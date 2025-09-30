Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Former L.A. County Deputy Admits Involvement in Crypto Mogul’s Criminal Operations
TLDR Michael Coberg, a former L.A. deputy, pleaded guilty to federal extortion charges. Coberg worked with crypto mogul Adam Iza, extorting victims and arranging false arrests. Coberg faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy charges linked to Iza’s schemes. Iza and Coberg manipulated victims using threats, financial demands, and false arrests. A former [...] The post Former L.A. County Deputy Admits Involvement in Crypto Mogul’s Criminal Operations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:39
Podiel
XRP Ledger Heads Into Tourism as Ripple Asia Partners With Tobu Top Tours
TLDR: SBI Ripple Asia signed an MOU with Tobu Top Tours to build a blockchain-based token payment system using XRP Ledger. The platform will link NFTs and unique payment tokens for use in tourism, commerce, and regional development by 2026. Tobu Top Tours will lead partner acquisition and NFT-based marketing, while SBI Ripple Asia manages [...] The post XRP Ledger Heads Into Tourism as Ripple Asia Partners With Tobu Top Tours appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$3.0606
+4.14%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TOKEN
$0.013
+3.50%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 23:30
Podiel
New Legislation Would Shield Crypto Users from State Restrictions in Wisconsin
Assembly Bill 471, introduced this week, attempts to strip away money transmitter licensing requirements for a wide range of crypto-related […] The post New Legislation Would Shield Crypto Users from State Restrictions in Wisconsin appeared first on Coindoo.
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/09/30 23:30
Podiel
What is the September Curse? All You Need To Know
The September Curse refers to an unfortunate period of steep declines and less lucrative margins that are usually tracked during the month. This article will discuss everything about this phenomenon, the financial theories related to it, and the effects found in the crypto market due to the curse. The article will also give insights into ... Read more The post What is the September Curse? All You Need To Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MORE
$0.06994
-0.54%
Podiel
Bitemycoin
2025/09/30 23:30
Podiel
Huawei Expands AI Chip Ambitions as Nvidia Sales Stall in China
TLDRs; Huawei plans to double Ascend 910C AI chip production in 2025, targeting 600,000 units to meet rising demand. Nvidia’s chip sales in China have stalled amid U.S. export restrictions, opening opportunities for domestic rivals. Huawei is rolling out massive AI infrastructure, including superpods and interconnect systems, to rival Nvidia’s computing clusters. A long-term chip [...] The post Huawei Expands AI Chip Ambitions as Nvidia Sales Stall in China appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1278
+4.58%
U
$0.009847
-0.53%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:29
Podiel
Integral introduces PrimeOne, the first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker, offering real-time margin, liquidity, and reduced credit risk.
TLDR PrimeOne integrates credit, trading, and settlement on the Codex blockchain. USD-backed stablecoins enable real-time margin movement between wallets. The platform minimizes counterparty risk for institutional crypto traders. Integral’s PrimeOne simplifies crypto trading with one account and AML check. Integral, a leader in FX and digital asset technology, has launched PrimeOne, the world’s first stablecoin-based [...] The post Integral introduces PrimeOne, the first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker, offering real-time margin, liquidity, and reduced credit risk. appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.08087
+3.71%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:14
Podiel
US regulators investigating unusual trading activity
The post US regulators investigating unusual trading activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US regulators investigating unusual trading activity The SEC and FINRA have sent letters to more than 200 companies that have made ‘crypto treasury’ announcements in the past year, investigating suspicious trading activity in the run-up to the announcements. Reg FD requires that companies make the same material disclosures to the public as they do to institutional investors or analysts. Recently, AT&T agreed to a record $6.5 million penalty for Reg FD violations. ‘Crypto treasury’ companies have sought to follow the Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) playbook by hoarding digital assets, but many have been forced to institute share buyback programs to alleviate drooping stock prices. U.S. regulators are investigating swings in company stock prices that preceded announcements that they planned to create digital asset treasuries, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have reached out to over 200 companies that had announced digital asset treasuries this year. FINRA is a subsidiary agency of the SEC responsible for enforcing compliance with fair practice and market rules. Citing individuals familiar with the investigations, the Wall Street Journal said that the regulators were ‘raising concerns’ with companies that saw unusually high volumes and sharp price upticks immediately prior to making their digital asset announcements. The SEC particularly warns companies about potential Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) violations. Reg FD requires that, where public companies disclose material, non-public information to certain groups of individuals (such as analysts or institutional investors), they must make simultaneous disclosures to the public. In essence, it protects investors from limited disclosure and is intended to increase transparency and accountability in public markets. Violations of Reg FD trigger the SEC’s general disclosure violation penalties. These are civil punishments…
COM
$0.013746
-4.62%
MORE
$0.06994
-0.54%
PUBLIC
$0.04878
-5.39%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:08
Podiel
Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks
As the crypto market gets ready for a possible big surge, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are out front. Each one brings something different to the table, but Little Pepe really shines with its quick rise and large community. Let’s dive into why these three coins look set to do well, with [...] The post Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks appeared first on Blockonomi.
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
SOL
$232.17
+5.90%
XRP
$3.0606
+4.14%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 23:00
Podiel
Crypto Treasury Companies Pose a Similar Risk to the 2000s Dotcom Bust (deleted)
The post Crypto Treasury Companies Pose a Similar Risk to the 2000s Dotcom Bust (deleted) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 29, 2025 13:25 The Crypto Treasury Phenomenon: Echoes of the Dotcom Era’s Dangerous Dance The Crypto Treasury Phenomenon: Echoes of the Dotcom Era’s Dangerous Dance The proliferation of crypto treasury companies is akin to the dotcom era of the early 2000s, which saw internet stocks crash the economy. This stark warning has taken on new urgency as hundreds of publicly traded companies rush to transform themselves into digital asset accumulators, creating a pattern that financial historians recognize all too well. When hundreds of firms adopt the same one-directional trade (raise equity, buy crypto, repeat), it can become structurally fragile. The crypto treasury model has exploded in 2025, with Twenty One, created by SoftBank and Tether, launched via a Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC with $685 million in capital to buy bitcoin. and Nakamoto, founded by Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey, merged with a publicly traded medical firm, raising $710 million to buy bitcoin. The scale of this phenomenon is staggering. Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), which now account for over $100 billion in digital assets, depend on a persistent equity premium to net asset value (NAV). CoinGecko tracks 120 institutions holding 1,510,408 BTC worth $165 billion, representing 7.19% of Bitcoin’s total supply. These companies have created a new class of publicly traded vehicles that function more as leveraged crypto bets than traditional operating companies. The Premium Trap: A Familiar Pattern Emerges The mechanics of this bubble mirror the dotcom era with alarming precision. A high premium (recently averaging 63% for Ethereum-focused firms) reflects optimistic growth expectations but also indicates speculative froth. As long as new investors buy the stock at a premium, the company can raise money (harvesting those investor funds) to buy more crypto, boasting outsized yields not from operations but…
COM
$0.013746
-4.62%
ERA
$0.5567
+2.01%
WELL
$0.0001158
-1.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:58
Podiel
General Motors (GM) Stock: Rises as EV Lease Tax Credit Extension Fuels Optimism
TLDRs; GM stock rose 5% over the past week, lifted by optimism around the extension of the $7,500 EV lease tax credit. The program uses GM’s financing arm to help dealers apply the credit on EV inventory past the September 30 deadline. Analysts warn that EV demand could drop sharply once the subsidy fully expires, [...] The post General Motors (GM) Stock: Rises as EV Lease Tax Credit Extension Fuels Optimism appeared first on CoinCentral.
ROSE
$0.02726
+1.90%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 22:50
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe