XRP Price Prediction: $15 Incoming – But Early Layer Brett Investors Could Bank 10,000% Gains

Market turbulence just delivered a harsh lesson in cryptocurrency infrastructure limitations that XRP holders cannot afford to ignore. While XRP price prediction models celebrate BBVA partnerships and whale accumulation patterns driving prices above $3, the recent $58.8 million liquidation crisis reveals fundamental weaknesses in traditional payment tokens.  Smart investors are recognizing that Layer Brett‘s Layer […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 23:29
You Can’t Afford to Miss the Cryptocurrency Tsunami that the SEC just Unleashed — Altcoins are…

A recent daring move by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the potential to completely alter the cryptocurrency…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/30 23:28
Vitalik Buterin sells two memecoins, could this spark an XYZVerse mania?

Vitalik Buterin sells memecoins for $114k, sparking speculation on XYZVerse’s next big move. Vitalik Buterin’s recent sale of two memecoins has caught the attention of traders, as the move brought in $114,700. This unexpected action has led many to wonder…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 23:21
Visa Direct Puts Stablecoins to Work in Global Payment Pilot

TLDR: Visa Direct has introduced a pilot using stablecoin prefunding to streamline global payments and reduce capital lockups. Businesses can now pre-fund with stablecoins, enabling faster liquidity while maintaining coverage for international payouts. The pilot aims to cut settlement delays, freeing companies from parking fiat balances days before transactions. Visa plans to expand the stablecoin [...] The post Visa Direct Puts Stablecoins to Work in Global Payment Pilot appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 23:15
XRP News: Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

The SEC recently instructed issuers to withdraw certain filings for spot products — including XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin […] The post XRP News: Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 23:03
How a $68T Wealth Transfer Could Expose Bitcoin’s Inheritance Crisis

With up to 20% of BTC lost forever, the future of crypto wealth could as well hinge on smart wills, custody rails and legal reform. The post How a $68T Wealth Transfer Could Expose Bitcoin’s Inheritance Crisis appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:59
Bitcoin News: Was ein Shutdown der US-Regierung jetzt für den BTC Kurs bedeutet

Ein drohender Stillstand der US-Regierung könnte die Veröffentlichung wichtiger Wirtschaftsdaten verzögern. Für die Notenbank sind diese Daten entscheidend, um über Zinsen zu entscheiden. Das bringt Bitcoin in eine heikle Lage mit Chancen und großen Risiken. Die politischen Spannungen in Washington werfen derzeit einen langen Schatten auf die Finanzmärkte. Droht ein Stillstand der US-Regierung, geraten nicht […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 22:49
Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL

The post Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Solstice Finance, an on-chain asset management protocol backed by $1 billion investment firm Deus X Capital, has officially launched USX, its Solana-native stablecoin, alongside the YieldVault Program. The launch marks a significant step for the Solana ecosystem, bringing a purpose-built stablecoin designed for native yields, transparency, and seamless composability. At launch, over $160 million in total value locked (TVL) has been deposited into the protocol. The initiative has secured backing from leading institutions, including Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros, and Deus X Capital. Addressing Solana’s Stablecoin Gap Stablecoins have become a cornerstone of DeFi; however, most of the dominant assets in the sector were not initially designed for the Solana ecosystem. According to Solstice Finance CEO and Co-Founder Ben Nadareski, this has resulted in liquidity flowing out of Solana to other ecosystems in search of stronger yields. Commenting on the development, Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice, stated: Advertisement &nbsp “Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana, and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX, addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol.” Lily Liu, the President of the Solana Foundation, noted that the launch of Solstice opens new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:49
Vitalik Buterin Wants Open-Source Technology to Transform These Fields

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a fresh call for greater openness and verifiability in the technologies shaping modern life.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:40
Europe’s Validator Giant BTCS Secures $100M to Power Staking, DeFi, and Treasury Diversification

BTCS follows an Active Treasury Strategy with a diversified portfolio of 60% BTC, 30% ZIG, and 10% CORE, deploying funds into staking, DeFi, and validator operations. It distinguishes itself as the first publicly traded blockchain infrastructure firm, operating validator nodes and staking services to generate recurring revenue. BTCS, the largest European Digital Asset Treasury Company [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 20:38
