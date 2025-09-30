2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Stripe Releases Over 40 Updates: Support for Stablecoin Issuance and Agentic Commerce

Stripe Releases Over 40 Updates: Support for Stablecoin Issuance and Agentic Commerce

PANews reported on September 30 that Stripe officially announced more than 40 product upgrades at the "Stripe Tour New York": the launch of the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) co-developed with OpenAI, and the preview of Shared Payment Tokens for agent payments; the addition of Financial Accounts to Money Management can hold and convert multiple currencies including stablecoins, and issue virtual/physical cards; Stablecoins supports subscription payments, US companies holding stablecoin balances, and the issuance of custom stablecoins through Bridge's Open Issuance; at the same time, updates to Checkout, Radar, Orchestration, Billing (LLM token billing) and Tax functions.
Moonveil
MORE$0.06994-0.54%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1512+5.67%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2555-9.97%
Podiel
PANews2025/09/30 23:31
Podiel
MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis

MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis

Between November 2024 and February 2025, MEV spam bots consumed nearly all of Base’s 11 million gas per second throughput increase — equivalent to the capacity of three Ethereum mainnets — according to Flashbots’ latest research led by Robert&nbsp;Miller. This highlights a fundamental issue affecting Solana and several Ethereum rollups like Base: regardless of a network’s transaction capacity, it can hit a “MEV spam wall” that severely limits the allocation of useful Compute Units&nbsp;(CUs). On average, these spam bots consume over 50% of gas while contributing less than 10% of transaction fees, making them not only resource-intensive but also economically inefficient. This inefficiency drives up user fees and undermines the scalability of blockchain networks. The impact extends beyond technical metrics; it affects user experience, elevating transaction costs and reducing the overall efficiency of blockchain ecosystems. First to understand how this happens, let’s tackle why this spam exist to begin&nbsp;with. The Root of MEV Spam: Private Native Memepools Those whose teeth grind at the mere mention of MEV would undoubtedly argue that all on-chain MEV activities are prime-grade spam. But that’s not today&nbsp;subject! In blockchains that implement native private mempools to protect users from front-running, MEV searchers must continuously deduce the contents of upcoming blocks to identify arbitrage opportunities, as they cannot directly observe pending transactions. MEV searchers rose to the challenge posed by the disappearance of public mempools by adapting how they capture arbitrage opportunities. Since they can no longer observe transactions before a block is published, waiting until block publication to act would be too late to profit from arbitrage. To overcome this, MEV searchers must “infiltrate” each block proactively by submitting transactions that will be executed within the same block, allowing them to secure arbitrage profits despite the lack of public transaction visibility. MEV searchers flood the network with numerous zero-sum transactions that impose high computational costs and consume significant blockspace. In his demonstration Robert Miller used the example of a MEV spam he detected on Base, which involved a transaction consuming over 2.6 million gas without transferring any tokens. The transaction executed numerous price query calls to multiple DEX pools. If an arbitrage opportunity was detected, the bot would proceed with the trade; otherwise, it would terminate without&nbsp;action.MEV Spam transaction — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Miller identified the transaction’s MEV spam nature immediately due to its exceptionally high gas usage, even before delving into the specifics of the transaction. However, these transactions often pay discounted fees relative to their resource usage, leading to economic inefficiencies and losses for the network, which bears the cost without adequate compensation. Cheap Fees, High Compution Cost and Highly Concentrated Spam In another example, Robert Miller demonstrated a successful arbitrage transaction on Base, where a bot earned $0.12 in profit by spending $0.02 in&nbsp;fees.Succesful MEV arbitrage on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller At first glance, this might seem efficient. However, Miller revealed that the true cost was staggering: the bot executed approximately 350 attempts, consuming around 132 million gas — equivalent to nearly four full Ethereum blocks — before achieving a single successful arbitrage. Even more concerning, Miller pointed out that this arbitrage opportunity was one of several competing for the same spot, amplifying the total cost to the network. While the bot earned only measly $0.12 in profit, the substantial computational resources consumed by multiple bots vying for the same opportunity resulted in a significantly higher cost to the&nbsp;chain. This highlights a significant inefficiency, as the network expended substantial resources for minimal&nbsp;profit. Similarly, with the previous exemple, ~2,600,000 gas was used just to read the market and then do&nbsp;nothing. In the four blockchain observed for the study: Unichain, Optimism, Base and World, sometime the share of network gas used by MEV spam bots crossed&nbsp;75%!Share of Gas Used by Spam Bots on World, Base, Optimism and Unichain — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller On OP Mainnet, these bots consumed approximately 57% of the gas but paid only about 9% of the fees — a sixfold difference.Ratio Fees Paid Versus Gas Used by MEV Spam Bots — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Another researcher, Chris Co-founder of Ghost, discovered that on Solana, similarly, these bots consumed approximately 40% of the compute units but paid only about 7% of the fees — a sixfold difference.Solana MEV Spam Impact — Source: ChrisChang43 This disparity highlights the significant external costs spam imposes on the network without providing corresponding value. If they can spam at this level, it’s first and foremost because fees are cheap, making spam affordable and ulitmately profit generating for&nbsp;them. According to&nbsp;Miller: The cost of the fees are even driven lower as Miller discovered that the spam market is highly concentrated. While diving deep into smart contracts involved in the spamming activity, it appeared that the spam market isn’t fragmented but takes almost the form of a duopole, with on the Base network, over 80% of spam activity concentrated in the hands of just two entities.MEV Spam Concentration on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller The dominance of these two entities in the MEV space reduce market competition which directly undermines effective price discovery, meaning the network fails to capture the true value of the MEV being extracted. The extreme concentration of MEV spam activity among just a few entities creates significant barriers to entry and reduces competitive pressure, which in turn suppresses true price discovery; because the market is dominated by a small number of sophisticated operators controlling most of the spam and arbitrage profits, there is little incentive for fair bidding or efficient market pricing, causing the blockchain to fail at capturing the genuine economic value of&nbsp;MEV Miller’s alarming findings didn’t stop there. By analyzing spam’s impact on Base, a Layer 2 rollup, and the underlying Ethereum Layer 1 network, his research revealed that in February 2025, spam transactions accounted for roughly 56% of Base’s gas usage and simultaneously generated about 26% of Ethereum L1’s data availability load.MEV Spam Gas Used&nbsp;, Ethereum Data Availability and Fees Paid on Base in February 2025 — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Data availability means that although transactions are executed off-chain on Base, their data must be published and accessible on Ethereum Layer 1 to ensure security and consensus. This heavy L2 activity increases the amount of data stored and processed on Ethereum, placing significant strain on Ethereum’s network capacity, potentially leading to congestion and higher costs for its&nbsp;users! Spam: The “Dominant Limit” to Scaling Blockchains? So, to summarize, MEV spam is a chain congesting, computing usage squandering, profit losing activity that impact L2 rollups but also the underlying L1. Due to the systemic nature of the issue, MEV bot going in blind in short, logically even when you scale a network, you will naturally just scale the level at which those spam will&nbsp;operate. This is why during his research Miller discovered that this spam os “neutralizing the benefits of scaling.” He has observed that from November 2024 to early 2025 on Base, total gas throughput increased significantly, but the gas actually used by legitimate users stayed nearly flat — meaning most of the growth was due to spam transactions. Miller alleges that after mid-February, following the Libra scandal, legitimate user activity and gas usage began to rise again, likely driven by increased trading and MEV opportunities as memecoin trading volume&nbsp;dropped.Effective Gas Throughput on Base Nov. 2024 — Feb.2025 — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller The Spam Impact on Legitimate Users As we have already touched upon, MEV spam has the more impact on users who suffers the impact of congestion and rising transaction fees. Perhaps the most direct and damaging impact of MEV-induced spam on users is the persistent, artificially elevated baseline for transaction fees. Even as Layer 2 rollups like Base have succeeded in technically scaling throughput and lowering average fees to fractions of a cent, the constant presence of spam undermines this achievement.Base Fee and Gas Usage on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller As Miller underlined in his report, in theory, with sufficient blockspace, modern fee markets like EIP-1559, and users becoming price-insensitive at very low fees, networks should settle into a near-zero fee regime. But in practice, that doesn’t&nbsp;happen. MEV searchers, in their race to extract value, overwhelm blocks with zero-sum, high-compute transactions. This excessive spam pushes block utilization upward, inflating the base fee not because of genuine user demand, but due to a structurally inefficient MEV&nbsp;market. The result is a fee environment that’s higher than it needs to be, silently pricing out emerging use cases like agentic micropayments or onchain social platforms that rely on abundant, cheap blockspace. It translates into transaction delays, execution failures, and a degraded experience — despite the chain appearing “fast” on paper. This is especially visible during market spikes, such as memecoin surges, when MEV bots flood the network in pursuit of short-lived arbitrage. A striking example occurred on Solana in April 2024, when memecoin mania drove a wave of bot activity that overwhelmed the network. Users reported transaction delays of up to 40 seconds, widespread ping losses, and failures even after dozens of retries. One user claimed to have submitted the same transaction 30 times without&nbsp;success. Fees, usually fractions of a cent, ballooned as high as 1 SOL (roughly $175 at the time) despite most transactions still failing. Wallet interfaces filled with confusing errors, and users with no understanding of MEV mechanics were left frustrated or locked out entirely. Although Solana’s architecture is designed for high throughput, what users encountered wasn’t a bandwidth problem, it was a compute bottleneck. On-chain metrics confirmed the scale of the collapse. Over a two-day window, around 75% of all non-vote transactions failed, with average failure rates hovering near 40% in the following weeks. While most of these failed attempts were from bots, the impact was network-wide: real users saw their activity delayed, priced out, or discarded altogether. This illustrates the deeper point: as long as spam dominates compute and blockspace, fee markets lose their ability to reflect genuine demand, and users suffer. The network becomes congested not by use, but by&nbsp;waste. In short, the promise of scalable, low-cost blockchains is being quietly undermined — not by insufficient throughput, but by an arms race of spam that consumes resources without adding&nbsp;value. TEEs and Explicit MEV Auctions, the Solutions to MEV&nbsp;Spam? In his demonstration Miller designed to plausible solutions to put an end to this dominant&nbsp;limit: 1.Programmable Privacy using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) Imagine a super secure private room (TEE) that lets these bots safely peek at the exact transaction order and details before the block is finalized, but without leaking or misusing private user info, so that “a searcher can only backrun transactions and can’t frontrun, sandwich, or leak private data.” This way, bots can know exactly what’s coming without having to spam the network with&nbsp;guesses. 2.Explicit MEV Auctions The other proposition by Miller is that, instead of competing by spamming numerous gas-heavy transactions to get their transaction ordered in the block, bots should bid directly for the spot they want through a proper auction. Whoever values the spot most wins, and the order is determined in a fair, transparent way. Mechanically, normal price discovery should then be restored. To Miller, “Adoption of MEV auctions is not a luxury but a strategic imperative.” Conclusion Blockchains face an MEV dilemma: either expose users to frontrunning and sandwich attacks, or keep transactions private and risk overwhelming MEV&nbsp;spam. Failed MEV attempts monopolize resources, distort price discovery, undermine blockchain scaling efforts, and create financial and usability issues for everyday&nbsp;users. Addressing this challenge should be a top priority on blockchain agendas. With technological creativity and implementable solutions — possibly like those proposed by Miller — there’s hope that this central issue will be resolved in the near&nbsp;future! Well, only time will&nbsp;tell! MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Podiel
Medium2025/09/30 23:28
Podiel
Stripe launches stablecoin issuance and AI transaction standards, collaborating with OpenAI and Phantom

Stripe launches stablecoin issuance and AI transaction standards, collaborating with OpenAI and Phantom

PANews reported on September 30th, according to CoinDesk, that Stripe announced Open Issuance, enabling businesses to issue custom stablecoins with minimal code. Phantom's CASH will be the first to be issued, with Hyperliquid's USDH and MetaMask's mUSD also expected to be integrated. This solution, based on Stripe's $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge, allows issuers to allocate reserves between government bonds and cash, with asset management provided by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate, and Lead Bank. Stripe also launched the Agentic Commerce Protocol, a collaboration with OpenAI to facilitate transactions between merchants and AI agents. Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are participating in the testing. Stripe is also developing Tempo, a payment chain with Paradigm, to expand its blockchain infrastructure.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+4.58%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45058-2.30%
1
1$0.006841-14.21%
Podiel
PANews2025/09/30 23:22
Podiel
An address removed liquidity and sold 11 million WLFI in exchange for 521 ETH

An address removed liquidity and sold 11 million WLFI in exchange for 521 ETH

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Lookonchain , the whale address 0xF4C3 removed 11,000,000 WLFI from the liquidity pool and then sold it for 521 ETH , both worth approximately US$2.15 million.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2059+0.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,483.86+4.08%
Podiel
PANews2025/09/30 23:20
Podiel
Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in 2025: Ozak AI, Solana, and Ethereum

Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in 2025: Ozak AI, Solana, and Ethereum

Crypto markets in 2025 are humming with possibility, and traders are paying near attention to projects that balance credibility with growth potential. While the spotlight regularly falls on Bitcoin, altcoins and presales are wherein much of the motion is. Among the most promising tokens to look at this 12 months are Ozak AI (OZ), Solana [...] The post Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in 2025: Ozak AI, Solana, and Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+4.58%
NEAR
NEAR$2.941+3.84%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/09/30 23:15
Podiel
21Shares launches AJUP, offering compliant exposure to Jupiter

21Shares launches AJUP, offering compliant exposure to Jupiter

PANews reported on September 30 that 21Shares announced the launch of "Jupiter ETP (AJUP)", providing 100% physically backed exposure to Jupiter, the DEX aggregator on Solana, on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
SIX
SIX$0.0199+1.84%
Podiel
PANews2025/09/30 23:05
Podiel
Will FTX’s $1.6B liquidity injection help the crypto market this October?

Will FTX’s $1.6B liquidity injection help the crypto market this October?

FTX creditors get paid, but markets stay risk-off.
1
1$0.006841-14.21%
GET
GET$0.004517-0.63%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0197-1.00%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:00
Podiel
NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading

NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading

TLDR NFT Strategy tokens have officially launched on OpenSea, offering traders new ways to invest and earn from NFTs. The launch includes the original Punk Strategy token, PUNKSTR, and other popular NFT collections. The ‘flywheel’ mechanism automates the trading of NFTs, relisting them at a 20% markup for potential yield. OpenSea has added a 20 [...] The post NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading appeared first on CoinCentral.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004323+0.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0149-0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.013+3.50%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/09/30 22:54
Podiel
Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

SEC Chair Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto regulation, emphasizing harmonized rules to strengthen U.S. finance at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable.   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has emphasized that crypto regulation is now the SEC’s top priority.  Speaking during a media session, Atkins highlighted that the U.S. is at a critical point in […] The post Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.009847-0.53%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001892-5.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.19%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 22:45
Podiel
Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?

Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?

In the third quarter of the year, the cryptocurrency sphere experienced fascinating growth, predominantly characterized by a sharp rise in stablecoin inflows. Data revealed an influx of $45.6 billion, marking a notable 324% jump compared to the previous quarter.Continue Reading:Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010415+1.98%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:39
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe