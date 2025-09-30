2025-10-03 Friday

2 Undervalued Coins Smart Money Is Accumulating While the Crowd Chases Ripple (XRP)

2 Undervalued Coins Smart Money Is Accumulating While the Crowd Chases Ripple (XRP)

The post 2 Undervalued Coins Smart Money Is Accumulating While the Crowd Chases Ripple (XRP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ripple (XRP) remains in the limelight because of its legal battle and institutional support, there are a number of savvy investors exploring other undervalued coins that have some potential of growing in the market. Two such coins that smart money is starting to hold include Dogecoin (DOGE) and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) in spite of the market control by Ripple. The two coins have good technical qualities and emerging communities that will make them successful in the future in the meme coin space. Dogecoin: A Meme Coin with Growing Institutional Support Having been regarded as a joke token, Dogecoin has managed to become a formidable force in the crypto market. Having a strong community and an increasing institutional interest, Dogecoin has established itself in the meme coin area. In recent years, the trading volume of the coin increased by up to 200%, and it is showing a high demand. Dogecoin is still a reliable asset to many investors who want to diversify their portfolio, although it is shaded by Ripple in a few quarters. Meme coin ETFs and increased corporate participation have made Dogecoin an asset to be taken seriously in the crypto ecosystem. Dogecoin silently stays one of the biggest players as Ripple (XRP) gains momentum on its legal developments and its liquidity and market visibility gains. Dogecoin is a good option to investors who want a meme coin that has a demonstrated history. The Newborn EVM Layer 2 Machine: Little Pepe The new world order is coming with Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin that is rapidly gaining popularity because of its novelty in the approach. Little Pepe is developed based on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol on Layer 2, which can offer faster transactions at extremely low cost. Little Pepe Chain will be aimed at providing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:42
Trump, Pfizer to announce agreement to lower Medicaid drug prices

Trump, Pfizer to announce agreement to lower Medicaid drug prices

The post Trump, Pfizer to announce agreement to lower Medicaid drug prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2025. Nathan Howard | Reuters President Donald Trump on Tuesday will announce an agreement with Pfizer to voluntarily sell its medications for less, as his administration pushes to link U.S. drug prices to cheaper ones abroad. Trump will announce a drug pricing deal with Pfizer at 11 a.m. ET, a White House official told CNBC’s Eamon Javers. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will be in attendance, the official said. The agreement involves discounted prices in Medicaid and a three-year reprieve on planned pharmaceutical tariffs as long as the company is building manufacturing plants in the U.S., a source told CNBC’s Angelica Peebles. The deal comes as Pfizer and 16 other drugmakers face Trump’s Monday deadline to take steps to lower drug prices, as outlined in letters from the president. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported the news on Tuesday. Shares of Pfizer rose more than 3% on Tuesday after the report. Trump in May signed an executive order reviving a controversial plan, the “most favored nation” policy, that aims to slash drug costs by tying the prices of some medicines in the U.S. to the significantly lower ones abroad. The deal comes as drugmakers brace for Trump’s planned tariffs on pharmaceuticals imported into the country. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/trump-pfizer-drug-price-agreement.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:33
Pete Hegseth Says Generals Must Meet Fitness and Grooming Standards

Pete Hegseth Says Generals Must Meet Fitness and Grooming Standards

The post Pete Hegseth Says Generals Must Meet Fitness and Grooming Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said his department would require all members of the military, at every rank from privates to members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to meet grooming standards and take physical training exams twice per year, telling a rare gathering of the nation’s military leadership “it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.” Hegseth spoke to U.S. military leadership at a rare gathering Tuesday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/30/pete-hegseth-says-generals-and-admirals-must-meet-fitness-and-grooming-standards/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:30
Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading

Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading

The post Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, according to reports shared with Finbold on September 30.  The upgrade introduces advanced order types to the decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with on-chain tools that resemble those typically found in centralized markets. Bringing CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi With the rollout, traders can place dLIMIT orders to target specific prices without monitoring the market, or use dTWAP orders to split large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact. Both are powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 infrastructure, which enables complex execution logic beyond standard smart contract functionality. “Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.” The order types are accessible through an interface that lets users set parameters such as price limits, intervals, and trade timing. Traders can also monitor execution in real time via an integrated history tab. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, also added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.” The integration expands Orbs’ suite of Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/omni-exchange-adds-orbs-dtwap-and-dlimit-protocols-on-base-for-advanced-defi-trading/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:27
COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season

COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season

The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards.  Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:09
BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer

BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer

The post BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 17:30 See how BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team are creating a global experience layer, making it the top cryptocurrency to buy with real fan engagement worldwide. When two brands known for precision and speed come together, the result is more than sponsorship; it’s an entirely new layer of global engagement. BlockDAG’s (BDAG) partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is about bringing blockchain to life, not just observing it. The collaboration will debut in Singapore, with on-track activations, simulators, hackathons, and fan events that connect blockchain to the passion of motorsport. Early backers view it as the top crypto to buy, as it isn’t limited to screens and charts, but has also raised $415M in presale, and the price is currently locked at $0.0013 for a limited time. From Sponsorship to Immersion: A New Standard Traditional sports partnerships in crypto usually stop at putting a logo on cars or digital backdrops. The difference between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team lies in how blockchain becomes an integral part of the actual fan experience. Imagine stepping into a simulator that mirrors the speed of a Grand Prix car while being part of a decentralized system running on live blockchain infrastructure. These activations ensure fans leave with more than just memories of the race. They leave having interacted with blockchain technology in a way that feels seamless and accessible. For developers, hackathons connected to race weekends create hands-on opportunities to build applications on BlockDAG, combining motorsport excitement with Web3 innovation. This shift is significant because it bridges the gap between abstract technology and real-world experiences. For those evaluating the top crypto to buy, a utility backed by cultural integration is more valuable than hype-driven speculation. Awakening Testnet: Proof Before the Spotlight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:06
Unrivaled Basketball Seals Partnership With Xfinity

Unrivaled Basketball Seals Partnership With Xfinity

The post Unrivaled Basketball Seals Partnership With Xfinity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 17: Angel Reese #5 of Rose battles under the basket against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Vinyl during the second half at The Mediapro Studio on January 17, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images Xfinity has signed a multi-year agreement with Unrivaled, becoming the player-founded basketball league’s official internet, mobile, and entertainment partner. The deal marks Xfinity’s first league-wide sponsorship in women’s sports and will debut with the start of Unrivaled’s 2026 season on January 5. For Xfinity, the partnership is positioned around deepening the fan experience. Plans include behind-the-scenes content driven by players, interactive challenges such as the Free Throw Faceoff, and exclusive discounts for Xfinity customers. In-arena activations like FanFest events and commemorative ticket programs are also part of the package. “As a brand committed to delivering the ultimate experience for sports fans, we are proud to join forces with Unrivaled,” said Jessica Muir, Comcast Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Engagement. “This partnership not only expands our support of basketball but also allows us to help elevate women’s sports through a league that is innovating women’s basketball to meet the modern sports fan and overall market.” For Unrivaled, the timing of the agreement comes as the league moves into a critical phase of growth. Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league launched in 2025 with a 3-on-3, full-court format and a player-ownership model that grants athletes equity alongside salaries. Its debut season drew many of the sport’s top names, a championship won by Rose Basketball Club led by Chelsea Gray, and national attention for its innovative approach on and off the court. That momentum has continued. Earlier this month, Unrivaled announced the first wave of players for its sophomore season, including Paige Bueckers, the 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:00
The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025

The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025

The post The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide climbed by over 600 during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, continuing the steady pace seen in the first half of the year, when more than 1,000 new machines were installed. According to the data acquired by Finbold research and published in its Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs rose from 38,726 on July 1 to 39,374 on September 30, representing a net increase of 648 machines worldwide. In other words, an average of 7 new Crypto ATMss became operational every day, around 34 every week, and over 210 every month. The U.S. leads in Bitcoin ATMs Most notably, more than half of the new Bitcoin ATMs — 386, to be more precise — were set up in the United States.  The upward trend actually started in Q2, when the country added 513 new ATMs, bringing the total to 30,447. This uptick in the past two quarters is especially noteworthy given a net decline of 185 in Q1, when the number dropped to 29,934.  Such a dramatic shift could perhaps be attributed to the Trump Administration’s increasingly pro-crypto policies. Crypto ATM markets mixed Australia also posted strong gains, with 132 new installations, underscoring the country’s blooming crypto industry. The land down under was also one of the leaders in the previous quarters, adding 272 new ATMs in Q1 and 219 more in Q2.  On the other hand, the European market saw ATM count decline by 25. This is a reversal from the first half of the year, which saw an addition of 86 ATMs in Q1 and another 63 in Q2. Finally, Canada also reported losses, losing 6 ATMs during the quarter, another turnaround compared to historical data, given that 122 new ATMs in Q1 and 123 in Q2…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:57
Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert

Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert

The post Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/spot-xrp-dogecoin-etf-approval-odds-100/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:52
Trump administration cancels $7.4B chip ‘slush fund’ leaving industry in chaos

Trump administration cancels $7.4B chip ‘slush fund’ leaving industry in chaos

The post Trump administration cancels $7.4B chip ‘slush fund’ leaving industry in chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has pulled funding from a massive semiconductor chip research effort, leaving hundreds without jobs and billions in promised investments hanging in the balance. The organization at the center of the controversy, Natcast, had secured contracts worth $7.4 billion to establish America’s National Semiconductor Technology Center. More than 200 major companies including Nvidia, Intel, Apple, Samsung, Google and AMD had joined the initiative aimed at keeping the United States ahead in the global chip technology race. Lutnick called Natcast a “semiconductor slush fund that did nothing but line the pockets of Biden loyalists with American tax dollars.” He claims the nonprofit was set up illegally by the previous administration and seized control of the money in late August. The decision hit hard. Natcast employed 110 people. Within weeks of the announcement, more than 90% lost their jobs. A planned September conference in Austin featuring speakers from Nvidia and OpenAI was abruptly canceled. Projects across multiple states received orders to stop work immediately. Politico interviewed over 50 people connected to the situation. Many spoke anonymously, fearing retaliation. They described chaos and confusion following the funding freeze, with desperate attempts to reach Commerce Department officials going nowhere. Billion-dollar projects left in limbo Nearly $2 billion had been committed to facilities and programs in Arizona, New York, California and Texas. The biggest awards went to three research centers that had already begun preparations. Albany Nanotech Complex in upstate New York received $825 million in federal money, matched by $1 billion from the state. The facility held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in July. Partners like IBM, Micron, Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron had lined up $9 billion in commitments. Officials there say the center will move forward, though replacement funding sources remain unclear. Arizona State University won $1.1 billion for a chip…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:51
