infrastructure story emerges beneath these headline-grabbing moves.  Layer Brett‘s revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 22:29
Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report

Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report

The post Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Turkish government is reportedly preparing legislation that would grant its financial crime watchdog, Masak, the authority to freeze cryptocurrency accounts as part of a wider effort to combat money laundering and financial crime — a move that potentially highlights regulators’ ongoing concerns over crypto-related illicit activity. According to a report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the proposed changes would expand Masak’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) mandate, enabling it to freeze both cryptocurrency and traditional bank accounts.  The measures are said to align with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The bill is expected to be introduced in the Grand National Assembly, though no timetable was provided, according to Bloomberg.  Source: Bloomberg If passed, Masak would be empowered to freeze or close accounts suspected of illicit use across payment systems, electronic money institutions, banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. It would also be able to impose transaction limits or blacklist crypto wallets linked to criminal activity. A key focus of the legislation is to curb the rise of so-called “rented accounts” — accounts that criminals pay individuals to use for activities such as illegal gambling or financial fraud. Although cryptocurrency trading and investment remain legal in Turkey, and profits are not yet subject to taxation as of October, the government has been moving to tighten oversight.  As Cointelegraph reported, the Finance Ministry is preparing new rules that would require crypto exchanges to collect detailed information on the source and purpose of transactions, as well as introduce limits on stablecoin transfers. In July, the Capital Markets Board (CMB), one of Turkey’s key financial regulators, announced it had blocked access to several platforms offering “unauthorized” digital asset services, including PancakeSwap, a popular decentralized exchange.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:25
Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the ‘XRP Reserve Bill’ to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually?

Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the 'XRP Reserve Bill' to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually?

The post Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the ‘XRP Reserve Bill’ to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A rumor has been circulating online claiming that the Texas Senate passed an “XRP Reserve Bill” that would require the state to purchase up to $100 million worth of XRP each year. This claim is false. What Really Happened On September 27, the Texas Senate approved Senate Bill 21, which creates the Texas Strategic Bitcoin …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 22:17
Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra’s ‘Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns’ Presale

Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra's 'Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns' Presale

The post Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra’s ‘Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns’ Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui has built its reputation on scalable architecture and developer-friendly tools, placing it among the new generation of high-performance blockchains. Its technology has attracted growing communities of builders, but as investors look beyond infrastructure, attention is shifting toward projects with presale clarity and built-in yield mechanics. XRP Tundra has emerged as one of those contenders. The project’s presale framework highlights dual-token mechanics, staking rewards, and fixed launch valuations, which separate it from speculative early offerings. For investors asking where Sui’s momentum might find a rival, Tundra’s presale has become a clear answer. Presale Structure: Phase 4 Pricing and Rewards Phase 4 buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068 per token. Every allocation comes with a 16% bonus in TUNDRA-Sand free TUNDRA-X, referenced at $0.034. This structure ensures that each entry provides exposure to both Solana and XRPL environments from the outset. At launch, prices are going to be $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, emphasizing the asymmetry between presale entry and market debut. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for the presale, ensuring that early backers are central to eventual circulation. Unlike presales, where launch levels remain vague, Tundra discloses them upfront.  Tokenomics: Division of Utility and Governance The design separates token functions. TUNDRA-S (Solana) is the yield and utility token, used in staking and DeFi integrations. TUNDRA-X (XRPL) is the governance and reserves token, anchoring treasury management and voting rights. This platform is distributing allocations across presale, liquidity, ecosystem growth, reserves, and team shares with vesting schedules published in the whitepaper. This provides visibility on supply flow and unlocks timelines. These are critical factors for investors who want to model dilution risk. By splitting roles, Tundra avoids the confusion common in single-token systems that attempt to combine yield, governance, and reserves into one asset. Staking Architecture for XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:09
Dogecoin vs Ethereum: Their Key Differences

Dogecoin vs Ethereum: Their Key Differences

Dogecoin and Ethereum are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, but they serve very different purposes and attract different kinds of investors. Dogecoin started as a meme coin and is known for its simple design and fun community, while Ethereum is a full platform for building apps, smart contracts, and NFTs.The biggest difference is that Ethereum offers more real-world uses and long-term stability, while Dogecoin is best for people willing to take bigger risks for possible quick gains. Whether someone is looking for explosive short-term gains or steady long-term growth, understanding both Dogecoin and Ethereum helps with smarter investment choices.Overview of Dogecoin and EthereumDogecoin and Ethereum are two leading cryptocurrencies, but they have very different backgrounds, goals, and communities. One was started as a joke and grew unexpectedly, while the other was created as a serious platform for new technology.Origins and FoundersDogecoin was launched in December 2013. It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. They wanted to make a fun and lighthearted digital currency based on the popular “Doge” internet meme. Dogecoin’s playful start made it stand out from other cryptocurrencies at the time.Ethereum came to life in July of 2015, thanks to a group led by Vitalik Buterin. Other co-founders include Gavin Wood, Anthony Di Iorio, and Charles Hoskinson. Ethereum was designed to be much more than a digital coin; it aimed to enable developers to build decentralized applications, also known as dApps.The difference in founding teams and goals helped shape each project. Dogecoin started as a parody, while Ethereum was the product of a team with serious ambitions for blockchain technology.Core Concepts and PurposeDogecoin is used mainly for online tipping, small payments, and as a digital currency for fun. It does not support smart contracts and does not have a larger ecosystem for development. Its main features are fast and low-cost transactions.Ethereum’s key idea is to serve as a platform for smart contracts and decentralized apps. It uses its native coin, Ether (ETH), to pay for transactions and services on the network. Ethereum supports a wide range of applications including DeFi, NFTs, and games.Ethereum’s advanced functions have helped it become a major force in the crypto space, while Dogecoin has kept its role as a simple means of transferring value.Community and CultureDogecoin’s community developed on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, often supporting social causes and raising money for charities. The culture is friendly, humorous, and strongly influenced by internet memes. The community’s playful attitude helped Dogecoin gain wide popularity beyond crypto circles.Ethereum’s community includes developers, investors, companies, and tech experts. It is more focused on building technology and growing the ecosystem. The discussions and activities are often about technical progress, network upgrades, and the future of decentralized applications.While Dogecoin fans unite around fun and inclusivity, Ethereum’s community is driven by innovation and creating new blockchain solutions. Both have passionate supporters and play distinct roles in the world of cryptocurrencies.Key Differences Between Dogecoin and EthereumCATEGORYDOGECOINETHEREUMLaunch DateDec. 2013Jul. 2015FoundersBilly Markus, Jackson Palmer.Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood, Anthony Di Iorio, Charles Hoskinson.Original IntentLighthearted 'meme' currency.Serious platform for programmable money.Core Purpose TodaySimple, fast P2P payments & tipping.Platform for smart contracts and dApps.ConsensusProof-of-WorkProof-of-Stake (post-Merge)Block Time1 minute12 -14 secondsSmart Contracts / dAppsNot supported natively.First-class feature; core to the network.DeFi & NFTsNot available natively.Extensive DeFi and NFT ecosystems.Token StandardsNone natively (can use wrapped DOGE elsewhere).ERC standardsSupply ModelNo max cap; 10,000 DOGE minted per minute.No fixed cap; issuance + EIP-1559 fee burnInflation / DeflationInflationary by design.Can be neutral / deflationary during high activity.Community & CulturePlayful, meme-driven, charity/tipping focused.Builder-heavy: developers, enterprises, researchers.Development ActivityLower; infrequent major changes.High; frequent upgrades and active repos.Upgrade RoadmapMinimal/formal planning is limited.Clear roadmap; major milestones.Primary Use CasesMicropayments, tipping, community projects.DeFi, NFTs, tokenization, general dApps.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat differentiates Dogecoin's blockchain technology compared to Ethereum's?Dogecoin is based on a proof-of-work consensus like Bitcoin but uses a different algorithm called Scrypt. It is mostly used for simple peer-to-peer transfers.Ethereum also started with proof-of-work but now uses proof-of-stake. It supports smart contracts, which allow for complex apps like DeFi, NFTs, and games.Can Dogecoin realistically surpass Ethereum in terms of technological capabilities or applications?Dogecoin’s features are basic and focus on sending and receiving coins. It does not support smart contracts or advanced apps.Ethereum is built to handle smart contracts, allowing developers to create a wide range of decentralized applications. Dogecoin is unlikely to match this level of technology or flexibility unless major changes are made to its code.What are the transaction speeds and costs associated with Dogecoin and Ethereum?Dogecoin usually offers faster and cheaper transactions than Ethereum. It is known for low fees due to its simple design.Ethereum transactions can be slower and more expensive, especially when the network is busy. However, upgrades and scaling solutions are working to lower these costs over time.How do the communities and developer support for Dogecoin and Ethereum differ?Dogecoin’s community is known for being friendly, fun, and driven by internet culture. Developer activity is limited, with most attention focused on keeping the network stable.Ethereum’s community includes many developers, businesses, and organizations. It receives regular updates and has strong support for building new tools and apps.What are the long-term scalability prospects for Dogecoin and Ethereum?Ethereum is working on scaling solutions like sharding and Layer 2 networks to support more users and apps. These upgrades aim to boost capacity and lower fees.Dogecoin does not have major scaling projects in development. Its current design is enough for basic transfers but not for complex apps or large-scale adoption.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:00
TradingView: The All-in-One Platform for Modern Traders

TradingView: The All-in-One Platform for Modern Traders

The world of trading has evolved dramatically over the past decade. From institutional players with complex infrastructures to everyday…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/30 21:53
DeCard and Visa Launch DeCard Luminaries, a Premium Credit Card for Web3 Visionaries

DeCard and Visa Launch DeCard Luminaries, a Premium Credit Card for Web3 Visionaries

DeCard by DCS launches DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that enables available stablecoin balance to be used to fund everyday purchases at Visa-accepting merchant locations.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 21:47
What to know about DeepSeek's new V3.2-Exp model

What to know about DeepSeek's new V3.2-Exp model

China’s tech wonder kid DeepSeek has launched a new experimental model, V3.2-Exp, as part of its attempt to challenge American dominance in AI. The release came on Monday and was first made public through a post on Hugging Face, a popular AI forum. DeepSeek claims that this latest version builds on its current model, V3.1-Terminus, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 20:42
