Steven Knight And James Norton Discuss ‘House Of Guinness’, First Day Of Filming And What Rafferty ‘Symbolizes’
James Norton as Sean Rafferty in 'House of Guinness' Netflix Steven Knight is back with another captivating period drama, House of Guinness, now available on Netflix. The Peaky Blinders creator is no stranger to adapting true stories from the 19th or 20th Century for the screen and this time, he dived into the story of the Guinness family and the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness for his four children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn) and Benjamin (Fionn O'Shea). Fans of Knight's work know that the writer always puts a point to introducing his dark, brooding characters in an epic way, very often with a back shot, just like he did for Tommy Shelby in the very first episode of Peaky Blinders, or more recently for Henry ''Sugar'' Goodson in A Thousand Blows. In my previous interview with Knight for A Thousand Blows, we talked about these iconic back shots that he likes to write to introduce some of his characters. At the time, the writer told me, ''It's a very good observation because you can only do that for someone, if you know that when they arrive, they're going to deliver what you want.'' This time, Knight wrote this introduction for James Norton's character, Sean Rafferty, who has been working for the Guinness family for years as their foreman and fixer. This interview contains important spoilers past this point. From L to R: James Norton, Anthony Boyle, Steven Knight, Louis Partridge and Fionn O'Shea attend the premiere of 'House of Guinness' Netflix ''It's not to say that the other actors couldn't carry a back shot as well, because we've just been blessed with a generation of young Irish actors for this show, that are coming through and who are as you have seen, phenomenal.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:48