US regulators investigating unusual trading activity

The post US regulators investigating unusual trading activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US regulators investigating unusual trading activity The SEC and FINRA have sent letters to more than 200 companies that have made ‘crypto treasury’ announcements in the past year, investigating suspicious trading activity in the run-up to the announcements. Reg FD requires that companies make the same material disclosures to the public as they do to institutional investors or analysts. Recently, AT&T agreed to a record $6.5 million penalty for Reg FD violations. ‘Crypto treasury’ companies have sought to follow the Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) playbook by hoarding digital assets, but many have been forced to institute share buyback programs to alleviate drooping stock prices. U.S. regulators are investigating swings in company stock prices that preceded announcements that they planned to create digital asset treasuries, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have reached out to over 200 companies that had announced digital asset treasuries this year. FINRA is a subsidiary agency of the SEC responsible for enforcing compliance with fair practice and market rules. Citing individuals familiar with the investigations, the Wall Street Journal said that the regulators were ‘raising concerns’ with companies that saw unusually high volumes and sharp price upticks immediately prior to making their digital asset announcements. The SEC particularly warns companies about potential Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) violations. Reg FD requires that, where public companies disclose material, non-public information to certain groups of individuals (such as analysts or institutional investors), they must make simultaneous disclosures to the public. In essence, it protects investors from limited disclosure and is intended to increase transparency and accountability in public markets. Violations of Reg FD trigger the SEC’s general disclosure violation penalties. These are civil punishments…