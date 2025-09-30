2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model

TLDRs; KT and Microsoft launched SOTA K, a GPT-4o-based AI model tailored specifically for Korean culture and language. The model outperformed GPT-4o in comprehension, reasoning, and cultural nuances across fields like law, finance, and healthcare. Early adopters include insurance, education, and healthcare sectors, with broader deployment planned across KT’s consumer services. The partnership follows a [...] The post KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 23:44
Early Bitcoin Investor Reveals Biggest Regret After Years In The Market

As he reflects on the choices he made in the past and how they have shaped his understanding of Bitcoin today, an early Bitcoin investor, Jeff Ross, is opening up about his journey in the crypto market and sharing a lesson he says still stays with him. After years of watching Bitcoin grow and evolve, he says one decision still stands out as his biggest mistake.  Jeff Ross Admits His Biggest Bitcoin Mistake Jeff Ross says his biggest mistake was selling all his Bitcoin years ago. Instead of holding Bitcoin, he decided to move it into a substantial and diversified basket of altcoins. He believed coins like Litecoin would rise and even called it the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.”  Related Reading: XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why At that time, Ross thought spreading his bets was the wise choice. Looking back now, that choice clearly proves to be the wrong move. He explains that giving up his Bitcoin for other coins has remained his biggest regret after years in the market. The memory of this mistake remains alive, and today Ross speaks openly about it so that others do not fall into the same trap. Ross says it was not until 2020 that he fully understood what Bitcoin meant. Before then, he had seen the cryptocurrency only as a means to trade and make quick gains.  Lessons Ross Shares With Bitcoiners Today Now, Jeff Ross uses his experience to send a message to other Bitcoiners. At first glance, fiat looks safe because it is widely accepted and backed by governments. However, Ross warns that the same money is quietly losing value every year due to inflation. What feels stable on the surface is, in reality, the “ultimate wealth-extracting unit,” a system that slowly drains people’s savings without them even noticing. Related Reading: Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why According to Ross, Bitcoin fights this by protecting purchasing power and moving it away from fiat money. Moving value into this network, in his view, is the real strength of Bitcoin and the reason it stands apart from the countless digital tokens that come and go. Unlike fiat money, which loses purchasing power over time, Bitcoin removes value from government-backed currency and locks it into a transparent system where it remains safe and immutable. For Ross, Bitcoin could represent freedom, fairness, and the separation of money from state control. His personal story adds weight to these ideas and serves as a clear warning for other investors. By sharing how easily he once got caught up in the excitement of altcoins, Ross illustrates the temptation of short-term gains, as well as the often costly consequences that follow over time. The lesson he draws is that holding Bitcoin could be far more rewarding than chasing quick wins in today’s volatile markets.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/30 23:30
Fed Governor Calls Stablecoins Essential to American Innovation, Drives Best Wallet Token Frenzy

Fed Governor Calls Stablecoins Essential to American Innovation, Drives Best Wallet Token Frenzy

In his speech at Sibos 2025, Waller identified stablecoins as the next step in a long tradition of payment innovations […] The post Fed Governor Calls Stablecoins Essential to American Innovation, Drives Best Wallet Token Frenzy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 23:15
Convano continues to splash cash on BTC, marching toward 21K BTC goal

Convano continues to splash cash on BTC, marching toward 21K BTC goal

Convano has added another 85.8 BTC to its balance sheet.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 23:10
The Truth About Trading with Leverage: What You Need to Know

The Truth About Trading with Leverage: What You Need to Know

In the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency trading, individual traders often push the boundaries of risk to maximize gains. James Wynn, a pseudonymous crypto trader, has become a prominent figure due to his high-leverage, high-stakes trading strategies—particularly on memecoins and decentralized derivatives platforms. Wynn’s dramatic rise, marked by early success with memecoin investments and later risky [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/30 23:02
Amerikaans banenrapport valt tegen, wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Uit een nieuw Amerikaans banenrapport komt een weinig rooskleurig beeld over de arbeidsmarkt naar boven, wat gaat de Federal Reserve doen en wat betekent het voor Bitcoin (BTC)?  Banenrapport valt tegen Uit de nieuwste cijfers van de Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) van het Bureau of Labor Statistics blijkt dat in augustus zowel het aantal nieuwe banen als het aantal vrijwillige baanwisselingen daalde, terwijl het totale aantal vacatures vrijwel stabiel bleef. In augustus zijn er 5,1 miljoen nieuwe werknemers aangenomen, een aanwervingsgraad van 3,2 procent. Daarmee zet de neerwaartse trend van de afgelopen maanden door. Ter vergelijking: in de jaren 2010 lag de aanwervingsgraad nog op hetzelfde niveau terwijl de werkloosheid toen rond de 9 procent schommelde. Dat geeft aan dat bedrijven nu veel terughoudender zijn met het creëren van nieuwe banen, ondanks een aanzienlijk lagere werkloosheid. Dat is ook wat marktcommentator Guy Berger ziet. Hij noemt het een “zwak banenrapport”. A weak JOLTS report. 1/ Hiring and quits fell in August. Hiring on a clear renewed downtrend. pic.twitter.com/HKPQWaAiQ7 — Guy Berger (@EconBerger) September 30, 2025 Werknemers houden vast aan hun baan De quit rate, een belangrijke graadmeter voor het vertrouwen van werknemers om vrijwillig van baan te wisselen, kwam in augustus uit op 1,9 procent. Historisch gezien is dit laag: in de periode 2014–2015 is een vergelijkbaar niveau van vrijwillige opzeggingen pas gemeten bij een werkloosheid van circa 5,7 procent. Dit suggereert dat veel werknemers onzeker zijn over hun vooruitzichten en liever hun huidige baan behouden. Vacatures vlak, ontslagen historisch laag Het aantal openstaande vacatures bleef met 7,2 miljoen vrijwel onveranderd, goed voor 4,3 procent van de totale werkgelegenheid. Sectoraal gezien daalde het aantal vacatures in de bouw (-115.000) en de federale overheid (-61.000). Opvallend is dat het aantal ontslagen en gedwongen beëindigingen met 1,7 miljoen uitzonderlijk laag blijft in historisch perspectief. Werkgevers lijken werknemers liever te behouden ondanks de afkoelende vraag naar nieuwe mensen. Sectorale verschuivingen Afname aan opzeggingen in de horeca (-140.000) en de recreatiesector (-22.000). Stijging van opzeggingen in de bouw (+56.000). Minder ontslagen in de groothandel (-36.000) en bij de federale overheid (-4.000). Hoewel de officiële werkloosheidscijfers stabiel blijven, wijst het JOLTS-rapport op een minder dynamische arbeidsmarkt, waarin werknemers minder snel overstappen en bedrijven terughoudend zijn met het openen van nieuwe functies. Analisten merken op dat de cijfers uit de Current Population Survey (CPS) iets positiever zijn, maar verwachten dat dit verschil zich de komende maanden zal uitvlakken. Wat doet de centrale bank? Als het aantal nieuwe banen structureel afneemt, zijn dit de waarschijnlijke stappen van de Federal Reserve, de Amerikaanse centrale bank: 1. Eerst kijken naar inflatie Als inflatie nog hoog is, zal de Fed niet meteen versoepelen. Ze kiezen dan voor afwachten, zelfs bij een dalende arbeidsmarkt. Is inflatie al onder controle, dan groeit de kans op een renteverlaging. 2. Beleidssignalen aanpassen De Fed gebruikt forward guidance: de toon in persconferenties en notulen verschuift richting “dovish” (minder streng monetair beleid). Dat kan markten al in beweging zetten, nog vóór de rente effectief omlaag gaat. 3. Renteverlagingen en liquiditeitssteun Als de werkloosheid toeneemt en banengroei zwak blijft, komt er waarschijnlijk een renteverlaging of zelfs nieuwe vormen van liquiditeitsinjectie. Historisch gezien (2010, 2020) leidde dat vaak tot meer kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin en andere assets buiten het traditionele systeem. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Amerikaans banenrapport valt tegen, wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Bitcoin Wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin en de cryptomarkt in zijn geheel? Zoals gezegd, wijst een zwakker JOLTS-rapport op afkoeling van de Amerikaanse arbeidsmarkt. Voor Bitcoin (en andere risicovolle assets) zijn dit de mogelijke effecten: Rentebeleid en liquiditeit: Als de arbeidsmarkt vertraagt, neemt de kans toe dat de Federal Reserve de rente verlaagt of minder snel nieuwe verhogingen doorvoert. Lagere rentes zorgen vaak voor meer kapitaalstromen richting alternatieve beleggingen zoals Bitcoin. Narratief ‘digital gold’: Bij tekenen van economische verzwakking zoeken beleggers vaak veilige havens. Bitcoin profiteert dan van zijn reputatie als digitaal goud, vooral als obligatierentes dalen. Korte termijn volatiliteit: Tegelijk kan onzekerheid over de economie zorgen voor schommelingen. Bij een plots zwakke banencijfers kan Bitcoin eerst dalen door “risk-off” sentiment, om daarna te herstellen wanneer de markt renteverlagingen inprijst. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Amerikaans banenrapport valt tegen, wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:01
Early HYPE Whale Dumps 4.99M Tokens for $229M, Banks $149M Profit – Top Signal?

An early Hyperliquid whale sold 4.99 million HYPE tokens for $228.76 million at an average price of $45.82, realizing a profit of $148.63 million after holding for nine months, as the massive selloff joins a broader wave of whale capitulation with traders rotating capital into competing platform Aster DEX on BNB Chain.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:54
Could These Perp DEXs Mint the Next Crypto Millionaires?

The post Could These Perp DEXs Mint the Next Crypto Millionaires? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perpetual DEXs (decentralized exchanges for perpetual futures) have become the latest battleground for traders looking to farm lucrative token airdrops. The appeal is simple: traders can accumulate points by providing liquidity or executing trades. Those points later translate into tokens, sometimes worth significant sums on the secondary market. The Top 3 Perp DEXs Airdrop Farmers Should Probably Watch In 2025, this strategy has evolved into a key play for retail traders who want to replicate the early success stories of exchanges like dYdX and Hyperliquid (HYPE). Sponsored Sponsored However, not all perp DEXs are created equal. While some boast venture capital (VC) backing and billion-dollar volumes, others remain in beta with points already changing hands in OTC markets. With zero-fee trading models, competitive liquidity, and point systems that convert into tokens at TGE (Token Generation Events), exchanges like Lighter, Paradex, and Pacifica are attracting unprecedented attention. Lighter Lighter has quickly emerged as one of the hottest platforms for airdrop farming. Surpassing Hyperliquid to rank as the #2 perp exchange by volume, it now reports daily turnover exceeding $7 billion and an open interest of almost $1.4 billion. Lighter TVL and Open Interest. Source: DefiLlama Backed by a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) and Lightspeed, and founded by Vladimir Novakovski, a former HFT at Citadel, Lighter is positioning itself as a serious contender. Traders farm Lighter Points, which are already valued at around $50 per point on the OTC market, with token distribution expected at the end of December 2025. Points are earned by trading perpetual futures, joining competitions, and referrals. What sets Lighter apart is its zero-fee trading model, which allows genuine strategies like funding arbitrage between platforms. Its point system also rewards liquidity provision in low open interest (OI) pairs, creating extra incentives for risk-tolerant traders. Meanwhile, Lighter offers a User Pool…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:47
Starknet Unveils Bitcoin Staking With 100M STRK Incentives for BTCFi Growth

Highlights: Starknet unveils bitcoin staking with a 100M STRK incentive program. Wrapped BTC assets can now secure Starknet and earn rewards. Re7 introduces an institutional Bitcoin yield fund on Starknet. Starknet has unveiled Bitcoin staking on its Ethereum Layer 2 network, another major milestone in BTCFi. The migration enables the holders of the wrapped Bitcoin-based assets, such as WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, to stake on Starknet. Users are able to gain rewards and be assured of the security of the network without losing ownership of the assets. This launch is based on the BTCFi roadmap approved in August and the Starknet upgrade of September 15. The team states that this is the first trustless Bitcoin staking solution on any Layer 2. The mechanism does not change the base layer of Bitcoin, which is still proof-of-work. Rather, wrapped versions of BTC are part of the Starknet consensus, which is secured through zk-STARK cryptography. 1/ Bitcoin doesn’t change. But what you can do with it just did. From the June 2024 announcement that Starknet would scale Bitcoin, to the product rollouts of March 2025, the path has been clear. BTCFi on Starknet is where that momentum now leads pic.twitter.com/dznkDJYsK8 — Starknet (BTCFi arc) (@Starknet) September 30, 2025 Incentives and Institutional Integration A 100 million STRK incentive program is being backed by the Starknet Foundation to launch the network. This program, named BTCFi Season, will spur liquidity, lending, and borrowing of stablecoins on Starknet. The foundation seeks to ensure the network is the cheapest to use with BTC as collateral by rewarding borrowing over Bitcoin. In addition to these incentives, Starknet has entered into a partnership with Re7 Capital. The asset management company, which handles more than $1 billion, will launch an institutional-quality Bitcoin yield fund. This product will be made available to retailers via MidasRWA, a tokenized version of Starknet. The combination of this development is derivatives, structured strategies of DeFi, and direct staking. 1/ Announcing the Re7 BTC Yield Strategy Re7 is launching an institutional-grade strategy to transform #Bitcoin from a static store of value into a productive, yield-bearing asset on @Starknet. It’s time to make your BTC work for you. pic.twitter.com/n2URVsxS4t — Re7 Capital (@Re7Capital) September 30, 2025 Re7 will also promote liquidity on Ekubo, a trading platform of Starknet. Ekubo will facilitate the creation of smoother flows between BTC and ETH and STRK and the stablecoins. By doing so, Starknet is establishing itself as a node that can be used by institutions to deploy Bitcoin in a central manner. Partnerships and Ecosystem Growth Starknet has also incorporated such tools as Xverse wallet, Hyperlane, and bridges developed by Atomiq Labs and Garden Finance to enhance connectivity. The partnerships with LayerZero, BitGo, and Stargate Finance will further increase institutional and retail access to the BTCFi ecosystem. The BTCFi rollout is being supported by contributors like WBTC, Threshold, Lombar,d, and Solv. Such initiatives aim to facilitate the shift of Bitcoin to decentralized finance but retain high standards of security and transparency. Moreover, Starknet staking already has thousands of delegators and validators staking on STRK. The network incorporates the most valuable cryptocurrency into its security setup by introducing BTC. Eli Ben-Sasson, the CEO of StarkWare, stated that this breakthrough fulfils the vision of scaling Bitcoin with zero-knowledge technology. As Ben-Sasson also pointed out, this move brings Bitcoin from a static store of value to an active financial instrument. He said that now Bitcoin can yield and defend the security of another decentralized network. The Starknet team feels that this dual role will enable decentralized systems. Furthermore, it will equip Bitcoin to play its part as a global reserve asset. Following the announcement, STRK has surged 10%, indicating a rise in confidence in the growth of BTCFi. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:36
Ethereum zet nieuwe mijlpaal: transactievolume schiet omhoog

Ethereum draait op volle toeren. Het netwerk laat niet alleen een sterke stijging in prijs zien, maar ook het aantal dagelijkse transacties knalt omhoog. DeFi leeft weer op, en dat is duidelijk zichtbaar aan de activiteit op de blockchain. Na jaren in een vaste bandbreedte te hebben gezeten, breekt het... Het bericht Ethereum zet nieuwe mijlpaal: transactievolume schiet omhoog verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:36
